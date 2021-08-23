Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FERMENTED BEVERAGES CONSUMED IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES
Classic Kombucha Kombucha is known to be a classical sweet fermented tea. We have seen it’s a lot of benefits for health. ...
European Whiskey Whiskey is known to be the outstanding beverage of Scotland, formulated by using fermented grains mash. Y...
Tibicos/ Water Kefir It is a fermented beverage that was formulated in the late 1800s using water kefir grains, these grai...
Mexican Tepache Let’s talk about the popular Mexican fermented beverage Tepache. The fermentation process takes some days,...
GET IN TOUCH https://www.delmesaliquor.com/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Food
Aug. 23, 2021
3 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Fermented beverages consumed in european countries | Latest 2021 | Del Mesa Liquor

Download to read offline

Food
Aug. 23, 2021
3 views

Del Mesa Liquor is more than just a liquor store, we’re a destination for quality liquors and uplifting spirits. A family owned company in the heart of San Diego, operated since 1974. We love drinking and our vision is to take your alcoholic habits to a whole new level, we are allways here to serve you. So pick up your booze and cheer with us

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue Adrian Miller
(0/5)
Free
The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies Erin Jeanne McDowell
(5/5)
Free
Jacques Pépin Quick & Simple Jacques Pépin
(5/5)
Free
The Primal Gourmet Cookbook: Whole30 Endorsed: It's Not a Diet If It's Delicious Ronny Joseph Lvovski
(5/5)
Free
Procrastibaking: 100 Recipes for Getting Nothing Done in the Most Delicious Way Possible Erin Gardner
(5/5)
Free
Chasing Flavor: Techniques and Recipes to Cook Fearlessly Dan Kluger
(4.5/5)
Free
Amboy: Recipes from the Filipino-American Dream Alvin Cailan
(5/5)
Free
Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal Mark Bittman
(3.5/5)
Free
Taste of Home Mediterranean Made Easy: 325 light & lively dishes that bring color, flavor and flair to your table Editors at Taste of Home
(4/5)
Free
From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen Snoop Dogg
(3.5/5)
Free
Everyone Can Bake: Simple Recipes to Master and Mix Dominique Ansel
(4/5)
Free
Meals That Heal: 100+ Everyday Anti-Inflammatory Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less Carolyn Williams
(5/5)
Free
Home Cheese Making, 4th Edition: From Fresh and Soft to Firm, Blue, Goat’s Milk, and More; Recipes for 100 Favorite Cheeses Ricki Carroll
(0/5)
Free
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking Samin Nosrat
(4.5/5)
Free
Rage Baking: The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women's Voices Katherine Alford
(3/5)
Free
We Are La Cocina: Recipes in Pursuit of the American Dream Caleb Zigas
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Book of Difficult Fruit: Arguments for the Tart, Tender, and Unruly (with recipes) Kate Lebo
(3/5)
Free
In Winter's Kitchen: Growing Roots and Breaking Bread in the Northern Heartland Beth Dooley
(5/5)
Free
Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America's Youngest Sommelier Victoria James
(4.5/5)
Free
Unvarnished: A Gimlet-eyed Look at Life Behind the Bar Eric Alperin
(5/5)
Free
Drive-Thru Dreams: A Journey Through the Heart of America's Fast-Food Kingdom Adam Chandler
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncommon Grounds: The History of Coffee and How It Transformed Our World Mark Pendergrast
(4/5)
Free
Bread & Wine: A Love Letter to Life Around the Table With Recipes Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
The Story of Tea: A Cultural History and Drinking Guide Mary Lou Heiss
(4.5/5)
Free
Kintsugi Wellness: The Japanese Art of Nourishing Mind, Body, and Soul Candice Kumai
(4.5/5)
Free
Aphrodite: A Memoir of the Senses Isabel Allende
(4/5)
Free
Body Love: Live in Balance, Weigh What You Want, and Free Yourself from Food Drama Forever Kelly LeVeque
(4.5/5)
Free
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking Samin Nosrat
(4.5/5)
Free
The Anti-Inflammation Zone Barry Sears
(4/5)
Free
Consider the Fork: A History of How We Cook and Eat Bee Wilson
(4.5/5)
Free
Cod: A Biography of the Fish That Changed the World Mark Kurlansky
(4/5)
Free
The Drunken Botanist: The Plants That Create the World's Great Drinks Amy Stewart
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fermented beverages consumed in european countries | Latest 2021 | Del Mesa Liquor

  1. 1. FERMENTED BEVERAGES CONSUMED IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES
  2. 2. Classic Kombucha Kombucha is known to be a classical sweet fermented tea. We have seen it’s a lot of benefits for health. Also, in some cultures, people call it Kombucha mushroom tea It is prepared from black and green tea, along with sugar, yeast, and some use of herbs, spices and fruits to enhance the taste. China is its origin and its traditional drink there which is made of Scoby Kombucha. People enjoy its flavours and even prefer to try again. If you are consuming it for the first time, try to strain it, nobody wants to have large pieces of ingredients in it, it feels gross when you try it. Some makers add extra sugar or some fruit juices if you don’t like the taste. There’s a use of Alcohol in this drink, which is around 0.5% ABV, and it is very minimal.
  3. 3. European Whiskey Whiskey is known to be the outstanding beverage of Scotland, formulated by using fermented grains mash. You must have heard the name of Bourbon and Irish Whiskey! These are the popular ones to try! It has several types which differ according to the country and fermentation processing. Whiskey is high in polyphenols, so it maintains heart health. Studies have shown that it decreases bad cholesterol LDL and increases good cholesterol HDL.
  4. 4. Tibicos/ Water Kefir It is a fermented beverage that was formulated in the late 1800s using water kefir grains, these grains consist of bacteria and yeast. The other names of Water Kefir are California Bees. You can add different spices, herbs and juices to change and enhance the taste. You can use coconut water as a base for it. It is different from Regular Kafir. This water kefir is prepared using water rather than milk. Since water doesn’t have any flavor nor calories, it’s simple and easy to consume as a probiotic drink.
  5. 5. Mexican Tepache Let’s talk about the popular Mexican fermented beverage Tepache. The fermentation process takes some days, and brewers use spices, pineapple and jaggery to prepare this. It has a sweet flavoursome of pineapple and sugarcane. Usually, the Water Kefir is added to this beverage to start its fermentation process.
  6. 6. GET IN TOUCH https://www.delmesaliquor.com/

    Be the first to comment

Del Mesa Liquor is more than just a liquor store, we’re a destination for quality liquors and uplifting spirits. A family owned company in the heart of San Diego, operated since 1974. We love drinking and our vision is to take your alcoholic habits to a whole new level, we are allways here to serve you. So pick up your booze and cheer with us

Views

Total views

3

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×