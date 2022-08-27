Successfully reported this slideshow.
Compiler Construction.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
Compiler Construction.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
Engineering

Compiler Construction

Compiler Construction

Engineering

Compiler Construction.pptx

  1. 1. Compiler Construction Rahila Farooq
  2. 2. Muhammad Bilal BCS19-217 Presentation Topic Tokens Keywords Identifier
  3. 3. Token: Keywords Identifier Constants Punctuators Operators A token is language elements that used to form a statement may consist of different types of tokens. Different types of token:
  4. 4. Keywords: Keywords is a word in language that has a predefined meaning and purpose. Examples: digit decimal text final fixed pass fail self catch key nil again test then free loop typeof auto lambda import
  5. 5. Identifier: Identifier is the name of a variable or function-name etc. this is also called user-defined words. Rules of Identifier declerations: I. Identifier may include letters, numbers and $ (the Dollar symbol) II. A variable starts with the $ sign, followed by the name of the variable. III. Both upper and lowers cases allowed IV. Keywords cannot be used as identifier name. V. Variable names are case-sensitive ($age and $AGE are two different variables)
  6. 6. Constants integers floating characters Boolean Constant is a quantity that cannot be changed during execution of a program. Operators Operator is a symbol that perform some operation. It acts on different openrands .There are types of operators like arithmetic, logical, conditional, relational, bitwise, assignment operators etc. Arithmetic Operators + - * / %
  7. 7. Logical Operators &&(AND) ||(OR) !(NOT) Relational Operators < <= > >= == != Bitwise Operators & | << >> ~ ^ Assignment Operators = += /= %=
  8. 8. White Spaces: Punctuators is a symbol that is used to seperate two tokens. { } [ ] ( ) , ; . : Punctuators (Seperators) The white spaces used in programs to increase readability. Dieffernt type of White spaces used .Compiler ignore extra white spaces. ● Space ● Tab
  9. 9. Data Types: Defines a set of values. Basic data types such as int, float, char etc In C Alternate Purpose int digit An digit variable is used to store an integer float decimal Decimal is used to store decimal numbers char text Text is used to store characters and letters
  10. 10. Data Types: Defines a set of values. Basic data types such as int, float, char etc In C Alternate Purpose int digit An digit variable is used to store an integer float decimal Decimal is used to store decimal numbers char text Text is used to store characters and letters
  11. 11. Variable declaration & initialization: Basic Structure : Variable declaration: data_type $variable_name(statement terminator) Variable initialization: data_type $variable_name = value(statement terminator) Example: The forward slash (or simply slash) character (/) is used as a statement terminator. Variable declaration: digit $num/ Variable initialization: digit $num = 10/
  12. 12. Romail Bhatti BCS19-226 Presentation Topic Comments Loop
  13. 13. Comments: In programming, comments are hints that a programmer can add to make their code easier to read and understand. For example, In C // - Single Line Comment. /*... */ - Multi-line Comment. Alternate # - Single Line Comment. #* *# - Multi-line Comment.
  14. 14. Loop: loop Executes a sequence of statements multiple times that manage by loop variable. In C for(initialisation ; Condition ; inc/dec ) { // for loop body } Alternate loop(initialisation / Condition / inc/dec ) { # for loop body /}
  15. 15. Examples ➔ loop ( digit $counter=0 / $counter < 9 / $counter++ ) { # Statement /}
  16. 16. Lexeme Token Lexeme Token loop keyword $counter Identifier ( Punctuator < Relational Operator $counter Identifier 9 constant digit Keyword(for Integer) / Punctuator = Assignment Operator $counter Identifier 0 Constant ++ Uniary Operator / Punctuator ( Punctuator $counter Identifier /} Punctuator
  17. 17. Musa Khan BCS19-247 Presentation Topic Input / Output
  18. 18. Output: When we say Output, it means to display some data on screen programming provides a set of built-in functions to output the data on the computer screen. In C printf(“OUTPUT”); Alternate echo “ OUTPUT”/
  19. 19. Lexeme Token echo keyword “OUTPUT” text / Punctuator echo “OUTPUT”/
  20. 20. Input: When we say Input, it means to feed some data into a program. An input can be given in the from the command line. Programming provides a set of built- in functions to read the given input and feed it to the program. In C scanf(“%d”, &counter); Alternate read($counter)/
  21. 21. Lexeme Token read keyword ( Punctuator $counter identifier ) Punctuator / Punctuator(terminator) read($counter)/
  22. 22. Muhammad Ali BCS19-244 Presentation Topic Main Body
  23. 23. Main Body: An operating system always calls the main() function when a programmers or users execute their programming code. It is responsible for starting and ends of the program. It is a universally accepted keyword in programming language and cannot change its meaning and name. In C return _type main() { // main body } Alternate return _type main() { # main body /}
  24. 24. Thanks! “if you lie to the Compiler; It will get its revenge” #Henry Spencer

