Forecasting is a necessary and efficient tool that can give a company plenty of competitive advantage. Traditional methods of sales forecasting focused primarily on roll up of committed sales deals display intrinsic weakness due to their monotony of strategy across agreed sales period. This tends to produce inaccuracy in sales forecast, promotes sandbagging and reduces sales motion. Enhanced models centered on identifying weighted revenue through probabilities for opportunities by category also fail to recon in swing deals and ignores new opportunities in the pipelines. In this paper, I propose a better, dynamic method based on probabilities customized for each sales period.

  1. 1. Dynamic Sales Forecasting Method For Increased Accuracy Bhushan Ekbote Summary: Forecasting is a necessary and efficient tool that can give a company plenty of competitive advantage. Traditional methods of sales forecasting focused primarily on roll up of committed sales deals display intrinsic weakness due to their monotony of strategy across agreed sales period. This tends to produce inaccuracy in sales forecast, promotes sandbagging and reduces sales motion. Enhanced models centered on identifying weighted revenue through probabilities for opportunities by category also fail to recon in swing deals and ignores new opportunities in the pipelines. In this paper, I propose a better, dynamic method based on probabilities customized for each sales period. This paper will cover the following: 1. What is sales forecasting?  Definition  Sources of sales forecasting  Why is sales forecasting so important? 2. What are the challenges of sales forecasting?  Internal Operational Challenges  External Market Challenges  Fast-Moving Deals 3. Sales process development as foundation of forecasting  Step 1 – Business process definition/implementation.  Forecast categories – definition  What is sales funnel?  Sales executives forecasting method 4. Quantitative Sales Forecasting 5. Trend Analysis  Types of Patterns: Constant, Trend, Seasonal & Cycle  Calculating the Trend – Mathematical Formulae Method 6. Mathematical Modeling – Traditional methods  The Moving Average Method  The Weighted Revenue Model 7. Mathematical Modeling – Dynamic models  How this model works  Accounting for swing deals 8. Conclusion 1. What is Sales forecasting?  Definition A sales forecast is an estimation of expected sales revenue and other metrics such as renewals, new logos etc. to be delivered by the sales team for the given timeline (week, month, quarter or
  2. 2. year) under a specific marketing plan. It is the estimation of type, quantity, and quality of future sales [1.] Medium and long-term corporate goals, plans and resource allocation are determined on the basis of an efficient sales forecast. A sales forecast is usually submitted by the head of sales to executive leadership on weekly basis. William J. Stevenson [6] highlights a number of qualities that you will find in a good forecast: 1. Accurate — a high degree of accuracy should be established so that comparison can be made with alternative forecasts. 2. Reliable — if the sales analyst is to establish a high degree of confidence in the forecast method used, the method should consistently provide a good forecast. 3. Timely — the forecasting period must allow time for necessary changes, since a certain amount of time is needed to verify the forecast. 4. Easy to use — the method should be easy to understand since users of the forecast must have confidence in the report and be comfortable working with it. . 5. Cost-effective — the cost of making the forecast should not outweigh the expected benefits obtainable from the forecast. Generally, forecasting methods and techniques vary from simple to extremely complex. They are usually classified as qualitative or quantitative methods.  Sources of sales forecasting i. Sales Executives run weekly cadence – Sales executives enter forecast for their list of opportunities based on intuition and sales stage completions. These forecasts are then adjusted by their managers and submitted to top executives. ii. Sales Operations run data driven weekly cadence – Here mathematical modeling methods are used to estimate future sales and revenue. Sales data are entered into a database and consequently extrapolated for sales forecasting.  Why is sales forecasting so important? i. Resource Planning Internal facing operations – revenue is any company’s bloodline. If the forecast predictions are accurate, the company can be proactive in internal operations management such as supporting sales function, workforce reduction/hiring and product development. Inventory Planning - internal supply chain such as inventory management for ecommerce business depends heavily on accurate forecasts.
