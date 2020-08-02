Extrapolation of Stage Discharge Rating Curve

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Project title Extrapolation of Stage Discharge Rating Curves of Ranikhola and Busuk-khola Rivers in Sikkim Submitted by, M...
1. INTRODUCTION 2. Rating Curve 3. Extrapolation of Rating Curve 4. Objective 5. Methods 6. Results 7. Discussion and Conc...
• An accurate stage–discharge relationship is necessary for design to evaluate the interrelationships of flow characterist...
a graph of discharge versus stage • Rating curve, also known as stage–discharge curve, is a graph showing the relation bet...
5
Extrapolation of stage discharge rating curves − Shifts in discharge ratings. Extrapolation is an act of inferring an unkn...
Extrapolation of stage discharge rating curves • WHY: – Gauging does not cover full range of flow – Calibration at high fl...
To establish a stage – discharge equation that enables to extrapolate the h-Q curves OBJECTIVE 8
Stages are easy to measure as compared to the measurement of discharge in rivers. Developing a rating curve entails two st...
How Rating Curves are Constructed - I • Record stage (depth) during an interesting runoff event • Measure velocity across ...
How Rating Curves are Constructed - II • Stage and measured discharge recorded for several different flow events • A curve...
Typically, a rating curve is a single log-linear equation. The equation form is a power curve: 𝑸 = 𝑪(𝒉 − 𝒂)ß ……..(1) Takin...
METHODS Stage, h(m) Discharge, Q(m 3 /s) a(m) h-a X = Log(h-a) Y= LogQ XY X² Y² 2 2.48 0.026 1.974 0.295 0.394 0.116 0.087...
From the table ∑X = 11.456 ∑Y = 25.610 ∑XY = 11.455 ∑X2 = 4.855 ∑Y2 = 29.184 (∑X)2 = 131.247 (∑Y)2 = 655.872 N = 28 RESULT...
From the table ß = N ∑XY − (∑X)(∑Y) N ∑X2 − (∑X)² = 5.824 b = ∑Y − ß(∑X) N = −1.468 Cr = antilog b = 0.034 The required st...
RESULTS 16 Stage-discharge rating curve for the Ranikhola river at Ranipool bridge (Arithmetic)
RESULTS 17 Stage-discharge rating curve for the Ranikhola river at Ranipool bridge (Logarithmic)
RESULTS 18 Stage-discharge rating curve for the Busuk-khola river at Jalipool bridge (Arithmetic)
RESULTS 19 Stage-discharge rating curve for the Busuk-khola river at Jalipool bridge (Logarithmic)
From the table DISCUSSION 20 The higher R2 values (0.988 and 0.989) indicate that there exist perfect statis tical correla...
CONCLUSIONS • The developed equations may be used to estimate flow discharges in the two selected rivers for the measured ...
THANK YOU for kind attention! questions are welcome 22
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Extrapolation of Stage Discharge Rating Curve

13 views

Published on

An accurate stage–discharge relationship is necessary for design to evaluate the interrelationships of flow characteristics (depth and discharge)

The stage-discharge relationship also enables you to evaluate a range of conditions as opposed to a preselected design flow rate.

Continuous measurement of discharge in a river is a very costly, time-consuming, and impractical exercise, especially during floods.

Usually, to overcome limitations to continuous discharge measurement, observed stage data is converted into river discharge using a stage-discharge relationship, commonly known as the rating curve.

Rating curve is considered as an epitome of all the channel characteristics

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Extrapolation of Stage Discharge Rating Curve

