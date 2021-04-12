Sugar industry in thailand

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PREFACE At present there are 53 sugar factories in Thailand situated in four parts of the country, i.e., Northern, Central...
II Central Region There are 18 sugar factories in the Central region as follows : Province Number of Factory Name of Facto...
III Eastern Region There are 5 sugar factories in the Eastern region as follows : Province Number of Factory Name of Facto...
IV The annual grinding season starts in November and ends in May depending on the quantity of sugar cane supplied to the m...
V Mitr Phol Group Banpong Group 1. Mitr Kalasin 1. Banpong 2. Mitr Phol 2. Nakornpetch 3. United Farmer & Industry 4. Mitr...
VI 2. The Thai Sugar Trading Co., Ltd. (TSTC) President Mr. Vibul Panitvong Vice President Mr. Prapat Janlapwattanakul Mr....
VII There are 8 sugar factories which export sugar through SSEC as follows : Thai Roong Ruang Group Other Group 1. Thai Ro...
VIII 5. Pacific Sugar Corporation Co., Ltd. (PAC) President Mr. Krisda Monthienviehienchai Managing Director Mr. Isara Von...
IX 7. T.I.S.S. Co., Ltd. (TISS) President : Mr. Parpun Siriviriyakul Managing Director : Miss KanoktipSiriviriyakul Genera...
Contents Northern Region Page Thip Sugar Kampangpetch 1 Thip Sugar Sukhothai 2 Thai Identity 3 Phisanulok 4 Kampangpetch 5...
Eastern Region Page Cholburi Sugar Industry 28 New Kwang Soon Lee 29 Cholburi Sugar & Trading 30 Eastern Sugar and Cane 31...
FACTORY NAME : THIP SUGAR KAMPANGPETCH CO., Ltd. 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi 1.2 S...
- 2 – FACTORY NAME : THIP SUGAR SUKHOTHAI INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi 1.2...
- 3 - FACTORY NAME : THAI IDENTITY SUGAR 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mrs. Hathai Siriviriyakul 1.2 Vice Presiden...
- 4 - FACTORY NAME : PHITSANULOK 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Suwat Asadathorn 1.2 Vice President Mr. Somkiat...
- 5 - FACTORY NAME : KAMPANGPETCH 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Pichai Liangkobkit 1.2 Managing Director Mr. S...
- 6 - FACTORY NAME : NAKORNPETCH 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Vibul Panitvong 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Jatur...
- 7 - FACTORY NAME : Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited 1. Executive Management 1.1 Preside...
- 8 - FACTORY NAME : Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited (RUAMPHOL) 1. Executive Management ...
- 9 - FACTORY NAME : THAI ROONG RUANG INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Surin Asdathorn 1.2 Senior Execut...
- 10 - FACTORY NAME : PRANBURI SUGAR INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Prasart Suteewong 1.2 Managing Dir...
- 11 - FACTORY NAME : RAJBURI 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Sunthorn Arunanondchai 1.2 Executive Chairman Mrs....
- 12 - FACTORY NAME : BANPONG 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Hug Panitpichetvong 1.2 Vice President Mr. Lohang ...
- 13 - FACTORY NAME : MITR KASETR INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Fa Jenlapwattanakul 1.2 Vice Presiden...
- 14 - FACTORY NAME : THAI SUGAR MILL 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Dr. Kanokwan Wongwatanasin 1.2 Vice President ...
- 15 - FACTORY NAME : NEWKRUNGTHAI SUGAR FACTOR CO.,LTD. 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Manu Leopairote 1.2 Sen...
- 16 - FACTORY NAME : BAANRAI INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Suwat Asadathorn 1.2 Vice President Mr. S...
- 17 - FACTORY NAME : THAI SUGAR INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Surin Asadathorn 1.2 Senior Executive ...
- 18 - FACTORY NAME : TAMAKA 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Manu Leopairote 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Chamroon ...
- 19 - FACTORY NAME : PRACHUAP INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 Chairman Mr. Vera Chinthammit 1.2 Chief Executive Offi...
- 20 - FACTORY NAME : THAI MULTI-SUGAR INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Chanida Asadathorn 1.2 Vice Chai...
- 21 - FACTORY NAME : SUPHANBURI SUGAR INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Charearn Siriwatanapukdee 1.2 Se...
- 22 - FACTORY NAME : MITR PHOL 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Krisda Monthienvichienchai 1.2 Senior Executive ...
- 23 - FACTORY NAME : U–THONG INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 Chief Executive Office Mr. Aree Chunfung 1.2 Deputy Chi...
- 24 - FACTORY NAME : SINGBURI 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Isara Vongkusolkit 1.2 Chief Executive Officer & ...
- 25 - FACTORY NAME : SARABURI 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Surin Asdathorn 1.2 Senior Executive Vice Preside...
- 26 - FACTORY NAME : T. N. SUGAR INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 Chief Executive Office Mr. Aree Chunfung 1.2 Deputy...
- 27 - FACTORY NAME : MITR KASETR INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Fa Jenlapwattanakul 1.2 Vice Presiden...
- 28 - FACTORY NAME : CHOLBURI SUGAR INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Chaiyut Pilun-owad 1.2 Vice Presid...
- 29 - FACTORY NAME : NEW KWANG SOON LEE 1. Executive Management 1.1 Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr. Manu Leopairot...
- 30 - FACTORY NAME : CHOLBURI SUGAR & TRADING 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Suwat Asadathorn 1.2 Vice Preside...
- 31 - FACTORY NAME : EASTERN SUGAR & CANE 1. Executive Management 1.1 Chairman Of the Executive Khunying Natthika Wattana...
- 32 – FACTORY NAME : RAYONG SUGAR 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Pichai Chaitipong 1.2 Managing Director Mr. C...
- 33 – FACTORY NAME : BURIRUM SUGAR FACTORY Co., Ltd. 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Anont Tangtrongwechakit 1....
- 34 – FACTORY NAME : SAHARUANG 1. Executive Management 1.1 President - 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Pramualsilpa Poksawat 1....
- 35 - FACTORY NAME : KASET PHOL 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Masatoshi Yamaguchi 1.2 Managing Director Mr. M...
- 36 - FACTORY NAME : KUMPHAWAPI 1. Executive Management 1.1 Chief Executive Office Mr. Masatoshi Yamaguchi 1.2 Chief Admi...
- 37 - FACTORY NAME : RERMUDOM 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Preecha Chairatana 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Pree...
- 38 - FACTORY NAME : E-SAAN SUGAR INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Wirutt Ruttanaporn 1.2 Vice Presiden...
- 39 - FACTORY NAME : MITR KALASIN 1. Executive Management 1.1 Chairman Mr. Isara Vongkusolkit 1.2 CEO & President Mr. Kri...
- 40 - FACTORY NAME : KHON KAEN 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Manu Leopairote 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Chamro...
- 41 - FACTORY NAME : UNITED FARMER & INDUSTRY (KHON KAEN) 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Isara Vongkusolkit 1....
- 42 - FACTORY NAME : UNITED FARMER & INDUSTRY (Chaiyaphum) 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Isara Vongkusolkit 1...
- 43 - FACTORY NAME : KORACH INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Prasert Sathienthirakul 1.2 Managing Direc...
- 44 - FACTORY NAME : ANGVIAN (RATCHASIMA) 1. Executive Management 1.1 Chief Executive Officer Mr. Aree Chunfung 1.2 Deput...
- 45 - FACTORY NAME : KHONBURI SUGAR 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Suthep Wongvorazathe 1.2 Managing Director ...
- 46 - FACTORY NAME : WANGKANAI SUGAR FACTORY 1. Executive Management 1.1 Chief Executive Office Mr. Aree Choonfung 1.2 De...
- 47 - FACTORY NAME : SURIN SUGAR 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Prasert Sathienthirakul 1.2 Managing Director ...
- 48 - FACTORY NAME : ERAWAN SUGAR 1. Executive Management 1.1 Managing Director Mr. Jatuphat Tangkaravakoon 1.2 Deputy Ma...
- 49 - FACTORY NAME : Thai Sugar Mill Co., Ltd (Udon) 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Kanokwan Wongwatanasin, Ph.D. ...
- 50 - FACTORY NAME : KHON KAEN (Wangsapung) 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Manu Leopairote 1.2 Managing Direct...
- 51 - FACTORY NAME : UNITED FARMER & INDUSTRY (Phulung) 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Isara Vongkusolkit 1.2 ...
-52- FACTORY NAME : RAYONG SUGAR (Chaiyaphum) 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Pichai Chaitipong 1.2 Managing Dir...
-53- FACTORY NAME : SARABURI 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Surin Asdathorn 1.2 Senior Executive Vice President...
โรงงานน้าตาลระยอง (ชย) ๑. คณะผู้บริหาร ๑.๑ ประธานกรรมการ นายพิชัย ชัยฒิพงศ์ ๑.๒ กรรมการผู้จัดการ นายชาญชัย ชัยฒิพงศ์ ๒. ส้...
