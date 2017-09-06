Content server (13)

It'll TOBACCO Aman taking snuff, c.i79o. The new world of tobacco As Britain got hooked on tobacco, smoking paraphernalia ...
  1. 1. It'll TOBACCO Aman taking snuff, c.i79o. The new world of tobacco As Britain got hooked on tobacco, smoking paraphernalia became ubiquitous. Items such as tobacco boxes provide an insight into the anxieties and aspirations ofthe early modern psyche, says Angela McShane. B RITISH MEN ANDWOMEN ofall classes con­ sumed tobacco in increasing quantities from the late 16th century onwards. Imported from the ‘New World’,by the middle ofthe 17th century the tobacco plant was being grown commercially in Europe, as well as in slave-worked plantations in the Americas. The addictive product was profitable, its trade was monopolistic and rife with crime and controversy. Debates raged in the press over its effects, while government dependence on the profits it generated had political implications. Attempts to undercut the Amer­ ican trade by establishing plantations in England led to riots and armed suppression, while the taxing oftobacco without parliamentary approval was one of the many crimes visited on Charles I’s unfortunate head. When Paul Hetzner, a German jurist, visited ► APRIL 2017 HISTORY TODAY 41
  2. 2. TOBACCO ‘These madmen will swallow and inhale with incredible eagerness the smoke ofaplant they call herba nicotina or tobacco’ A bove: a h o rn an d b o n e to b a c c o box d ep ic tin g a s k e le to n , hourglass and shovel, 1674. R ig h t: to p , co p p e r to b a c c o box, 1785; m id dle, w o o d e n to b a cc o box, 1730; b o tto m , brass to b a cc o box, 1724. England in 1598, he remarked on the physical and emotion­ al hold that tobacco exerted on the early modern psyche: I cannot refrainfrom afew words o fprotest against the astonishingfashion lately introducedfrom America - a sort of smoke tippling which enslaves its victims more completely than any otherform ofintoxication, old or new. These madmen will swallow and inhale with incredible eagerness the smoke o fa plant they call herba nicotiana or tobacco. In his Counterblaste to Tobacco, published in 1604, James I complained that elite men found life as a non-smoker socially difficult: Divers men very sound both injudgement, and complexion, have bene at lastforced to take it [tobacco] also without desire, partly because they were ashamed to seeme singular. By writing his pamphlet, the king sought to discourage smoking, warning, among other things, that it caused cancer. Yet, a decade later, the chronicler Edmund Howes wrote: ‘At this day, [tobacco is] commonly used by most men and many women.’James did not give up his campaign. In 1619 a proclamation attempted to ban smoking from alehouses, while in the 1620s high taxes were imposed to make the commodity prohibitively expensive. Yet by the 1630s it was too valuable for the government to constrain. Key figures in Parlia­ ment were developing interests in overseas plantations, while the customs and excise duties it brought in were substantial. Smoking became de rigeur at every level ofsociety, in inns, alehouses and shops, in private and in the streets (from which, in the 1670s, the Norwich authorities unsuccessfully sought to ban it). In the 1690s, the diarist Celia Fiennes, visiting Corn­ wall, wrote that: The Custome ofthe Country... is a universall smoaking, both men women and children have all theirpipes oftobacco in their mouths and soe sit round thefire smoaking wch was not delightful! to me. 42 HISTORY TODAY APRIL 2017
