Derecho Penal: Norma Penal y Noción del Derecho Penal Alumno: Biagna Grosso Carrera: Derecho Sección: C Asignatura: Derecho Penal General
N O R M A P E N A L Estructura de la Norma Penal consta de dos elementos esenciales: 1. EL PRECEPTO: Constituye el imperat...
L E Y P E N A L Características La ley penal es liberal, exclusiva, igualitaria, obligatoria, constitucional e ineludible....
P R I N C I P I O D E L E G A L I DA D Garantías Este principio posee dos garantías esenciales: • Garantía criminal, “no h...
¿ Q U É E S E L D E R E C H O P E N A L? Clasificación Según Federico Puig Peña podemos clasificar al Derecho Penal en dos...
E L D E R E C H O P E N A L Y OT R A S D I S C I P L I N A S J U R Í D I C A S Fuentes del Derecho Penal Se trata de los a...
Universidad Fermín Toro.
Presentación sobre los temas Norma Penal y Noción del Derecho Penal.

Presentacion norma penal y nocion del derecho penal

  1. 1. Derecho Penal: Norma Penal y Noción del Derecho Penal Alumno: Biagna Grosso Carrera: Derecho Sección: C Asignatura: Derecho Penal General
  2. 2. N O R M A P E N A L Estructura de la Norma Penal consta de dos elementos esenciales: 1. EL PRECEPTO: Constituye el imperativo de una determinada conducta, es la prescripción de hacer o no hacer algo. 2. LA SANCIÓN: Consiste en la pena, es la consecuencia jurídica que debe aplicarse con base a la transgresión del precepto, implica la amenaza de un mal que va consistir en la restricción de los derechos del trasgresor. Caracteres de la Norma Penal IMPERATIVO: La misma contiene la desaprobación o aprobación de determinados comportamientos que son contrarios a las exigencias de la vida social. No lo haga o hágalo. VALORATIVO: La misma contiene la seguridad de los bienes tutelados por el derecho. El valor del mismo. No mates, es por el valor a la vida. Es una regla de conducta que es impuesta por el Estado. Las normas vienen a ser la expresión de la voluntad del Estado, ellas surgen del ordenamiento ético natural respondiendo a las más rotundas exigencias del ser humano que vive en sociedad. En otras palabras, es la regla estatal que sanciona con una pena o una medida de seguridad conductas humanas que atacan gravemente la convivencia.
  3. 3. L E Y P E N A L Características La ley penal es liberal, exclusiva, igualitaria, obligatoria, constitucional e ineludible. Clasificación De acuerdo a su naturaleza:  Ley penal fundamental: es código penal venezolano vigente  Leyes especiales: tienen carácter punitivo y se publican con la finalidad de tipificar como delitos determinados actos y determinar las penas aplicables a quienes los cometan. De acuerdo a su sanción:  Absolutamente determinadas: describen ciertos actos como delitos, establecen las clases de pena y la duración de la misma de forma absoluta e invariable.  Relativamente determinadas: tipifican los actos delictivos, determinan clase de pena (Presidio, Prisión y Arresto) pero no establecen una cuantía de la misma inflexible e invariable sino un máximo y un mínimo de tiempo de duración de la pena según las circunstancias que la atenúen o agraven.  Indeterminadas: únicamente tipifican ciertos actos como delitos y no establecen ni la especie ni la cuantía, por tanto es el Juez quien aplica la pena, violando así el principio de legalidad de los delitos y las penas. Es la expresión del poder público debidamente establecido, en la cual se señalan de manera objetiva y justa los delitos, las penas y las medidas de seguridad. La ley penal es: a) Advertencia, si una persona comete un delito, será castigada con la pena o sanción prevista en la ley penal para ese delito. b) Garantía, si una persona no ha cometido delito, no debe ser juzgada, ni castigada penalmente.
  4. 4. P R I N C I P I O D E L E G A L I DA D Garantías Este principio posee dos garantías esenciales: • Garantía criminal, “no hay delito sin la ley previa” • Garantía penal, “no hay pena sin ley penal” Se presenta en el Art. 1 Código Penal Venezolano: “Nadie podrá ser castigado por un hecho que no estuviere expresamente previsto como punible por la ley, ni con penas que ella no hubiere establecido previamente…". Quiere decir que no hay delito ni pena sin ley previa en la cual se señalen determinados actos como delitos y se indiquen las penas que se aplicarán a las personas que los cometan.
  5. 5. ¿ Q U É E S E L D E R E C H O P E N A L? Clasificación Según Federico Puig Peña podemos clasificar al Derecho Penal en dos sentidos:  Objetivo: este a su vez se clasifica en sustantivo o material (conjunto de normas legales formuladas por el Estado para definir delitos y establecer sanciones penales) y adjetivo o formal (conjunto de normas legales formuladas por el Estado que nos indican las formas o procedimientos a seguir para enjuiciar a quien o quienes hayan cometido el hecho delictivo)  Subjetivo: facultad y deber que tiene el Estado, y sólo él, de definir los delitos, de determinar cuáles actos son delictivos, de establecer cuales son las sanciones aplicables a los delincuentes, y en el caso de que una persona perpetre efectivamente un delito la facultad, la potestad de aplicar la sanción prevista en la ley penal. Elementos del Derecho Penal Según la Escuela Clásica, el derecho penal tiene dos elementos: delito y sanción penal, mientras que la Escuela positivista considera que son tres elementos; delito, sanción y delincuente. En Venezuela, el código penal es clásico. No existe un único concepto, pero podemos decir que es el conjunto de normas legales o jurídicas establecidas por el estado para describir los delitos y determinar las penas, o más generalmente, las sanciones penales aplicables a los delincuentes.
  6. 6. E L D E R E C H O P E N A L Y OT R A S D I S C I P L I N A S J U R Í D I C A S Fuentes del Derecho Penal Se trata de los actos o hechos pasados de los que deriva la creación, modificación o extinción de normas jurídicas. Clasificación: Se puede decir que el Derecho Penal es una rama del Derecho Público, y su vez guarda relación con otras ramas del ámbito jurídico que son: El Derecho Procesal Penal El Derecho Internacional Público El Derecho Administrativo El Derecho Civil El Derecho Mercantil Valor de las Fuentes:  La costumbre: la costumbre jurídica es que la mayoría de los grupos sociales reafirman que sus acciones son legalmente vinculantes y lo toman como su creencia.  La jurisprudencia: Se trata de una serie de sentencias repetidas por el tribunal, que resolvieron casos no previstos por la ley de forma clara y precisa.  La Doctrina: Conjunto de opiniones emitidas en monografías, tratados, conferencias, entre otros; por los juristas especializados en Derecho Penal.  Los Principios Generales del Derecho: medio o mecanismo de interpretación de leyes o normas jurídicas.
