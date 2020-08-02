Extrapolation of Stage Discharge Rating Curve

An accurate stage–discharge relationship is necessary for design to evaluate the interrelationships of flow characteristics (depth and discharge)



The stage-discharge relationship also enables you to evaluate a range of conditions as opposed to a preselected design flow rate.



Continuous measurement of discharge in a river is a very costly, time-consuming, and impractical exercise, especially during floods.



Usually, to overcome limitations to continuous discharge measurement, observed stage data is converted into river discharge using a stage-discharge relationship, commonly known as the rating curve.



Rating curve is considered as an epitome of all the channel characteristics