  1. 1. Project title Extrapolation of Stage Discharge Rating Curves of Ranikhola and Busuk-khola Rivers in Sikkim Submitted by, Mr. Biswajit Dey (33/AE/16) Ms. Najima Debbarma (23/AE/16) Under the Supervision of Dr. Santosh Rangrao Yadav, Assistant Professor (SWCE) (Senior Scale) JULY, 2020 COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURAL ENGINEERING & POST HARVEST TECHNOLOGY, Ranipool-737135, Sikkim, India
  2. 2. 1. INTRODUCTION 2. Rating Curve 3. Extrapolation of Rating Curve 4. Objective 5. Methods 6. Results 7. Discussion and Conclusions CONTENTS
  3. 3. • An accurate stage–discharge relationship is necessary for design to evaluate the interrelationships of flow characteristics (depth and discharge) • The stage-discharge relationship also enables you to evaluate a range of conditions as opposed to a preselected design flow rate. • Continuous measurement of discharge in a river is a very costly, time consuming and impractical exercise especially during floods. • Usually, to overcome limitations to continuous discharge measurement, observed stage data is converted into river discharge by means of a stage-discharge relationship, commonly known as the rating curve. • Rating curve is considered as an epitome of all the channel characteristics Introduction 3
  4. 4. a graph of discharge versus stage • Rating curve, also known as stage–discharge curve, is a graph showing the relation between the water height (stage), and the volumetric flow-rate (discharge). • A mathematical representation of stage‐discharge relationships • Used to transform the observed stages into the corresponding discharges. RATING CURVE 4
  5. 5. 5
  6. 6. Extrapolation of stage discharge rating curves − Shifts in discharge ratings. Extrapolation is an act of inferring an unknown from something that is known. The extension of a rating curve, or range of values by inferring unknown values from trends in the known data. 6
  7. 7. Extrapolation of stage discharge rating curves • WHY: – Gauging does not cover full range of flow – Calibration at high flow is difficult: * Occurs infrequently * Short duration – At high stages a different control may exist (floodplain, different roughness) – Continuous measurement of discharge in a river is a very costly, time consuming and impractical exercise especially during floods. • WHERE: – Extrapolation at state data processing centre 7
  8. 8. To establish a stage – discharge equation that enables to extrapolate the h-Q curves OBJECTIVE 8
  9. 9. Stages are easy to measure as compared to the measurement of discharge in rivers. Developing a rating curve entails two steps. The first step involves measuring stage and the corresponding discharges in the river and establishing a relationship. For the second stage, stage of river is measured and discharge is calculated by using the established relationship. Stage is measured by reading a gauge installed in the river. METHODS Cont.… 9
  10. 10. How Rating Curves are Constructed - I • Record stage (depth) during an interesting runoff event • Measure velocity across the channel (or structure) • Compute discharge as product of the flow area and velocity Cross Section – Measure V at different stations. Q=S VAWading during flow Boat mounted for deeper/faster water 10 Cont.…
  11. 11. How Rating Curves are Constructed - II • Stage and measured discharge recorded for several different flow events • A curve is fitted to these event pairs, and that curve is the “Rating Curve” 11 Cont.…
  12. 12. Typically, a rating curve is a single log-linear equation. The equation form is a power curve: 𝑸 = 𝑪(𝒉 − 𝒂)ß ……..(1) Taking log on both sides : 𝒍𝒏𝑸 = 𝒍𝒏𝑪 + ß 𝐥𝐧(𝒉 − 𝒂)……(2) Where, 𝑸 = 𝑑𝑖𝑠𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑔𝑒(𝑚3 ), 𝒉 = 𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑔𝑒 ℎ𝑒𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡 𝑚 , 𝑪 𝑎𝑛𝑑 ß 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑡𝑠, 𝒂 = 𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑔𝑒 𝑎𝑡 𝑧𝑒𝑟𝑜 𝑑𝑖𝑠𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑔𝑒 (𝑎 ℎ𝑦𝑝𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑣𝑎𝑙𝑢𝑒) Alternatively, by regressing X on Y in Eq. (1). 𝒀 = ß𝑿 + 𝒃 ß = 𝑵 ∑𝑿𝒀 − (∑𝑿)(∑𝒀) 𝑵 ∑𝑿 𝟐 − (∑𝑿)² 𝒃 = ∑𝒀 − ß(∑𝑿) 𝑵 METHODS Cont.… 12
  13. 13. METHODS Stage, h(m) Discharge, Q(m 3 /s) a(m) h-a X = Log(h-a) Y= LogQ XY X² Y² 2 2.48 0.026 1.974 0.295 0.394 0.116 0.087 0.156 2.1 2.5 0.026 2.074 0.317 0.398 0.126 0.100 0.158 2.11 2.4 0.026 2.084 0.319 0.380 0.121 0.102 0.145 2.2 2.74 0.026 2.174 0.337 0.438 0.148 0.114 0.192 2.21 3.31 0.026 2.184 0.339 0.520 0.176 0.115 0.270 13
  14. 14. From the table ∑X = 11.456 ∑Y = 25.610 ∑XY = 11.455 ∑X2 = 4.855 ∑Y2 = 29.184 (∑X)2 = 131.247 (∑Y)2 = 655.872 N = 28 RESULTS Cont.… 14 𝑸 = 𝑪(𝒉 − 𝒂)ß ……..(1) 𝒍𝒏𝑸 = 𝒍𝒏𝑪 + ß 𝐥𝐧(𝒉 − 𝒂)……(2) 𝒀 = ß𝑿 + 𝒃 ß = 𝑵 ∑𝑿𝒀 − ∑𝑿 ∑𝒀 𝑵 ∑𝑿 𝟐 − ∑𝑿 𝟐 𝒃 = ∑𝒀 − ß(∑𝑿) 𝑵
  15. 15. From the table ß = N ∑XY − (∑X)(∑Y) N ∑X2 − (∑X)² = 5.824 b = ∑Y − ß(∑X) N = −1.468 Cr = antilog b = 0.034 The required stage-discharge relation is Q= 0.034 (ℎ − 𝑎)5.825 correlation coefficient 𝑟 = 𝑁 ∑𝑋𝑌 −(∑𝑋)(∑𝑌) 𝑁 ∑𝑋2 −(∑𝑋)2 − 𝑁 ∑𝑌2 −(∑𝑌)2 = 0.994 RESULTS 15
  16. 16. RESULTS 16 Stage-discharge rating curve for the Ranikhola river at Ranipool bridge (Arithmetic)
  17. 17. RESULTS 17 Stage-discharge rating curve for the Ranikhola river at Ranipool bridge (Logarithmic)
  18. 18. RESULTS 18 Stage-discharge rating curve for the Busuk-khola river at Jalipool bridge (Arithmetic)
  19. 19. RESULTS 19 Stage-discharge rating curve for the Busuk-khola river at Jalipool bridge (Logarithmic)
  20. 20. From the table DISCUSSION 20 The higher R2 values (0.988 and 0.989) indicate that there exist perfect statis tical correlation
  21. 21. CONCLUSIONS • The developed equations may be used to estimate flow discharges in the two selected rivers for the measured stages at Ranipool and Jalipool bridge cross-sections respectively. • Conversely, the high stages may also be estimated for the design discharge values at the two study sites that may be used for purposes like design of the water harvesting structures on the rivers, pico-hydropower plant design and feasibility studies, etc. • Whereas low stages may also be estimated for lean period discharges in the rivers useful in studies on environmental impact/ flow assessment, viability of biotic species in the streams, irrigation water availability in the lean period, etc.
  22. 22. THANK YOU for kind attention! questions are welcome 22

×