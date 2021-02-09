Successfully reported this slideshow.
BLADIMIR RAFAEL DIAZ NEGRETE. MEDICO RESIDENTE II AÑO JUNIO 2020 SINDROME NEFRITICO AGUDO REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUE...
GLOMERULONEFRITIS “Nombre con que se designa a un grupo de enfermedades caracterizado por inflamación intraglomerular y pr...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LAS ENFERMEDADES GLOMERULARES ENFERMEDADES RENALES PRIMARIAS: 1.- Con cambios proliferativos - Nefropatía...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LAS ENFERMEDADES GLOMERULARES ENFERMEDADES RENALES SECUNDARIAS: 1.- Con cambios proliferativos - Nefritis...
MECANISMOS DE LESION RENAL EN LA GN.
VIAS DE ACTIVACION DEL SISTEMA DEL COMPLEMENTO.
SINDROME NEFRITICO AGUDO Pertenece al grupo de las glomérulonefritis de comienzo agudo Se caracteriza por Hematuria HTA Ed...
ETIOLOGÍA Bacterias St. pyogenes B-hemolítico grupo A. St. Viridans, St. Pneumoniae, Mycoplasma pneumoniae St. Aureus, Lep...
SINDROME NEFRITICO AGUDO Epidemiología - Generalmente se inicia 1-3 semanas posterior a infección faríngea ó 3-6 semanas d...
- Mas frecuentes en niños 2:1 - Serotipos después de una infección faríngea: 1,3,4,12,18,25 y 49. infección dérmica: 2,49,...
SINDROME NEFRITICO AGUDO FISIOPATOLOGÍA
S. N. A. *Antecedente de cuadro infecciosos de la piel o faringomigdalar con periodo de latencia entre infección y nefriti...
EDEMA: • Matutino • Bilateral • De partes blandas • Periorbitario • Rara vez generalizado SINDROME NEFRITICO G.N.A.P.I.
Edema en el síndrome nefrítico
SINDROME NEFRITICO G.N.A.P.I. Hipertensión: 85% de los casos Variable desde ligera a muy grave, superando los 30mmhg > Per...
S. N. A. LABORATORIO 1.- Urea, creatinina, Hemoglobina, plaquetas, sodio, potasio, albúmina, Glicemia, Transaminasas. 2.-E...
S. N. A. 3.- Estudios inmunológicos: * Antiestreptolisinas O (ASTO): Positivo * Test de Estreptozime positivo. * C3 dismin...
• Cultivo de exudado faríngeo • Cultivo de secreción en piel ESTREPTOCOCO BETA HEMOLÍTICO DEL GRUPO CEPAS NEFRITOGÉNICAS: ...
SINDROME NEFRITICO G.N.A.P.I. 5.- Imágenes - Ecograma Renal y abdominal - Rx de tórax y abdomen
INDICACIONES DE BIOPSIA RENAL SINDROME NEFRITICO G.N.A.P.I. • Duda en el diagnostico • Aumento progresivo de la creatinina...
HALLAZGOS ANATOMOPATOLÓGICOS: • Proliferativa endocapilar (leve mas frec) • Reacción inflamatoria difusa con P:M:N: • Obli...
DIAGNOSTICO DIFERENCIAL: • GNMP • Nefropatia por IgA • Glomerulonefritis 2° a Enf sistémicas: LES, nefritis de la purpura ...
CRITERIOS DE INGRESO. - Signos de Hipervolemia. - Hipertensión Arterial. - Insuficiancia Renal. - Riesgo Social. S. N. A. ...
S. N. A. • Dieta Hiposódica (2 gr/m2/día) • Restricción Hídrica (400-600cc / m2sc /día) • Antibioticoterapia: Penicilina B...
S. N. A. • Si no hay respuesta al diurético repetir la dosis a las 2 horas (DH > 3cc x Kg, Disminución del peso y de la TA...
COMPLICACIONES • Encefalopatía Hipertensiva • Insuficiencia Renal Aguda • Insuficiencia Cardiaca • Algunos casos evolucion...
S. N. A. CRITERIOS DE EGRESO - Peso normal. - Creatinina normal - Normotenso.
GRACIAS…
  1. 1. BLADIMIR RAFAEL DIAZ NEGRETE. MEDICO RESIDENTE II AÑO JUNIO 2020 SINDROME NEFRITICO AGUDO REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA POSTGRADO DE PUERICULTURA Y PEDIATRIA HOSPITAL CHIQUINQUIRA MARACAIBO.