  3. 3. T w o Broad-Sides ! A G A IN S T TOBACCOT he Firft given by KmgJAMES |, O f Famous Memory ■ H I S Counterblaft to T o b a c c o. THE SECOND Tranferibedoutofthat learned PHYSICIAN Dr. Et'EHAKZi M ATNU'jIR IS G E, | Treatife of the' S C U R V Y . To whijh is addt<! Serious Cannons againlt ExceCs in Drinking: Taken out o! mother V- tHof the(trueAuthor. Hi Frtfmniw I *' Hull*ni itt<flif. n. W I T H A thort Collection, outof Dr. GeorgeTtompfon's trcatile of Bhu.ii Againft fmoking Tobatnx I Alfomany Examplesor Crod’sfevere Judgments upon notoriovs D-unkards , wh l-.j»c died lixldvnly, Ina SermonProdicdb)Mr. Sum!Mid, Concluding with Two Potms againft ToWroaml Cafre. ■slr'irdJndFkflijkti * irryjrfrrferIk»Agy-H) ].H.+lA*io^T©-J „ .Tim.-.n mi l It.* :i>!i ..'.in Sjilc ifitrHiii-im. j rerrtenanoijicigloOrdc:. Jin 5. m;a. Clockwise from top left: A Family Croup, early 17th-century English w oodcut; John Pinder's brass tobacco box, 1725; cedar, horn and bone tobacco box reading 'If You Love M ee Lend M ee N o t’, 1665; frontispiece of Two Broad-Sides Against Tobacco, published June 6th, 1672. T HE ESSENTIALS ofsmoking - a clay pipe, a light and tobacco itself - could be obtained in an ale­ house, tavern or coffee house. But tobacco ranged hugely in quality - a constant subject for debate in company - and nothing could compare to the comfort ofhaving an ounce or two of one’s own favourite blend to hand. Personal tobacco boxes soon became indispensable to the British smoker. They are noted in printed literature from as early as 1607, in documentary sources from the 1620s and, later, in wills and inventories. By 1649 their ubiquity had increased to such an extent that Charles Hoole thought it necessary to adapt his best-selling Easie entrance to the Latin toungue by offering Latin translations for ‘tobacco pipe’, ‘stopper’and ‘box’. By 1700 a personalised box for snuff or tobacco had become a vital accessory for any man, whether a labourer or a lord. Smoking and snuffing involved an elaborate, ritual chor­ eography ofobjects, gestures and discourses that evoked a gamut of emotions ranging from frustration to satisfaction. When performed in company, as they often were, these rituals involved etiquettes of sharing and borrowing. One comedy drama laid out the precise actions ofthe smoking ritual, as if they were a military operation. It was to be ex­ ercised ‘till you stink, defile the room, offend your friends, destroy your liver and Lungs, and bid adieu to the world with a scowling flux’. In 1711 the Spectator perpetuated a running joke about snuffing schools, which prepared young gentlemen to pit their snuffboxes against another fearsome social weapon - the fan - wielded by young women to the destruction of men’s hearts. Socialised smoking in alehouses swiftly became common but, by the late 1600s, ‘lighting a pipe’with a neighbour or friend at home had also became a ritualised social practice, as in 1698, when Martha Sconce went to Tight a pipe’at Jane Lock’s house in Norwich (but found her friend having sex with Thomas Turner). When not ► APRIL 2017 HISTORY TODAY 43
  4. 4. TOBACCO W o o d e n to b a c c o b o x lin e d w i t h h a n d -c o lo u r e d p r in ts . P ro d u c e d in 1661 t o c o m m e m o r a t e t h e c o r o n a t io n o f C h a rle s II. distracted by other activities, such companionable smoking would help friends to build up a close mutual familiarity, fundamental to which was each other’s smoking habits. T OBACCO BOXES DIFFERED widely in terms ofcost and materials and were accessible to all. ‘Wainscot’boxes, made offine quality foreign oak, were valued at i2d each; ‘latten’boxes, made ofa brass compound, ranged in value from i!4d to 3d each. Even silver boxes were found among the modestly prosperous, such as the Norwich petty chapman whose wife and servant hid his silver snuffbox so that he could not use it as a stake in his gambling. The ‘stopper’(also known as a ‘rammer’, ‘stuffer’or ‘tamper’) was another essential piece of equipment, coming in a variety ofshapes, sizes and materials. Some that survive are miniature works ofart, others were more crudely shaped, but they frequently took a figurative form ofrelevance to their original owner. Court records and other anecdotal sources tell us that many women used tobacco, which implies that they probably had their own boxes, or tobacco purses, though firm evidence is hard to come by, in England at least. In 1623 Endymion Porter was in Spain with Prince Charles’ marriage embassy alongside the Duke of Buckingham, George Villiers. He wrote to his wife that he ‘sent my Ladie Villiers a tobackco box, I hope shee will esteeme it as a token of my love’. In 1677, a widow, Susan Cotton, left a silver tobacco box to her kinsman. In neither case can we be certain that these women used the boxes themselves - the former may have been a curios­ ity for a collection, the latter a family heirloom - but both were clearly used as receptacles for affection. Though elite women are often described as having their own snuff­ S ilv e r -m o u n t e d c la y p ip e s a n d a fin g e r -s h a p e d b o n e to b a c c o boxes, no tobacco box has come to light that specifically names an English woman as owner. However, the use of heart decorations and affectionate inscriptions on tobacco boxes in which initials, rather than names, appear suggests that they were particularly popular gifts for young ladies to give to young men and, perhaps, the other way round. The increasing demand for such gifts led to the devel­ opment of‘populuxe’items, made in a variety ofmaterials, bought offthe shelfcomplete with appropriate messages, then personalised with initials and inscriptions. One range, thought to come from a workshop operating between 1670 and 1710, was made ofcedar and horn. Each one was inlaid with interchangeable, inscribed kidney-shaped bone sections, which could be used to create ‘posies’, or rhymes. Other models were made from brass or horn and bone. Off-the-peg boxes customised only with initials and a date were a means ofexpressing affection between men and women while, at the same time, avoiding the risks of s to p p e r , 0.1617. 44 HISTORY TODAY APRIL 2017
  5. 5. contractual obligation, by avoiding names and by limiting the monetary value ofthe gift. On the other hand, in songs, plays and jests, boxes were invested with such great senti­ mental value that men gave or bequeathed their beloved tobacco box to the women oftheir dreams as a sure pledge offidelity: HereKate, take my ’bacco box - apoorsoldier’s all, Ifby Frenchman’s blowsyour Tom isdoomed tofall, When my life is ended, thou may’st boastandprove, Thou’st myfirst, my last, my only pledge oflove. Whatever their material value, it was common for the decorative scheme ofeven the most ordinary tobacco box to link directly to an owner’s identity. They were frequently inscribed with a name, a place, a trade and a date related to a key personal moment. In some cases, boxes also incorporated posies, which drew attention to the social obligation to be a conviv­ ial ‘good fellow’and share their tobacco in company. For example, the inscription on a steel and brass box, which once belonged to James Edwards of Silkstead in Hampshire, invited any man ‘to smoak with me/ who of his own han’t any’.Since many boxes were given as gifts, we cannot know ifthis motto was of Edward’s choosing, but since the box was well used, we might read the inscription as a compliment rather than a barbed joke. In contrast, some inscriptions expressed deep anxiety surrounding their potential loss, such as the motto incribed on one copper box: ‘My in meat your velcom for to taist [taste] but return me back to my maister in heast [haste].’ Tobacco stoppers, small and easily ‘palmed’, also had a frequent tendency to go missing. In one Norfolk case, a man was brought to court accused of stealing his friend’s silver stopper as his tobacco box did the rounds. Posies on some boxes advised against Gallobelgicus’ smoking ritual, 1629 x. Takeyour seal [possibly 'seat’?] 2. Drawyour box 3. Uncaseyourpipe 4. Produceyour Rammer 5. Blowyourpipe 6. Openyour box 7. Fillyourpipe 8. Rammeyourpipe 9. Withdraw your Rammer 10. Return your Rammer xi. Make ready 12. Present 13. Elbowyourpipe 14. Mouth yourpipe 15. Givefire 16. Noseyour tobacco 17. Puffe upyour smoke 18. Spit onyour right hand 19. Throw offyour loose ashes 20. Present toyourfriend 21.Asyou were 22. Cleanseyourpipe 23. Blowyourpipe 24. Supplyyourpipe the emotional turmoil that loss might bring: ‘IfYou Love Mee Lend Mee Not.’On another, the verse insulted those who wanted to share: ‘the best Virginia within I have [,] not free for any knave [,] my loving master ile supply [,] let begging fellows go and buy’.Some were designed explicitly to defy the sharing economy: a clever design feature on some brass snuffboxes reduced the amount that could be taken by forcing the snuff-pincher’s fingers apart. Anxieties around loss did not end with the oblig­ ation to share in convivial company: tobacco boxes were the first thing thieves looked for, as criminal court records make