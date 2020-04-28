Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Artista Visual, palestrante, educadora, fotógrafa e videomaker, Bia Ferrer transita entre produções comerciais e autorais ...
ÚLTIMAS EXPOSIÇÕES Mostra SP – NYC – Parasol Project NYC SP Urban – Insustentáveis na FIESP Festival de Fotografia de Tira...
DA RUA PARA A RUA
SP URBAN – FIESP
SP URBAN – ARTE CONECTA
BELAS ARTES – HOTEL REDE ACCOR SP
BELAS ARTES – HOTEL REDE ACCOR SP
SESC CARMO – NA PELE DA RUA
VOODOOSTOCK – VIRADA CULTURAL SP
QUEM NÃO TEM COLÍRIO USA ÓCULOS ESCUROS – RUAS NYC
VÍDEO GUERRILHA – CAMPINAS SP
AUTHENTIC PORTRAIT – CRAZY SAMPA
SP URBAN –AUDITÓRIO DO IBIRAPUERA SP
AUTHENTIC PORTRAIT – FACHADA DO PRÉDIO DA FIESP SP
PRINCIPAIS PROJETOS
MENSAGEM DE DENTRO “Colagem analógica transformada em vídeo arte projetada nos prédios da cidade” Com origem na pandemia d...
INSUSTENTÁVEIS “A tristeza era a forma e a felicidade o conteúdo ” MILAN KUNDERA Inspirada no romance literário “A Insuste...
AUTHENTIC PORTRAIT “Escolho pessoas únicas, que representam metáforas delas mesmas” B.F O projeto apresenta uma coletânea ...
INTERVENÇÃO URBANA – SÃO PAULO SP
A CARA DA BARRA FUNDA – BARRA FUNDA SP
SP URBAN – FIES SP
HISTÓRIAS PERDIDAS “Eu poderia te amar, mas só se eu quisesse” B.F Um amor não correspondido, um coração partido. História...
CLIPPING
CLIPPING
CLIPPING
Email:bia.f@biaferrervisualcontent.com.br T: 11 998 606 093 Instagram: @biaferreroficial
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Bia Ferrer artes 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bia Ferrer artes 2020