  2. 2. GLOMERULONEFRITIS “Nombre con que se designa a un grupo de enfermedades caracterizado por inflamación intraglomerular y proliferación celular asociada a hematuria”. M. CRUZ. Tratado de Pediatría. 2007. Pág.1626
  3. 3. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LAS ENFERMEDADES GLOMERULARES ENFERMEDADES RENALES PRIMARIAS: 1.- Con cambios proliferativos - Nefropatía IgA - Nefropatía IgM - Glomerulonefritis membranoproliferativa - Glomerulonefritis rápidamente progresiva 2.- Sin cambios proliferativos - Glomeruloesclerosis segmentaria y focal - Glomerulopatía membranosa - Glomerulopatía con cambios mínimos - Enfermedad con membranas basales delgadas Fuente: M. CRUZ. Tratado de Pediatría. 2007. Pág.1626
  4. 4. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LAS ENFERMEDADES GLOMERULARES ENFERMEDADES RENALES SECUNDARIAS: 1.- Con cambios proliferativos - Nefritis lúpica - Glomerulonefritis postinfecciosa - Glomerulonefritis secundaria a hepatitis B y C - Vasculitis sistémicas: Granulomatosis de Wegener Poliarteritis nudosa Púrpura de Schönlein Henoch 2.- Sin cambios proliferativos - Nefropatía diabética - Amiloidosis - Nefropatía por VIH - Síndrome de Alport - Glomerulopatía inducida por fármacos Fuente: M. CRUZ. Tratado de Pediatría. 2007. Pág.1626
  5. 5. MECANISMOS DE LESION RENAL EN LA GN.
  6. 6. VIAS DE ACTIVACION DEL SISTEMA DEL COMPLEMENTO.
  7. 7. SINDROME NEFRITICO AGUDO Pertenece al grupo de las glomérulonefritis de comienzo agudo Se caracteriza por Hematuria HTA Edema Oliguria Disminución de la Filtración glomerular con la consecuente retención de azoados Proteinuria moderada Fundamentos de Pediatría. Tomo IV. J. Correa; J Gómez y R. Posada
  8. 8. ETIOLOGÍA Bacterias St. pyogenes B-hemolítico grupo A. St. Viridans, St. Pneumoniae, Mycoplasma pneumoniae St. Aureus, Leptospira monocytogenes, Neisseria meningitidis, Ricketsia prowazekii. Virus Coxsackie B, ECHO, otros enterovirus. Influenza, parotiditis, sarampión, hepatitis. Citomegalovirus, varicela, VIH Parásitos Plasmodium malariae Toxoplasma gondii Hongos Coccidiodes inmitis Medicamentos Sulfamidas Metales pesados Penicilamina Radiaciones Radioterapia
  9. 9. SINDROME NEFRITICO AGUDO Epidemiología - Generalmente se inicia 1-3 semanas posterior a infección faríngea ó 3-6 semanas después de una infección en piel por estreptococo B hemolítico del grupo A. - Mayoría de los casos son subclínicos pudiendo evolucionar a estados crónicos. - Es el más común de los síndromes renales en la niñez, con predominio en edades preescolares y escolares (6-7 años) rara en menores de 3 años.
  10. 10. - Mas frecuentes en niños 2:1 - Serotipos después de una infección faríngea: 1,3,4,12,18,25 y 49. infección dérmica: 2,49,55,57 y 60 El más aislado en ambos es el 49. - En mayores de 5-15 años foco faríngeo En menores de 5 años foco dérmico SINDROME NEFRITICO AGUDO Epidemiologia
  11. 11. SINDROME NEFRITICO AGUDO FISIOPATOLOGÍA
  12. 12. S. N. A. *Antecedente de cuadro infecciosos de la piel o faringomigdalar con periodo de latencia entre infección y nefritis de 4 – 6 semanas y de los 10 a 15 días respectivamente. Clínico: -Hematuria: Microscopica (Universal). Macroscopica 20 – 30% de los casos. - Edema: Se presenta en el 80% de los casos. - Oliguria: Eliminacion < 12ml/m2SC/h, <300ml/m2SC/dia, <0.5ml/kg/h - Hipertensión Arterial. - Signos de Hipervolemia. - Manifestaciones Inespecíficas.
  13. 13. EDEMA: • Matutino • Bilateral • De partes blandas • Periorbitario • Rara vez generalizado SINDROME NEFRITICO G.N.A.P.I.