clear. These cases not only give a sense ofthe material range ofboxes - such as the steel box valued at 6d taken from William Johnson in 1682 - but also the number of men who ‘wore’ their tobacco box close to the body. Yet sometimes the threat to a beloved box and tobacco could come from closer to home. In Samuel Rowlands’ACrew ofKind Gossips (1605) a wife complains about her husband’s filthy smoking habit that ‘makes a chimney of his nose’. But now and then Ifit him in his kind, when any smoaky stuffofhis Ifinde; For when I meete with his tobacco box, I send it to the priuie with apox. Then he’ll go raging up and downe, and sweare, he misseth such most rare and holsomegeare. PI EOPLE WOULD GO to enormous lengths to :recover their goods. One woman in Chester was terrorised by a man who demanded entry to her alehouse late at night because he believed he had lost his tobacco ‘rammer’there. In 1711a man advertised for his lost ivory and enamel snuffbox offering ‘halfa guinea reward, and no questions ask’d’on its return. Atobacco box was a constant companion, inspiring feelings offriend­ ship and company, even when there were none. One witness in a court case, attempting to conjure an image ofdomestic placidity, described Peter Huberd of Framingham Pigot ‘sitting very quietly smoking his pipe by the fireside’.Apoem of 1761 described the comfort ofsmoking: P rin t by John N ixo n , p u b lish ed L ondon 1784 Once personalised, even the hum­ blest boxes reveal a great deal about an owner’s life, personality, inter­ ests, social relationships and trade. Scotsman John Craford, a ‘hamer-man’ (a blacksmith or metalworker), had his name, trade and town proudly inscribed on his tobacco box in 1726, perhaps to signal the end ofhis ap­ prenticeship. He had every reason to be proud. Crafrods [Crawfords] Dike, after which he was named, had lobbied the Scottish Parliament, without ► When pensively we sit or walk, Each social Friend away, Snuffbestsupplies the Want ofTalk, And cheers the lonely Day. APRIL 201 7 HISTORY TODAY 45
  6. 6. TOBACCO success, to build a new harbour in 1700. Not to be denied, Crawfords Dyke and the connected town of Greenock voluntarily imposed a local tax on beer in order to raise the money themselves. This was so successful that the new harbour was begun in 1707. By 1740 it was not only complete, but the debt incurred in the building was paid offand Crawfords Dike had developed from a tiny fishing village into a thriving town. Blacksmiths were notoriously heavy drinkers (their hot work made them thirsty), so Craford would have paid more beer tax than most. But the outcome was a matter ofconsiderable pride; there would be no shortage ofwork for this ‘ham- er-man’in his self-made port town. But Craford was not just content with self-identification on ‘his box’.He also wanted it to perform wittily in social situations, and so a rhyme, warning young men against wily women and befuddling wine, was added to the bottom ofthe box where it could be seen by those ofhis friends that handled it. The social function oftobacco boxes made them ideal as a means to demonstrate their owner’s wit and sophistication. Like alcohol, tobacco developed its own literary presence. There were numerous celebrity smokers, including the philosopher Thomas Hobbes and the scientist Isaac Newton, while literary figures argued that smoking helped creativity and study. The poet George Daniel declared tobacco a ‘Nurseing flame’to ‘fire the Braines’, while Samuel Rowlands needed a contin­ uous supply of tobacco to ‘perfume’his brain while writing. Book-shaped boxes became especially popular in the 18th century, drawing attention to their owner’sbookish interests, to their literary pretensions or to their profession. The Spectator, for example, described a learned lady’s library in which a ‘silver Snuff-box made in the shape ofa little book’was laid on a table, while other ‘counterfeit books’were being used to fill gaps on the upper shelves. In 1725 Nicholas Vipond, a lawyer and the auditor for Norwich Cathedral, had a brass box that spoke directly to his trade. It was not only shaped like a book, but the elaborate calligraphy ofthe decoration on front and back was clearly inspired by handwriting manuals ofthe period. Boxes