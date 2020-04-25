Nissan Leaf Review

This is the Nissan Leaf. The world's best-selling electric car - for now. Since 2010, it's sold more than 400,000 units globally, and in the UK it enjoys a 36% share of the fast-growing EV market.





But while the Leaf was certainly a trailblazer for mainstream electric cars, now it's actually fallen behind in the pecking order, compared to new rivals like: the Kia e-Niro and the Hyundai Kona Electric. This is the second generation Leaf, and Nissan has just added a new range-topping version.