- ๕๓ - โรงงานน้าตาลสระบุรี (สาขาสระโบสถ์) ๑. คณะผู้บริหาร ๑.๑ ประธานกรรมการ นายสุรินทร์ อัษฎาธร ๑.๒ รองประธานกรรมการ - ๑.๓...
  1. 1. PREFACE At present there are 53 sugar factories in Thailand situated in four parts of the country, i.e., Northern, Central, Eastern and Northeastern region. Given below is the list of sugar factories in each region. Northern Region There are 9 sugar factories in the Northern region as follows : Province Number of Factory Name of Factory Sukhothai 1 Thip Sugar Sukhothai Uttaradit 1 Thai Identity Kamphaengphet 3 Kampangpetch Nakornpetch Thip Sugar Kamphaengphet Nakhonsawan 2 Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited (RUAMPHOL) Phitsanulok 1 Phitsanulok Phetchabun 1 Thai Roong Ruang Industry
  2. 2. II Central Region There are 18 sugar factories in the Central region as follows : Province Number of Factory Name of Factory Prachuapkirikhan 1 Pranburi Sugar Industry Ratchaburi 2 Ratchaburi Ban Pong Kanchanaburi 7 Mitr Kasetr Thai Sugar Mill New Krung Thai Thai Multi-Sugar Industry Tamaka Prachuap Industry Thai Sugar Industry Saraburi 1 Saraburi Lopburi 1 T.N. Sugar Industry Suphanburi 3 Suphanburi Sugar Industry Mitr Phol U-thong Singburi 1 Singburi Uthaithani 2 Baanrai Industry Mitr Kasetr (U-thai)
  3. 3. III Eastern Region There are 5 sugar factories in the Eastern region as follows : Province Number of Factory Name of Factory Chonburi 4 Chonburi Sugar Industry New Kwang Soon Lee Chonburi Sugar & Trading Rayong Sakaew 1 Eastern Sugar and Cane Northeastern Region There are 19 sugar factories in the Northeastern region as follows : Province Number of Factory Name of Factory Burirum 1 Burirum Mukdahan 1 Saharuang Udonthani 4 Rerm Udom Kaset Phol Kumpawapi Thai Udonthani Sugar Mill Khon Kaen 2 Khon Kaen United Farmer & Industry (Khon Kaen) Chaiyaphum 1 United Farmer & Industry Nakhonratchasima 3 Korach Industry Angvian (Ratchasima) Khonburi Kalasin 2 E–Saan Sugar Industry Mitr Kalasin Surin 1 Surin Mahasarakham 1 Wangkanai Nongburlumpoo 1 Arawan Loei 2 Khon Kaen (Wangsaphung) United Farmer & Industry (Phu Luang)
  4. 4. IV The annual grinding season starts in November and ends in May depending on the quantity of sugar cane supplied to the mills. The largest factory is Kaset Thai Industry Sugar with production capacity of 40,000 tons cane per day while the smallest one is Uttaradit with production capacity of 2,683 tons cane per day. Three kinds of sugar are produced in the country as follows : (1) Raw Sugar for export mainly produced by Defecation Method (2) Plantation White Sugar for local consumption mainly produced by Carbonation Method (3) Refined Sugar for domestic consumption and export mainly produced by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin and Activated Carbon Method. The remained sugar from domestic selling is exported by 7 exporting companies Which are as followed : 1. Thai Cane and Sugar Co., Ltd. (TCSC) President Mr. Witoon Simachokedee Vice President Mr. Vibul Panitvong Mr. Suchai Limsommut General Manager Mr. Surat Thadachawasakul Head Office 128/345-6 Phayathai Bldg., 32nd Floor Phayathai Road, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400 Tel. 02-216-5155-60, Fax 02-216-5161 TCSC is the joint company between cane growers, sugar factories and the Government which exports raw sugar according to the long-term contract of 800,000 tons per year Each sugar factory has to export certain amount of its production through TCSC depending upon its given quota. These 47 factories which export sugar through TCSC can be divided into the following groups.
  5. 5. V Mitr Phol Group Banpong Group 1. Mitr Kalasin 1. Banpong 2. Mitr Phol 2. Nakornpetch 3. United Farmer & Industry 4. Mitr Phu Viang 5. Singburi Thai Ekalak Group Kumpawapi Group 1. Thai Identity 1. Kumpawapi 2. Kaset Thai Industry Sugar 2. Kaset Phol 3. Ruamphol Nakhonsawan Tamaka Group 1. New Krung Thai 3. New Kwang Soon Lee 2. Tamaka 4. Khon Kaen Thai Roong Ruang Group Wang Kanai Group 1. Thai Roong Ruang Industry 1. Wang Kanai 2. Baanrai Industry 2. Angvian (Ratchasima) 3. Thai Sugar Industry 3. T.N. Sugar Industry 4. Thai Multi-Sugar Industry 4. U-Thong 5. Chonburi Sugar & Trading 6. Saraburi 7. Phitsanulok Other Group 1. Chonburi Sugar Industry 11. Saharuang 2. Thip Sugar Kampangpetch 12. Rayong 3. Suphanburi Sugar Industry 13. Prachuap Industry 4. Thip Sugar Sukhothai 14. Burirum 5. Rajburi 15. Thai Sugar Mill 6. Pranburi Sugar Industry 16. Khonburi 7. Eastern Sugar and Cane 17. Korach Industry 8. Mitr Kasetr 18. Surin 9. E-Saan Sugar Industry 19. Kampangpetch 10. Rerm Udom 20. Arawan
  6. 6. VI 2. The Thai Sugar Trading Co., Ltd. (TSTC) President Mr. Vibul Panitvong Vice President Mr. Prapat Janlapwattanakul Mr. Somchai Satvilteamsup Managing Director Mr. Piluomsuk Chaisunee Head Office 979 S.M.Tower Bldg.,22th Floor Phaholyothin, Bangkok 10400 Tel. 02-298-0151-65, Fax 02-298-1004- 05 There are 17 sugar factories which export sugar through TSTC as follows : Banpong Group Kumpawapi Group 1. Banpong 1. Kumpawapi 2. Nakornpetch 2. Kaset Phol Other Group 1. Mitr Kasetr 7. Khonburi 2. E-Saan Sugar Industry 8. Korach Industry 3. Thai Sugar Mill 9. Rerm Udom 4. Eastern Sugar and Cane 10. Saharuang 5. Pranburi Sugar Industry 11. Surin 6. Burirum 12. Kampangpetch 13. Arawan 3. Siam Sugar Export Co., Ltd. (SSEC) President - Vice President - Managing Director Mrs. Chanida Asadathorn Head Office 794 Thai Ruam Toon Bldg., 9th Floor Krungkasem Road, Pomprab Bangkok 10100 Tel. 02-281-2312, Fax 02-281-2313
  7. 7. VII There are 8 sugar factories which export sugar through SSEC as follows : Thai Roong Ruang Group Other Group 1. Thai Roong Ruang Industry 1. Rayong 2. Baanrai Industry 3. Thai Sugar Industry 4. Thai Multi-Sugar Industry 5. Chonburi Sugar & Trading 6. Saraburi 7. Phitsanulok 4. Sugar Industry Trading Co., Ltd. (SITCO) President Mr. Aree Chunfung Managing Director Mr. Teera Na Wangkanai Chief of Secretariat Mr. Vivat Teangpong Head Office 889 Thai C.C. Tower Bldg., 29th Floor South Sathorn Road, Yannawa Bangkok 10120 Tel. 02-210-0873-7, Fax 02-675- 8308 There are 4 sugar factories which export sugar through SITCO as follows : Wang Kanai Group 1. Wang Kanai 2. U-thong 3. Angvian (Ratchasima) 4. T.N. Sugar Industry
  8. 8. VIII 5. Pacific Sugar Corporation Co., Ltd. (PAC) President Mr. Krisda Monthienviehienchai Managing Director Mr. Isara Vongkusolkit Head Office 2 Ploenchit Center Bldg., 3th Floor Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok 10110 Tel. 02-656-8488-97, Fax 02-656-8538 There are 10 Sugar factories which export sugar through PAC as follows : Mitr Phol Group Other Group 1. Mitr Phol 1. Rajburi 2. Mitr Kalasin 2. Chonburi Sugar Industry 3. United Farmer & Industry 3. Thip Sugar Kamphaengphet 4. Mitr Phu Veang 4. Thip Sugar Sukhothai 5. Singburi 5. Suphanburi Sugar Industry 6. K.S.L. Export Trading Co., Ltd. (KSL) President : Mr.ChamroonChinthammit Vice President Mr.Sukhum Tokaranyaset Managing Director Mr.Intitar Sukanin Head Office 503 K.S.L. Tower Bldg., 21th Floor Sriayudhaya Road, Bangkok 10400 Tel. 02-642-6203-6, Fax 02-642-6207 There are 5 sugar factories which export sugar through KSL as follows : Tamaka Group Other Group 1. New Krung Thai 1. Prachup Industry 2. Tamaka 3. New Kwang Soon Lee 4. Khon Kaen
  9. 9. IX 7. T.I.S.S. Co., Ltd. (TISS) President : Mr. Parpun Siriviriyakul Managing Director : Miss KanoktipSiriviriyakul General Manager : Mr. Sutat Suratanasurang Head Office 100/24 Liberty Plaza, Bldg., 11th Floor Soi Thonglor Sukhumvit 55 Road, Klongtonnua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110 Tel. 02-381-8539-42, Ext.101 Fax 02-246-9139 There are 3 sugar factories which export sugar through TISS as follows : Thai Ekalak Group 1. Thai Identity 2. Kaset Thai Industry Sugar 3. Ruamphol Nakhonsawan This directory is a comprehensive survey on production and management of all sugar factories in Thailand. If there is any error or discrepancy, please kindly inform us at the address given below. Lastly, we would like to take this opportunity to thank all sugar factories who have provided information for the preparation of this directory. Sugar and Related Sugar Development Bureau Office of the Cane and Sugar Board Ministry of Industry Rama VI Road, Bangkok 10400 Tel. 02- 202-3082, Fax. 02- 202-3082 March. 2014 E-mail : ocsb0610@ocsb.go.th"
