Mary Had a Little Lamb 79176767

"Mary Had a Little Lamb" is an English language nursery rhyme of nineteenth-century American origin...
In this e Guide you will find "Complete TAB & Staff Notation" + "Chord Progression & Chord Diagram" of this song...You can easily play the song (Lead and Accompaniment) in your guitar following the Notations and Chord Progression... .
All my documents are totally free...Please Like and share my documents if you think these documents will help you...Thanks...

×