39 views

Published on

Portfólio de artes com os principais projetos da artista visual Bia Ferrer

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bia Ferrer artes 2020

  1. 1. Artista Visual, palestrante, educadora, fotógrafa e videomaker, Bia Ferrer transita entre produções comerciais e autorais desde 2003, ano em que recebeu o 1º lugar como Fotógrafa Revelação Brasil no concurso realizado pela Casa de Criadores - SP. Comportamento, relações interpessoais e convivência urbana são o foco de suas produções. Passagens por cidades da América Latina, Europa e Estados Unidos, proporcionaram a busca de material para suas criações aliando arte de rua e fotografia, expondo em fachadas e muros das cidades, utilizando técnicas de projeção e colagem. Inicia 2020 com a exposição coletiva Arte Conecta, tendo suas obras projetadas em prédios de diversas cidades do país como parte do Sp Urban Digital Festival. Em 2019, foi premiada pela Secretaria de Cultura de São Paulo e realizou o projeto INSUSTENTÁVEIS, expondo em muros, fachadas e empenas de prédios de São Paulo, uma delas, a Galeria de Arte Digital da FIESP (fachada de led). Em 2018, durante 08 meses, a convite do Museu da Língua Portuguesa, participou da mostra itinerante que visitou as principais cidades do Brasil, realizando uma pesquisa investigativa em vídeo sobre os sotaques do país. Em 2017, realizou exposições em NYC, Montreal e São Paulo, apresentando o projeto de fotografia urbana chamado Authentic Portrait - Cara da Rua, iniciado em 2008, com mais de 5mil retratos realizados em 10 países. Nos recentes 03 anos, foi premiada pelo Festival de Fotografia de Tiradentes, Edital de Arte de Rua da Incubadora de Artistas de Atibaia e pelo Fórum Latino Americano de Fotografia, no Itaú Cultural . Nos últimos 10 anos, foi coordenadora do curso de fotografia da ABRA (Academia Brasileira de Artes), participou de debates e coordenou grupos de estudos sobre Fotografia como Arte. BIA FERRER
  2. 2. ÚLTIMAS EXPOSIÇÕES Mostra SP – NYC – Parasol Project NYC SP Urban – Insustentáveis na FIESP Festival de Fotografia de Tiradentes - MG Mês da Fotografia – Museu da Imagem e do Som SP Insustentáveis – SP – Galeria Olido Hotel Belas Artes - SP SP Urban Arte Conecta – SP – Projeção Mapeada
  3. 3. DA RUA PARA A RUA
  4. 4. SP URBAN – FIESP
  5. 5. SP URBAN – ARTE CONECTA
  6. 6. BELAS ARTES – HOTEL REDE ACCOR SP
  7. 7. BELAS ARTES – HOTEL REDE ACCOR SP
  8. 8. SESC CARMO – NA PELE DA RUA
  9. 9. VOODOOSTOCK – VIRADA CULTURAL SP
  10. 10. QUEM NÃO TEM COLÍRIO USA ÓCULOS ESCUROS – RUAS NYC
  11. 11. VÍDEO GUERRILHA – CAMPINAS SP
  12. 12. AUTHENTIC PORTRAIT – CRAZY SAMPA
  13. 13. SP URBAN –AUDITÓRIO DO IBIRAPUERA SP
  14. 14. AUTHENTIC PORTRAIT – FACHADA DO PRÉDIO DA FIESP SP
  15. 15. PRINCIPAIS PROJETOS
  16. 16. MENSAGEM DE DENTRO “Colagem analógica transformada em vídeo arte projetada nos prédios da cidade” Com origem na pandemia do Covid-19, a artista fez uso de revistas antigas na montagem de mensagens atuais. O projeto se apresenta a partir de dois suportes, a digitalização da colagem original e em videoarte utilizada em projeções no espaço urbano.
  17. 17. INSUSTENTÁVEIS “A tristeza era a forma e a felicidade o conteúdo ” MILAN KUNDERA Inspirada no romance literário “A Insustentável Leveza do Ser”, o projeto alia os conceitos de site specific e as teorias dos filósofos Parmênides (530 a.c – 460 a.c) e Friedrich Nietzsche (1844-1900), sobre peso e leveza e o eterno retorno. A artista propõe intervenções urbanas com colagem de imagens em formato lambe lambe em espaços públicos e seu posterior registro.
  18. 18. AUTHENTIC PORTRAIT “Escolho pessoas únicas, que representam metáforas delas mesmas” B.F O projeto apresenta uma coletânea de retratos de pessoas que circulam pelos grandes centros urbanos. Uma pessoa é o que ela parece ser? Sua imagem funciona como um carimbo da sua identidade? Ou existe um “para além da forma”? Cerca de 5k pessoas já foram fotografadas em 10 cidades do mundo e expostas em diversos muros.
  19. 19. INTERVENÇÃO URBANA – SÃO PAULO SP
  20. 20. A CARA DA BARRA FUNDA – BARRA FUNDA SP
  21. 21. SP URBAN – FIES SP
  22. 22. HISTÓRIAS PERDIDAS “Eu poderia te amar, mas só se eu quisesse” B.F Um amor não correspondido, um coração partido. Histórias reais juntam-se com outras que poderiam ser. Retratos de um mundo fragmentado, do caos visual da paisagem urbana. Um detalhe, uma sombra, uma foto tremida… a imagem fala, a palavra traduz. A obra é composta por 200 micro contos, que permanecem eternos e verdadeiros justamente pelo fato de ninguém poder comprovar nem contestar sua existência.
  23. 23. CLIPPING
  24. 24. CLIPPING
  25. 25. CLIPPING
  26. 26. Email:bia.f@biaferrervisualcontent.com.br T: 11 998 606 093 Instagram: @biaferreroficial

×