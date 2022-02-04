SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Day 2 Agenda:
- Explore how to use benchmarking to create a dashboard about your chapter programs
- Share how your association can use a dashboard to monitor chapter health
View the workshop recording: https://youtu.be/sXj0oGXwhn4
Members seek face-to-face opportunities to connect, learn, volunteer, and socialize with their peers more than ever. CRPs are looking for ways to activate that member engagement at chapters. Around the country, they’re asking:
- Are associations changing how they manage and relate to their chapters?
- What support and services should we give our chapters?
- How should we evaluate our chapters?
- Are chapters still relevant?
Mariner Management and Billhighway conducted the third Chapter Benchmarking Study to explore these questions and more. We went out to CRPs, CEOs, and Chapter Leaders. The data analysis offers a resource for benchmarking, sharing innovations in chapter management, and starting conversations about the future of chapters. Join us as we unveil the 2022 Association Chapter Performance & Benchmarking Report, and more importantly, look at how you can use it to answer your questions and optimize your chapters! #leveragechapters #gotchapters
Meet the Team
Sarah
Garrity
Billhighway
Peggy
Hoffman
Mariner
Management
Peter
Houstle
Mariner
Management
Mark
Prevost
Billhighway
Paige
Kooiker
Billhighway
How do I see chapter
performance in real-time?
How do I figure out our chapter
program ROI?
Ask the Hosts…
Today’s
Agenda
Recap
Preparing for the Future
Beyond Benchmarking
A New Dashboard
Day 1: How associations view
chapters – CRP, CEO & CL
perspective
Recording available
next week!
Day 2: Using dashboards to
tell the story of chapters &
guide health
Day 3: How to tell stories,
find the nuggets & what
tech to use
Our Roadmap
Did you participate in Day 1 of
the Chapter Benchmarking
Workshop yesterday?
Zoom Reaction
04 Lack of Data More effective
data management system is
needed to measure member
value & engagement
Lessons Learned
01 Local Presence needed for
networking, education &
advocacy
03 HQ Support Red flag: more
HQ support did not appear to
produce better chapter
performance
05 Employ Technology to provide
more data and help with chapter
leader turnover - let volunteers
focus on what’s important:
02 Mixed Views… many differing
perceptions regarding influence,
purpose & value
Our Members & Mission
REFLECTION
Yesterday’s learning
& networking goals:
what do you need to
make them happen?
ASAE
Foresightworks
• Deliberate, evidence-based research initiative
• Facilitate environmental scanning & planning
for change
• Continual stream of intelligence about
anticipated trends + tools
• 6 thematic areas:
• Content, Learning, and Knowledge
• Data and Technology
• Demographics and Membership
• Economic Conditions
• Society and Politics
• Workforce and Workplace
Expectations
reset for
more remote
services
Work will
not return to
previous
state
in-person
meetings,
events, and
training will be
permanently
altered
Remote vs
face-to-face
16.
Abandon old
norms, think
differently,
pursue new
strategies
Clarify
association/
chapter
roles
17.
Shrink time
& break
down tasks
Automate &
coordinate
volunteer
experience
18.
Preparing for the Future: 3 Deserts
Data Desert Volunteer Desert Strategic Desert
19.
Data Desert
We continue to rely on fragmented,
disconnected systems.
Systems out there that provide accurate
picture of our chapters’ performance.
Fractured viewpoints of how chapter
system delivers value to member and
serves mission.
Stronger basis on which to allocate limited
resources to the support of that system.
20.
Use the dashboard to…
Teach the value of collecting the
right data & using it
Show the power of shared data
21.
Volunteer Desert
Volunteers are a precious
resource
Tap resources/tech
Stop wasting their time on
administrative vs. mission &
member service
Build volunteer development
system
22.
Use the dashboard to…
Move from administrative
checklist to mission/member
outcome tracking
Help leaders focus on what truly
matters rather than chasing to-
do lists
23.
Strategic Desert
View chapters as part of
vibrant ecosystem working
collaboratively to serve
members & move the
mission
Throw off HQ/chapter shoes
and put on member shoes –
focus on why we’re here in 1st
place.
24.
Use the dashboard to…
Show the collective impact of
chapters on member service and
our mission
25.
Brainstorming
What would you like to change in
tracking/measuring chapter
performance?
26.
Let’s move beyond
comparing chapters &
picking winners…
New
Measurement
Concept
Focus on bright spots and
collective outcomes
Idea
A dashboard that shows
the impact of chapters
individually and as a team
Setting Up Your
Dashboard
Begin by connecting to your
association’s strategic goals
to your chapter roles
Education
Advocacy
Growth
???
30.
01
Actionable
Do I have any control over this outcome?
Common Interpretation
Does my “10” = your “10”?
02
Accessible/Credible
Is the data available with modest effort from a
trustworthy source?
03
The Right KPIs
Transparent/Simple Calculation
Does everyone understand how it was generated?
04
Valid/Reliable
Does this truly measure the desired outcome?
05
The Right
Data Sources
Direct Access
Sampling
Reports
33.