  10. 10. Contents Northern Region Page Thip Sugar Kampangpetch 1 Thip Sugar Sukhothai 2 Thai Identity 3 Phisanulok 4 Kampangpetch 5 Nakornphet 6 Kaset Thai International Sugar 7 Corporation Public Company Limited Kaset Thai International Sugar 8 Corporation Public Company Limited (Ruamphol) Thai Roong Ruang Industry 9 Central Region Page Pranburi 10 Rajburi 11 Ban Pong 12 Mitr Kasetr 13 Thai Sugar Mill 14 New Krung Thai 15 Baanrai Industry 16 Thai Sugar Industry 17 Tamaka 18 Prachup Industry 19 Thai Multi-Sugar Industry 20 Suphanburi Sugar Industry 21 Mitr Phol 22 U–Thong 23 Singburi 24 Saraburi 25 T.N. Sugar Industry 26 Mitr Kasetr 27
  11. 11. Eastern Region Page Cholburi Sugar Industry 28 New Kwang Soon Lee 29 Cholburi Sugar & Trading 30 Eastern Sugar and Cane 31 Rayong 32 Contents Northeastern Region Page Burirum 33 Saharuang 34 Kaset Phol 35 Kumpawapi 36 Rerm Udom 37 E–Saan Sugar Industry 38 Mitr Kalasin 39 Khon Kaen 40 Mitr Phu Veang 41 United Farmer & Industry 42 Korach Industry 43 Angvieng (Ratchasima) 44 Khonburi 45 Wang Kanai 46 Surin 47 Arawan 48 Thai Sugar Mill (UD) 49 Khon Kaen (Wangsaphung) 50 United Farmer & Industry (Phulung) 51 ***********************************
  12. 12. FACTORY NAME : THIP SUGAR KAMPANGPETCH CO., Ltd. 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi 1.2 Senior Executive Vice President Mr. Panot Sirivadhanabhakdi 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Kachorn Thebpanphat 2. Head Office 43rd Fl. Empire Tower, 195 South Sathorn Rd. Yannawa Sathorn Bangkok 10210 Thailand Tel. 02-287-7000, Fax. 02-286 4398 3. Factory Location 399 Moo 9, Tambon Thepnimit Amphur Buengsamakkhi Kampangpetch 62210 Tel. (055) 718300 Fax. (055) -718333 4. Registered Capacity 36,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 45” X 90” 10 Sets 30 Rollers P.F. 20 Roller 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Clarification 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 310 Km.
  13. 13. - 2 – FACTORY NAME : THIP SUGAR SUKHOTHAI INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi 1.2 Senior Executive Vice President Mr. Kachon Thebpatiphat 1.3 Fectory Director Mr. Prapun Klaisn 2. Head Office 43rd Flr, Empire Tower 195 South Sathorn Rd. Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok 10120 Tel. 02-2877000 Fax. 02-286-4303, 02-286-4259 3. Factory Location 100 Moo 9 Barnteuk District Amphur Sesachanalai, Sukhothai 64130 Tel. (055) -609-100 Fax (055) -609-111 4. Registered Capacity 36,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 48” X 94.5” 5 set 15 Rollors Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder Ø 48” X 94.5” 5 set 10 Rollors 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 480 Km.
  14. 14. - 3 - FACTORY NAME : THAI IDENTITY SUGAR 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mrs. Hathai Siriviriyakul 1.2 Vice President Mr. Parphan Siriviriyakul 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Parphan Siriviriyakul 2. Head Office 24 Aekaphol Bldg, Viphavadi Rungsit Road Din Daeng Bangkok 10400 Tel: 02-692-0859-66 Fax: 02-246-9125 3. Factory Location 42/1 Moo 8, Khumgrapao District Amphur Muang, Uttaradit 53000 Tel. (055) -449-010 Fax (055) -407-111 4. Registered Capacity 18,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 62” X 120” 1 sets 3 Rollors Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder Ø 45” X 90” 1 sets 3 Rollors Ø 42” X 80” 5 sets 15 Rollors P.F. 3 Sets 6 Rollers L.F. 4 Sets 8 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 505 Km.
  15. 15. - 4 - FACTORY NAME : PHITSANULOK 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Suwat Asadathorn 1.2 Vice President Mr. Somkiat Asadathorn 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Somkiat Asadathorn 1.4 Deputy Managing Director Mr. Nutthapol Asadathorn 2. Head Office 794 Thai Ruam Toon Bldg., Krungkasem Rd. Pomprab, Bangkok 10100 Tel. 02-282-2022 Fax 02-281-2521 3. Factory Location 8/8 Moo 8, Phailom District, Amphur Bangkatum Phitsanulok 65110 Tel. (055) 296-021-3 Fax. (055) 296-020 4. Registered Capacity 11,994 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 48 1/8” x 88” 1 Sets 3 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder Ø 46 1/2” x 88” 2 Sets 6 Rollers Ø 47” x 88” 2 Sets 6 Rollers P.F. 5 Sets 10 Rollers L.F. - 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 317 Km.
  16. 16. - 5 - FACTORY NAME : KAMPANGPETCH 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Pichai Liangkobkit 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Sirichai Liangkobkit 2. Head Office 116/41 12th Floor, S.S.P. Tower 2 Sonthornkosa Road, Klongtoey Bangkok 10110 Tel. 02-240-2994-8 Fax. 02-240-2999 3. Factory Location 152 Moo 2, Paholyothin Road Tritrueng District, Amphur Muang Kampangpetch 62160 Tel. (055) 796-005 Fax. (055) 796-006 4. Registered Capacity 8,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 42” x 84” 4 Sets 12 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder Ø 46” x 84” 1 Sets 3 Rollers P.F. - L.F. 4 Sets 8 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Remelt and Phosphatation 6.3 Refined Sugar by - 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 439 Km.
  17. 17. - 6 - FACTORY NAME : NAKORNPETCH 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Vibul Panitvong 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Jaturong Panitpichetvong 2. Head Office 408/144-147 Phaholyothin Place Bldg. 34 FL. Phaholyothin Rd. Phayathai Bangkok 10400 Tel. 02-619-0680-9 Fax 02-619-0690 3. Factory Location 333 Moo 9, Thepnakorn Muang Kamphangphet 62000 Tel. (055) 729-236-4 Fax (055) 729-254 4. Registered Capacity 24,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 46.5” x 88” 5 Set 15Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. 2 Sets 4 Rollers L.F. 3 Sets 6 Rollers Tandem II Ø 47” x 90” 5 Set 15 Rollers P.F. 4 Sets 8 Rollers L.F. 1 Sets 2 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 350 Km.
  18. 18. - 7 - FACTORY NAME : Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Parphan Siriviriyakul 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Supoj Wangpredalertkul 1.3 Deputy Managing Director Mrs. Prasert Siriviriyakul 2. Head Office 1/1 Moo 14 Nongpho Sub-District Taklee District Nakhonsawan Din Daeng, Din Daeng, Bangkok 10400 Tel. (056) -338-123-5 Fax (056) -338-126 3. Factory Location 1/1 Moo 14 Nongpho Sub-District Taklee District Nakhonsawan Din Daeng, Din Daeng, Bangkok 10400 Tel. 056-338123-5 Fax. 056-338126 4. Registered Capacity 40,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 50” X 90.5” 5 Sets 15 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. 2 sets 4 Rollers L.F. 3 sets 6 Rollers Tandem II Ø 62” x 120” 1 Sets 3 Rollers Ø 50” x 90.5” 5 Sets 15 Rollers P.F. 3 sets 6 Rollers L.F. 3 sets 6 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 194 Km.
  19. 19. - 8 - FACTORY NAME : Kaset Thai International Sugar Corporation Public Company Limited (RUAMPHOL) 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Parphan Siriviriyakul 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Supoj Wangpredalertkul 1.3 Deputy Managing Director Mr. Prasert Siriviriyakul 2. Head Office 1/1 Moo 14 Nongpho Sub- District Taklee District Nakhonsawan Tel. (056) 338-123-5 Fax (056) 338-126 3. Factory Location 1 Moo 7, Banmokhua Sub-District Amphur Muang Nakhonsawan 60000 Tel. (056) 207-225-8 Fax (056) 207-229 4. Registered Capacity 8,800 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 42.25” x 86” 5 Sets 15 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. - L.F. 5 Sets 10 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 256 Km.