  3. 3. External Facing Operations – making the right forecast projections will reduce external facing friction with other teams such as customer support. An unreliable forecast will create unexpected changes in the number of customers, leading to huge customer dissatisfaction or high OpEx. ii. Risk mitigation Forecasting can show early warnings of big gaps in revenue versus plan numbers. Such early warnings can help companies take proactive steps in running programs that may increase sales such as limited time promotions or free additional product offering. These early warnings can also direct mitigation on operational expenses, in turn maintaining the company’s profit margins. iii. Sales Commitment The sales forecast serves to guide and commit the sales department to specific set of actions required to achieve results. Along with the sales targets, it specifies the key expected performance indicators of sales reps in the agreed period. The forecast provides viable objective criteria for evaluation of targets and performance. 2. What are the challenges of sales forecasting? i. Internal Operational Challenges Weak sales pipeline management cadence – When pipeline management is poor or unreliable, sales forecasting becomes mere wishful thinking. Poor business process implementation – Poor business process and poor use of tools to implement such business process creates incoherent understanding of forecasting by reps and each of them follow different interpretations – stage changes are not defined properly. This issue exacerbates when the forecasts move up at regional level to global level. ii. External Market Challenges Unexpected Competitor Action – A major competitor may take an unexpected action that throws the market into confusing or conflict. Unexpected Global Events – Like global pandemic, economic depression, natural disasters, terrorist attacks, unexpected warfare, civil unrest, government policy changes, etc. can affect the market positively or negatively. Customer side leadership changes – When key accounts change their top management rebuilding connections and networks may be difficult. Brand perception changes – Public opinion may change at short notice due to negative and potentially damaging information in social media, news media or unguided statements from respective public figures. iii. Fast Moving Deals Fast moving deals are deals that come into the pipeline and close within a relatively short time. How do you predict that such business will happen? Deals that are typically small in size and have quick closing cycle are hard to predict. That creates a challenge in accurate forecasting.
  4. 4. Small closure timelines create gap in understanding total pipeline created – which impacts forecasting these deals accurately. 3. Sales process development as foundation of forecasting i. Step 1 – Business process definition/implementation. You cannot carry out any effective forecasting - using traditional methods or otherwise - if your business processes are not properly defined. Step 1 involves increasing the accuracy of sales forecast by defining the right sales process for your organization from foundation. You should have a distinct sales process that has:  Properly defined and sliced your sales processes into multiple stages and  Mapped these stages to the forecast categories. Your organization may have few distinct flavors of sales process – for example one for Enterprise sales, another for Commercial sales. ii. Forecast Categories Definition Pipeline refers to early stages of development. Except with very short sales cycles, there should be few pipeline opportunities dated in the current forecast period. Best-case means the sales process may complete by the close date, given an ideal set of circumstances that the seller documents and shares during forecast meetings. Commit means that, based on the seller’s best estimates, the sales process will complete by the close date reflected. Closed means the final order is processed (booked) or revenue is recognized. iii. What is a sales funnel? Sales funnel is clearly defined set of stages to identify progress of the sales motion from beginning of its lifecycle (opportunity enters pipeline) to the end (closed business) In order for the funnel to be efficient, defining exit criteria by each state is the key. Also, at every stage you need to collect relevant sales progression information such as BANT, competition etc.
  5. 5. Fig.1 - Example of a sales funnel Mapping Stages to forecast categories – Since you’ll be using forecast categories, find a meaningful connection between stages and forecast categories. Alternatively, you may forecast your business simply using sales stages. 4. Quantitative Sales Forecasting Quantitative methods of sales forecasting are based on historical sales data extrapolated to predict future revenue. They rely on sound mathematical equations rather than opinions or judgment of sales people, management or experts [2]. The three of the most popular methods are: Trend analysis: Where past sales data is used to predict future sales based on observed trends. This can be by seasonality, random factor analysis or economic demand. Exponential Smoothing: Where the analyst uses an exponential average of past sales to predict future revenue. This is considered one of the most accurate and objective sales forecasting process. Simple Moving Average: Where the analyst extrapolate sales data from a “dynamic” set period of time using a rolling window of two to six months. Let’s look at the basics of trend analysis. Pipeline Best Case Commit Won Sales Funnel UnderstandNeeds Define Solution Proposal Verbal Agreement Won Forecast Categories
  6. 6. 5. Trend Analysis Well-established firms know the importance of analyzing historical sales data in determining future sales patterns [1]. The following patterns can be observed: i. Constant Pattern ii. Trend Pattern – Demand for the company’s products remain constant throughout the period. iii. Seasonal Pattern – characterized by repetitions of demand fluctuations. iv. Cycle Pattern – Where environmental influences swing the sales up and down uncontrollably.
