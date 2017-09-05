02 business plan presentation

You have a great new idea and you want to start an own business? Don’t jump into business waters without a plan. What will you do? How will you find clients? How will you find suppliers? Are there too many competitors already? How will you find the money? What if something goes wrong?

These are important questions that should be answered before starting a new company. The business plan is simply a document that gives an overview of your business idea and how you intend to make money out of it.