  20. 20. - 9 - FACTORY NAME : THAI ROONG RUANG INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Surin Asdathorn 1.2 Senior Executive Vice President Mr. Chanida Asdathorn 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Suthin Asdathorn 2. Head Office 794 Thai Ruam Toon Kungkasam Rd. Pomprab, Bangkok 10100 Tel. (66) 282-2022 Fax (66) 281-0794 3. Factory Location 99 Moo 9 Srithep Amphur Sritep Phetchaboon 67170 Tel. (056) 798-008-9 Fax (6656) 798-017 4. Registered Capacity 28,000 Tons/day 5. Miller and Pressure Feeder 3 Sets Tandem I Ø 52” x 100” 10 Rollers Ø 45” x 88” 5 Rollers Light Feeder 3 Sets Ø 48” x 100” 2 Rollers Ø 45” x 88” 1 Rollers Miller and Pressure Feeder 5 Sets Tandem II Ø 52” x 100 ” 10 Rollers Ø 48” x 88” 15 Rollers Light Feeder 5 Sets Ø 48” x 100” 2 Rollers Ø 40” x 88” 3 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Ionic exchange resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 250 Km.
  21. 21. - 10 - FACTORY NAME : PRANBURI SUGAR INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Prasart Suteewong 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Prasart Suteewong 1.3 Deputy Managing Director Mr. Vicharn Pitaksit 2. Head Office 1168/10 Lumpini Tower Building 12nd Floor Thungmahameak, Sathorn, Bangkok 10120 Tel. 02-679-8180-3 Fax 02-285-5961 3. Factory Location 16/7 Moo 4, Plainum Rd. Khaonoi District Amphur Pranburi Prachuapkirikan 77120 Tel. (032) 544-546 Fax (032) 544-549 4. Registered Capacity 7,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 36” x 72” 5 Sets 15 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. - L.F. 5 Sets 10 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 265 Km.
  22. 22. - 11 - FACTORY NAME : RAJBURI 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Sunthorn Arunanondchai 1.2 Executive Chairman Mrs. Araya Arunanondchai 1.3 Deputy Managing Director Mr. Trithip Arunanondchai 2. Head Office 302 S&A Building 2nd Floor Silom Road, Bangrak Bangkok 10500 Tel. 02-237-9999 Fax 02-235-4444 3. Factory Location 9 Moo 6, Berkprai District Amphur Banpong, Rajburi 70110 Tel. (032) 201-456-7 Fax (032) 201-457 4. Registered Capacity 12,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 43” x 84” 6 Sets 18 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. 2 Sets 4 Rollers L.F. 4 Sets 8 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Remelt and Phosphatation 6.3 Refined Sugar by Remelt and Phosphatation, Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 80 Km.
  23. 23. - 12 - FACTORY NAME : BANPONG 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Hug Panitpichetvong 1.2 Vice President Mr. Lohang Panitpichetvong 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Yuthana Panitpichetvong 2. Head Office 388 S.P. Building , 17 FL., Paholyothin Road, Phayathai Bangkok 10400 Tel. 02-619-0809 Fax 02-619-0819 3. Factory Location 3/11 Moo 18, Saeng-Chooto Road Thapa District, Amphur Banpong Rajburi 70110 Tel. (032) 371-444-5, (032) 743-199-200 Fax (032) 371-446 4. Registered Capacity 9,131 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 42”x 84” 5 Sets 15 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. 2 Sets 4 Rollers L.F. 3 Sets 6 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 100 Km.
  24. 24. - 13 - FACTORY NAME : MITR KASETR INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Fa Jenlapwattanakul 1.2 Vice President Mr. Prapat Jenlapwattanakul 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Prayoon Jenlapwattanakul 1.4 Deputy Managing Director Mr. Narong Chenlarpwattanakul 2. Head Office 131 Visuthikasat Road Bangkhunphom, Pranakorn Bangkok 10200 Tel. 02-629-4783-5 Fax 02-629-4780 3. Factory Location 93/1 Moo 9, Saeng-Chooto Road Donkamin District, Amphur Tamaka Karnchanaburi 71120 Tel. (034) 566-191 Fax (034) 566-123 4. Registered Capacity 11,890 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 28” x 48” 6 Sets 18 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. - L.F. - Tandem II Ø 42” x 80” 6 Sets 18 Rollers P.F. 2 Sets 4 Rollers L.F. 4 Sets 8 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Remelt and Carbonation 6.3 Refined Sugar by - 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 100 Km.
  25. 25. - 14 - FACTORY NAME : THAI SUGAR MILL 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Dr. Kanokwan Wongwatanasin 1.2 Vice President Mr. Bundit Wongwatanasin 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Nopporn Wongwatanasin 1.4 Deputy Managing Director Mr. Jessada Wongwatanasin Mr. Chayant Pravalpathamakul 2. Head Office 9/5 Plabplachai Road Pompiab, Bangkok 10100 Tel. 02-225-5845 Fax 02-225-4092 3. Factory Location 1 Moo 8, Saeng-Chooto Road Tamai District, Amphur Tamaka Kanchanaburi 71120 Tel. (034) 566-300, (034) 649-501-2 Fax (034) 566-289 4. Registered Capacity 11,764 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 44 1/2” x 88” 6 Sets 18 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. 2 Sets 4 Rollers L.F. 2 Sets 4 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation and Carbonation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 90 Km.
  26. 26. - 15 - FACTORY NAME : NEWKRUNGTHAI SUGAR FACTOR CO.,LTD. 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Manu Leopairote 1.2 Senior Vice President/Vice President Mr. Pornsin Thaemsirichai 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Chamroon Chinthammit 2. Head Office 503 K.S.L. Tower 21 ST. Floor Sriayudhya rd. Phayathai Rajthavee, Bangkok 10400 Tel. 02-6426230-9 Fax 02-6426228 3. Factory Location 99 Moo 6, Lum Rang, Bo Phloi Karnchanaburi 71160 Tel. (034) 615-350 Fax (034) 615-399 4. Registered Capacity 20,400 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 43” x 86” 6 Sets 18 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. - L.F. 6 Sets 12 Rollers Tandem II Ø 44” x 90” 4 Sets 12 Rollers Ø 46” x 90” 1 Sets 3 Rollers P.F. - L.F. 5 Sets 10 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin. 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin. 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 199 Km.
  27. 27. - 16 - FACTORY NAME : BAANRAI INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Suwat Asadathorn 1.2 Vice President Mr. Somkiat Asadathorn 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Somkiat Asadathorn 1.4 Senior Executive Vice President Mr. Nuttapol Asadathorn 2. Head Office 794 Thai Ruam toon Bldg., Krungkasem Rd. Pomprab District, Bangkok 10100 Tel. 02-282-2022 Fax 02-281-2521 3. Factory Location 88 Moo 12, Tubluang District Amphur Banrai, Uthaitani 61140 Tel. (056) 596-717 Fax (056) 596-717 4. Registered Capacity 28,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Mill Train 1. Ø 53” x 100” 1 Set 3 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder Ø 51” x 100” 1 Set 3 Rollers Ø 50” x 100” 2 Sets 6 Rollers Ø 52” x 100” 1 Set 3 Rollers P.F. 5 sets 10 Rollers Mill Train 2. Ø 52” x 100” 3 Sets 9 Rollers P.F. 3 sets 6 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 220 Km.
  28. 28. - 17 - FACTORY NAME : THAI SUGAR INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Surin Asadathorn 1.2 Senior Executive Vice President - 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Utai Asadathorn 2. Head Office 794 Thai Ruam toon Bldg., Krungkasem Rd. Pomprab, Bangkok 10100 Tel. 02-282-2022 Fax 02-281-1732 3. Factory Location 99 Moo 9, Saipratan Road . Amphur Tamaka Karnchanaburi 71130 Tel. (034) 561-183 Fax (034) 562-004 4. Registered Capacity 20,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 50” x 88” 6 Sets 18 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. 6 Sets 12 Rollers L.F. - 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 105 Km.
  29. 29. - 18 - FACTORY NAME : TAMAKA 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Manu Leopairote 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Chamroon Chinthammit 1.3 Senior Exceutive Vice President Mr. Pornsin Thaemsiricha Mr. Sukhum Tokaranyaset Mr. Prapas Chutimavoraphand Mr. Thawatchai Rojanachotikul Mrs. Intira Sukhanindr Miss. Duangdao Chinthammit Mr. Chalush Chinthammit Mr. Chanachai Chinthammit Mr. Theerq Sanguarndeekul Mr. Dhajjai Subapholsiri 2. Head Office 503 K.S.L.Tower Bldg. 21th Floor Sriayudhya Rd. Ratchathewi Bangkok 10400 Tel. 02-642-6230-39, Fax 02-642-6228 3. Factory Location 14/1 Moo 10, Saeng-Chooto Road Amphur Tamaka, Karnchanaburi 71120 Tel. (034) 543-201-3, Fax (034) 640-208 4. Registered Capacity 18,038 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 42.25” x 86.5” 5 Sets 15 Rollers Ø 42” x 84” 1 Set 3 Rollers P.F. 1 Set 2 Rollers L.F. 5 Sets 10 Rollers Tandem II Ø 40.75” x 76” 6 Sets 18 Rollers P.F. – L.F. 6 Sets 12 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 100 Km.