  7. 7. Generally, a company may face a combination of all the patterns in its sales experience. Calculating the Trend – Mathematical Formulae Method Let’s use an example to illustrate this method Example 1: The weekly sales of a company are as follows: Year Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Sales ($) 45,000 56,000 78,000 46,000 75,000 Using the method of Least Squares, forecast the sales for week 6. Year Sales (‘$1,000) Y Week X X2 XY Week 1 45 1 1 45 Week 2 56 2 4 112 Week 3 78 3 9 234 Week 4 46 4 16 184 Week 5 75 5 25 375 n = 5 Y = 300 X = 15 X2 = 55 XY = 950 Using the least square equation: Y = n.a + bX (i) XY = a X + bX2 (ii)
  8. 8. And substituting the values from the table, in equations (i) and (ii), we have: 300 = 5a + 15b (iii) 950 = 15a + 55b (iv) Solving for a and b in (iii) and (iv), we have a = 45, and b = 5. Thus, our trend equation will now be: Y=45 + 5x. Trend values (in $) will be: Y (Week 1) = 45 + 5(1) = 50,000 Y (Week 2) = 45 + 5(2) = 55,000 Y (Week 3) = 45 + 5(3) = 60,000 Y (Week 4) = 45 + 5(4) = 65,000 Y (Week 5) = 45 + 5(5) = 70,000 The forecast for Week 6 will be: Y (Week) 6 = 45 + 5(6) = 75,000 Mathematical Modeling – Traditional methods Sales Operations experts have traditionally used two techniques for modeling forecasting mathematically. These are:  The Moving Average Method  The Weighted Revenue Model i. Traditional methods 1 – Moving Average Method In this method, the Sales Analyst draws an average of the sales of a number of months to predict the sales of a coming period. The objective is to “smooth” out the fluctuations observed over time and provide a close estimate of the forecasted sales. The moving average of a sales period (extent) m is a series of successive averages of m values at a time [5]. The data set used for calculating the average starts with first, second, third and etc. at a time and m value taken at a time. Thus, the first average is the mean of the first m terms. The second average is the mean of the m terms starting from the second value up to (m + 1)th term. Similarly, the third average is the mean of the m terms from the third value up to to (m + 2) th term and so on. If the period, m is odd, that is, m is of the form (2k + 1), the moving average is placed against the mid-value of the time interval it covers (t = k + 1). However, if m is even (m = 2k), it is placed between the two middle values of the time interval it covers, i.e., t = k and t = k + 1. In summary, there are two steps involved:  Roll up all “Commit”deals using moving averages
  9. 9.  Use same strategy across 13 weeks Let’s explain it with this simple illustration: Period Sales 1 S1 2 S2 3 S3 The sales forecast for period 4 that follows will be: S4 = (S1 + S2 + S3)/3 The following scenario would then play out: Fig. 2 – Traditional Model 1 WEEK 1 WEEK 2 WEEK 3 …. WEEK 13 Drawbacks of the Moving Average Method Although this model is simple to apply, it has the following challenges: 1. Stable Market – This method works only when the market is stable for a considerable period of time. The key assumptions for this model completely eliminate the inevitable oscillatory fluctuations in sales. 2. Poor accuracy – Many opportunities drop from commit earlier in the selling process. Thus, it does not give accurate forecast. 3. Promotes sandbagging – Since Commit drops will directly impact reported forecasts, Sales Reps would resist moving Pipelines to Commit. 4. Lack of sales motion – Since most reps would care only about committing, there is practically no adherence to agreed Best Case and Pipeline definitions. ii. Traditional methods 2 – Weighted Revenue Method Forecast Opportunities Revenue Commit 400 $30M Best Case 100 $8M Pipeline 100 $8M