were often decorated in ways that advertised their owner’s social status, especially the display ofarms. During the herald’s visitation of London in 1687, eight men brought silver tobacco boxes as evidence oftheir family’s standing: ‘Mr Martin Morland, nephew to Sir Samuel, exhibited the arms here described, graved on a silver tob­ acco box, which arms were given to his father as his coat by Sir Samuel Morland his brother.’Those who could only aspire to arms would make up a design and have it applied to tobacco boxes among other items. This could lead to con­ siderable confusion. William Bodington’s claim to gentility was rejected by the herald, who noted that: ‘The Arms from a SilverTobacco Box, he alledged these to be his Arms and that the Family was ofBuckinghamshire, but nothing ofhis Name to be found in the Visitacions of that County.’ As well as personal coats of arms (whether valid or not), boxes were ideal for the display of royal arms or portraits that conveyed publicly a smoker’s loyalties and allegiances. Sam with theSvioak 'w jipleL ordjnips o.ftliaucsivallowd aiieV'LHjjrnc vvv: .7 / .......... /A-J -*■ *-- j’>s,healths,sc,lives B i l l u M at *‘£**W* A r t oJ~ T ailing-' owd and? bMmc V.pv: .7. r / s ,■ -Sicu-nanics.famcs.qooas.sb'etigtlts,healths,sclives ffi'll lmltmi, y njsm ctdim j the Apifh Habit of a W e a lth y Lady, c o lo u re d e n g r a v in g , E n g lis h , 0 1 6 3 0 . To facilitate ‘loyal’smoking, the print maker Peter Stent sold small prints ofroyalty and other nobility ‘for to adorn tobacco boxes, much in use’.An example ofjust such a box, in celebration ofCharles II’s coronation in 1661, shows signs ofhaving been well used by its owner. NTHE18TH CENTURY, horn or tortoiseshell boxes began to be moulded over portrait medals, while boxes of every quality were carved or decorated with the royal arms or heads. Tobacco boxes could also become means of serving the government ofthe day. In 1741, a spy (‘101’) was sent with ‘intelligence’hidden in a snuffbox, an object that could be kept close to the body without raising suspicion. In contrast, some boxes were made to encourage disloyalty. In 1718, after the accession of the deeply unpopular George I, a ‘very obscene’snuffbox ‘highly reflecting’on the king was sold openly from shops at the Royal Exchange and was even given a nickname as the ‘bed tester’box. Though the church never expressly encouraged tobacco (as it did the drinking ofalcohol), some tobacco boxes 46 HISTORY TODAY APR IL 201 7
  7. 7. lauded the persistent and intense anxieties ofthe Protes­ tant religion over the impermanence and brevity ofhuman life and the uncertainty ofsalvation. One brass box, given to agrandfatherbyhis grandchildren, was inscribed on one side with averse from Proverbs: ‘Children’schildren are the crown ofold men; and the gloryofchildren are their fathers.’The other side was decoratedwith asun, amoon and a clock. The boxwas opened byturning the correct combination ofsun, moon and clockhands, givingthe owner the power to control who took his tobacco and when. Rather than promoting anxiety about salvation, the in­ scription emphasises the comfort offamily and the simple pleasures ofahappy Protestant life. Other boxes engagedin ‘graveyard humour’.Ahorn tobaccobox, dated 1674, bears the image ofaskeleton holding an hourglass, flankedbyashovel for gravedigging Thesocialfunction oftobacco boxes made themideal asa means to demonstrate theirowner’s wit andsophistication and askull. The horn material (thought to be ideal for storing tobacco) conveyed symbolic rather than economic significance. Combined with the iconography ofdeath, it was apotent reminder that our time on earth is fleeting. The positioning ofinscriptions and decorations around rims, on the top and bottom ofboxes and sometimes inside aswell as outside, encouraged handlingbeyond mere use - turning over, rubbingand caressing- creating identifiable and emotionally valuedpatina. Particularly revealing isa tobaccobox that passed from hand to hand for over halfa century. John Pinder left his home inYorkshire for school in 1716, aged 14.At 18he attended St John’sCollege, Cambridge. After graduation, he began aclerical career as adeacon inYork on amodest stipend of £25 ayear. He