  30. 30. - 19 - FACTORY NAME : PRACHUAP INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 Chairman Mr. Vera Chinthammit 1.2 Chief Executive Office Mr. Pong Chinthammit 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Gunn Chinthammit 1.4 General Manager Farm and Cane Division Mr. Chatchai Chinthammit 1.5 General Manager Production Division Mr. Win Chinthammit 2. Head Office 92/24 Sathorn Thani, 11th Floor, North Sathorn Road, Bangkok 10500 Tel. 02-235-2277-9 Fax. 02-636-9449 3. Factory Location 14/2 Moo 10, Saeng-Chooto Road Amphur Tamaka Karnchanaburi 71120 Tel. (034) 543-123-4 Fax (034) 543-126 4. Registered Capacity 9,131 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 42” x 84” 5 Sets 15 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. 2 Sets 4 Rollers L.F. 3 Sets 6 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 100 Km.
  31. 31. - 20 - FACTORY NAME : THAI MULTI-SUGAR INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Chanida Asadathorn 1.2 Vice Chairman - 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Chana Asadathorn 2. Head Office 794 Thai Ruan Toon Bldg., 5th Floor Krungkasem Road, Pomprab Bangkok 10100 Tel. 02-282-2022 Fax 02-281-5671 3. Factory Location 84 Moo 3, Saeng-Chooto Road Wang-Sala District, Amphur Thamuang Kanchanaburi 71130 Tel. (034) 561-178, (034) 561-187 Fax (034) 561-182 4. Registered Capacity 9,635 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 41.5” x 80” 5 Sets 15 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Line Feeder Ø 43.6” x 88” 1 Set 3 Rollers P.F. 6 Sets 12 Rollers L.F. - 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 104 Km.
  32. 32. - 21 - FACTORY NAME : SUPHANBURI SUGAR INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Charearn Siriwatanapukdee 1.2 Senior Executive Vice President Mr. Kachorn Thebpatiphat 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Chupun Nimsamer 2. Head Office 195 Empire Tower 43rd Flr. South Sathorn Rd. Yannawa, Sathorn Bangruk Bangkok 10120 Tel. 02-287-7290, Fax 02-286-4303 3. Factory Location 151 Moo 6, Yanyao District Amphur Samchook Suphunburi 72130 Tel. (035) 434-223, Fax (035) 434- 224 4. Registered Capacity 4,228 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 33.5” x 60” 6 Sets 18 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. - L.F. - 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 140 Km.
  33. 33. - 22 - FACTORY NAME : MITR PHOL 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Krisda Monthienvichienchai 1.2 Senior Executive Vice President Mr. Kanong Sakpetch 1.3 Managing Director - 2. Head Office 2 Ploenchit Center Bldg., 3rd Floor Sukhumvit Rd, Klongtoey Bangkok 10110 Tel. 02-656-8488, Fax. 02-656-8494 3. Factory Location 109 Moo 10, Amphur Danchang Suphanburi 72180 Tel. (035) 418-103-5 Fax (035) 418-110 4. Registered Capacity 35,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 45.25” x 90” 1 Set 3 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder Ø 44” x 84” 5 Sets 15 Rollers P.F. 2 Sets 4 Rollers L.F. 4 Sets 8 Rollers Tandem II Ø 43.125” x 84” 2 Sets 6 Rollers Ø 43” x 80” 4 Sets 12 Rollers P.F. 2 Sets 4 Rollers L.F. 4 Sets 8 Rollers Tandem III Ø 45.25” x 90” 5 Sets 15 Rollers P.F. 5 Sets 10 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 200 Km.
  34. 34. - 23 - FACTORY NAME : U–THONG INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 Chief Executive Office Mr. Aree Chunfung 1.2 Deputy Chief Executive Office Mr. Teera Na Wangkanai 1.3 General Manager Mr. Boonyarit Na Wangkanai 2. Head Office 43 Thai C.C. Tower 28th Floor South Sathorn Road, Yannawa Bangkok 10120 Tel. 02-210-0853-72 Fax 02-675-833-6 3. Factory Location 99 Moo 3, U-thong – U-Thaitani Road Nong-Ong , U-thong, Suphunburi 72160 Tel. (035) 551-488, (035) 551-377 Fax (035) 551-000 4. Registered Capacity 17,731 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 50” x 100” 6 Sets 18 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. 3 Sets 6 Rollers L.F. 3 Sets 6 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 130 Km.
  35. 35. - 24 - FACTORY NAME : SINGBURI 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Isara Vongkusolkit 1.2 Chief Executive Officer & President Mr. Krisda Monthienvichienchai 2. Head Office 2 Ploenchit Center Building 3nd Floor Sukhumvit Rd, Klongtoey Bangkok 10110 Tel. 02-656-8488 Fax 02-656-8581 3. Factory Location 24/2 Moo 2, Maidad District Amphur Bangrachan Singburi 16130 Tel. 036-591-475 Fax 036-591-471 4. Registered Capacity 11,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 42” x 84” 5 Sets 19 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. 2 Sets 5 Rollers L.F. 3 Sets 3 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation, Clarification 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 160 Km.
  36. 36. - 25 - FACTORY NAME : SARABURI 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Surin Asdathorn 1.2 Senior Executive Vice President - 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Utai Asdathorn Dr. Ugrit Asdathorn 2. Head Office 794 Thai Ruam Toon Bldg., Krungkasem Rd. Pomprab Bangkok 10100 Tel. 02-282-2022 Fax 02-281-5638 3. Factory Location 188 Moo 1, Kampran District Amphur Wang-Muang Saraburi 18220 Tel. (036) 730-200-4 Fax (036) 730-206 4. Registered Capacity 28,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller, Tandem I Ø 47” x 88” 5 Sets 5 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. 5 Sets 10 Rollers L.F. - Tandem II Ø 44” x 88” 3 Sets 9 Rollers P.F. 3 Sets 6 Rollers L.F. - 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 180 Km.
  37. 37. - 26 - FACTORY NAME : T. N. SUGAR INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 Chief Executive Office Mr. Aree Chunfung 1.2 Deputy Chief Executive Office Mr. Teera Na Wangkanai 1.3 General Manager Mr. Boonyarit Na Wangkanai 2. Head Office 43 Thai C.C. Tower 28th Floor South Sathorn Road, Yannawa Bangkok 10120 Tel. 02-210-0853-72 Fax 02-675-833-6 3. Factory Location 11 Moo 2, Ban Kang Hin, Kang pak kood District Amphur Thaluang Lopburi 15230 Tel. (036) 646-041-5 Fax (036) 646-041-5 4. Registered Capacity 18,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 45” x 90” 5 Sets 15 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. 4 Sets 8 Rollers L.F. 1 Sets 2 Rollers Tandem II Ø 36” x 72” 5 Sets 15 Rollers P.F. 2 Sets 4 Rollers L.F. - 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 187 Km.
  38. 38. - 27 - FACTORY NAME : MITR KASETR INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Fa Jenlapwattanakul 1.2 Vice President Mr. Prapat Jenlapwattanakul 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Prayoon Jenlapwattanakul 1.4 Deputy Managing Director Mr. Narong Jenlarpwattanakul 2. Head Office 131 Visuthikasat Rd. Bangkhunphom Pranakorn Bangkok 10200 Tel. 02-629-4783-5, Fax 02-629-4780 3. Factory Location 99 Moo 10, Lansak-Sawang Arom Pai keaw District, Amphur Sawang Arom Uthaithani 61150 Tel. (034) 566-191, Fax (034) 566-123 4. Registered Capacity 25,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø --” x --” - Sets -- Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. - L.F. - Tandem II Ø --” x --” - Sets -- Rollers P.F. - Sets - Rollers L.F. - Sets - Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation 6.3 Refined Sugar by - 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 250 Km.
  39. 39. - 28 - FACTORY NAME : CHOLBURI SUGAR INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Chaiyut Pilun-owad 1.2 Vice President - 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Kachon Thebpatiphat 2. Head Office TCC Bldg., 288-288/1-9 Surawong Rd. Sriphraya, Bangkok 10500 Tel. 02-235-1350, Fax 02-235-1384 3. Factory Location 283/1 Moo 3, Nong-Chag District Amphur Ban-Bung, Cholburi 20170 Tel. (038) 201-147, (038) 201-255 Fax (038) 202-073 4. Registered Capacity 6,838 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 28” x 54” 4 Sets 12 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. - L.F. 4 Sets 4 Rollers Tandem II Ø 26” x 36” 3 Sets 9 Rollers P.F. - L.F. 3 Sets 3 Rollers Tandem III Ø 33” x 64” 4 Sets 12 Rollers P.F. - L.F. 4 Sets 4 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Remelt Phosphatation 6.3 Refined Sugar by - 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 100 Km.