  10. 10. A weighted sales procedure acknowledges that not every opportunity would result in a sale [4]. This is a detailed sales forecasting method in which a value is assigned to each deal based on where it is in the sales funnel. There are two steps involved:  Identify probabilities for opportunities by category to determine weighted revenue  Use same strategy across all the weeks In the Weighted Revenue method, opportunities with higher likelihood of committing are given more weight in the sales forecast. This helps in accounting for the fact that not all leads would become customers. The formula for calculating the value of a weighted pipeline is simple: Probability of closing * Deal value (Revenue) = Weighted Revenue This is illustrated in Fig. 3 below. Fig. 3 – Traditional Model 2 This model is superior to the previous model - the Moving Average Method - in providing more accurate results. It is easy to implement, and it gives clarity to definitions of different forecast categories. It is a model that is ideal for companies that have general steadiness of activities, consistency and predictability month-after-month. However, it has its short-comings. Drawbacks of the Weighted Revenue Model 1. Insufficient Accuracy – probabilities are expected to change over a quarter. Having one single probability value across all weeks would not provide an accurate forecast. 2. Ignores new opportunity pipeline – it does not incorporate fast moving deals that don’t exist in the beginning of the quarter but will close before the quarter closes.
  11. 11. 3. Swing deals – few deals that have high deal value (200%+ above average) are not included in this model. 5. Mathematical Modeling – The Dynamic Model The dynamic model is a more thorough pipeline-based modeling technique that takes a bottom-up approach to forecasting by recognizing all the opportunities that exists in the sales pipeline (current and future) and bringing in the individual chances of closure [8]. How this model works:  Use probabilities customized for each week  Include a modeled revenue number/opportunity count for those deals that are not in the pipeline right now but will close by the end of the quarter  Add the adjustment for swing deals Fig. 4 – The Dynamic Model [Week 1] This process would continue till Week 12. Fig. 5 – The Dynamic Model - Week 12
  12. 12. The custom probabilities would look like this: Your CRM should have a data warehouse or Data Lake built in that is capturing daily /weekly snapshot or you may have implemented snapshots in SalesForce on the individual opportunity level. For your Historical Cohort Analysis, do this: For past few quarters’ data, track each opportunity on weekly basis (E.g. week 1 through week 13) for forecast category, amount and stage. Then, on the per week basis compare that week’s Opportunity Stage against final state at the end of the quarter. Finally, sum all the Opportunities and Revenue amounts by forecast category against the same cohort to look at close won revenue and opportunity subset. Thus, you will now have your quarter end totals x and y as: 𝑥 = 𝑁𝑢𝑚𝑏𝑒𝑟 𝑜𝑓 𝑊𝑜𝑛 𝑂𝑝𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝑁𝑢𝑚𝑏𝑒𝑟 𝑜𝑓 𝑂𝑝𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝑜𝑛 𝑊𝑒𝑒𝑘 1 𝑦 = 𝐴𝑚𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑊𝑜𝑛 𝑅𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑛𝑢𝑒 𝐴𝑚𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑅𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑛𝑢𝑒 𝑜𝑛 𝑊𝑒𝑒𝑘 1 This is illustrated in Fig. 6.
