Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Jual Obat Aborsi, Cytotec Misoprostol 400 mcg, Obat Penggugur Kandungan, Obat Telat Datang Bulan, Obat Pelancar Haid, Cara...
Misoprostol di Pasaran Dengan Nama Dagang Cytotec Tiap Tablet Mengandung 400 mcg Eksipien Berbentuk segi enam dan Berwarna...
 Anda Bisa Melakukan Pemesanan Dengan Contoh Cara Pemesanan Seperti Contoh Di Atas, Untuk Via Pembayaran Berikut Nomer Re...
Obat Aborsi Penggugur Kandungan 2 Bulan o Paket 2 Bulan : Cara Menggugurkan Kandungan 2 Bulan o Harga Jenis Obat Standar :...
o 14 Butir Misoprostol Cytotec, 28 Butir Cyrux Fetal Booster Pills, 14 Butir Obat Anti Nyeri Analgesik Obat Aborsi Penggug...
KAMI BERIKAN SOLUSI CERDAS untuk para Remaja / Emak – emak yang sering binggung mencari obat aborsi yang ampuh. Menyadari ...
Cara Pemesanan Lewat SMS / WhatsApp (Cara Termudah Dan Tercepat Yang Di Sarankan) o Call/Sms: 0822-6444-9992 ( Klik WhatSa...
Dan Juga Nomer Rekening Kami Baik Itu Via Bank BRI/BCA. Untuk Kolom Berita Harap Di Kosongkan Saja, Tidak Perlu Anda Tulis...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cara Menggugurkan Kehamilan 6 Bulan 0822-6444-9992 Jual Cytotec Pil Penggugur Kandungan Kuat 6 Bulan

25 views

Published on

Cara Menggugurkan Kehamilan 6 Bulan 0822-6444-9992 Jual Cytotec Pil Penggugur Kandungan Kuat 6 Bulan

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cara Menggugurkan Kehamilan 6 Bulan 0822-6444-9992 Jual Cytotec Pil Penggugur Kandungan Kuat 6 Bulan

  1. 1. Jual Obat Aborsi, Cytotec Misoprostol 400 mcg, Obat Penggugur Kandungan, Obat Telat Datang Bulan, Obat Pelancar Haid, Cara Menggugurkan Kandungan Secara ALami Info Lengkap : WhatsApp/SMS : 0822-6444-9992 Anda Mengalami Kehamilan Yang Tidak Direncanakan, Obat Misoprostol Cytotec 400 mcg ini merupakan Cara Menggugurkan Kandungan Medis Yang Disediakan Supaya Wanita Mempunyai Akses Terhadap Metode Aborsi Aman Melalui Pil Misoprostol Cytotec Disetujui Oleh FDA BPOM Amerika, Sehingga Dapat Mengurangi Angka Kematian Yang Disebapkan Oleh Aborsi Tidak Aman.
  2. 2. Misoprostol di Pasaran Dengan Nama Dagang Cytotec Tiap Tablet Mengandung 400 mcg Eksipien Berbentuk segi enam dan Berwarna Putih Bertuliskan SEARLE 1461 Cytotec Misprostol Sebagai Obat Telat Datang Bulan Untuk Menggugurkan Kandungan Secara Mudah dan Cepat, di Sini Anda Dapat Membeli Obat Aborsi Asli Secara Online. Karena Obat Penggugur Kandungan ini Tidak Di jual secara Bebas di Pasaran Maupun Apotik terdekat Tanpa Disertai Resep Dokter, Obat Aborsi Yang Kami Jual Bisa Menggugurkan Janin Usia Kandungan 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 Bulan, Janin Sekuat Apapun Pasti Gugur bersih Tanpa Harus Melakukan Kuret, Obat Penggugur Kandungan Yang Kami Jual Berkualitas Dan Yang Jelas Hasilnya Tidak Akan Mengecewakan Anda, Obat Aborsi ini Tanpa Efek samping Di Kemudian Hari dan Aman. Table of Contents  Cara Pakai Obat Aborsi Cytotec 400 mcg o Gejala-Gejala Obat Aborsi Reaksi dan Mau Keguguran  Obat Aborsi Penggugur Kandungan 1 Bulan  Obat Aborsi Penggugur Kandungan 2 Bulan  Obat Aborsi Penggugur Kandungan 3 Bulan  Obat Aborsi Penggugur Kandungan 4 Bulan  Obat Aborsi Penggugur Kandungan 5 Bulan  Obat Aborsi Penggugur Kandungan 6 Bulan  Obat Aborsi Penggugur Kandungan 7 Bulan  Obat Aborsi Penggugur Kandungan 8 Bulan  6 Keunggulan Obat Cytotec Penggugur Kandungan :  Tips Aman Sebelum Membeli Obat Penggugur Kandungan Agar Tidak Tertipu o Cara Pemesanan Lewat SMS / WhatsApp (Cara Termudah Dan Tercepat Yang Di Sarankan)  Pesan via SMS / WhatsApp ke nomor 0822-6444-9992 dengan format sebagai berikut :  Contoh cara pemesanan nya seperti berikut ini :
