F Medizinische Eingriffe und Psychokardiologie

  1. 1. 1 Headline Kardiale Krankheitsbilder Medizinische Eingriffe und Psychokardiologie Stand: Oktober 2016
  2. 2. 2 Wie behandelt man die koronare Herzerkrankung? I. Medikamentöse Therapie • Blutverdünner wie ASS, sog. ACE-Hemmer oder AT- I-Blocker für den Herzmuskel, Betablocker für den Puls und gegen Rhythmusstörungen, sog. Kalziumantagonisten bei Bluthochdruck, Wassermittel bei Herzschwäche und Wassereinlagerung, ggf. Antiarrhythmika, Cholesterinsenker, ggf. Behandlung der Risikofaktoren wie Diabetes III. Eingriffe • Ballondilatation und • Stentimplantation • Bypass-Operation • Manchmal Herzschrittmacher • Defibrillator • Kunstherz • Herztransplantation Dabei stets regelmäßige Arztkontrollen II. Gesunder Lebensstil bestehend aus: • Regelmäßiger körperlicher Bewegung im Rahmen der individuellen Belastbarkeit (erlernbar in der Reha und in der Herzgruppe) sowie • Regelmäßigem Sport! • Gesunder Ernährung (Mittelmeerkost) • Nikotinverzicht • Regelmäßiger Entspannung • Sinnvollen Freizeitaktivitäten / Hobbies mit dem Ziel: seelische Ausgeglichenheit bei altersgerechter körperlicher Belastung und Training IV. Psychokardiologie • Unterstützung bei der Bewältigung krankheits- bedingter Ängste
  3. 3. 3 III. Katheter-Eingriffe und chirurgische Eingriffe • Ballondilatation (Aufweiten des verengten Herzkranzgefäßes mit einem aufblasbaren Katheterballon) • Stentimplantation (Gefäßstütze aus einem Draht mit einer Medikamentenbeschichtung, die das Gefäß dauerhaft offenhält) • Bypass-Operation (Umgehungsadern, die auf die die verengte oder verschlossene Gefäßstelle der Herzkranzgefäße genäht wird und die Engstellen überbrücken, heute idealerweise überwiegend mit Arterien aus dem Brustkorb, zusätzlich manchmal auch mit Venen aus den Beinen) Quelle: Curriculum Koronare Herzerkrankung, Prof. Franz et.al., DGPR 2004
  4. 4. 4 Bei Herzrhythmusstörungen: •Herzschrittmacher (überwacht und reguliert die elektrische Aktivität des Herzens und gibt elektrische Impulse, so dass das Herznormal häufig schlägt, wenn sein Eigenrhythmus zu langsam ist) •Defibrillator (wird bei hohem Risiko für lebensbedrohliche Rhythmusstörungen sowie nach bereits erfolgter Wiederbelebung eingesetzt, sichert das Überleben) Bei schwerer Herzinsuffizienz: •Kunstherz (wenn das eigene Herz zu schwach ist, um den Kreislauf aufrecht zu erhalten) •Herztransplantation (als letzte Maßnahme bei schwerster Herzschwäche) III. Weitere invasive Eingriffe
  5. 5. 5 IV. Psychokardiologie Eine Herzerkrankung verursacht Ängste • Ist im Grunde eine normale Reaktion • Ängste nicht ignorieren, sondern sich damit auseinandersetzen • Ärztlichen und ggf. psychotherapeutischen Beistand einholen • Trauerarbeit machen, um frühere Lebensgewohnheiten zu verarbeiten und abzulegen • Erst dann ist ein gesunder Neuanfang mit veränderten Gewohnheiten möglich Quelle: Curriculum Koronare Herzerkrankung, Prof. Franz et.al., DGPR 2004

