Water Cycle Sumbmited by: Bilal Ahmad
Water Cycle
Water never leaves the Earth. It is constantly cycled through the atmosphere, ocean, and land. This process is known as wa...
Water cycle composed on many parts.
During part of water cycle, the sun heats up liquid water and changes it to a gas by the process of evaporation. Water tha...
The process of evaporation from plants is called Transpiration. When humans Transpirate, we release water vapor as well.
As water (in the form of gas) rises higher in the atmosphere, it start’s to cool and become a liquid again. This process i...
When the waters in the clouds gets too heavy, the waters falls back to the earth. This is called Precipitation.
Water cycle

