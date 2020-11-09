1 ppt pelaporan lengkap zomm meeting

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pelaporan nusantara sehat TIM nst Tim Puslitbang SDPK 21 September 2020
TuJuan Memperkuat kompetensi NST dalam membuat pelaporan awal, semester dan akhir.
Mengapa nst harus membuat laporan? Anggaran Berbasis Kinerja Diamanatkan dalam Permenkes 33 Tahun 2018 Untuk memantau manf...
kapan nst harus membuat laporan? Selama dua tahun masa tugas, baik NST maupun NSI berkewajiban membuat 5 laporan kepada ke...
BERAPA MACAM FORMAT PELAPORAN NST? LAPORAN AWAL LAPORAN SEMESTER: LAPORAN AKHIR SEBAGAI SYARAT MENDAPATKAN SURAT KETERANGA...
Bagaimana alur pelaporan nst?
Alur Pelaporan NST • Pelaporan NST harus mendapat persetujuan dari Kepala Puskesmas; • Laporan dikirim ke Dinkes Kabupaten...
Alur pemantauan ns dan pelaporan hasil
Alur Pemantauan NS dan Pelaporan Hasil Ada masalah Binwil/TPCB/ TPT menerima laporan NS Laporan Hasil Pemantauan Tak ada m...
Outline Pelaporan
BAB 1 ANALISA SITUASI 1. KEADAAN UMUM 1.1. Geografis 1.1.1. Gambaran geografi, topografi 1.1.2. Iklim wilayah penempatan 1...
Format Laporan Awal 1.3. Sosio, Ekonomi dan Pendidikan 1.3.1. Tabel distibusi penduduk menurut pekerjaan dan pendidikan 1....
Format Laporan Awal 2.1.2. Jejaring dan Jaringan Puskesmas 2.1.2.1. Jumlah Puskesmas Pembantu 2.1.2.2. Jumlah UKBM: Poskes...
2.1.7. Ketersediaan Peralatan 2.1.7.1. Peralatan Medis terkait UKP 2.1.7.2. Peralatan Non Medis 2.1.7.2.1. Komputer, LCD 2...
2.2. Tenaga Kesehatan Puskesmas 2.2.1. Tenaga Kesehatan menurut jenis kelamin, pendidikan, profesi, jabatan fungsional, st...
Format Laporan Awal 2.5. Situasi Derajat Kesehatan Masyarakat 2.5.1. Mortalitas 2.5.1.1. Jumlah kematian ibu 2.5.1.2. Juml...
Format Laporan Awal BAB 2 PELAKSANAAN KEGIATAN INOVASI NUSANTARA SEHAT SEBELUMNYA (jika ada NST atau NSI sebelumnya) BAB 3...
Matriks hasil pelaksanaan kegiatan: format Excel Sertakan foto-foto pendukung LAPORAN Per-Semester (6 bulan, 1 tahun, 18 b...
Bab 1 sama dengan Laporan Awal Sertakan foto-foto pendukung LAPORAN AKHIR Bab 2 PELAKSANAAN KEGIATAN INOVASI TIM NUSANTARA...
Lampirkan: 1. Dokumentasi kegiatan a) Foto b) Video (alamat link jika video telah diupload ke dunia maya) c) Tanda-terima ...
template cover laporan
Tanda terima laporan Jangan lupa!!!
…update fact sheetnya ya…
https://youtu.be/ZOEgx-j4u1M Cantumkan link youtu.be dokumentasi penugasannya
Tembusan 1 •Kepala dinas kesehatan provinsi setempat Tembusan 2 •Pembina wilayah Kemenkes Laporan dikirimkan kepada Kepala...
No. Tujuan Alamat e-mail Tembusan 1 Kepala Dinas Kesehatan Kabupaten ..agar ditanya di awal penempatan… Kepala Dinas Keseh...
No. Binwil E_mail tujuan CC 1 BALITBANGKES Jambi, Lampung, Gorontalo, Babel, Kalsel laporan_ns_litbang@kemkes.go.id lapora...
NST15_PUSKESMAS_RANTERANTE_LAPORANAWAL NST16_PUSKESMAS_XXX_LAPORAN_AWAL NST16_PUSKESMAS_XXX_LAPORAN_SMT1 NST16_PUSKESMAS_X...
penugasa nBuatlah template laporan awal Gunakan data-data hasil analisis masalah sebagai gambaran umum sebelum Tim NS dite...
Outline Pelaporan
“sampai disini, apakah ada yang kurang jelas?”
pelaporan lengkap
pelaporan lengkap
pelaporan lengkap

pelaporan lengkap

pelaporan lengkap

×