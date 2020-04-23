Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ficha tráilers

AC2

Education
  1. 1. La vida secreta de Walter Mitty (2013)  ¿Tiene banda sonora? ¿De qué tipo? Si tiene banda sonora, y es de tipo In crescendo porque aporta tensión y dramatismo.  ¿Tiene voz en off? ¿Pertenece a uno de los personajes o a un narrador? Si, tiene voz en off y pertenece a uno de los personajes  ¿Has escuchado efectos de sonido? ¿Cuántos crees haber detectado? Si, uno cuando se rompe la pared y entra un hombre  En cuanto al ritmo ¿Cómo dirías que es? Dinámico  ¿Tiene texto? De ser así, ¿Es un eslogan, premios o de casting? No tiene texto  ¿Dónde aparecen los títulos de crédito, al principio o al final? Al final  A nivel personal. ¿Te ha parecido llamativo el tráiler como para querer ver la película? Me ha encantado el tráiler, me ha parecido muy entretenido y ameno, pero lo que más me ha gustado es la banda sonora.
  2. 2. Forrest Gump (1994)  ¿Tiene banda sonora? ¿De qué tipo? Si, de tipo analítico porque aparecen planos cortos y muy numerosos en un ritmo rápido  ¿Tiene voz en off? ¿Pertenece a uno de los personajes o a un narrador? No tiene voz en off  ¿Has escuchado efectos de sonido? ¿Cuántos crees haber detectado? Si, yo creo que hay tres uno de ellos es el ruido del helicóptero  En cuanto al ritmo ¿Cómo dirías que es? Dinámico  ¿Tiene texto? De ser así, ¿Es un eslogan, premios o de casting? No tiene texto  ¿Dónde aparecen los títulos de crédito, al principio o al final? Al final  A nivel personal. ¿Te ha parecido llamativo el tráiler como para querer ver la película? Me ha parecido un tráiler muy llamativo que nos enseña muchos valores, me encantaría verme la película.
  3. 3. Alien: El octavo pasajero (1979)  ¿Tiene banda sonora? ¿De qué tipo? Si tiene banda sonora, y es de tipo In crescendo porque los planos son cada vez más breves y aportan tensión y dramatismo.  ¿Tiene voz en off? ¿Pertenece a uno de los personajes o a un narrador? No tiene voz en off  ¿Has escuchado efectos de sonido? ¿Cuántos crees haber detectado? He escuchado efectos de sonidos a lo largo de todo el tráiler.  En cuanto al ritmo ¿Cómo dirías que es? Dinámico  ¿Tiene texto? De ser así, ¿Es un eslogan, premios o de casting? Si, de eslogan  ¿Dónde aparecen los títulos de crédito, al principio o al final? Al final  A nivel personal. ¿Te ha parecido llamativo el tráiler como para querer ver la película? No me ha gustado mucho el tráiler, porque no me gustan los aliens. No me vería la película.

