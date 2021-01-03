Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 2DO PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: LIC. DIGNO RODRIGUE...
RÙBRICA PARA CALIFICAR EL PORTAFOLIO DEL ESTUDIANTES POR PARTE DEL PADRE DE FAMILIA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL D...
PRODUCTO FINAL ELABORADO (Capture la imagen del producto desarrollado de cada asignatura)
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Tel...
PRODUCTO FINAL ELABORADO (Capture la imagen del producto desarrollado de cada asignatura) https://issuu.com/hidalgopame/do...
Portafolio proyecto parcial 2 eca pamela hidalgo
Portafolio

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PORTAFOLIO ESTUDIANTIL 2DO PARCIAL NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: LIC. DIGNO RODRIGUEZ ASIGNATURA: EDUCACIÓN CULTURAL ARTÍSTICA NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: ING. CLAUDIO OJEDA ESTUDIANTE: PAMELA ALEXANDRA HIDALGO ORDOÑEZ CURSO: 8VO PARALELO “E” ESPECIALIDAD: AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  2. 2. RÙBRICA PARA CALIFICAR EL PORTAFOLIO DEL ESTUDIANTES POR PARTE DEL PADRE DE FAMILIA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: EDUCACIÓN CULTURAL ARTÍSTICA PROYECTO Nº: 3 TEMA 1: Evidencialoscompromisosyaccionesque contribuyana reducirel calentamientoglobal. PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE VIRTUAL (EVIDENCIAS) EVALUACION (Capture las preguntas desarrolladas en la Plataforma ) ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) -Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas todo el tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante la mayoría del tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante poco tiempo. No Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante este tiempo. 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Organiza su tiempo mediante un cronograma de trabajo para el desarrollo de tareas o actividades de aprendizaje. Demostrando actitud y predisposición positiva. Cumple frecuentemente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra frecuentemente actitud y predisposición positiva Cumpleparcialmente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra parcialmente actitud y predisposición positiva No cumple con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Total sobre 1: / 1 puntos X X X
  3. 3. PRODUCTO FINAL ELABORADO (Capture la imagen del producto desarrollado de cada asignatura)
  4. 4. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” Dirección: Borbón S29 y Alberto Spencer Teléfonos: 2634-867 2622-725 Telefax: 2843439 E-mail: cole_migueldesantiago@hotmail.com Quito – Ecuador AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA: EDUCACIÓN CULTURAL ARTÍSTICA PROYECTO Nº: 4 TEMA 1: TECNOLOGIA, CIENCIA Y ARTE PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE VIRTUAL (EVIDENCIAS) EVALUACION (Capture las preguntas desarrolladas en la Plataforma )
  5. 5. PRODUCTO FINAL ELABORADO (Capture la imagen del producto desarrollado de cada asignatura) https://issuu.com/hidalgopame/docs/mujeres_artistas_y_artesanas_pamela_hidalgo.docx Nota: No olvide que su representante legal debe otorgarle su calificacion al trabajo elaborado, la rubrica se encuentra a continuaciòn.