  14. 14. Edema en el síndrome nefrítico
  15. 15. SINDROME NEFRITICO G.N.A.P.I. Hipertensión: 85% de los casos Variable desde ligera a muy grave, superando los 30mmhg > Percentil 95 para la edad. Encefalopatía hipertensiva: •Vómitos, Cefalea, crisis convulsivas. Insuficiencia cardiaca: •Taquicardia, ritmo de galope, disnea y hepatomegalia
  16. 16. S. N. A. LABORATORIO 1.- Urea, creatinina, Hemoglobina, plaquetas, sodio, potasio, albúmina, Glicemia, Transaminasas. 2.-Examen de orina: En el periodo de latencia de la enfermedad, suele ser normal o con la hematuria microscopica. - En la fase oligurica la orina esta concentrada -. Densidad > 1020 -. Osmolaridad > 700 mmoles/kg. -. PH urinario normal (4.5 – 7.8) -. Proteinuria generalmente menor 40 mg/m²/hora. -.Leucocitos pueden encontrarse en la fase aguda. -. Cilindros Hemáticos (Patognomónico)
  17. 17. S. N. A. 3.- Estudios inmunológicos: * Antiestreptolisinas O (ASTO): Positivo * Test de Estreptozime positivo. * C3 disminuida C3 vn: 1500 mcg/ml (permanecen de 6 a 8 sem) * IgG – IgM positivo en un 90% de los casos * AntiDNAasaB y AntiDNAasa
  18. 18. • Cultivo de exudado faríngeo • Cultivo de secreción en piel ESTREPTOCOCO BETA HEMOLÍTICO DEL GRUPO CEPAS NEFRITOGÉNICAS: 12 Y 49 SINDROME NEFRITICO G.N.A.P.I. 4.- Cultivos
  19. 19. SINDROME NEFRITICO G.N.A.P.I. 5.- Imágenes - Ecograma Renal y abdominal - Rx de tórax y abdomen
  20. 20. INDICACIONES DE BIOPSIA RENAL SINDROME NEFRITICO G.N.A.P.I. • Duda en el diagnostico • Aumento progresivo de la creatinina • Proteinuria Masiva (raro en GNAPE) • Complemento sérico esta disminuido en la fase aguda ó permanece bajo después de un mes de evolución (4-6 semanas) • Para descartar otra etiología de glomerulonefritis • Hematuria macroscópica mayor a 4 semanas, microscopica más de 1 año. • HTA persistente sin hipervolemia. • Retención azoadas más de 3 días. F.I. Nefrología pediátrica. V. García Nieto, F. Santos
  21. 21. HALLAZGOS ANATOMOPATOLÓGICOS: • Proliferativa endocapilar (leve mas frec) • Reacción inflamatoria difusa con P:M:N: • Obliteración de luces capilares parcialmente • Depósitos de I.g.G y C3 • Semilunas epiteliales en casos mas graves SINDROME NEFRITICO G.N.A.P.I.
  22. 22. DIAGNOSTICO DIFERENCIAL: • GNMP • Nefropatia por IgA • Glomerulonefritis 2° a Enf sistémicas: LES, nefritis de la purpura Shonlein – Henoch • Síndrome nefrótico SINDROME NEFRITICO G.N.A.P.I.
  23. 23. CRITERIOS DE INGRESO. - Signos de Hipervolemia. - Hipertensión Arterial. - Insuficiancia Renal. - Riesgo Social. S. N. A. SINDROME NEFRITICO G.N.A.P.I.
  24. 24. S. N. A. • Dieta Hiposódica (2 gr/m2/día) • Restricción Hídrica (400-600cc / m2sc /día) • Antibioticoterapia: Penicilina Benzatínica: 600.000 en <30 Kgrs y 1.200.000 U en > 30 kg, Alternativa: Eritromicina x 10 días • Diuréticos: Furosemida: 2mg /Kg /dosis • Vigilar respuesta al diurético, BH, DH.
  25. 25. S. N. A. • Si no hay respuesta al diurético repetir la dosis a las 2 horas (DH > 3cc x Kg, Disminución del peso y de la TA) • Otros antihipertensivos: Nifedipina: 0.25-0.50 mg /kg/dosis SL Amlodipina: 0.15-0.25 mg /kg/día • Diálisis (hemodiálisis o peritoneal)
  26. 26. COMPLICACIONES • Encefalopatía Hipertensiva • Insuficiencia Renal Aguda • Insuficiencia Cardiaca • Algunos casos evolucionan a Glomerulonefritis rápidamente progresiva
  27. 27. S. N. A. CRITERIOS DE EGRESO - Peso normal. - Creatinina normal - Normotenso.
