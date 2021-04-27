Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. I chose this brief because I believe I can execute well and is more accessible to me. My chosen name for my magazine is Blure because from the research their names were short and easy to remember.
  2. 2. It’s a free close location to me, open to the public so theres no risk of me violating any laws, plus the lighting is natural which is something I hope to implement in my magazine.The view is also beautiful and has various locations in the area to get different angles and themes in order to get a variety of shots and so that its less repetitive from I.e there's also a dock in the area. Im still looking for other locations to get a more artificial feel rather than natural in order to see the contrast and which cover I find better represents Blure.
  3. 3. Seeing as I don't live locally, I tried (and am trying) to find people I know that live close to me and or able to make the journey to meet me. I could also make the journey to meet them, just so I have a variety of shots available to me at the time. But I do hope to have more than one race as well as males participating in my magazine. So far, the confirmed cast:  Mercy Adefemi  Michael Adefemi  Molly Cornwall
  4. 4. I'd most likely use the generic shots that the magazines I looked at used to mirror the typical shot types of a lifestyle magazine:  mid-shot  close up  medium long shot
  5. 5. As I know what one of the stories I'd write about, a crown would be a prop of mine. The lighting would be natural instead of it being high key and airbrushed. Id also have trees in the background due to the natural setting I've chosen to take my shots at. I've also thought have having quite bright makeup in contrast to the natural background as a form of juxtaposition, as it'd be a great way to reflect the way magazines have a bland background, but the main image stand out.

