Segmentacion

Segmentacion

  1. 1. Materia: MercadotecniaIII Grupo: 21 Estudiante:Birzavet Reque Sandoval Docente:Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Semestre:I/2021 Segmentación -El simple hecho de prestar atención positiva a las personas tiene mucho que ver con la productividad “Tom Peters.” 1.Introduccion ¿Qué es la segmentación de mercado? La segmentaciónde mercadoesunprocesoque consiste endividirel mercadototal de unbien o servicio en varios grupos más pequeños e internamente homogéneos. La esencia de la segmentación es conocer realmente a los consumidores. Uno de los elementos decisivos del éxito de una empresa es su capacidad de segmentar adecuadamente su mercado. La segmentaciónestambiénunesfuerzopormejorarlaprecisióndelmarketingde unaempresa. Es un procesode agregación:agrupar enun segmentode mercadoa personasconnecesidades semejantes. El segmentode mercadoesungruporelativamente grande yhomogéneode consumidoresque se pueden identificar dentro de un mercado, que tienen deseos, poder de compra, ubicación geográfica, actitudes de compra o hábitos de compra similares y que reaccionarán de modo parecido ante una mezcla de marketing. El comportamientodel consumidorsueleserdemasiadocomplejocomoparaexplicarloconuna o dos características, se deben tomar en cuenta varias dimensiones, partiendo de las necesidadesde losconsumidores.Se recomiendapues,presentarofertasde mercadoflexibles al segmento de mercado. La oferta de demanda flexible consiste en : Una solución que conste de elementosdel productoyservicioque todoslosmiembrosdel segmentovaloranyopciones que solo unos cuantos valoren, cada opción implica un cargo adicional. Una buenasegmentacióndebe tenercomoresultadosubgrupososegmentosde mercado con las siguientes características: Ser intrínsecamente homogéneos (similares): los consumidores del segmento deben de ser lo más semejantesposiblerespectode susprobablesrespuestasante lasvariablesde lamezclade marketing y sus dimensiones de segmentación. 2.Desarrollo 2.1Beneficios de la Segmentación de mercados.
  2. 2. Materia: MercadotecniaIII Grupo: 21 Estudiante:Birzavet Reque Sandoval Docente:Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Semestre:I/2021 Permite laidentificaciónde lasnecesidadesde losclientesdentrode unsubmercadoyel diseño más eficaz de la mezcla de marketing para satisfacerlas. Las empresasde tamañomedianopuedencrecermásrápidosi obtienenunaposiciónsólidaen los segmentos especializados del mercado. La empresacrea unaofertade producto o serviciomásafinadaypone el precioapropiadopara el público objetivo. La selección de canales de distribución y de comunicación se facilita en mucho. La empresa enfrenta menos competidores en un segmento específico 2.2Tipos de Segmentación de mercado  Segmentación Geográfica: subdivisión de mercados con base en su ubicación. Posee características mensurables y accesibles.  SegmentaciónDemográfica:se utilizaconmuchafrecuenciayestámuyrelacionadacon lademandayesrelativamente fácilde medir.Entre lascaracterísticasdemográficasmás conocidas están: la edad, el género, el ingreso y la escolaridad.  Segmentación Psicográfica: Consiste en examinar atributos relacionados con pensamientos, sentimientosy conductas de una persona. Utilizando dimensiones de personalidad, características del estilo de vida y valores.  Segmentación por comportamiento: se refiere al comportamiento relacionado con el producto, utiliza variables como los beneficios deseados de un producto y la tasa a la que el consumidor utiliza el producto. 2.3 Proceso De Segmentación De Mercados. ESTUDIO: Se examina el mercado para determinar las necesidades específicas satisfechas por las ofertas actuales, las que no lo son y las que podrían ser reconocidas. Se llevan a cabo entrevistasde exploraciónyorganizasesionesde gruposparaentendermejorlasmotivaciones, actitudes y conductas de los consumidores. Recaba datos sobre los atributos y la importancia
  3. 3. Materia: MercadotecniaIII Grupo: 21 Estudiante:Birzavet Reque Sandoval Docente:Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Semestre:I/2021 que se lesda, concienciade marcay calificacionesde marcas,patronesde usoyactitudeshacia la categoría de los productos; así como, datos demográficos, psicográficos, etc. ANÁLISIS:Se interpretanlosdatosparaeliminarlasvariablesyagrupar o construirel segmento con los consumidores que compartenun requerimiento en particular y lo que los distingue de los demás segmentos del mercado con necesidades diferentes. PREPARACIÓN DE PERFILES: Se prepara un perfil de cada grupo en términos de actitudes distintivas, conductas,demografía,etc.Se nombraacadasegmentoconbase asu característica dominante. La segmentacióndebe repetirse periódicamente porque los segmentos cambian. Tambiénse investigalajerarquía de atributosque losconsumidoresconsideranal escogeruna marca, este procesose denominaparticiónde mercados.Estopuederevelarsegmentosnuevos de mercado. 2.4Requisitos para lograr una Segmentación de Mercado Eficiente Existen muchas maneras de segmentar un mercado, pero no todas las segmentaciones son eficaces,porellolossegmentosdelmercadoparaque resultenútilesdebentenerlassiguientes características: • Mensurabilidad: El tamaño, el poder adquisitivo y los perfiles de los segmentos se pueden medir. Ciertas variables de la segmentación son difíciles de medir. Por ejemplo: En Estados Unidosexisten24millonesde zurdos,cifracasi igualatodalapoblaciónde Canadá.Sinembargo, hay pocos productos dirigidos al segmento de los zurdos. • Accesibilidad: Los segmentos del mercado se pueden alcanzar y atender de manera eficaz. • Sustancialidad: Los segmentos del mercado son lo bastante grandes o rentables como para atenderlos. • Accionamiento:Se puedendiseñarprogramasefectivosparaatraery atenderlossegmentos.
