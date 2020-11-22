Outline social issues -bilal junejo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Name: Bilal Junejo Roll: 2K20/MMC/15 News Paper And Magazine Production Topics Approval For Reporting/Covering Social Issues
  2. 2. Increasing rate of Drug addiction inYoung Generation Of Qasimabad. • Intro: • What is drug addiction? • Causes: • Financial crisis. • Breakup In Relationship. • Depression. • Solution: • Medical treatment . • Social Awareness. • Counselling. • Who Provides them? • Who supports drug mafia?
  3. 3. • Intro: • Causes: • Fruit andVegetable Carts on sides of roads. • NegligenceOf Local Government andAnti EncroachmentAuthorities. • Space occupied by Showrooms. • Effects: • Disturbance • Waste of time. • Solution: • Construction of Flyover. • Addition of NewTraffic Signal System. • Fruit andVegetable carts should be removed from the roads. • Local government and and anti Encroachment authorities should take action Traffic Problem In Qasimabad
  4. 4. • Intro: • Reasons Of Blocked Sewerage. • Wastewater treatment and disposal. • Daily Inspection of Disposals. • Types of System and Pumps. • Causes: • Trickling Filter. • Activated Sludge. • Shortage of Sanitary workers. • Effects: • Diseases caused by stagnant water. • Environmental Effects. • Solution: • Proper sanitary system should be adopted. • Sewerage lines should be cleared properly. Demolished Sewerage System Of Qasimabad