Ask Yourself…
Setting Up Your
Dashboard
Ask Yourself…
Setting Up Your
Dashboard
What role(s) can/should chapter play?
(Think “Local Presence”)
What should we measure to accurately assess
their effectiveness in fulfilling their role(s)?
How can we measure it? (We tend to manage
what is measured)
How should we share those measurements?
34.
Strategic Pillars Primary Inputs
Intermediate
Inputs/Outcomes
Ultimate Outcomes
Education - A Well-Qualified
Workforce
Seminars
Workshops
Conferences
Publications Participation
Posts
Registrations
Volunteering
Donations
…
Satisfaction
NPS
Ratings
Comments
CEUs
Certifications
Graduations
Promotions
Awards
Recruitment
Retention
Market Penetration
Advocacy - A Safe Work
Environment
Letters/Calls
Town Halls
PAC$
Media Placements
Influencers
Passage/Defeat
Awareness
Behavior Change
Operational Strength &
Flexibility
Leadership
Staffing
Systems
Financials
Legal Compliance
Collaboration
Long Term
Viablity
SAA – The Sample Association of America
Insight to
Selecting Chapter
Roles & KPIs
Important to get feedback from
members & chapter leaders
• What do they care about?
• What do they see as
achievable?
• Can they see the big picture?
36.
Strategic Pillars Primary Inputs
Intermediate
Inputs/Outcomes
Ultimate Outcomes
Education - A Well-Qualified
Workforce
Seminars
Workshops
Conferences
Publications
Participation
Posts
Registrations
Volunteering
Donations
…
Satisfaction
NPS
Ratings
Comments
CEUs
Certifications
Graduations
Promotions
Awards
Recruitment
Retention
Market Penetration
Advocacy - A Safe Work
Environment
Letters/Calls
Town Halls
PAC$
Media Placements
Influencers
Passage/Defeat
Awareness
Behavior Change
Operational Strength &
Flexibility - Long Term
Viablity
Leadership
Staffing
Systems
Financials
Legal Compliance
Collaboration
Long Term Viablity
SAA – The Sample Association of America – Chapter Roles
Strategic Pillars Primary Inputs
Intermediate
Inputs/Outcomes Ultimate Outcomes
Education - A Well-Qualified
Workforce
Seminars
Workshops
Registrations
Satisfaction
CEUs
Certifications
Strategic Pillars Primary Inputs
Intermediate
Inputs/Outcomes Ultimate Outcomes
Education - A Well-Qualified
Workforce
Seminars
Workshops
Registrations
Satisfaction
CEUs
Certifications
Strategic Pillars Primary Inputs
Intermediate
Inputs/Outcomes
Ultimate Outcomes
Education - A Well-Qualified
Workforce
Seminars
Workshops
Conferences
Publications
Participation
Posts
Registrations
Volunteering
Donations
…
Satisfaction
NPS
Ratings
Comments
CEUs
Certifications
Graduations
Promotions
Awards
Recruitment
Retention
Market Penetration
Advocacy - A Safe Work
Environment
Letters/Calls
Town Halls
PAC$
Media Placements
Influencers
Passage/Defeat
Awareness
Behavior Change
Operational Strength &
Flexibility - Long Term
Viablity
Leadership
Staffing
Systems
Financials
Legal Compliance
Collaboration
Reserves
What About
01
Actionable
Do I have any control over this outcome?
Common Interpretation
Does my “10” = your “10”?
02
Accessible/Credible
Is the data available with modest effort from a
trustworthy source?
03
The Right KPIs
Transparent/Simple Calculation
Does everyone understand how it was generated?
04
Valid/Reliable
Does this truly measure the desired outcome?
05
Minimalist Presentation
Are solutions to under-
performance included?
Under-performance
What is the refresh
frequency (real-time,
hourly, daily, weekly)?
Refresh
What are the views (by
component, function,
area, time, etc.)?
Views
How did you establish
visual priorities?
Visual
What are the
performance goals?
(Measure, data
sources, actionable)
Goals
Who are your
audiences? Identify
who will use dashboard
& how.
Audience
Dynamic Design
Dashboard becomes way you can
have strategic conversations
with the chapter leaders
and the c-suite
43.
What might you do
tomorrow with the ideas we
explored today?
Chat
Download the report!
https://bit.ly/34cyCKv
2022 Chapter
Benchmarking
Report
Creating a Compelling
Chapter Story
January 27th
1 – 2:30 pm EST
Join Us
Tomorrow!
46.
Tap
us
for…
• Current financial reporting
• Chapter member engagement
data
• Number of events they’re hosting
• Types of events they’re hosting
• Percentage of members and non-
members attending
• Discovering your chapter ROI
• Innovating your chapter structure
• Rethinking your volunteer strategy
• Training & developing chapters
leaders
• In-depth & quick bites
Tap
us
for…
With Billhighway, you can see chapter
performance data in real time—no
more nagging chapters for:
Want more? Contact us for a 15
minute chat.
Your chapters need help? You
need help with your chapters?
Want more? Contact us for a 15
minute chat.
