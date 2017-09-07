Documento Streptococcus Salivarius. Streptococcus Thermophilus

UNIVERSIDAD AUTONOMA DE CHIAPAS ESCUELA DE CIENCIAS Y PROCESOS AGROPECUARIOS INDUSTRIALES ISTMO COSTA CAMPUS IX ARRIAGA EX...
Streptococcus salivarius es: Una especie de bacteria esféricas que coloniza, principalmente, la boca y la zona respiratori...
Precauciones:  Lavarse las manos después de salir del sanitario, evitar la contaminación del alimento por insectos y roed...
Streptococcus Salivarius. Streptococcus Thermophilus

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD AUTONOMA DE CHIAPAS ESCUELA DE CIENCIAS Y PROCESOS AGROPECUARIOS INDUSTRIALES ISTMO COSTA CAMPUS IX ARRIAGA EXPOSICION: • Streptococcus Salivarius. • Streptococcus Thermophilus CALIDAD E INOCUIDAD DE PRODUCTOS LÁCTEOS IBQ. Hugo Enrique Pimentel Maza Alumno: Blanca Yanin Navarro Ramos. 7º Semestre Grupo: “A”
  2. 2. Streptococcus salivarius es: Una especie de bacteria esféricas que coloniza, principalmente, la boca y la zona respiratoria superior de seres humanos algunas horas después del nacimiento, por tanto, la exposición adicional a estas bacterias es inofensiva. Streptococcus thermophilus: Es miembro del grupo de S. salivarius, es un estreptococo usado, comercialmente, para producir el yogur y algunas clases de queso. También clasifica como una bacteria ácido láctico. Streptococcus thermophilus se halla en productos fermentados lácticos. Es un probiótico (sobrevive en el estómago) y generalmente se usa en la producción de yogurt. Streptococcus Salivarius therm. Síntomas:  Nauseas, vomito, cólicos y diarrea. Agentes:  Streptococcus faecalis, bacteria mesófila que se encuentra en los excrementos y llega al alimento por medio de manipuladores inescrupulosos que no se higienizan las manos luego de salir del sanitario. Vehículo:  Pescados, mariscos, aves, productos de salsamentaría, salsas elaboradas a base de leche, pasteles rellenos de carne.
  3. 3. Precauciones:  Lavarse las manos después de salir del sanitario, evitar la contaminación del alimento por insectos y roedores, y almacenar debidamente el alimento. Bibliografia  https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Streptococcus_thermophilus  https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Streptococcus_salivarius

