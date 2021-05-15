Successfully reported this slideshow.
Welcome to the Presentation Eng-213 Prepared by Bithi Chowdhury Id-193020017 Dept of English Green university
Background of poet John Webster •The Duchess of Malfi is a Jacobean revenge tragedy written by English dramatist John Webs...
Character Sketch of Duchess  The duchess is a Female character in the drama the duches of malfie.  the duches is ayoung ...
Character sketch of Duchess Her brothers are greedy for her wealth. Her Brother Ferdinand hire Bosola to spy on Duchess a...
Character sketch of the Duchess  Bosola finds out the duchess Children and discovers that she is married to Antonio. He r...
"The duchess of malfi" by John Webster
  Welcome to the Presentation Eng-213 Prepared by Bithi Chowdhury Id-193020017 Dept of English Green university
  Background of poet John Webster •The Duchess of Malfi is a Jacobean revenge tragedy written by English dramatist John Webster in 1612–1613. •It was first performed privately at the Blackfriars Theatre, then later to a larger audience at The Globe, in 1613–1614.
  Character Sketch of Duchess  The duchess is a Female character in the drama the duches of malfie.  the duches is ayoung widow and the ruler of the Italian town of Amalfi.  she is intelligent , kind ,virtuous sister of two brothers Cardinal and Fardinand.  Her Brothers prohibited her from remarrying because they argue that her marriage would ruin her honor and honor of the family.
  Character sketch of Duchess Her brothers are greedy for her wealth. Her Brother Ferdinand hire Bosola to spy on Duchess activities.  Duchess Decides to secretly marry her steward Antonio, She marry with Antonio and have three children with him. She keeps her marriage secret because she understand the threats of her brothers.
  Character sketch of the Duchess  Bosola finds out the duchess Children and discovers that she is married to Antonio. He repots to her brother Fardinand. Duchess seems almost completely unable to protect herself or her childrens . Her evil brothers cruelly torture her and her childrens. Throgh all of these , the duches remain virtuous and good.  She faces both torture and death with bravery and dignity.
  6. 6. Any ques?

