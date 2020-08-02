Extrapolation of Stage Discharge Rating Curve

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
An accurate stage–discharge relationship is necessary for design to evaluate the interrelationships of flow characteristics (depth and discharge)
The stage-discharge relationship also enables you to evaluate a range of conditions as opposed to a preselected design flow rate.
Continuous measurement of discharge in a river is a very costly, time-consuming, and impractical exercise, especially during floods.
Usually, to overcome limitations to continuous discharge measurement, observed stage data is converted into river discharge using a stage-discharge relationship, commonly known as the rating curve.
Rating curve is considered as an epitome of all the channel characteristics
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment