Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5REHUW%3DUNHUV&RORUEOLQGIUHHEHVWDXGLRERRNV_5REHUW%3DUNHUV&RORUEOLQ >03@5REHUW%3DUNHUV&RORUEOLQGDXGLRYHUVLRQRIERRNV_>03@5RE...
5REHUW%3DUNHUV&RORUEOLQG 3ROLFHFKLHI-HVVH6WRQHUHWXUQVLQWKHQHZHVWQRYHOLQ5REHUW%3DUNHUV1HZ<RUN7LPHVEHVWVHOOLQ KLVQHZHVWFDVHK...
5REHUW%3DUNHUV&RORUEOLQG
5REHUW%3DUNHUV&RORUEOLQG
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Robert B. Parker's Colorblind free best audio books Robert B. Parker's Colorblind audiobook

2 views

Published on

Robert B. Parker's Colorblind free best audio books Robert B. Parker's Colorblind audiobook

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Robert B. Parker's Colorblind free best audio books Robert B. Parker's Colorblind audiobook

  1. 1. 5REHUW%3DUNHUV&RORUEOLQGIUHHEHVWDXGLRERRNV_5REHUW%3DUNHUV&RORUEOLQ >03@5REHUW%3DUNHUV&RORUEOLQGDXGLRYHUVLRQRIERRNV_>03@5REHUW%3DUNHUV&RORUEOLQGIUHHERRNDXG /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. 5REHUW%3DUNHUV&RORUEOLQG 3ROLFHFKLHI-HVVH6WRQHUHWXUQVLQWKHQHZHVWQRYHOLQ5REHUW%3DUNHUV1HZ<RUN7LPHVEHVWVHOOLQ KLVQHZHVWFDVHKLWVULJKWDWWKHKHDUWRIWKH3DUDGLVHSROLFHIRUFH -HVVH6WRQHLVEDFNRQWKHMREDIWHUDVWLQWLQUHKDEDQGWKHURDGWRUHFRYHULVLPPHGLDWHOPDGHEXP VHULHVRIGLVWXUELQJDQGDSSDUHQWOUDFLDOOPRWLYDWHGFULPHVEHJLQQLQJZLWKWKHPXUGHURIDQ$IULF ZRPDQ7KHQ-HVVHVRZQGHSXW$OLVKDWKHILUVWEODFNZRPDQKLUHGEWKH3DUDGLVHSROLFHIRUFHEHFRPHVW WDUJHWRIDVRSKLVWLFDWHGIUDPHXS$VKHDQGKLVWHDPZRUNWLUHOHVVOWRXQUDYHOWKHWUXWKKHKDVW MXVWRQHSDUWRIDQHYHQJUDQGHUSORWRQHZLWKDQHQGJDPHPRUHGHVWUXFWLYHWKDQDQRIWKHPFDQLPDJL $WWKHVDPHWLPHDPVWHULRXVRXQJPDQQDPHG&ROH6ODWRQUROOVLQWRWRZQZLWKDFKLSRQKLVVKRXOGH SUREOHPZLWKDXWKRULWQDPHO-HVVH<HWVRPHWKLQJDERXWWKHDQJUWZHQWVRPHWKLQJDSSHDOVWR-HVV WDNHV&ROHXQGHUKLVZLQJ%XWWKHUHVPRUHWRKLPWKDQPHHWVWKHHHDQGKLVVHFUHWVPLJKWFKDQJH-HV IRUHYHU
  3. 3. 5REHUW%3DUNHUV&RORUEOLQG
  4. 4. 5REHUW%3DUNHUV&RORUEOLQG

×