  3. 3.  Anda Bisa Melakukan Pemesanan Dengan Contoh Cara Pemesanan Seperti Contoh Di Atas, Untuk Via Pembayaran Berikut Nomer Rekening Kami :  Contoh balasan SMS dari kami seperti berikut ini :  Begitulah contoh cara pemesanan di toko kami  Cara Pemesanan Barang Di Toko Online Kami Terima kasih atas kunjungan dan pembelian anda di JualObatAborsiAsli.com Cara Pakai Obat Aborsi Cytotec 400 mcg Cara Pemakaian Obat Aborsi Yang Baik Dan Benar Tepat Sesuai Perosedur Pemakaian Obat Cytotec Sebaiknya Digunakan 3-4 jam Sesudah Makan di Jam Menjelang Tidur dan Pastikan Kondisi Tubuh Anda Dalam Keadaan fit/sehat posisi yang Disarankan Berbaring Dan Tidak Banyak Beraktifitas. Gejala-Gejala Obat Aborsi Reaksi dan Mau Keguguran Tanda Paling Umum Adalah Pendarahan Berupa Bercak-bercak Berlangsung Sampai Pendarahan. Keram Atau Kejang Perut Tanda Ini Mirip Seperti Kram Perut Pada Awal Datang Bulan, Biasanya Keram Ini Berlangsung Dalam Priode Waktu Tertentu. Mengalami Nyeri Pada Bagian Dibawah Perut, Selain Di Sekitar Perut Juga Dapat Terjadi Dibawah Pinggul Selangkangan Dan Daerah Alat Kelamin, Hingga Setelah Muncul Gejala Pendarahan. Siapa yang tidak malu karena hamil di Luar nikah ? Dari sekian remaja / Keluarga Berencana yang tidak siap memiliki momongan/anak pastinya mencari informasi seputar Cara menggugurkan kandungan secara alami atau dengan Jamu penggugur kandungan secara tradisional. Tapi cara-cara aborsi alami tidak efektif untuk menggagalkan kehamilan Anda. Obat Aborsi Penggugur Kandungan 1 Bulan o Paket 1 Bulan : Cara Menggugurkan Kandungan 1 Bulan o Harga Jenis Obat Standar : Rp. 500.000,- ( Misoprostol Cytotec ) o 2 Butir Misoprostol Cytotec, 4 Butir Cyrux Fetal Booster Pills, 2 Butir Obat Anti Nyeri Analgesik
  4. 4. Obat Aborsi Penggugur Kandungan 2 Bulan o Paket 2 Bulan : Cara Menggugurkan Kandungan 2 Bulan o Harga Jenis Obat Standar : Rp. 1.000.000,- ( Misoprostol Cytotec ) o 4 Butir Misoprostol Cytotec, 8 Butir Cyrux Fetal Booster Pills, 4 Butir Obat Anti Nyeri Analgesik Obat Aborsi Penggugur Kandungan 3 Bulan o Paket 3 Bulan : Cara Menggugurkan Kandungan 3 Bulan o Harga Jenis Obat Standar : Rp. 1.500.000,- ( Misoprostol Cytotec ) o 6 Butir Misoprostol Cytotec, 12 Butir Cyrux Fetal Booster Pills, 6 Butir Obat Anti Nyeri Analgesik Obat Aborsi Penggugur Kandungan 4 Bulan o Paket 4 Bulan : Cara Menggugurkan Kandungan 4 Bulan o Harga Jenis Obat Standar : Rp. 2.000.000,- ( Misoprostol Cytotec ) o 8 Butir Misoprostol Cytotec, 16 Butir Cyrux Fetal Booster Pills, 8 Butir Obat Anti Nyeri Analgesik Obat Aborsi Penggugur Kandungan 5 Bulan o Paket 5 Bulan : Cara Menggugurkan Kandungan 5 Bulan o Harga Jenis Obat Standar : Rp. 2.500.000,- ( Misoprostol Cytotec ) o 10 Butir Misoprostol Cytotec, 20 Butir Cyrux Fetal Booster Pills, 10 Butir Obat Anti Nyeri Analgesik Obat Aborsi Penggugur Kandungan 6 Bulan o Paket 6 Bulan : Cara Menggugurkan Kandungan 6 Bulan o Harga Jenis Obat Standar : Rp. 3.000.000,- ( Misoprostol Cytotec ) o 12 Butir Misoprostol Cytotec, 24 Butir Cyrux Fetal Booster Pills, 12 Butir Obat Anti Nyeri Analgesik Obat Aborsi Penggugur Kandungan 7 Bulan o Paket 7 Bulan : Cara Menggugurkan Kandungan 7 Bulan o Harga Jenis Obat Standar : Rp. 3.500.000,- ( Misoprostol Cytotec )
