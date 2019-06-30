EBOOK TEXTBOOKS (Khairlanji: A Strange And Bitter Crop)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Khairlanji: A Strange And Bitter Crop
On 29 September 2006, in Khairlanji, Maharashtra, Surekha Bhotmange and...
Author : Anand Teltumbde Pages : pages Publisher : Language : en...
(On 29 September 2006, in Khairlanji, Maharashtra, Surekha Bhotmange and her daughter Priyanka Bhotmange were stripped, paraded naked, raped repeatedly and killed. Surekha's sons Roshan and Sudhir were lynched. The entire village was involved. The four bodies were dumped into a canal. The Bhotmanges were Dalit. The Bhotmanges have been forgotten.After all, two Dalits are murdered every day in India. Anand Teltumbde reconstructs one of post-independence India's worst caste atrocities and tells us how and why Khairlanjis are always around us.)
