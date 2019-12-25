Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FREE Download Books, Ebook Download Full PDF, Download All Books PDF, Full Book Free Download, Full PDF EPUB Hardening Cis...
As a network administrator, auditor or architect, you know the importance of securing your network and finding security so...
q q q q q q Author : Thomas Akin Pages : 194 pages Publisher : O'Reilly Media Language : ISBN-10 : 0596001665 ISBN-13 : 97...
Book Image
If You Want To Download This Books , Please Click Button DOWNLOAD or Click Link Link Download Hardening Cisco Routers OR D...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[BOOK] Hardening Cisco Routers read Online

4 views

Published on

As a network administrator, auditor or architect, you know the importance of securing your network and finding security solutions you can implement quickly. This succinct book departs from other security literature by focusing exclusively on ways to secure Cisco routers, rather than the entire network. The rational is simple: If the router protecting a network is exposed to hackers, then so is the network behind it. Hardening Cisco Routers is a reference for protecting the protectors. Included are the following topics:The importance of router security and where routers fit into an overall security plan Different router configurations for various versions of Cisco?s IOS Standard ways to access a Cisco router and the security implications of each Password and privilege levels in Cisco routers Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting (AAA) control Router warning banner use (as recommended by the FBI) Unnecessary protocols and services commonly run on Cisco routers SNMP security

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[BOOK] Hardening Cisco Routers read Online

  1. 1. FREE Download Books, Ebook Download Full PDF, Download All Books PDF, Full Book Free Download, Full PDF EPUB Hardening Cisco Routers As a network administrator, auditor or architect, you know the importance of securing your network and finding security solutions you can implement quickly. This succinct book departs from other security literature by focusing exclusively on ways to secure Cisco routers, rather than the entire network. The rational is simple: If the router protecting a network is exposed to hackers, then so is the network behind it. Hardening Cisco Routers is a reference for protecting the protectors. Included are the following topics:The importance of router security and where routers fit into an overall security plan Different router configurations for various versions of Cisco?s IOS Standard ways to access a Cisco router and the security implications of each Password and privilege levels in Cisco routers Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting (AAA) control Router warning banner use (as recommended by the FBI) Unnecessary protocols and services commonly run on Cisco routers SNMP security
  2. 2. As a network administrator, auditor or architect, you know the importance of securing your network and finding security solutions you can implement quickly. This succinct book departs from other security literature by focusing exclusively on ways to secure Cisco routers, rather than the entire network. The rational is simple: If the router protecting a network is exposed to hackers, then so is the network behind it. Hardening Cisco Routers is a reference for protecting the protectors. Included are the following topics:The importance of router security and where routers fit into an overall security plan Different router configurations for various versions of Cisco?s IOS Standard ways to access a Cisco router and the security implications of each Password and privilege levels in Cisco routers Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting (AAA) control Router warning banner use (as recommended by the FBI) Unnecessary protocols and services commonly run on Cisco routers SNMP security Descriptions
  3. 3. q q q q q q Author : Thomas Akin Pages : 194 pages Publisher : O'Reilly Media Language : ISBN-10 : 0596001665 ISBN-13 : 9780596001667 Details
  4. 4. Book Image
  5. 5. If You Want To Download This Books , Please Click Button DOWNLOAD or Click Link Link Download Hardening Cisco Routers OR Download Book

×