Long grain rice.pdf

Rice is the main staple diet for more than half of the world’s population. India holds
the unique distinction of being the largest exporter of basmati and non-Basmati rice.
The leading producers of rice in the world are countries like China, India, Thailand,
Vietnam and Bangladesh.
