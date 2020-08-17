Successfully reported this slideshow.
Process Intelligence 0-60: Getting up to speed for the New World Workforce
Bill Jobes CEO & Founder Jobes Tech bill@jobestech.com Will Talbot Sr. Solutions Consultant Jobes Tech will@jobestech.com ...
Featured Speaker Bios © Copyright Jobes Tech – Info@jobestech.com Bill Jobes Bill Jobes is the CEO and Founder of Jobes Te...
How Businesses are reacting to the pandemic? A Key theme is “Change” - driven by Safety Concerns and New Regulations • Rem...
June 2020 – Opinion Matters Survey of IT Decision Makers “Intelligent Automation Post-Covid-19“ found: 71% 64% 26% Automat...
Where will these investments be made? 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% Customer Service Automation Employee Service Auto...
30-50% of RPA projects initially fail – Ernst & Young Lack of time leads to a lack of due diligence. So how do we accelera...
In this time of flux, the importance of Process Intelligence cannot be overstated • Automatically analyze data to map proc...
Example Demo Featuring our PI platform of choice, ABBYY Timeline • Automated Process Discovery • Time Analysis • Cost Anal...
Typical timeframe 2-4 weeks The PI Implementation Process Step 2: What You Think You Know vs. What the Data Tells You © Co...
JETbox.solutions www.Jetbox.solutions support@jetbox.solution Dive deeper into bottlenecks / look at processes that could ...
JETbox JETbox www.jetbox.solutions/pilive support@jetbox.solutions Sign up for our free, guided program for process improv...
Thank you! Jobes Technology Solutions www.jobestech.com/pilive info@jobestech.com 1-888-370-5874 For any process intellige...
Jobes Technology Solutions is a consulting firm that provides intelligent, business automation solutions for organizations looking to implement process intelligence strategies in their business operations for the new era. Process intelligence and automation unleash a competitive advantage today that will quickly turn into necessities to compete tomorrow. We provide strategies for enterprise executives under pressure to reduce costs and turnaround times, make their operations more scalable to hit growth targets, and provide timely insight into their processes to make better-informed decisions.

  1. 1. Process Intelligence 0-60: Getting up to speed for the New World Workforce
  2. 2. Bill Jobes CEO & Founder Jobes Tech bill@jobestech.com Will Talbot Sr. Solutions Consultant Jobes Tech will@jobestech.com Featured Speakers © Copyright Jobes Tech – Info@jobestech.com
  3. 3. Featured Speaker Bios © Copyright Jobes Tech – Info@jobestech.com Bill Jobes Bill Jobes is the CEO and Founder of Jobes Technology Solutions, a consultancy focused on enterprise transformation and business automation. Before devoting all his time and resources into building Jobes Tech, Mr. Jobes served in many roles from CTO, CIO, Program Manager and Software Developer. His expertise spans many industries, including Banking, Insurance, Health Care, and Government. Will Talbot Will Talbot is a Sr. Solutions Consultant at Jobes Tech with a master’s in Business Administration and 7 years of experience in business process improvement and automation. Will has had the pleasure of assisting global enterprises in digitizing key operations and embracing automation.
  4. 4. How Businesses are reacting to the pandemic? A Key theme is “Change” - driven by Safety Concerns and New Regulations • Remote work • Social distancing • Sanitizing • Supply chain disruptions • Buying habits © Copyright Jobes Tech – Info@jobestech.com
  5. 5. June 2020 – Opinion Matters Survey of IT Decision Makers “Intelligent Automation Post-Covid-19“ found: 71% 64% 26% Automation kept business agile during the crisis Increase investment in automation as a result of Covid -19 Increase investment by more than 10% “An Automation Forcing Event” ~ MIT Leading Economics Professor, David Autor © Copyright Jobes Tech – Info@jobestech.com
  6. 6. Where will these investments be made? 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% Customer Service Automation Employee Service Automation Supply Chain Automation Robotic Process Automation OPINION MATTERS SURVEY 70% of companies expect to transform 50% or more of their workload to digital ~ AutomationAnywhere Survey © Copyright Jobes Tech – Info@jobestech.com
  7. 7. 30-50% of RPA projects initially fail – Ernst & Young Lack of time leads to a lack of due diligence. So how do we accelerate these processes for an immediate strategy? How do we make good automation decisions? Traditional Method: 1) Find & list processes for improvement 2) Define each process – inputs, outputs, steps, rules, & variations 3) Feasibility Study / Proof of Concept 4) Time Studies 5) Cost Benefit Analysis for ROI © Copyright Jobes Tech – Info@jobestech.com
  8. 8. In this time of flux, the importance of Process Intelligence cannot be overstated • Automatically analyze data to map processes • Uncover automation opportunities • Speed up the decision-making process • Increase chances of success with automation • Monitor post-implementation The Benefit of a Process Intelligence Platform © Copyright Jobes Tech – Info@jobestech.com
  9. 9. Example Demo Featuring our PI platform of choice, ABBYY Timeline • Automated Process Discovery • Time Analysis • Cost Analysis • BottleneckAnalysis • Predictive Analytics © Copyright Jobes Tech – Info@jobestech.com ABBYY Timeline
  10. 10. Typical timeframe 2-4 weeks The PI Implementation Process Step 2: What You Think You Know vs. What the Data Tells You © Copyright Jobes Tech – Info@jobestech.com Discover each process variance, even those not known to management Connect to process data sources such as line of business apps Step 1: All about the data Step 3: Process Deep Dive Step 4: Make it Meaningful By adding cost and real- time expectations we can focus on improvement Look at the pathways, analyze the breakdowns, and review bottlenecks
  11. 11. JETbox.solutions www.Jetbox.solutions support@jetbox.solution Dive deeper into bottlenecks / look at processes that could benefit from digitalization and automation. Updated traditional method that takes your team/company on a journey (flight) through a 5-step process guide to digitalization while reducing costs. Gives you the tools resources and assessments needed to revamp your business processes and reap benefit through digitalization and automation. Jump on board to increase effectiveness, accelerate digital velocity, measurably improve business outcomes and turn your vision into a reality! © Copyright Jobes Tech – Info@jobestech.com
  13. 13. JETbox JETbox www.jetbox.solutions/pilive support@jetbox.solutions Sign up for our free, guided program for process improvement at www.jetbox.solutions.! © Copyright Jobes Tech – Info@jobestech.com
  Thank you! Jobes Technology Solutions www.jobestech.com/pilive info@jobestech.com 1-888-370-5874 For any process intelligence questions or looking for more information on Timeline PI, call today or drop us a line at our address below!

