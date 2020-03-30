From $3.7 billion in 2015, the global peripheral I.V. catheter market is expected to grow to $5.5 billion by 2022, registering a 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2016–2022). Peripheral I.V. catheters are intravenous devices that are made of user-friendly, non-irritant material, such as silicon. These devices are used for either infusing medication directly into the veins or drawing blood; being made of a safe material, they can remain in contact with the patient’s skin or vessels for extended period. The market is witnessing growth due to the rising geriatric population and increasing lifestyle-disease prevalence.

Receive a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/peripheral-i-v-catheters-market/report-sample

