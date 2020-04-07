Blaine G Kriebel Professional Profile

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. www.linkedin.com/in/blainekriebel Blaine G. Kriebel - Executive Profile Operations Excellence Strategically Driven Team/Mentor/Coach Customer Experience Focused 1
  2. 2. ❑ 25 Years experience in Electronic Manufacturing in Aerospace (Commercial/Military), Medical, and Industrial Markets ✓ Electronics/Complex Cable Assemblies ✓ ISO 9001:2015 ✓ AS9001D ✓ ISO13485 ✓ Nadcap ❑ General Manager/Sr. Vice-President responsibility for operational success including the company’s development and growth. ❑ Program Management, Business Development, Contract Negotiations, Quality (ISO9001/AS9100D/ISO13485), Operations/Logistics including Inventory Management and Engineering ❑ Entrepreneurial and creative approaches to all aspects of the business cycle. High initiative and goal driven. Technical Aptitude ❑ Certified Associate Program Manager (CAPM) Compliant – Drove customer engagement at decision maker level. ❑ Distribution/Reseller and Services Experience • A Blaine Kriebel
  3. 3. ❑ Strategically focused related to continuous improvement and implementation of results-driven processes. ✓ Certified Green Belt ✓ Continous Improvement ✓ Value Stream Mapping ✓ Sales, Inventory, and Operations Planning (SIOP) ❑ Successful at nurturing, developing, and mentoring people at all levels of the organization ❑ Honest, high integrity and work ethic (Roll-up-the-sleeves), teamwork, and detailed oriented ❑ Strong organizational skills, detail oriented, and the ability to multitask ❑ Demonstrable aptitude in effective negotiating ❑ Displays strong mentoring, coaching, and people management skills ✓ Team/Mentor/Coach ✓ Customer Experience Focused Blaine Kriebel Page 3
  4. 4. High Emotional IQ People Customer Business Growth Operational Acumen Process Driven Business Acumen Financial Acumen Page 4
  5. 5. Page 5 Career Timeline Program Mgr. Medical Devices Black Box Network Services Oct 1995 May 199 7 May 2000 May 2002 Apr 2005 Aug 2012 Program Mgr. Aerospace Program Mgr. Industrial Market Business Development Mgr. Sr. Product Mgr. Marketing Mgr. Technical Engineer Oct 1995 – Nov 2004 May 2014 Recruited by - Ducommun Nov 2004 Sr. Program Mgr. Jan 2013 MRO Part 145 Mgr. Corporate Leadership Chair Vistage Member Ducommun, Inc Nov 2004 - Nov 2016 May 2004 Nov 2004 Director Program Mgmt. Feb 2015 Reseller Channel Manager Jan 2015 Phoenix Logistics Nov 2016 VP Aerospace Program Dev. May 2018 SVP Aerospace Operations Nov 2016 - 2019 Certifications: Certified Associate Program Manager (CAPM) Six Sigma Green Belt IS9001:2015/AS9100D/ISO13485 Internal Auditor General Manager FilConn Sept 2019
  6. 6. Page 6 Professional Experience Electronic Manufacturing Services/Technology Industry (25 years) General Manager/SVP of Aerospace Operations - Aerospace ❑ Responsible for the strategic direction and execution of the Aerospace Operations unit ❑ Led and developed the strategic direction of the Aerospace Program Management, Quality Assurance Team (AS9100D, Business Development, Operations/Logistics including Inventory Management and Engineering Director of Program Management $120M Aerospace Division – 3 facilities ❑ Managed 13 Program Management Professionals Senior Program Manager ❑ Aerospace (Commercial/Military) including Medical and Industrial ❑ Six Sigma Green Belt Certified/Lean Experience Business Development/National Accounts Manager ❑ Services ❑ Reseller Channel/Defense Industry ❑ Managed 8 sales professionals
  7. 7. Page 7 Professional Experience Senior Marketing Manager – Networking Category (Products/Services) ❑ $25M Product Line ❑ Technical Support/Product Development ✓Connectors ✓Cable Assemblies ✓Testers/Tools ✓Server Cabinets ❑ Network Installation Services Financial Industry – Network Operations (9 years) ❑ Help Desk Manager – Team of 23 Technical Analysts (3 shifts) ❑ Technical Network Analyst
  8. 8. Page 8 Strategic Initiatives Role: General Manager/SVP of Aerospace Operations Strategic Initiative: ❑ Implemented a Program Management and Quality Organization – Best Practices Results: ❑ Developed, staffed, and implemented a Program Management organization driven by AS9100D requirements to support the Aerospace Industry – Commercial/Military ❑ Led and developed the strategic direction of the Aerospace Program Management, Quality Assurance Team (AS9100D, Business Development, Operations/Logistics including Inventory Management and Engineering ❑ Developed, staffed, and implemented best practices regarding inventory management and operational excellence related to product and workflow. ❖ Improve inventory accuracy by 15% and Inventory Turns by 6% ❑ Implemented a Sales, Inventory, and Operations Planning (SIOP) best practices across the organization.
