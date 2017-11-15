Mary Had a Little Lamb 79176767

"Mary Had a Little Lamb" is an English language nursery rhyme of nineteenth-century American origin...

In this e Guide you will find "Complete TAB & Staff Notation" + "Chord Progression & Chord Diagram" of this song...You can easily play the song (Lead and Accompaniment) in your guitar following the Notations and Chord Progression... .

All my documents are totally free...Please Like and share my documents if you think these documents will help you...Thanks...