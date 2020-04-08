Successfully reported this slideshow.
Minimally Invasive Esophageal Surgery
2 29/09/15 12:14 pmEsophageal Surgery Evolution Esophageal Surgery Evolution Torek - first every surgery for oesophageal c...
Why MIS? – Proposed benefits • Early recovery: decreased ICU and hospital stay • Decreased pulmonary complications • Decre...
4 Concerns • Oncological safety • Single lung ventilation • Steep learning curve, operative time
5 The Spectrum • VATS + Lap TTE: complete intracorporeal v/s minilap • Hybrid TTE: Thoracic part VATS, abdominal part: ope...
6 Anesthesia Concerns • Single lung ventilation • V/Q mismatch • Post op atelectasis • CO2 insufflation – hypercapnea
7 VATS TTE: Lateral v/s Prone • Pooled analysis of 10 studies – 1 RCT • N = 723; 387: Lateral Decubitus , 336: Prone
8 Pros of prone position: • Less pulmonary complications. 10.1% vs 17.6% (POR 1.65; 95% C.I. 0.93 to 2.92; P 1⁄4 0.09) • L...
9 Port positions
10 Operative Steps No different from open surgery!
11 • Retrospective study. N = 1011 • Excluded hybrids • Primary endpoint: 30 d mortality • MIE – neck: laparoscopic esopha...
12 • Operative mortality – 1.68%. 0.9% for MIE - chest • Median length of stay – 8 days • Median ICU stay – 2 days • Decre...
13 TIME Trial – Lancet: May 2012 • Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial • 5 centers, 3 countries: June 2009 – March 201...
14 • Open – std 2 F TTE, neck anastomosis or Ivor Lewis • VATS: prone, single lumen tube, CO2 insufflation MI Ivor Lewis –...
15 Results
16 Ann Surg 2015 • Measured clinical outcome 3 years after treatment • No hybrids • VATS in left lateral decubitus • 2 sta...
17 Results: • Median operative time : 330 mins • Lymph node harvest: 19 • 96% R0 resection • Median hospital stay: 9 days,...
18 Dantoc’s Meta-analysis • 16 studies from the East and West • Use of MIE is no better or worse in achieving similar onco...
19 Cost Analysis The Western perspective: Meta-analysis by Lawrence Lee et al. Annals of Surgical Oncology 2015: “Although...
20 The advent of the Robot: da Vinci surgical system – Intuitive surgicals
21 Benefits of RAMIE • 3D visibility • Complex maneuvers with 7 degrees of freedom • Camera controlled by the surgeon • Sc...
22 Thoracic Part • Double Lumen Tube • Semi prone position • Co2 insufflation – displaces the lung away, decreases cautery...
23 Port Positions On the Si system- no boom, port positions similar to VATS ports On the Xi system, presence of the boom m...
24 Meta- analysis by Clark et al : 2011 • Published literature upto April 2010, esophageal and gastric resections • 19 stu...
25 Journal of Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery: 2013 • Robotic Ivor Lewis, n= 22 • Hand sewn and stapled anastomosis • R0...
26 • 83 patients from Dec 2009 – Dec 2012 • Thoracic part: robotic with en bloc lymphadenectomy and preservation of the az...
THANK YOU! 27
minimally invasive esophageal surgery

  Minimally Invasive Esophageal Surgery
  2. 2. 2 29/09/15 12:14 pmEsophageal Surgery Evolution Esophageal Surgery Evolution Torek - first every surgery for oesophageal cancer Orringer - introduced THE Cuschieri - VATS TTE 1913 1936 1992 1920 1948 2003 Kirschner - gastric conduit with neck anastomosis Garlock & Sweet - popularised TTE Horgan - first series on Robotic esophagectomy The evolution of esophageal surgery
  3. 3. Why MIS? – Proposed benefits • Early recovery: decreased ICU and hospital stay • Decreased pulmonary complications • Decreased blood loss • Increased nodal clearance • Decreased incidence of RLN palsy
  4. 4. 4 Concerns • Oncological safety • Single lung ventilation • Steep learning curve, operative time
  5. 5. 5 The Spectrum • VATS + Lap TTE: complete intracorporeal v/s minilap • Hybrid TTE: Thoracic part VATS, abdominal part: open • Minimally invasive Ivor Lewis operation • Minimally invasive Trans Hiatal Esophagectomy • Robotic TTE/ Ivor Lewis
  6. 6. 6 Anesthesia Concerns • Single lung ventilation • V/Q mismatch • Post op atelectasis • CO2 insufflation – hypercapnea
  7. 7. 7 VATS TTE: Lateral v/s Prone • Pooled analysis of 10 studies – 1 RCT • N = 723; 387: Lateral Decubitus , 336: Prone
  8. 8. 8 Pros of prone position: • Less pulmonary complications. 10.1% vs 17.6% (POR 1.65; 95% C.I. 0.93 to 2.92; P 1⁄4 0.09) • Less blood loss. (WMD 36.03; 95% 14.37 to 57.69; P 1⁄4 0.001) • Better mediastinal lymph node harvest. (WMD 2.17; 95% C.I. 3.82 to 0.52; P 1⁄4 0.01) No difference in terms of: • Hospital stay • Early Morbidity • Anastomotic leak • Chylothorax • RLN Palsy • Operative time Subjective benefits in each – choose whatever suits you best!
