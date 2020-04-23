Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
STOCK MARKET AN INTRODUCTION TO STOCK MARKET BHARAT JHA bharatjha5054@gmail.com 1
INTRODUCTION Stock Market Exchange Buying Public Company Selling 2 Stock Market : It is a place where shares of pubic list...
Types of Stock Exchange in India 3 BSE NSE STOCK EXCHANGE
BSE Vs. NSE 4 BSE : Stands for Bombay Stock Exchange an oldest Stock Exchange in India. BSE SENSEX : It is an index of BSE...
BULLISH Vs. BEARISH 5 Bullish : It shows the upward trend of market i.e. Buyers are available more than sellers. Bearish :...
INTRADAY Vs. DELIVERY 6 Intraday Trading Within a Day speculatio n Delivery Long-term T+2 Days Investment
Thank You ! 7
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Stock Market Introduction

36 views

Published on

Some Basic terms of stock market are defined in such slides in diagrammatic form.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Stock Market Introduction

  1. 1. STOCK MARKET AN INTRODUCTION TO STOCK MARKET BHARAT JHA bharatjha5054@gmail.com 1
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Stock Market Exchange Buying Public Company Selling 2 Stock Market : It is a place where shares of pubic listed companies are traded. Shares : It means numerical unit of Capital of Listed company
  3. 3. Types of Stock Exchange in India 3 BSE NSE STOCK EXCHANGE
  4. 4. BSE Vs. NSE 4 BSE : Stands for Bombay Stock Exchange an oldest Stock Exchange in India. BSE SENSEX : It is an index of BSE to measure the overall performance of the Exchange. NSE : Stands for National Stock Exchange is leading stock exchange in India. NSE NIFTY : It is an index of NSE to measure the overall performance of the Exchange.
  5. 5. BULLISH Vs. BEARISH 5 Bullish : It shows the upward trend of market i.e. Buyers are available more than sellers. Bearish : It shows the downward trend of market i.e. Sellers are available more than Buyers.
  6. 6. INTRADAY Vs. DELIVERY 6 Intraday Trading Within a Day speculatio n Delivery Long-term T+2 Days Investment
  7. 7. Thank You ! 7

×