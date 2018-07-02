Any honest person would have to admit that life is difficult. Sometimes we can get so down, we wonder if we will ever get up again. Even Charles Spurgeon one of the greatest preachers of all time, dealt with serious battles with depression. The Bible gives people many exhortations to think on the right things. This book encourages people to take every thought captive and to guard our hearts. If you re constantly thinking about the wrong things, you have what I call "The Poop Glasses" on. Some people even end their lives because they can t get out of this stinking thinking. This is not just another grin and bear it book. I share insights from the Bible about how a person can make steps towards a more victorious outlook. Will there be pain if life? Yes. Can things get worse? Yes. Is following Jesus a ticket to easy street and prosperity? no. I never say that in this book. What I do say, is that if you are constantly allowing yourself to be negative, that is NOT the way the Bible says we should be thinking. Actually, I point out that God says His will is that we be joyful always, pray continually and give thanks in all circumstances according to 1Thessalonians 5:16-18. I agree that God is more concerned with our holiness, than our happiness. This is a book that encourages people to look to God and His Word to find guidance in life and through the difficulties in life. It is easy to read and hopefully can be used to encourage you to not give up on life, but to find hope in the God of all hope.