  40. 40. - 29 - FACTORY NAME : NEW KWANG SOON LEE 1. Executive Management 1.1 Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr. Manu Leopairote 1.2 The President and Chief Executive officer Mr. Chamroon Chinthammit 1.3 Senior Vice President Mr. Pornsin Thaemsirichai Mr. Sukhum Tokaranyaset Mr. Prapas Chutimavoraphand Mr. Thawatchai Rojanachotikul 1.4 Vice President Mrs. Intira Sukhanindr Miss. Duangdao Chinthammit 1.5 Assistant Vice President Mr. Chalush Chinthammit Mr. Theera Sanguendeekul Mr. Wiraj Chunfong Mr. Chanachai Chutimavoraphand Mrs. Montanut Thaemsirichai Mrs. Sumitra Chutimavoraphand 2. Head Office 503 KSL.Tower 21th Floor, Sriayudhya Rd. Phayathai, Ratchathewi Bangkok 10400 Tel. 02-642-6229-39, Fax 02-642-6228 3. Factory Location 24 Moo 1, Baan Nong Boa Rd. Monnang District, Amphur Panasnikhom Chonburi 20140 Tel. (038) 461-968 Fax (038) 462-431, (038) 788-203-5 4. Registered Capacity 6,479 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 29.75” x 54.50” 6 Sets 18 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. - L.F. - 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonatation and Ion Exchange Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonatation and Ion Exchange Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 110 Km.
  41. 41. - 30 - FACTORY NAME : CHOLBURI SUGAR & TRADING 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Suwat Asadathorn 1.2 Vice President Mr. Sanit Thongvanit 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Pornchai Thongvanit 2. Head Office 794 Thai Ruam Toon Bldg. Krungkasem Rd. Pomprab Bangkok 10100 Tel. 02-282-2022, 02-282-2533-5 Fax 02-280-1733 3. Factory Location 612 Moo 5, Nongpaikeaw District, Amphur Banbung, Cholburi 20220 Tel. (038) 160-299 Fax (038) 292-503 4. Registered Capacity 5,800 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 36” x 70” 5 Sets 15 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Line Feeder P.F. 3 Sets 6 Rollers L.F. 2 Sets 4 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 125 Km.
  42. 42. - 31 - FACTORY NAME : EASTERN SUGAR & CANE 1. Executive Management 1.1 Chairman Of the Executive Khunying Natthika Wattanavekin Committee and CEO (Augublkul) 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Sukakarn Wattnavekin 1.3 Executive Vice President Mr. Kittisak Wattnavekin Mr. Sompit Suwannarat Mr.Prakob Kanuwattana 2. Head Office 78 Soi Captain Bush Lane, New Road Rd., Bangrak, Bangkok 10500 Tel. 02-237-3050 Fax 02-234-5990 3. Factory Location 279 Moo 1. Huay-Jode District Amphur Wattananakorn Sakaeo 27160 Tel. (037) 261-306, (037) 261-510 Fax (037) 261-510 4. Registered Capacity 23,981.30 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Set 1 Ø 46.35” x 90.55” 5 Sets 15 Rollers and Pressure Feeder Pressure Feeder, and Line Feeder Set 2 Ø 49.02” x 90.55” 4 Sets 12 Rollers and Pressure Feeder 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 260 Km.
  43. 43. - 32 – FACTORY NAME : RAYONG SUGAR 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Pichai Chaitipong 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Chanchai Chaitipong 2. Head Office 30 Anuwong Road, Chakrawat Sampuntavong, Bangkok 10100 Tel. 02-224-0088 Fax 02-224-8041 3. Factory Location 388 Moo 6 Kaokatin-Nongbon Rd. Tattong Botong Chonburi 20270 Tel. (038) 100-320-22 Fax (038) 263-101 4. Registered Capacity 5,560 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 27” x 54” 5 Sets 15 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder Tandem II Ø 30” x 63” 5 Sets 15 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 145 Km.
  44. 44. - 33 – FACTORY NAME : BURIRUM SUGAR FACTORY Co., Ltd. 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Anont Tangtrongwechakit 1.2 Senior Executive Vice President Miss. Chittima Tangtrongwechakit 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Sarit Tangtrongwechakit 1.4 Director & Executive Vice President Mrs. Jirawan Pongpichitkul 2. Head Office 237 Moo 2 Hinlekfai District Amphur Kumuang Buriram 31190 Tel. (044) 659-020 Fax (044) 659-020 Ext. 103 3. Factory Location 237 Moo 2 Hinlekfai District Amphur Kumuang Buriram 31190 Tel. (044) 659-020 Fax (044) 659-020 Ext. 103 4. Registered Capacity 17,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 35 1/2” x 64” 5 Sets 15 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. 1 Set 2 Rollers L.F. - Tandem II Set 1st, 5th Size Ø 35 1/2” x 64” Set 2nd,3rd,4th Size Ø 35 1/2” x 60” P.F. 2 Sets 4 Rollers L.F. 3 Sets 6 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Evaporator and Crytallization 6.2 White Sugar by Evaporator and Crytallization 6.3 Refined Sugar by - 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 424 Km.
  45. 45. - 34 – FACTORY NAME : SAHARUANG 1. Executive Management 1.1 President - 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Pramualsilpa Poksawat 1.3 Deputy Managing Director Mr. Prachong Poksawas 2. Head Office 76 Moo 8. Bangsaiyai District Amphur Muang, Mukdahan 49000 Tel. (042) 660-401 Fax (042) 660-403 3. Factory Location 76 Moo 8, Bangsaiyai District Amphur Muang, Mukdaharn 49000 Tel. (042) 660-401-2 Fax (042) 660-403 5. Registered Capacity 14,000 Tons/day 6. Size and Number of Roller Ø 47” x 90 1/2” 5 Sets 15 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. 3 Sets 6 Rollers L.F. 2 Sets 4 Rollers 7. Purification Method 7.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 7.2 White Sugar by Carbonation 7.3 Refined Sugar by - 8. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 690 Km.
  46. 46. - 35 - FACTORY NAME : KASET PHOL 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Masatoshi Yamaguchi 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Masahide Takei 2. Head Office 138 Boonmitr Bldg., 7th Floor Silom Road, Bangrak Bangkok 10500 Tel. 02-266-7677, Fax 02-236-4732 3. Factory Location 9 Moo 9, Pako District Amphur Khumphawapee Udonthanee 41370 Tel. (042) 398-480-2, Fax (042) 398-484 4. Registered Capacity 12,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 38” x 66” 5 Sets 15 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. 2 Sets 4 Rollers L.F. 3 Sets 6 Rollers Tandem II Ø 38” x 66” 5 Sets 15 Rollers P.F. 2 Sets 4 Rollers L.F. 3 Sets 6 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Defecation/Carbonation 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 562 Km.
  47. 47. - 36 - FACTORY NAME : KUMPHAWAPI 1. Executive Management 1.1 Chief Executive Office Mr. Masatoshi Yamaguchi 1.2 Chief Administrative Office Mr. Masahida Takei 1.3 Production Office Mr. Yoshihro Samori 2. Head Office 138 Boonmite Bldg., 7th Floor Silom Road, Bangrak Bangkok 10500 Tel. 02-234-0254 Fax 02-236-4732 3. Factory Location 73 Moo 11, Kumphawapi District Amphur Kumphawapi Udornthani 41110 Tel. (042) 331-184-5 Fax (042) 331-628-9 4. Registered Capacity 12,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 34” x 68” 5 Sets 15 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder Tandem II Ø 40” x 80” 5 Sets 15 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by 6.2 White Sugar by Defecation Carbonation and Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Defecation Carbonation and Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 500 Km.
  48. 48. - 37 - FACTORY NAME : RERMUDOM 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Preecha Chairatana 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Preecha Chairatana 1.3 Deputy Managing Director Mr. Pracha Chairatana 1.4 Vice Managing Director Mr. Anuchit Purasachit 2. Head Office 273/8-9 Magkaeng Rd. Magkaeng District Amphur Muang, Udonthani 41000 Tel. (042) 223-855, (042) 221-857 (042) 221-907, Fax (042) 223-449 3. Factory Location 11 Moo 6, Nongsrapla District Amphur Nonghan, Udonthani 41320 Tel. (042) 217-160-1, Fax (042) 217-160 4. Registered Capacity 20,582 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 28”x 52” 6 Sets 18 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. - L.F. - Tandem II Ø 44” x 84.25” 5 Sets 15 Rollers P.F. 3 Sets 6 Rollers L.F. 2 Sets 4 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Defecation Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 600 Km.
