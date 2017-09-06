How Data Immutability Works In Blockchain?
INTRODUCTION: • Immutability is a blockchain feature that persists data forever, free from censorship and despite the disi...
Immutability- Definition: • Immutability is only available through proof of work. • Outside the Bitcoin space, others have...
• The marketing literature in the industry make its readers believe that signed folders somehow require to be kept by all ...
Options: • For those who store their data 'immutable' in Bitcoin, there are currently two competing options for doing so: ...
Benefits of Immutability: • Immutability is expensive. The Bitcoin developers are constantly vigilant about trying to filt...
• It is probable that Bitcoin will proceed in a manner whereby immutability is treated as a bug, and not a feature, and wh...
