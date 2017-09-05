02 business plan presentation

BUSINESS PLAN SERVICE OVERVIEW August 2017
TARGET PROBLEM BUSINESS PLANNING SERVICE IS DESIGNED FOR : • ENTREPRENEURS & STARTUPS – NEED TO FIND THE GAPS IN THEIR BUS...
BUSINESS PLANNING SOLUTION HERE IS OUR 4-STEP METHODOLOGY TO THE PROBLEM: 1. EXTERNAL ANALYSIS 2. INTERNAL ANALYSIS 3. SWO...
1. EXTERNAL ANALYSIS WITHIN EXTERNAL ANALYSIS WE LOOK AT 3 THINGS: 1. MARKET SECTION - "WHO ARE THE CLIENTS?". BOTTOM LINE...
1. EXTERNAL ANALYSIS COMMONLY USED TOOLS: 1. PEST ANALYSIS - POLITICAL, ECONOMICAL, SOCIAL, TECHNOLOGICAL ANALYSIS 2. PORT...
2. INTERNAL ANALYSIS HOW THE COMPANY WILL BE PROFITABLE? WITHIN THE INTERNAL ANALYSIS WE LOOK AT SEVERAL ASPECTS: 1. BUSIN...
3. SWOT AND RISKS A SUMMARY OF THE ENTIRE WORK (SEE SWOT DOCUMENT) 1. STRENGTHS (TAKEN FROM INTERNAL ANALYSIS) 2. WEAKNESS...
4. FINANCIAL MODEL A FINANCIAL PRESENTATION OF EVERYTHING WRITTEN UP TO HERE 1. BASIC ASSUMPTIONS AND FORECASTS 2. INCOME ...
WHY BIZZBEE SOLUTIONS? • ESTABLISHED MARCH 2016 • WITHIN 12 MONTHS GREW TO 3 OFFICES • 30+ BUSINESS PLANS – FROM LOCAL STO...
Business Plan – Financial portal targeting women Client: The New Savvy (financial portal) Country: Singapore The client fi...
Business Plan - Hydroponic Lettuce Farm Client: Hydroponica (Agriculture) Country: Kuwait An entrepreneur from Kuwait saw ...
• BUSINESS PLAN FOR AN IMMIGRATION AGENCY IN AUSTRALIA LINK • BUSINESS PLAN FOR A NIGHT LIFE MOBILE APP IN WASHINGTON, USA...
OUR 4 MAIN SERVICES FROM ENTREPRENEUR TO SUCCESS: • MARKET RESEARCH • BUSINESS PLAN DEVELOPMENT • PRODUCT SOURCING • LEAD ...
BIZZBEE WORLD COVERAGE
NEXT STEP www.BizzBeeSolutions.c om Sales@BizzBeeSolutions.com Contact us, and we can give you more specific proposal on w...
You have a great new idea and you want to start an own business? Don’t jump into business waters without a plan. What will you do? How will you find clients? How will you find suppliers? Are there too many competitors already? How will you find the money? What if something goes wrong?
These are important questions that should be answered before starting a new company. The business plan is simply a document that gives an overview of your business idea and how you intend to make money out of it.

