Dynamic sales forecasting

Forecasting is a necessary and efficient tool that can give a company plenty of competitive advantage. Traditional methods of sales forecasting focused primarily on roll up of committed sales deals display intrinsic weakness due to their monotony of strategy across agreed sales period. This tends to produce inaccuracy in sales forecast, promotes sandbagging and reduces sales motion. Enhanced models centered on identifying weighted revenue through probabilities for opportunities by category also fail to recon in swing deals and ignores new opportunities in the pipelines. In this paper, I propose a better, dynamic method based on probabilities customized for each sales period.