  49. 49. - 38 - FACTORY NAME : E-SAAN SUGAR INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Wirutt Ruttanaporn 1.2 Vice President Mr. Mongkol Netcharussaeng Mrs. Pilai Netcharussaeng 2. Head Office 5/55 Na-Ranong Rd. Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110 Tel 02-242-290-9 Fax 02-240-2908 3. Factory Location 99 Moo 9, Wangsammo-Khammuang Rd. Samraan District, Amphur Samchai Kalasin 46180 Tel. (043) 814-028, (043) 814-030 Fax (043)814-170 4. Registered Capacity 15,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 42” x 86” 4 Sets 12 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder Ø 43 1/2” x 86” 1 Sets 3 Rollers P.F. - L.F. 5 Sets 15 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation 6.3 Refined Sugar by - 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 600 Km.
  50. 50. - 39 - FACTORY NAME : MITR KALASIN 1. Executive Management 1.1 Chairman Mr. Isara Vongkusolkit 1.2 CEO & President Mr. Krisda Monthienvichienchai 1.3 COO Sugar Manufactering and Marketing Business Group Mrs. Amporn Kanganak 1.4 Director and COO Sugar and Management Business Group Mr. Buntoeng Vongkusolkit 1.5 SEVP/Human Resources and Management Group Mr. Bowornman Thongkalya 1.6 SEVP/Manufactoring Group Mr. Kanong Sakpecth 2. Head Office 2 Ploenchit Center Bidg., 3rd Floor Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey Bangkok 10110 Tel. 02-656-8488, Fax 02-656-8504 3. Factory Location 99 Moo 1, Boakhao-Phontong Rd. Som sa-ard District, Amphur Kuchinarai Kalasin 46110 Tel. (043) 134-101-4, Fax (043) 134-107 4. Registered Capacity 20,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 50” x 100” 1 Set 3 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Line Feeder Ø 45” x 90” 3 Sets 9 Rollers Ø 44” x 90” 1 Set 3 Rollers P.F. 5 Sets 10 Rollers L.F. - 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 650 Km.
  51. 51. - 40 - FACTORY NAME : KHON KAEN 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Manu Leopairote 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Chamroon Chintammit 1.3 Deputy Managing Director(Factory) Mr. Prapas Chutimavoraphand Mr. Pornsin Thaemsirichai 2. Head Office 503 KSL Tower 9th Floor Sriayudhaya Road, Ratchathewi Bangkok 10400 Tel. 02-642-6191-9, Fax 02-642-6097 3. Factory Location 43 Moo 10, Numphong-Kranuan Rd. Amphur Numphong, Khon kaen 40140 Tel. (043) 441-241-4, (043) 441-053-5 Fax (043) 441-056 4. Registered Capacity 20,400 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 43” x 86” 5 Sets 15 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Line Feeder P.F. 5 Sets 10 Rollers L.F. - Tandem II Ø 43” x 86” 6 Sets 18 Rollers P.F. - L.F. Ø 40” x 86” 6 Sets 12 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 500 Km.
  52. 52. - 41 - FACTORY NAME : UNITED FARMER & INDUSTRY (KHON KAEN) 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Isara Vongkusolkit 1.2 Vice President - 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Krisda Monthienvichienchai 1.4 Group Managing Director-Sugar Business Mr. Kanong Sakpetch 2. Head Office 2 Ploenchit Center Bidg., 3nd Floor Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey Bangkok 10110 Tel. 02-656-8488, Fax 02-656-8486 3. Factory Location 365 Moo 1, Maliwan Rd. Amphur Nongrua Khon kaen 40210 Tel. (043) 294-202-4, Fax (043) 294- 206 4. Registered Capacity 20,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 42” x 84” 5 Sets 15 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Line Feeder P.F. 2 Sets 4 Rollers L.F. 3 Sets 6 Rollers Tandem II Ø 42” x 84” 1 Set 3 Rollers Ø 44.5” x 90” 4 Sets 12 Rollers P.F. 5 Sets 10 Rollers L.F. - 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Talofloc 6.3 Refined Sugar by - 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 480 Km.
  53. 53. - 42 - FACTORY NAME : UNITED FARMER & INDUSTRY (Chaiyaphum) 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Isara Vongkusolkit 1.2 Senior Executive Vice President Mr. Krisda Monthienvichienchai 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Kanong Sakpetch 2. Head Office 2 Pleonchit Center Bldg., 3nd Floor Sukhumvit Rd., Klongtory Bangkok 10110 Tel. 02-656-8488 Fax 02-656-8489 3. Factory Location 99 Moo 10, Khok Sa-ard District Amphur Phukieo Chaiyaphum 36110 Tel. (044) 881-111-4 Fax (044) 881-115 4. Registered Capacity 18,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 53” x 102” 5 Sets 15 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Line Feeder Ø 49” x 94 ” 5 Sets 15 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Clarification 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 400 Km.
  54. 54. - 43 - FACTORY NAME : KORACH INDUSTRY 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Prasert Sathienthirakul 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Yougyut Sathienthirakul 1.3 Deputy Managing Director Mr. Mongkol Sathienthirakul 1.4 Assistant Managing Director Mr. Borvon Sathienthirakul 1.5 Assistant Managing Director Mr. Anurak Sukprasith 1.6 Assistant Managing Director Mr. Woodti Sathienthirakul 2. Head Office 701 Mitrichitt Road, Pomprab Bangkok 10100 Tel. 02-226-5481-7 Fax 02-226-2173 3. Factory Location 111 Moo 18, Nongravang District Amphur Pimai Nakhonratchasima 30110 Tel. (044) 200-444 Fax (044) 200-727 4. Registered Capacity 24,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 56.75” x 110.25” 6 Sets 18 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Line Feeder P.F. 2 Sets 4 Rollers L.F. - 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 340 Km.
  55. 55. - 44 - FACTORY NAME : ANGVIAN (RATCHASIMA) 1. Executive Management 1.1 Chief Executive Officer Mr. Aree Chunfung 1.2 Deputy Chief Executive Office Mr. Teera Na Wangkanai 1.3 General Manager Mr. Boonyarit Na Wangkanai 2. Head Office 43 Thai C.C. Tower, 28th Floor South Sathorn Road, Yannawa Bangkok 10120 Tel. 02-210-0853-72 Fax 02-675-8336 3. Factory Location 223 Moo 1, Nivetratana Road Amphur Kaengsanamnang Nakhonratchasima 30440 Tel. (044) 339061-3 Fax (044) 339061-3 4. Registered Capacity 36,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 51.18”x 100.39” 4 Sets 12 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Line Feeder P.F. 4 Sets 8 Rollers L.F. - Tandem II Ø 51.18”x 100.39” 4 Sets 12 Rollers P.F. 4 Sets 8 Rollers L.F. - 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 380 Km.
  56. 56. - 45 - FACTORY NAME : KHONBURI SUGAR 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Suthep Wongvorazathe 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Takon Twiltermsup 1.3 Director Mr. Somkiat Twiltermsup 1.4 Director Mr. Issara Twiltermsup 2. Head Office 164 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey Bangkok 10110 Tel. 02-260-4951 Fax 02-260-4950 3. Factory Location 289 Moo 13, Amphur Kornburi Nakhonratchasima 30250 Tel. (044) 448-017 Fax (044) 448-500 4. Registered Capacity 20,500 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 43”x 84” 1 Set 3 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Line Feeder Ø 42”x 80” 5 Sets 15 Rollers P.F. 1 Sets 2 Rollers L.F. 5 Sets 10 Rollers Tandem II Ø 33”x 63” 3 Sets 15 Rollers P.F. - L.F. 5 Sets 10 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 250 Km.
  57. 57. - 46 - FACTORY NAME : WANGKANAI SUGAR FACTORY 1. Executive Management 1.1 Chief Executive Office Mr. Aree Choonfung 1.2 Deputy Chief Executive Office Mr. Teera Na Wangkanai 1.3 General Manager Mr. Boonyarit Na Wangkanai 2. Head Office 43 Thai C.C. Tower 28th Floor South Sathorn Road, Yannawa Bangkok 10120 Tel. 02-210-0853-72, Fax 02-675-8336 3. Factory Location 222 Moo 9, Kosumpisai-Sarakham Rd. Kang Kae, Kosumpisai Mahasarakham 44140 Tel. (043) 731-1885 Fax (043) 731-188 4. Registered Capacity 15,453 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 50” x 98.43” 6 Sets 18 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Line Feeder P.F. - L.F. 4 Sets 8 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 450 Km.
  58. 58. - 47 - FACTORY NAME : SURIN SUGAR 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Prasert Sathienthirakul 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Yongyut Sathienthirakul 2. Head Office 701 Maitreechitt Road, Pomprab Bangkok 10110 Thailand Tel. 02-226-5481-9 Fax 02-226-5489 3. Factory Location 246 Moo 13, T.Prue, A.Prasat P. Surin 32140 Thailand Tel. (044) 551-600 Fax (044) 551-604 4. Registered Capacity 16,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 49” x 98” 6 Sets 18 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Line Feeder P.F. 2 Sets 4 Rollers L.F. 4 Sets 8 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation 6.3 Refined Sugar by - 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 430 Km.
