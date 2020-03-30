Successfully reported this slideshow.
Peripheral i.v. catheter market Top Key Players and Application with Trend and Growth

From $3.7 billion in 2015, the global peripheral I.V. catheter market is expected to grow to $5.5 billion by 2022, registering a 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2016–2022). Peripheral I.V. catheters are intravenous devices that are made of user-friendly, non-irritant material, such as silicon. These devices are used for either infusing medication directly into the veins or drawing blood; being made of a safe material, they can remain in contact with the patient’s skin or vessels for extended period. The market is witnessing growth due to the rising geriatric population and increasing lifestyle-disease prevalence.
Receive a Free Sample Copy of this Report:
https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/peripheral-i-v-catheters-market/report-sample

  2. 2. Peripheral I.V. Catheter Market Rising Number of Chronic Diseases to Aid in Peripheral I.V. Catheter Market From $3.7 billion in 2015, the global peripheral I.V. catheter market is expected to grow to $5.5 billion by 2022, registering a 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2016–2022). Peripheral I.V. catheters are intravenous devices that are made of user-friendly, non-irritant material, such as silicon. These devices are used for either infusing medication directly into the veins or drawing blood; being made of a safe material, they can remain in contact with the patient’s skin or vessels for extended period. The market is witnessing growth due to the rising geriatric population and increasing lifestyle-disease prevalence. On the basis of type, the peripheral I.V. catheter market is bifurcated into integrated/closed type and short type. In 2015, the larger revenue share in the market was accounted for by the short catheters. In the forecast period, the same type is expected to continue holding a 74.2% market share in 2022. These are inserted into the peripheral vein either on the arm or hand for the collection of blood samples or administration of fluids and medication. The highest CAGR in the forecast period is predicted to be witnessed by the integrated/closed type. Receive a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/peripheral-i-v-catheters-market/report-sample The peripheral I.V. catheter market based on region, is categorized into Middle East & Africa, Asia- Pacific, Central and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, North America, and Latin America. The market in the historical period (2012–2015) was led by the North American region, and it is further expected to hold a share of 45.0% in 2022. This can be attributed to the surging geriatric population, growing demand for injectable drugs, and rising expenditure on healthcare. Within the region, the U.S. is predicted to be the largest market and would generate $2.1 billion by 2022 at a 6.5% CAGR in the forecast period. Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=peripheral-i-v-catheters-market The major driver of the peripheral I.V. catheter market is the surging global geriatric population. The World Aging Population 2013, a report published by the United Nations Department of Economics and Social Affairs mentioned that in 2013, about 841 million people across the globe were in the 60 and above age bracket; the number is further predicted to exceed 2 billion by 2050. The elderly are more susceptible to infections due to their compromised immune system, and also
  3. 3. Peripheral I.V. Catheter Market take longer to recover. To efficiently treat this large population, the demand for medication would rise, which would further drive the demand for such catheters. Report Description: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/peripheral-i-v-catheters-market Thus, the market for peripheral I.V. catheters is set to witness remarkable growth in the forecast period due to rising incidence of chronic as well as lifestyle diseases and the rising elderly population.
  4. 4. Peripheral I.V. Catheter Market Disclaimer: P&S Intelligence always keeps its customers’interests at the core while carrying out research activities. P&S Intelligence ensures the reliability and accuracy of information and data provided in its market research publications. However, the information in publications is subjectto fluctuations, as it is based on primary interviews of officials from various companies or organizations. P&S Intelligence is not responsible forany incorrect data provided by the key industry players of the concerned domain. The information or analysis in P&S Intelligence publications represents opinions based on research and should not be interpreted as statements of fact. Information in this report was believed to be correctat the time of publication, but cannot be guaranteed. P&S Intelligence does not endorse any product, service, or vendor depicted in its research publications. All intellectual properties,including trademarks and copyrights,belong to their respective owners and may be protected by copyright. Under no circumstance can these be reproduced inany form without prior written agreement of their owners. An order for market research report is intended for internal use of the company only and not for disclosure to third parties or any other publication in general. No service, report, or part thereof provided by P&S Intelligence can be reproduced,republished, resold,revealed, distributed, circulated, or sublicensed in any medium or form now realized or hereafter become realized, including but not limited to, all forms of optical- based media, magnetic, electronic, or digital, without a written permissionfrom Prescient& Strategic Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. Contact: P&S Intelligence Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada) International: +1-347-960-6455 Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

×