Contenedores y el Futuro del Despliegue de Aplicaciones Daniel Lopez, CEOOracle Code Mexico City
Tecnologías clave
Aplicaciones Cloud Native • Fácil despliegue • Escalabilidad • Actualizaciones graduales sin interrupciones • Optimización...
Aplicaciones Cloud Native • Containerized: reproducibilidad, transparencia, aislamiento de recursos • Orquestración dinámi...
Ejemplos Cloud Native
“Hay que entender el pasado para comprender el presente” - Carl Sagan
Bitnami • 150+ Aplicaciones y entornos de desarrollo • Millones de usuarios • Disponible en el Oracle Cloud Marketplace Lo...
La Evolución del Despliegue de Aplicaciones Nativo VMs Cloud Contenedores Condicionado por las posibilidades y limitacione...
Los 90: Despliegue Manual
Los Inicios • Compilación manual y los primeros sistemas de gestion de paquetes (rpm, apt-get) • Primeras aplicaciones web...
Herramientas y Análisis • La infraestructura limita severamente el nivel de automatización. Diferencias individuales a niv...
Automatización Código de aplicación Lang Runtime Base de datos Sistema Operativo Servidor Web Hardware Manual
Principios 2000: Virtualización
Automatización de Servidores Físicos • Estallido de la burbuja punto com: consolidación y ahorro de costes • Emergencia de...
Herramientas y Análisis • Virtualización: Golden Images, Kickstarts, Network Boot (PXE) • Control de versiones, shell scri...
Automatización Código de aplicación Lang Runtime Base de datos Sistema Operativo Servidor Web Hardware Manual Automático
Finales 2000: Gestión configuración
Modern Application Development • Web 2.0 : Ruby on Rails, NodeJS, Django • Expansión de la virtualización en entornos corp...
Herramientas • Integración Continua: Hudson/Jenkins… • PaaS: Plataforma como Servicio: Heroku, Cloud Foundry • DevOps y ge...
Análisis Gestión de la Configuración • Gestión del ciclo de vida de servidores • Idealmente requiere adopción total de des...
Gestión de la configuración Código de aplicación Lang Runtime Base de datos Sistema Operativo Servidor Web Hardware Manual...
Análisis PaaS • 12-factor apps: Separar estado de código • Facilidad de uso y administración • Ganancias en productividad ...
PaaS Código de aplicación Lang Runtime Base de datos Sistema Operativo Servidor Web Hardware Manual Automático
2010s-presente: cloud, contenedores
Cloud y Contenedores • Adopción masiva de infraestructura como servicio en el Cloud (IaaS) • Contenedores (Docker, Kuberne...
Análisis Cloud • Automatización de principio a fin, no solo de la aplicación sino de la infraestructura • Hay una API para...
Cloud Código de aplicación Lang Runtime Sistema Operativo Hardware Inmutable Cloud VM Servidor Web Base de datos
Análisis Contenedores • Docker: Contenedores para desarrollo • Consistencia, reproducibilidad sin necesitar virtualización...
Contenedores Código de aplicación Lang Runtime Sistema Operativo Hardware Contenedor Servidor Web Base de datos
Análisis Contenedores • Kubernetes: Contenedores para producción • Productización de tecnología de Google • PaaS “Universa...
Encuesta de usuarios de Bitnami • Más de 18.000 formularios completados • Gran número de empresas 250+ empleados • Cubre t...
¿Cómo usa su compañía contenedores? Source: Bitnami User Survey 2017, companies >250 employees
Número de plataformas en uso 51% Source: Bitnami User Survey 2017, companies >250
¿Usa Serverless? Source: Bitnami User Survey 2017, companies >250 employees, developers only
• No hay soluciones mágicas: beneficios en desarrollo normalmente implican complejidad en producción y viceversa • Contene...
