Chapter Performance & Benchmarking Unwrapped: Using Dashboards to Tell the Chapter Story

Today's Agenda 01 02 03 04 Recap Preparing for the Future Beyond Benchmarking A New Dashboard

Day 1: How associations view chapters – CRP, CEO & CL perspective Recording available next week! Day 2: Using dashboards to tell the story of chapters & guide health Day 3: How to tell stories, find the nuggets & what tech to use Our Roadmap 01 02 03 Day 1 Recap INSIGHTS

04 Lack of Data More effective data management system is needed to measure member value & engagement Lessons Learned 01 Local Presence needed for networking, education & advocacy 03 HQ Support Red flag: more HQ support did not appear to produce better chapter performance 05 Employ Technology to provide more data and help with chapter leader turnover - let volunteers focus on what's important: 02 Mixed Views… many differing perceptions regarding influence, purpose & value Our Members & Mission ASAE Foresightworks • Deliberate, evidence-based research initiative • Facilitate environmental scanning & planning for change • Continual stream of intelligence about anticipated trends + tools • 6 thematic areas: • Content, Learning, and Knowledge • Data and Technology • Demographics and Membership • Economic Conditions • Society and Politics • Workforce and Workplace 13. Expectations reset for more remote services Work will not return to previous state 14. Work is not a place 15. in-person meetings, events, and training will be permanently altered Remote vs face-to-face 16. Abandon old norms, think differently, pursue new strategies Clarify association/ chapter roles 17. Shrink time & break down tasks Automate & coordinate volunteer experience 18. Preparing for the Future: 3 Deserts Data Desert Volunteer Desert Strategic Desert 19. Data Desert We continue to rely on fragmented, disconnected systems. Systems out there that provide accurate picture of our chapters’ performance. Fractured viewpoints of how chapter system delivers value to member and serves mission. Stronger basis on which to allocate limited resources to the support of that system. 20. Use the dashboard to… Teach the value of collecting the right data & using it Show the power of shared data 21. Volunteer Desert Volunteers are a precious resource Tap resources/tech Stop wasting their time on administrative vs. mission & member service Build volunteer development system 22. Use the dashboard to… Move from administrative checklist to mission/member outcome tracking Help leaders focus on what truly matters rather than chasing to- do lists 23. Strategic Desert View chapters as part of vibrant ecosystem working collaboratively to serve members & move the mission Throw off HQ/chapter shoes and put on member shoes – focus on why we’re here in 1st place. 24. Use the dashboard to… Show the collective impact of chapters on member service and our mission 25. Brainstorming What would you like to change in tracking/measuring chapter performance? 26. Let’s move beyond comparing chapters & picking winners… New Measurement Concept Focus on bright spots and collective outcomes 27. To How can we get from … 28. Idea A dashboard that shows the impact of chapters individually and as a team 29. Setting Up Your Dashboard Begin by connecting to your association’s strategic goals to your chapter roles Education Advocacy Growth ??? 30. 01 Actionable Do I have any control over this outcome? Common Interpretation Does my “10” = your “10”? 02 Accessible/Credible Is the data available with modest effort from a trustworthy source? 03 The Right KPIs Transparent/Simple Calculation Does everyone understand how it was generated? 04 Valid/Reliable Does this truly measure the desired outcome? 05 31. Create a Process for Tracking & Measuring 32. The Right Data Sources Direct Access Sampling Reports 33. What are your association’s strategic goals? Ask Yourself… Setting Up Your Dashboard What role(s) can/should chapter play? (Think “Local Presence”) What should we measure to accurately assess their effectiveness in fulfilling their role(s)? How can we measure it? (We tend to manage what is measured) How should we share those measurements? 34. Strategic Pillars Primary Inputs Intermediate Inputs/Outcomes Ultimate Outcomes Education - A Well-Qualified Workforce Seminars Workshops Conferences Publications Participation Posts Registrations Volunteering Donations … Satisfaction NPS Ratings Comments CEUs Certifications Graduations Promotions Awards Recruitment Retention Market Penetration Advocacy - A Safe Work Environment Letters/Calls Town Halls PAC$ Media Placements Influencers Passage/Defeat Awareness Behavior Change Operational Strength & Flexibility Leadership Staffing Systems Financials Legal Compliance Collaboration Long Term Viablity SAA – The Sample Association of America 35. Insight to Selecting Chapter Roles & KPIs Important to get feedback from members & chapter leaders • What do they care about? • What do they see as achievable? • Can they see the big picture? 36. Strategic Pillars Primary Inputs Intermediate Inputs/Outcomes Ultimate Outcomes Education - A Well-Qualified Workforce Seminars Workshops Conferences Publications Participation Posts Registrations Volunteering Donations … Satisfaction NPS Ratings Comments CEUs Certifications Graduations Promotions Awards Recruitment Retention Market Penetration Advocacy - A Safe Work Environment Letters/Calls Town Halls PAC$ Media Placements Influencers Passage/Defeat Awareness Behavior Change Operational Strength & Flexibility - Long Term Viablity Leadership Staffing Systems Financials Legal Compliance Collaboration Long Term Viablity SAA – The Sample Association of America – Chapter Roles 37. Strategic Pillars Primary Inputs Intermediate Inputs/Outcomes Ultimate Outcomes Education - A Well-Qualified Workforce Seminars Workshops Registrations Satisfaction CEUs Certifications SAA – The Sample Association of America – Chapter Roles What do we measure? Just because it’s easy to count, does it really count? Do we want quantity or quality? What’s the right “blend” of metrics? 38. Strategic Pillars Primary Inputs Intermediate Inputs/Outcomes Ultimate Outcomes Education - A Well-Qualified Workforce Seminars Workshops Registrations Satisfaction CEUs Certifications SAA – The Sample Association of America – Chapter Role How do we measure? What are our data sources? What do/don’t we have direct access to? Should we sample? Rely on reports? Invest in tech? 39. Strategic Pillars Primary Inputs Intermediate Inputs/Outcomes Ultimate Outcomes Education - A Well-Qualified Workforce Seminars Workshops Conferences Publications Participation Posts Registrations Volunteering Donations … Satisfaction NPS Ratings Comments CEUs Certifications Graduations Promotions Awards Recruitment Retention Market Penetration Advocacy - A Safe Work Environment Letters/Calls Town Halls PAC$ Media Placements Influencers Passage/Defeat Awareness Behavior Change Operational Strength & Flexibility - Long Term Viablity Leadership Staffing Systems Financials Legal Compliance Collaboration Reserves SAA – The Sample Association of America – Chapter Role What About These Metrics? 40. 01 Actionable Do I have any control over this outcome? Common Interpretation Does my “10” = your “10”? 02 Accessible/Credible Is the data available with modest effort from a trustworthy source? 03 The Right KPIs Transparent/Simple Calculation Does everyone understand how it was generated? 04 Valid/Reliable Does this truly measure the desired outcome? 05 41. Minimalist Presentation Are solutions to under- performance included? Under-performance What is the refresh frequency (real-time, hourly, daily, weekly)? Refresh What are the views (by component, function, area, time, etc.)? Views How did you establish visual priorities? Visual What are the performance goals? (Measure, data sources, actionable) Goals Who are your audiences? Identify who will use dashboard & how. Audience Dynamic Design 42. Dashboard becomes way you can have strategic conversations with the chapter leaders and the c-suite 43. What might you do tomorrow with the ideas we explored today? Chat 44. Download the report! https://bit.ly/34cyCKv 2022 Chapter Benchmarking Report

Creating a Compelling Chapter Story January 27th 1 – 2:30 pm EST Join Us Tomorrow!

