EN GALEGO FALO EN GALEGO SINTO, EN GALEGO LEO EN GALEGO ESCRIBO Equipo de biblioteca Ceipp Anxo da Garda
Ricardo Carvalho Calero INFANTIL Recomendaci�ns lectoras PRIMEIR@S LECTORES XUVENIL Agora A cidade � beira do mar Os catro...
Ricardo Carvalho Calero Recomendaci�ns lectoras Visita a exposici�n virtual
En galego... Leo! Educaci�n Infantil
En galego... Leo! Primeiroslectores Lectores aut�nomos Lectores expertos
En galego... Xogo A Mariola Carreira de sacos Pasemis� Co�ece m�is xogos populares galegos
En galego... sinto! A Banda dos Cueiros Gramola Gominola Ux�a Lambona Mam� Cabra
En galego...escribo! Accede � feira das Letras Galegas, facendo clic na imaxe
Lecturas recomendadas para as Letras Galegas 2020

Guia de lectura letras galegas 2020