Contenedores y el Futuro del Despliegue de Aplicaciones

  1. 1. Contenedores y el Futuro del Despliegue de Aplicaciones Daniel Lopez, CEOOracle Code Mexico City
  2. 2. Tecnologías clave
  3. 3. Aplicaciones Cloud Native • Fácil despliegue • Escalabilidad • Actualizaciones graduales sin interrupciones • Optimización de recursos • Consistencia desarrollo/test/producción
  4. 4. Aplicaciones Cloud Native • Containerized: reproducibilidad, transparencia, aislamiento de recursos • Orquestración dinámica: optimizar la carga • Microservicios: Agilidad en el depliegue, desarrollo y mantenimiento de aplicaciones complejas
  5. 5. Ejemplos Cloud Native
  6. 6. “Hay que entender el pasado para comprender el presente” - Carl Sagan
  7. 7. Bitnami • 150+ Aplicaciones y entornos de desarrollo • Millones de usuarios • Disponible en el Oracle Cloud Marketplace Loved by Devs. Trusted by Ops
  8. 8. La Evolución del Despliegue de Aplicaciones Nativo VMs Cloud Contenedores Condicionado por las posibilidades y limitaciones de la infraestructura
  9. 9. Los 90: Despliegue Manual
  10. 10. Los Inicios • Compilación manual y los primeros sistemas de gestion de paquetes (rpm, apt-get) • Primeras aplicaciones web: binarios CGI, PHP, Java Servlets • Dependencias mínimas en el entorno (intérprete de PHP, JRE + Tomcat, etc) • Despliegue manual (i.e. scp o FTP)
  11. 11. Herramientas y Análisis • La infraestructura limita severamente el nivel de automatización. Diferencias individuales a nivel de servidor • Dependencias simples y relativamente estáticas • Mínima automatización
  12. 12. Automatización Código de aplicación Lang Runtime Base de datos Sistema Operativo Servidor Web Hardware Manual
  13. 13. Principios 2000: Virtualización
  14. 14. Automatización de Servidores Físicos • Estallido de la burbuja punto com: consolidación y ahorro de costes • Emergencia de la virtualización • Provisionamiento automático de servidores físicos
  15. 15. Herramientas y Análisis • Virtualización: Golden Images, Kickstarts, Network Boot (PXE) • Control de versiones, shell scripting • Soluciones a medida • Cierta reproducibilidad, pero varía de compañía a compañía. No hay reusabilidad ni estandarización
  16. 16. Automatización Código de aplicación Lang Runtime Base de datos Sistema Operativo Servidor Web Hardware Manual Automático
  17. 17. Finales 2000: Gestión configuración
  18. 18. Modern Application Development • Web 2.0 : Ruby on Rails, NodeJS, Django • Expansión de la virtualización en entornos corporativos • ¡Llega el Cloud!
  19. 19. Herramientas • Integración Continua: Hudson/Jenkins… • PaaS: Plataforma como Servicio: Heroku, Cloud Foundry • DevOps y gestión de la configuración: Chef, Puppet, …
  20. 20. Análisis Gestión de la Configuración • Gestión del ciclo de vida de servidores • Idealmente requiere adopción total de desarrollo a producción • Curva de aprendizaje: formación específica de admins y desarrolladores • Dependencia de versiones específicas de Linux y gestores de paquetes • Estandarización y reusabilidad • Infraestructura como código: versionado, reproducible
  21. 21. Gestión de la configuración Código de aplicación Lang Runtime Base de datos Sistema Operativo Servidor Web Hardware Manual Automático
  22. 22. Análisis PaaS • 12-factor apps: Separar estado de código • Facilidad de uso y administración • Ganancias en productividad • Escalabilidad horizontal • Límites de arquitectura, lenguajes, dependencias, etc.
  23. 23. PaaS Código de aplicación Lang Runtime Base de datos Sistema Operativo Servidor Web Hardware Manual Automático
  24. 24. 2010s-presente: cloud, contenedores
  25. 25. Cloud y Contenedores • Adopción masiva de infraestructura como servicio en el Cloud (IaaS) • Contenedores (Docker, Kubernetes) • “Stacks” cada vez mas complejos: NoSQL, microservicios, etc. • Serverless en sus inicios
  26. 26. Análisis Cloud • Automatización de principio a fin, no solo de la aplicación sino de la infraestructura • Hay una API para todo • Flexibilidad: Cloud Native vs. Lift-and-shift • Infraestructura inmutable, despliegue continuo
  27. 27. Cloud Código de aplicación Lang Runtime Sistema Operativo Hardware Inmutable Cloud VM Servidor Web Base de datos
  28. 28. Análisis Contenedores • Docker: Contenedores para desarrollo • Consistencia, reproducibilidad sin necesitar virtualización completa (Kernel es compartido) • Elimina la dependencia con el S. Operativo • Fácil adopción
  29. 29. Contenedores Código de aplicación Lang Runtime Sistema Operativo Hardware Contenedor Servidor Web Base de datos
  30. 30. Análisis Contenedores • Kubernetes: Contenedores para producción • Productización de tecnología de Google • PaaS “Universal” • Elimina la necesidad de gestión de ciclo de vida de servidores • Automatizar ya no es opcional
  31. 31. Encuesta de usuarios de Bitnami • Más de 18.000 formularios completados • Gran número de empresas 250+ empleados • Cubre todo tipo de plataformas y tecnología, desarrollo y operaciones
  32. 32. ¿Cómo usa su compañía contenedores? Source: Bitnami User Survey 2017, companies >250 employees
  33. 33. Número de plataformas en uso 51% Source: Bitnami User Survey 2017, companies >250
  34. 34. ¿Usa Serverless? Source: Bitnami User Survey 2017, companies >250 employees, developers only
  35. 35. • No hay soluciones mágicas: beneficios en desarrollo normalmente implican complejidad en producción y viceversa • Contenedores están aquí para quedarse pero no van a reemplazar tecnologías existentes. • El mundo real va a seguir siendo multi-plataforma Conclusiones