  4. 4. Materia: MercadotecniaIII Grupo: 21 Estudiante:Birzavet Reque Sandoval Docente:Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Semestre:I/2021 2.5¿Cuál es la diferencia entre mercado meta y segmento de mercado? Lo que hace la segmentación es dividir un pastel en diferentes trozos. Mientras que el mercado meta o mercado objetivo va a ser la parte del trozo del pastel que nosotros nos vamos a comer. Paraaclararte todavíamásel conceptovoyaexplicarteenquéconsiste laselecciónde mercados objetivos (público objetivo). Principalmente consiste enevaluarcuál esel atractivode cada segmentode mercadoy decidir a cuántos de ellos va a “atacar” la empresa. Esta decisión obviamente, va a depender de los recursos y las capacidadesde que disponga la empresa. 2.6Ventajas de hacer una segmentación de mercados Si todavía no estás aplicando la segmentación en tu empresa voy darte una serie de razones sólidas por las que deberías de empezar a hacerlo. 1) Identificarlasnecesidadesde tupúblicoobjetivo-.Laprincipal ventajaque suponehaceruna segmentaciónde mercadoesque nosvaa permitirconocermejorlasnecesidades,losdeseosy las motivaciones de nuestro público objetivo 2) Estrategiasyaccionesde marketingmáspersonalizadas. -Siconocemosbienanuestropúblico objetivo y sabemos cuáles son sus intereses vamos a poder acciones de marketing más personalizadas, ¿no crees? ejemploquete hepuestoantesde StarWars,Si yoidentificounsegmentode mipúblicoobjetivo que esmuyfande estasaga,¿nocreesque si leshabloconciertolenguaje ohagociertosguiños a las películas se van a sentir mucho más identificados con mi marca? 3) Aumentar las ventas de tu empresa. -Si consigo ajustar el producto, el precio y la comunicaciónalas necesidadesrealesde mi públicoobjetivoconseguiré tambiénaumentarlos beneficios de mi empresa. 4) Reducircostes -. Si identificolosprincipalesnichosde mercadoa los que se tiene que dirigir mi empresa y rechazo aquellos que no van a ser rentables, ¿no estaré reduciendo costes? 5) Aumentar la fidelización de clientes. -Si losclientesquedan más satisfechosporque puedes centrar mejor tus recursos y capacidades en ellos será más sencillo fidelizarlos ¿no? 2.7 Pasos Para Implementar Una Estrategia De Segmentación De Mercados Para poder implementar una estrategia, no solo debes de saber qué es la segmentación de mercados.Es muyimportante sabercómoaplicar este método.Es por elloque tenemosparati una guía que te ayudará a llevarla a cabo:
  5. 5. Materia: MercadotecniaIII Grupo: 21 Estudiante:Birzavet Reque Sandoval Docente:Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Semestre:I/2021  Define tumercado:En este puntode la segmentaciónde mercadosdebesenfocarte en descubrirqué tangrande eselmercado,dónde encajatumarcaysi tusproductostienen la capacidad de solucionar lo que promete.  Segmentatumercado:Este pasoconsiste enelegircuál de lostiposde segmentaciónde mercado es el que más se adecua a tu marca.  Comprende atu mercado:Realizaa tusclienteslaspreguntasadecuadas,dependiendo del tipode segmentacióndemercadosqueelegiste.Debesconoceratupúblicoobjetivo detalladamente. Puedes utilizar encuestas online para obtener sus respuestas.  Construye tu segmentode clientes:Despuésde recolectarlasrespuestas,esnecesario realizar un análisis de datos para crear segmentos dinámicos únicos para tu marca.  Pon a prueba tu estrategia: Asegúrate de haber interpretado correctamente los datos de tu encuesta,poniéndolosapruebacon tupúblicoobjetivo.Estote ayudaráa revisar nuevamente tus estrategias de segmentación de mercados y hacer los cambios necesarios. 3.Conclusiones La segmentaciónde mercadoesunaformade buscarnuevasoportunidadesenel mercadototal a travésdel conocimientoreal de losconsumidores.Se llevaacabo a travésde unprocesoque consta de 3 etapas:  Estudio  Análisis  Preparación de perfiles. Podemos asegurar entonces que, la segmentación y el posicionamiento son actividades complementarias, que dependen una de otra para que el producto logre permanecer en la mente del consumidor meta por un periodo largo e incluso de forma permanente.
  6. 6. Materia: MercadotecniaIII Grupo: 21 Estudiante:Birzavet Reque Sandoval Docente:Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Semestre:I/2021 4.Referencias 1. https://www.monografias.com/trabajos13/segmenty/segmenty.o 2. https://rubenmanez.com/segmentacion-de-mercado/ 3. https://rockcontent.com/es/blog/tipos-de-segmentacion-de-mercados/ 4. https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Segmentaci%C3%B3n_de_mercado 5. https://www.questionpro.com/blog/es/que-es-la-segmentacion-de-mercados/ 5.videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dViW3iyoq0M En el video a se referencia a La segmentación de mercados que es un proceso que consiste en dividir el mercado total de un bien o servicio en grupos más pequeños e internamente homogéneos. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6QaELpGwgo el siguientevideoesmuyinteresanteporprofundizabástate sobre lasegmentación de mercado que es un proceso mediante el cual se lograr identificaro se toma a un grupo de compradores homogéneos, es decir, se divide el mercado en varios submercados o segmentos.