celebrated his homecomingbyaddingthe date, his name, the diocese andthe word ‘owner’on asecondhandbrass tobaccobox. Pinderwas the last ofseveral people to inscribe personal details on the box, made originally in the mid to late 17th century. Twoprevious owners had applied roughly engraved (andunknown) coats ofarms to its top andbottom. One inscribed the initials ‘T.S’on the rimwhile another, John Richardson, had his full name engraved on the base. Pinder may have been attracted to the boxas an antique, or perhaps he knew Richardson (aclergyman ofthat name lived nearby) and kept orwas presented with the box as a memento. In any case, his choice tells us something about aman who preferredto take his tobacco from an object marked with the patina oftime, friendship and conviviality, rather than from something merelyfashionable andnew. Personal tobacco boxeswere often designed for multiple purposes: as amirror, aperpetual calendar, even for carry­ ingletters. Sometimes they were adapted to another use altogether, such as one brass box that was converted into apounce pot, which held afine powder made ofcuttlefish bone, used bycalligraphers to dry ink. The Pinder case alerts us to howsocial and emotionally charged practices could act to subvert the primary function ofthese boxes from containers oftobacco to repositories ofsocial identity, feelingand memory. Tobaccoboxes were alsofamilyheir­ looms and memorials. The Chester artist Richard Blackburn left his silver tobaccoboxin 1696to his daughter-in-law ‘to be kept in rememberance ofmee and preservedby her for mygrandson’. T HEMOSTremarkable example ofthis transforma­ tive process, however, isthe Westminster tobacco box.Tobaccowas often provided to civicand legal groups, for which boxes were needed, and they were often given as giftsbyserving or retiring officers. The case ofthe Past Overseers’Societyofthe parishes ofSt Mar­ garet and StJohn the Evangelist, Westminster, however, was somewhat different. In 1713, Henry Monck present­ ed his well-known horn box, bought for 4d at the local Horn Fair, to the members ofthe convivial Past Overseers Society, ofwhich he was afounder. The boxwas an imme­ diate reminder ofthe man, who had smokedand shared its contents with his fellowmembers at every tavern meeting. On the occasion ofthe donor’sdeath in 1720, it was decided to adornMonck’sboxwith asilver rim asa mark ofrespect. Atradition began: each newchairman added asilver dec­ oration to the boxduringhisyear ofoffice. Overaperiod ofyears the boxwas completely covered in silver that was heavily inscribed and illustrated with classical, literary, biblical and topical scenes and texts. Soon, no more couldbe added to the original boxand so acasewas constructed to contain it.Thisbecame anew canvas, on which chairmen could perform their commemorative duty. Ahundred years later, the overseers published an illustrated history ofthe box, which functioned bybringing‘to their recollection many oftheir former acquaintances now no more, who once formed part ofthe festive circle and enlivened it with theirwit and good humour’and the ‘unanimity ofsocial feelingbywhich the chiefagents in parish administration ... have been distinguished’.On its third centenary, in 2013, it was decided to commissionyet another new case for the box, but bythis time the subversion ofits original function was complete, since smoking during meetings has long been forbidden. Thoughthey were often standard in form and, bythe late 18th century, mass produced, tobacco boxes once pro­ vided acanvas on which statements ofidentity were made, while the patina impressed upon them byeverydayuse pro­ vides asense oftheir role in livedexperience. Bycontext­ ualisingthese objects with literary and documentary sources, we can better understand social practices around tobacco in the early modern period. Angela McShane isSenior Research Fellow and Head of Renaissance and Early Modern Studies at the Victoria and Albert Museum. FURTHER READING Jordan Goodman, Tobacco in History: The Cultures o f Dependence (Routledge, 1993). Deborah Gage and Madeleine Marsh, Tobacco Containers and Accessories (Gage Bluett, 1988). C. M. Macinnes, The Early English Tobacco Trade (Routledge, 2006 [1926]). APRIL 2017 HISTORY TODAY 47