  5. 5. o 14 Butir Misoprostol Cytotec, 28 Butir Cyrux Fetal Booster Pills, 14 Butir Obat Anti Nyeri Analgesik Obat Aborsi Penggugur Kandungan 8 Bulan o Paket 8 Bulan : Cara Menggugurkan Kandungan 8 Bulan o Harga Jenis Obat Standar : Rp. 4.000.000,- ( Misoprostol Cytotec ) o 20 Butir Misoprostol Cytotec, 32 Butir Cyrux Fetal Booster Pills, 16 Butir Obat Anti Nyeri Analgesik Disclainmer : Hasil dan Waktu Pengguguran Janin/Kandungan Setia Orang Bebeda-beda Tergantung Kehamilan Anda Kuat atau Lemah, Jika Janin Anda Kuat dan Bandel. Di Mohon Pesan “Paket 8 Bulan” Yang DiRekomendasikan Untuk Semua Kehamilan 1 sampai 8 Bulan. Kami Anjurkan Beli Paket 8 – Cukup 1X Pembelian Gugurkan Kehamilan Secara Tuntas, Masalah Terselesaikan, Tanpa Kuret / Kiret, Di Jamin 100% Ampuh dan Manjur. Siapa tidak malu karena hamil di Luar nikah ? Dari sekian remaja / Keluarga Berencana yang tidak siap memiliki momongan pastinya mencari informasi seputar Cara menggugurkan kandungan secara alami atau dengan Jamu penggugur kandungan tradisional. Tapi cara – cara aborsi alami tidak efektif untuk menggagalkan kehamilan Anda.
  6. 6. KAMI BERIKAN SOLUSI CERDAS untuk para Remaja / Emak – emak yang sering binggung mencari obat aborsi yang ampuh. Menyadari bahwa kehamilan Muda atau Hamil tua, Janin Usia 1 Bulan, 2 Bulan, 3 Bulan, 4 Bulan, 5 Bulan, 6 Bulan, 7 Bulan, 8 Bulan Dapat kami atasi menggunakan Obat penggugur kandungan di apotik umum kami. Cytotec asli dosis 400 mcg Misoprostol sangat disarankan untuk Anda yang ingin Gugur Tuntas, Tanpa Kuret, Tanpa Efek samping Dimasa Akan Datang dan Sehat dan Selamat. 6 Keunggulan Obat Cytotec Penggugur Kandungan : 1. Menggugurkan kandungan dengan cepat dan tuntas. 2. Hasil setelah mengkonsumsi obat cytotec seperti keguguran alami. 3. Tidak mengeluarkan biaya banyak. 4. Dapat digunakan di awal masa kehamilan. 5. Tidak perlu intervensi bedah. 6. Tingkat keberhasilan mencapai 99%. Himbauan: Bagi Anda Yang Benar-benar Ingin Menggugurkan Kandungan Sekarang Ini Banyak Sekali Pasien Yang Datang Dan Mengeluh Dengan Beredar nya Obat Aborsi Palsu Yang Dijual Di Internet Silahkan Simak Beberapa Tips Dibawah Ini. Tips Aman Sebelum Membeli Obat Penggugur Kandungan Agar Tidak Tertipu Bagi anda yang ingin membeli obat aborsi asli kini saya akan memberikan Tips Membeli Obat Aborsi di toko online secara aman dan terpercaya. 1. Sebelum anda membeli anda bisa meminta fotoobat nya. 2. Minta bukti pengiriman barang (No. Resi) sesuai jasa pengiriman yang anda pesan, untuk melacak posisi barang dimana. 3. Hindari penawaran obat aborsi dengan harga murah, dibawah 500 ribu (kami jamin gagal/obat palsu 100%). 4. Mintalah testimoni yang ada gambar berhasil dan produknya ( jangan tertipu dengan testimoni yang tidak ada foto produknya, karena jaman sekarang bisa ambil di google ). 5. Pelayanan yang baik dan ramah dan bisa dihubungi kalau anda mau konsultasi.