  13. 13. Fig. 6 – Structuring weekly snapshot Week 1 Week 2 …. Week 12 End of Quarter Opportunity Forecast Amount Forecast Amount …. Forecast Amount Actual Amount Xerox product x Best Case $40k Won $60k …. Won $60k Won $60k Cisco product 1,2 Pipeline $30k Best Case $30k …. Commit $30k Won $20k Dell – product 1 Commit $50k Pipeline $50k …. Won $50k Won $50k Apple – product 1 Best Case $72k Best Case $72k …. Pipeline $72k Lost $0k Google – product 5 Commit $110k Commit $110k …. Commit $110k Commit $130k …. …. …. …. …. …. …. …. …. …. J&J – product 1 Pipeline $25k Pipeline $25k …. Pipeline $25k Lost - Fig. 7 – Week 1 Probabilities For Week 1 probabilities formula we assign for each forecast category our variable x and y as previously derived. The key point to remember here is, the quarter-end totals are only the subset of total quarter-end totals, referring to the cohort of opportunities tracked from Week 1 (See Fig. 7). The above method is repeated for the rest of the weeks. Week 1 Quarter End Week 1 probabilities # of Opportunities Amount # of Won Opportunities Quarter End Won Amount By Opportunities By Amount Commit 300 $15M 100 $6M 33% 40% Best Case 500 $20M 50 $2M 10% 10% Pipeline 1000 $40M 10 $1M 1% 3%
  14. 14. Revenue Forecast fromOpportunities not in the pipeline This is derived by doing a 6 quarter analysis of revenue where the opportunity was created after the week of the quarter in focus (See Fig. 8). Fig. 8 - Week 3 Forecast Past 6 Qtrs’ Data Revenue Week 3 – Week 13 Revenue forecast $50M Revenue from Opportunities created after Week 3 $5M Ratio of the contribution 10% Accounting for swing deals What are swing deals? Swing deals are the deals that are large enough to “swing” the entire forecast if they do or don’t come in. How to get swing deal adjustment  Calculate the forecast based upon variable probabilities and opportunity pipeline as of that week – Exclude swing deals from that forecast  Identify another set of probabilities that drive swing deals in the past  Apply those for the adjustment. Advantages of the Dynamic Model 1. Unlike the traditional model, in the dynamic model, variances in the sales pipelines are accounted for. In any valid historical based forecast, the week-after-week upward trajectory will project the next week’s performance, even if sales suffer an unforeseen drop in pipeline. If there is not much consistency week-to-week in terms of how much pipeline sales generate, this sales forecasting method will account for that. 2. This method is more objective, as it is based on true historical data and benchmarks. It also considers data and probabilities that are unique to your company. Instead of relying on software resources for standard opportunity stages and probabilities, one can apply his own variables to his own opportunities and forecast. The only downside of this method is that it relies on data that is clean and complete. This is typical of any worthy data-backed analysis. This method would pressure Sales Reps and Sales Operations staff to always enter accurate data into their CRM, especially on fields such as close date and opportunity value [8]. You may use $5M adjustmentforthis Revenue comingfromopportunities not inthe pipelineorthe 10% contributionof the revenue. Beware,whenyouuse 10% incases where the revenue forecastishigh, whenthe to make sure that you have justificationsonwhyyouthink thisnumberisgoingto rise.This needstobe supportedbyleading indicators
  15. 15. 6. Conclusion An effective sales forecasting method should not be based on mere intuition. Neither should it necessarily require advanced or complex algorithms. The right sales forecasting method should see historical performance as well as the sales pipeline, providing objective criteria for reaching conclusions. An accurate sales forecast is critical to helping you manage your sales team and meet expectations. References 1 Nikhila C. “Sales Forecasting:Meaning,Importance and Methods.” https://www.businessmanagementideas.com/sales/forecasting-sales/sales-forecasting-meaning-importance- and-methods/7122 2 “Sales Forecasting Process:A Step by Step Guide.” https://www.forcemanager.com/blog/sales-forecasting-process/ 3 John T. Mentzer and Mark A. Moon (2005),“Sales forecasting management:A demand managementapproach” (2nd edition),Sage Publications,Thousand Oaks,London 4 Emily Bauer “The Weighted Sales Pipeline:How It Works and How to Create One for Your Company” https://www.propellercrm.com/blog/weighted-sales-pipeline 5 “Calculation ofTrend by Moving Average Method” https://www.toppr.com/guides/business-mathematics-and-statistics/time-series-analysis/moving-average- method/#:~:text=Drawbacks%20of%20Moving%20Average,values%20for%20all%20the%20terms 6 William J. Stevenson, Operations Management13th Edition, Saunders College ofBusiness,Rochester Institute ofTechnology 7 InsightSquared The BestSales Forecasting Methods https://www.insightsquared.com/blog/the-best-sales-forecasting-methods-for-you/

