SESNSOPERCEPCIÓN- LEYES DE LA GESTALT

REALIZADO POR: BLANCA POSADA- HEIDY MELO - MARILIN CARDOZO - MARYI RODRIGUEZ.

SESNSOPERCEPCIÓN- LEYES DE LA GESTALT

  1. 1. ACTIVIDAD 6 “ENFOQUE DE LA GESTALT” PRESENTADO POR: BLANCA ELIZABETH POSADA HERNANDEZ – 100068375 HEIDY JOHANA MELO BUITRAGO – 100068320 MARILIN BIBIANA CARDOZO ORTIZ- 100068418 MARYI CATHERINE RODRIGUEZ BECERRA-100068192 DOCENTE: LILIANA IZQUIERDO CORPORACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA IBEROAMERICANA PROGRAMA DE PSICOLOGÍA BOGOTÁ D.C 2020 RECUPERADO DE: https://www.google.com/search?q=SENSOPERCEPCION&rlz=1C1CYCW_enCO791CO791&sxsrf=ALeKk 00HixBSDayrBXLxJPJL8nDSrzc8kw:1588977406055&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj439 -OqqXpAhVidt8KHbBPC_4Q_AUoAXoECA4QAw&biw=1366&bih=625#imgrc=27aG6ksQ60D8DM
  2. 2. Ley de cierre En esta imagen se puede apreciar la ley de cierre de la Gestalt, pues nuestra mente añade elementos faltantes para completar la figura, en este caso la mano para completar la forma de un bombillo, esta imagen también puede ser de figura y fondo, nuestra mente también tiende a separar el fondo de los demás elementos que considera importantes. Solidcolours.( 2018). Bombilla de mano.[imagen]. Recuperado de: https://www.istockphoto.com/es/foto/bombilla-de-mano-gm1039087980- 278160259#/close.
  3. 3. Ley de Proximidad Tendemos a agrupar los elementos que se encuentran a menor distancia, para darle vida a un objeto o figura. Por ejemplo en esta imagen claramente se ve aplicada esta ley donde al unir estos puntos negros nos da la ilusión de estar viendo la figura de un ojo. Recuperado de: https://www.google.com/search?q=ley+de+proximidad+&tbm=isch&ved=2ahUKEwid4pHGsKXpAhWUh1MKHVO QApgQ2- cCegQIABAA&oq=ley+de+proximidad+&gs_lcp=CgNpbWcQAzIECCMQJzIECCMQJzICCAAyAggAMgIIADICCAAyAg gAMgIIADICCAAyAggAULxMWMFSYI1WaABwAHgAgAHhAYgBsQmSAQUwLjYuMZgBAKABAaoBC2d3cy13aXotaW1 n&sclient=img&ei=vOW1Xp2UMpSPzgLToIrACQ&bih=625&biw=1366&rlz=1C1CYCW_enCO791CO791&hl=es#im grc=lj-PH-Tq8UsNgM
  4. 4. Ley de la pregnancia o de la buena forma Es la tendencia que se tiene a buscar en la memoria un recuerdo de una imagen simple; esto ocasiona que por ejemplo en esta figura no se distingan los pájaros a primera vista, lo primero que vemos es el rostro de una mujer y ya de forma detallada empezamos a ver a los pájaros. Ruiz.( 2019). La mujer.[imagen]. Recuperado de: https://davidruizweb.wordpress.com/2016/10/04/ejemplos-de-las-leyes-de-la- gestalt-en-diferentas-imagenes/
  5. 5. Ilusión óptica Al mirar esta imagen de forma sostenida se percibe como si esta vibrara o se moviera, sin embargo esta permanece quieta n todo momento. Ilusionario.es (s.f.). Guía de ilusiones ópticas. Creadotecnia. Recuperado de: http://www.ilusionario.es/#GEOM