  7. 7. Cara Pemesanan Lewat SMS / WhatsApp (Cara Termudah Dan Tercepat Yang Di Sarankan) o Call/Sms: 0822-6444-9992 ( Klik WhatSapp Otomatis ) Kami Menerapkan Beberapa Cara Pemesanan Produk Kami, Anda Bisa Memilih Salah Satu Dari Beberapa Cara Pemesanan Atau Order Sebagai Berikut : Pesan via SMS / WhatsApp ke nomor 0822-6444-9992 dengan format sebagai berikut : o Produk Pesanan : o Nama Lengkap : o Alamat Lengkap : o No. Handphone : o Via Paket Pengiriman ( JNE/POS/TIKI ) : o Via Bank Pembayaran ( BCA/BNI/BRI/MANDIRI ) : Contoh cara pemesanan nya seperti berikut ini : o Produk Pesanan : Paket 2 Bulan. o Nama Lengkap : Veronika o Alamat Lengkap : Jl. Makmur Sejahtera Rt 05 Rw 01 Kec. Jaya Kab. Kusuma Jaya Kota Palembang Sum-Sel o No. Handphone : 0822xxxxxxx o Via Paket Pengiriman : POS o Via Bank Pembayaran : BRI Anda Bisa Melakukan Pemesanan Dengan Contoh Cara Pemesanan Seperti Contoh Di Atas, Untuk Via Pembayaran Berikut Nomer Rekening Kami : o Bank BRI : Silahkan Hubungi Kami o Bank BCA : Silahkan Hubungi Kami Setelah Anda Melakukan Konfirmasi Pemesanan, Kami Akan Langsung Membalas Dengan Total Nominal Biaya Yang Harus Dibayarkan Beserta Ongkos Kirimnya
  8. 8. Dan Juga Nomer Rekening Kami Baik Itu Via Bank BRI/BCA. Untuk Kolom Berita Harap Di Kosongkan Saja, Tidak Perlu Anda Tulis Apa-Apa. Contoh balasan SMS dari kami seperti berikut ini : Baik Pak. Untuk Harga Paket 2 Bulan Total Biaya Rp 1.000.000,- Di Tambah Biaya Ongkos Kirim 30.000,- Jadi, Total Harga 1.030.000,- Dan Kami Berikan No Rekening Via Bank BRI. Setelah Anda melakukan pembayaran harap melakukan konfirmasi ke kami (MUTLAK ya) Contoh Konfirmasi : Sudah Saya Transfer Ke Rekening BRI Anda Dengan Jumlah Sebesar 1.030.000 A/N. Veronika Untuk Pesan Paket 2 Bulan, Mohon Segera Di Kirim, Terima Kasih Setelah Itu Transferan Segera Kami Cek Valid, Setelah Kami Cek Uang Benar-Benar Sudah Masuk Maka Anda Akan Kami Balas Sms Anda Dengan Format : Baik Kak / Bunda Transfer Uang Sudah Masuk, Dan Barang Akan Segera Kami Lakukan Proses Pengiriman Hari Itu Juga. 1. Barang Pasti Dikirim Dan Pasti Sampai Ke Anda [Garansi 100%], NO Tipu-Tipu !! 2. Tidak Melayani Pembelian Secara Langsung Atau Ketemuan Atau COD … !!! 3. Setelah Barang Kami KirimAnda Akan Kami Kasih Nomer Resi Pengiriman Anda Atau Nomer Bukti Pengiriman Di Malam Harinya. Begitulah contoh cara pemesanan di toko kami Jika Anda Tidak Dapat Menemukan Jawaban Untuk Pertanyaan Anda, Jangan Ragu Untuk Hubungi CS / Dokter Kami. Kami Menghargai Umpan Balik Anda Dan Terima Kasih Telah Meluangkan Waktu Untuk Berbagi Pikiran Anda Tentang Situs Kami. Cara Pemesanan Barang Di Toko Online Kami Terima kasih atas kunjungan dan pembelian anda di JualObatAborsiAsli.com

×