  9. 9. 9 Port positions
  10. 10. 10 Operative Steps No different from open surgery!
  11. 11. 11 • Retrospective study. N = 1011 • Excluded hybrids • Primary endpoint: 30 d mortality • MIE – neck: laparoscopic esophagectomy with gastric pull up, VATS + lap • MIE – chest: Ivor Lewis MIE- neck 48% MIE- chest 52%
  12. 12. 12 • Operative mortality – 1.68%. 0.9% for MIE - chest • Median length of stay – 8 days • Median ICU stay – 2 days • Decreased incidence of RLN palsy with MIE – chest (p < 0.01) • Conversion rate – 4.5% • R0 resection rate – 98% • Median LN yield – 21 • No survival data Luketich et al. : Results
  13. 13. 13 TIME Trial – Lancet: May 2012 • Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial • 5 centers, 3 countries: June 2009 – March 2011 • Inclusion criteria: middle or lower third, bx proven adeno/ SCC esophagus, cT1-3, N0-1, M0, ECOG <= 2 • All patients received NACTRT – weekly pacli + carbo with concurrent RT 41.5Gy/ 23# • Operated within 6 – 8 weeks of completing neoadjuvant treatment
  14. 14. 14 • Open – std 2 F TTE, neck anastomosis or Ivor Lewis • VATS: prone, single lumen tube, CO2 insufflation MI Ivor Lewis – bronchial blocker
  15. 15. 15 Results
  16. 16. 16 Ann Surg 2015 • Measured clinical outcome 3 years after treatment • No hybrids • VATS in left lateral decubitus • 2 stage design: Initially 35 enrolled - <4 deaths: additional accruals • N = 104
  17. 17. 17 Results: • Median operative time : 330 mins • Lymph node harvest: 19 • 96% R0 resection • Median hospital stay: 9 days, ICU stay: 2 days • 30 day mortality: 2.1% Long Term Outcomes: • During 3 year follow up: recurrence in 29/102 ( 28.4%) Locoregional in 7 (6.9%), Distant in 19, Both in 3 • Estimated 3yr OS: 58.4% : Comparable with published series of open esophagectomy Oncological outcome acceptable at 36 months.
  18. 18. 18 Dantoc’s Meta-analysis • 16 studies from the East and West • Use of MIE is no better or worse in achieving similar oncological outcomes as open surgery!
  19. 19. 19 Cost Analysis The Western perspective: Meta-analysis by Lawrence Lee et al. Annals of Surgical Oncology 2015: “Although decisions regarding patient care should not be based solely on potential financial out- comes, the results of this study may provide a ‘‘business case’’ for policy makers or decision makers. We report important expected cost savings associated with MIE compared to open esophagectomy, along with increased effectiveness, as measured by a small improvement in QALYs. “ Our Scenario: Considering consumables, ICU and ward charges, for a General category patient: Cost of VATS + Lap TTE: Cost of Open TTE:
  20. 20. 20 The advent of the Robot: da Vinci surgical system – Intuitive surgicals
  21. 21. 21 Benefits of RAMIE • 3D visibility • Complex maneuvers with 7 degrees of freedom • Camera controlled by the surgeon • Scales motion to predetermined level – greater precision • Filters tremor Shortcomings • Lack of tactile feedback • Initial and maintenance cost • Docking time
  22. 22. 22 Thoracic Part • Double Lumen Tube • Semi prone position • Co2 insufflation – displaces the lung away, decreases cautery and harmonic smoke Abdominal Part • Supine position • May convert to single lumen tube • CO2 insufflation
  23. 23. 23 Port Positions On the Si system- no boom, port positions similar to VATS ports On the Xi system, presence of the boom makes it imperative for Ports to be in a straight line
  24. 24. 24 Meta- analysis by Clark et al : 2011 • Published literature upto April 2010, esophageal and gastric resections • 19 studies : 9 studying esophageal resections (n = 315) • Level 4 / 5 evidence, no RCTs Results: • No improvement in oncological outcomes • Improvement in estimated blood loss, length of ICU stay, total no. of lymph nodes harvested • Pulmonary and perioperative mortality higher than published series of VATS, equivalent to open surgery
  25. 25. 25 Journal of Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery: 2013 • Robotic Ivor Lewis, n= 22 • Hand sewn and stapled anastomosis • R0 resection rate: 100% • Median node retrieval: 18 • Median operative time: 6 h 7 min • No 30/ 90 day mortality • No conversion to thoracotomy, 1 conversion to laparotomy
  26. 26. 26 • 83 patients from Dec 2009 – Dec 2012 • Thoracic part: robotic with en bloc lymphadenectomy and preservation of the azygous vein • Abdominal part: laparoscopic
  27. 27. THANK YOU! 27

