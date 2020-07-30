Ever sanchez

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROGRMA DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD EN EL TRABAJO BASADO EN LA NORMA NT-01-2008 PARA LA EMPRESA HERGERA, C.A., UBICADA EN MATURIN
CAPÍTULO I EL PROBLEMA Contextualización del Problema Mundial Nacional Local
CAPÍTULO I EL PROBLEMA Objetivos de la Investigación Objetivo General Proponer un Programa de Seguridad y Salud Laboral ba...
CAPÍTULO I EL PROBLEMA Objetivos de la Investigación Objetivos Específicos Diagnosticar las condiciones de seguridad y sal...
CAPÍTULO I EL PROBLEMA Justificación de la Investigación TÉCNICO ECONÓMICO SOCIAL METODOLÓGICA
"Para e m p e z a r un g r a n proyecto, hace falta valentía. P a r a t e r m i n a r un g r a n proyecto, hace falta perseverancia" Carlos Cuauhtémoc Sánchez
PROGRAMA DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD EN EL TRABAJO BASADO EN LA NT-01-2008 PARA LA EMPRESA HERGERA, C.A., UBICADA MATURÍN, ESTADO MONAGAS.

  1. 1. PROGRMA DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD EN EL TRABAJO BASADO EN LA NORMA NT-01-2008 PARA LA EMPRESA HERGERA, C.A., UBICADA EN MATURIN, ESTADO MONAGAS. Propuesta de Trabajo de Grado presentado para optar al Título de Ingeniero Industrial Autor: Br. Sánchez Ever Docente de la Asignatura: Ing. Amalia Palma Tutor: Ing. Bilma López Maturín, Julio de 2020
  2. 2. CAPÍTULO I EL PROBLEMA Contextualización del Problema Mundial Nacional Local
  3. 3. CAPÍTULO I EL PROBLEMA Objetivos de la Investigación Objetivo General Proponer un Programa de Seguridad y Salud Laboral basado en la NT-01-2008 para la empresa HERGERA, C.A., Con la finalidad de establecer las medidas de seguridad asociadas al proceso productivo.
  4. 4. CAPÍTULO I EL PROBLEMA Objetivos de la Investigación Objetivos Específicos Diagnosticar las condiciones de seguridad y salud laboral en HERGERA, C.A., con la finalidad de conocer los riesgos asociados al proceso productivo. Analizar los riesgos existentes a fin de conocer la magnitud de los daños que puedan generar. Establecer los procedimientos de trabajos seguros adaptados a los criterios de la NT- 01-08. Para prevenir accidente de trabajo y enfermedades ocupacionales. Realizar un análisis costo-beneficio con el propósito de comprobar la viabilidad de la propuesta. 1 2 3 4
  5. 5. CAPÍTULO I EL PROBLEMA Justificación de la Investigación TÉCNICO ECONÓMICO SOCIAL METODOLÓGICA
  6. 6. “Para e m p e z a r un g r a n proyecto, hace falta valentía. P a r a t e r m i n a r un g r a n proyecto, hace falta perseverancia” Carlos Cuauhtémoc Sánchez

