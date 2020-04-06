Weekly #106: Deep Learning on Mobile

https://learn.xnextcon.com/event/eventdetails/W20040610

This talk explains how to practically bring the power of convolutional neural networks and deep learning to memory and power-constrained devices like smartphones. You will learn various strategies to circumvent obstacles and build mobile-friendly shallow CNN architectures that significantly reduce the memory footprint and therefore make them easier to store on a smartphone;



The talk also dives into how to use a family of model compression techniques to prune the network size for live image processing, enabling you to build a CNN version optimized for inference on mobile devices. Along the way, you will learn practical strategies to preprocess your data in a manner that makes the models more efficient in the real world.