  59. 59. - 48 - FACTORY NAME : ERAWAN SUGAR 1. Executive Management 1.1 Managing Director Mr. Jatuphat Tangkaravakoon 1.2 Deputy Managing Director Miss. Supawaporn Chairatna Mr. Thanakhit petchpiryoon Mr. Songchai Manageracharath Mr. Prasit Sammavipaveekul 2. Head Office 111 Moo 12 Tambon Naklang, Naklang Distric Nong Bau Lam Phu Province, Post code 39170 Tel. (042) 359-622, (042) 359-626 Fax (042X 359-636 3. Factory Location 111 Moo 12 Tambon Naklang, Naklang Distric Nong Bau Lam Phu Province, Post code 39170 Tel. (042) 359-622, (042) 359-626 Fax (042) 359-636 4. Registered Capacity 8,117 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Ø 43.5” x 84.25” 4 Set 12 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Line Feeder P.F. 1 Set 2 Rollers L.F. - 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 Refined Sugar by - 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 597 Km.
  60. 60. - 49 - FACTORY NAME : Thai Sugar Mill Co., Ltd (Udon) 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Kanokwan Wongwatanasin, Ph.D. 1.2 Senior Executive Vice President - 1.3 Managing Director Bandit Wongwatanasin, MR. 2. Head Office 118 M.10, Kum Bong, Ban Phue Udonthani 41160 Tel. (042) 918-692, (086) 811-6868 Fax (081) 261-9864 3. Factory Location 118 M.10, Kum Bong, Ban Phue Udonthani 41160 Tel. (042) 910-016, 081-261-9864 Fax 4. Registered Capacity 24,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Rollers Ø 45” x 90” 4 Sets 12 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Line Feeder P.F. 4 Sets 12 Rollers L.F. - 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation 6.3 Refined Sugar by - 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 620 Km.
  61. 61. - 50 - FACTORY NAME : KHON KAEN (Wangsapung) 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Manu Leopairote 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Chamroon Chintammit 1.3 Deputy Managing Director (Factory) Mr. Prapas Chutimavoraphand Mr. Pornsin Thaemsirichai 2. Head Office 503 KSL Tower 9th Floor Sriayudhaya Rd. Ratchathewi Bangkok 10400 Tel. 02-642-6191-9 Fax 02-642-6097 3. Factory Location 255 Moo 4, Nongyaplong Distric Amphur Wangsapung Loei 42130 Tel. (042) 810-931-4 Fax (042) 810-931 4. Registered Capacity 24,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 49.4”x 94.4” 5 Sets 15 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Line Feeder P.F. 2 Sets 4 Rollers L.F. 4 Sets 8 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 510 Km.
  62. 62. - 51 - FACTORY NAME : UNITED FARMER & INDUSTRY (Phulung) 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Isara Vongkusolkit 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Krisda Monthienvichienchai 1.3 Vice President Mr. Kanong Sakpetch 2. Head Office 2 Pleonchit Center Bldg., 3nd Floor Sukhumvit Rd., Klongtory Bangkok 10110 Tel. 02-794-1000 3. Factory Location 199 Moo 1, Maliwan Road, Khok Khamin, Amphur Wang Saphung, Loei 42130 Tel. (042) 810-921-3, Fax (042) 810-924 4. Registered Capacity 25,000 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 54” x 100” 3 Sets 9 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Line Feeder Ø 46” x 90” 3 Sets 9 Rollers P.F. 6 Sets 12 Rollers L.F. - 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Clarification / Clarifier 6.2 White Sugar by - 6.3 Refined Sugar by - 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 534 Km.
  63. 63. -52- FACTORY NAME : RAYONG SUGAR (Chaiyaphum) 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Pichai Chaitipong 1.2 Managing Director Mr. Chanchai Chaitipong 2. Head Office 30 Anuwong Road, Chakrawat Sampuntavong, Bangkok 10100 Tel. 02-224-0088 Fax 02-224-8041 3. Factory Location 388 Moo 6 Kaokatin-Nongbon Rd. Tattong Botong Chonburi 20270 Tel. (038) 100-320-22 Fax (038) 263-101 4. Registered Capacity 5,560 Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller Tandem I Ø 27” x 54” 5 Sets 15 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder Tandem II Ø 30” x 63” 5 Sets 15 Rollers 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory 145 Km.
  64. 64. -53- FACTORY NAME : SARABURI 1. Executive Management 1.1 President Mr. Surin Asdathorn 1.2 Senior Executive Vice President - 1.3 Managing Director Mr. Utai Asdathorn Dr. Ugrit Asdathorn 2. Head Office 794 Thai Ruam Toon Bldg., Krungkasem Rd. Pomprab Bangkok 10100 Tel. 02-282-2022 Fax 02-281-5638 3. Factory Location Moo 4, District Amphur Tel. Fax 4. Registered Capacity Tons/day 5. Size and Number of Roller, Tandem I Ø 47” x 88” 5 Sets 5 Rollers Pressure Feeder, and Light Feeder P.F. 5 Sets 10 Rollers L.F. - Tandem II Ø 44” x 88” 3 Sets 9 Rollers P.F. 3 Sets 6 Rollers L.F. - 6. Purification Method 6.1 Raw Sugar by Defecation 6.2 White Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 6.3 Refined Sugar by Carbonation and Ion Exchange Resin 7. Distance from Bangkok to Factory Km.
  65. 65. โรงงานน้าตาลระยอง (ชย) ๑. คณะผู้บริหาร ๑.๑ ประธานกรรมการ นายพิชัย ชัยฒิพงศ์ ๑.๒ กรรมการผู้จัดการ นายชาญชัย ชัยฒิพงศ์ ๒. ส้านักงานใหญ่ เลขที่ ๓๐ ถนน อนุวงศ์ แขวงจักรวรรดิ เขตสัมพันธวงศ์ กรุงเทพ ฯ ๑๐๑๐๐ โทร. ๐๒-๒๒๔-๐๐๘๘ โทรสาร ๐๒-๒๒๔-๘๐๔๑ ๓. สถานที่ตังโรงงาน เลขที่ ๓๘๘ หมู่ที่ ๕ ถนน สุระนารายณ์ แขวงหัวทะเล อ้าเภอ บ้าเหน็จณรงค์ จังหวัด ชัยภูมิ โทร. โทรสาร ๔. ก้าลังการผลิตที่ได้รับอนุญาต ตันอ้อย/วัน ๕. ขนาดลูกหีบ จ้านวนชุด จ้านวนลูกกลิง เพรสเชอร์ฟีดเดอร์ และไลน์ฟีดเดอร์ ๖. กรรมวิธีการผลิต ๖.๑ น้าตาลทรายดิบ โดยวิธี ดิฟิเคชั่น ๖.๒ น้าตาลทรายขาวธรรมดา โดยวิธี - ๖.๓ น้าตาลทรายขาวบริสุทธิ์ โดยวิธี - ๗. ระยะทางจากกรุงเทพ ฯ ถึงโรงงาน กิโลเมตร
  66. 66. - ๕๓ - โรงงานน้าตาลสระบุรี (สาขาสระโบสถ์) ๑. คณะผู้บริหาร ๑.๑ ประธานกรรมการ นายสุรินทร์ อัษฎาธร ๑.๒ รองประธานกรรมการ - ๑.๓ กรรมการผู้จัดการ นายอุทัย อัษฎาธร ดร. อุกฤษฎ์ อัษฎาธร ๒. ส้านักงานใหญ่ เลขที่ ๗๙๔ อาคารไทยรวมทุน ถนนกรุงเกษม แขวงวัดโสมนัส เขตป้อมปราบศัตรูพ่าย กรุงเทพ ฯ ๑๐๑๐๐ โทร. ๐๒-๒๘๒-๒๐๒๒ โทรสาร ๐๒-๒๘๑-๕๖๓๘ ๓. สถานที่ตังโรงงาน เลขที่ หมู่ที่ ๔ คลอง สนามแจง (ห้วยใหญ่) ต้าบล สระโบสถ์ อ้าเภอ สระโบสถ์ จังหวัดลพบุรี โทร. โทรสาร ๔. ก้าลังการผลิตที่ได้รับอนุญาต ตันอ้อย/วัน ๕. ขนาดลูกหีบ จ้านวนชุด จ้านวนลูกกลิง โรง ๑ Ø ๔๗”x ๘๘” จ้านวน ๕ ชุด ๑๕ ลูกกลิง เพรสเชอร์ฟีดเดอร์ และไลน์ฟีดเดอร์ P.F. จ้านวน ๕ ชุด ๑๐ ลูกกลิง โรง ๒ Ø ๔๔”x ๘๘” จ้านวน ๓ ชุด ๙ ลูกกลิง P.F. จ้านวน ๓ ชุด ๖ ลูกกลิง L.F. - ๖. กรรมวิธีการผลิต ๗.๑ น้าตาลทรายดิบ โดยวิธี ดิฟิเคชั่น ๗.๒ น้าตาลทรายขาวธรรมดา โดยวิธี คาร์บอเนชั่น และไอออนเอ๊กเชนจ์เรซิน ๗.๓ น้าตาลทรายขาวบริสุทธิ์ โดยวิธี คาร์บอเนชั่น และไอออนเอ๊กซ์เชนจ์เรซิน ๗. ระยะทางจากกรุงเทพ ฯ ถึงโรงงาน กิโลเมตร