  9. 9. Page 9 Strategic Initiatives Role: SVP of Aerospace Operations/Vice-President of Aerospace Programs Strategic Initiative: ❑ Engaged new/existing customers Results: ❑ 30% growth year over year (Revenue/Profit) ❑ Captured 4 new Multi-Year Agreements Valued at $18M Role: Director of Program Management - $120M Aerospace Division Strategic Initiative - Developed, championed, and implemented a New Product Introduction (NPI) Phase Gate process Results: ❑ Trained, Internalized, and Implemented NPI process across 3 Aerospace Facilities ❖ Decreased Lead-Times of new products by 20% ❖ Increased First Pass-Yields (FPY) by 10% due to gate process
  10. 10. Page 10 Strategic Initiatives Role: Director of Program Management Strategic Initiative – Consolidate ERP/MRP business systems across 3 facilities – Integrate into 1 system Results: ❑ Identified best practices and implemented a ERP/MRP system across the Enterprise. ❑ Championed the implementation team and tracked the conversion process including trouble-shooting, training and post-implementation. Strategic Initiative – Identify and implement an RFQ/Bid Process across 3 Aerospace facilities Results: ❑ Worked with the Bid & Proposal Team to implement a home grown system to enable analysts to price the Bill of Material and standard labor rates to support RFQ Process. ❑ Reduced turn-around time on RFQ’s by 15%
  11. 11. Page 11 Strategic Initiatives Role: Senior Program Manager - Aerospace (Commercial/Military) including MRO, Medical, Industrial Strategic Initiative – Process improvement related to RMA-Turnaround Time Results: ❑ Implemented and Champion a process improvement program driven by 6 Sigma Green Belt methodology. ❑ Reduced Turn-Around Time from 21 Days to < 3 Days Strategic Initiative – Drove the implementation and achievement of ISO13485 certification. Results: ❑ Won and executed 2 contracts with major medical equipment providers ✓ Bausch & Lomb – Cataract Surgery Equipment - $8M First Year ✓ Welch Allyn – Medical Diagnostic Equipment - $1.5M First Year
  12. 12. Page 12 Professional Experience Unique combination of Executive Level Operations, General Management, Business Development/Financial, Quality Management System (ISO9001/AS9100D/ISO13485), Program Management, Marketing, and Technical Skills ❑ Manufacturing Environments – Aerospace (Commercial/Military) including MRO, Medical, and Industrial Markets - OEM and Contract Manufacturing –– Complex Wiring Harnesses (WHAs), Printed Circuit Boards/Higher Level Assemblies/Cabinets/Test Benches/Ground Support Equipment ❑ Technology Provider – Product Management (B2B/Defense Contractor Markets), (Reseller Channel – SMB, Public Sector)
  13. 13. Page 13 Professional Experience Develop and implement strategies resulting in exceeding revenue, profitability, OTD, quality, and inventory management goals. Developed business processes to improve new product introductions and program kick off within the facility ❑ Developed and Implemented operational processes resulting in 30%+ operational efficiencies ❑ Championed the Sales, Inventory, and Operations Planning (SIOP) process, resulting in a composite On-Time Delivery metrics of 99%+. ❑ SME for Medical Segment – ISO 13485 Provided technical direction to writers and graphic designers regarding product presentation ❑ Website and Catalog presentations/Marketing collateral/whitepapers/product specifications
  14. 14. Page 14 Business Philosophy Financial Responsibility ❑ What are the cost drivers ❑ How is the organization impacted ❑ How is the customer/company impacted ❑ Good news – fast…. Bad news – faster ❑ Responsible to our organization, team members, and customers Challenges ❑ Identify the constraints and then discuss how they can be overcome ❑ Involve the “experts” and utilize the team’s skills ❑ Identify the short-term and long-term solutions ❑ Before making a decision, think of the impact ❑ Implement the solution Honesty, integrity, hard work, and teamwork ❑ Dependable ❑ Exceptional communication and people skills – Influencer ❑ Solutions Focused ❑ Project Closer
  15. 15. Page 15 Management/Operations/Objectives Philosophy Management ❑ Create realistic and achievable goals and then communicate to the team – Empower the Team! ❑ Anticipate the customer’s needs ❑ Educate the team on the customer’s business, so they understand the impact of their decisions ❑ Listen….Respect….Mentor….Grow…. Operations Excellence ❑ Create the vision ❑ What are the opportunities ❑ What are the challenges ❑ Establish a communication plan Objectives ❑State a clear objective ❑Must be measurable ❑Involve the team ❑Add value to the process

