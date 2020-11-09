Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEGMENTACIÓN DE MERCADO

PRACTICA 18

SEGMENTACIÓN DE MERCADO

  1. 1. Betzabe Medrano Quiroz Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” SEGMENTACIÓN DE MERCADO “Su empresa nada tienequehacer en mercadosdondeno pueda serla mejor.” PhilipKotler 1. INTRODUCCIÓN Hoy en día, la gran mayoría de empresas están conscientes de que no pueden servir de forma óptima a todos los posibles clientes que existen en un mercado determinado.3 Un mercado se compone de personas y organizaciones con necesidades, dinero que gastar y el deseo de gastarlo.Sinembargo,dentrode lamayorparte de losmercadoslasnecesidadesydeseosde los compradores no son las mismas.1 Según Philip Kotler y Gary Amstrong un segmento de mercado se define como "un grupo de consumidores que responden de forma similar a un conjunto determinado de esfuerzos de marketing".3 La segmentaciónde mercadodivide unmercadoensegmentosmáspequeñosde compradores que tienendiferentesnecesidades,característicasycomportamientosque requierenestrategias o mezclasde marketingdiferenciadas.2 Laidentificaciónyeleccióndelossegmentosde mercado planteael problemade decidirlaposiciónque desealaempresaocuparendichosmercados,es decir, elegir un posicionamiento para sus productos.1 2. DESARROLLO Una empresa debe profundizar en el conocimiento de su mercado con el objeto de adaptar su oferta y su estrategia de marketing a los requerimientos de éste.1 Una vez dividido el público objetivo, será más sencillo elaborar una estrategia de marketing más efectiva para cada grupo en cuestión.4 Estrategia STP El marketing STP, también llamado marketing estratégico, implica la búsqueda del segmento correcto para comercializar el producto (Segmentación). Identificando el mercado objetivo adecuado (Focalización) y posteriormente posicionando el producto para recibir el máximo beneficio (Posicionamiento).6 Modelo STP Segmentación Targeting (Focalización) Posicionamiento
  2. 2. Betzabe Medrano Quiroz Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 1. Segmentación del mercado meta Para iniciar la aplicación del STP en primer lugar debemos identificar el segmento de mercado que nos interesa. Los mercados pueden ser divididos en segmentos conformados por clientes con deseos, necesidades y hábitos de compra similares.6 2. Focalización de mercado Una vez que se identifica un segmento, el siguiente paso en el proceso de STP es enfocarse enel mercado. En este puntolas empresasanalizandiferentesfactores,tales como rentabilidad y efectividad de cada grupo de consumidores.6 3. Posicionamiento de la marca Al aplicar estrategias de posicionamiento de un producto, es importante entender e identificarloscuatro aspectosdel MarketingMix: producto, precio,plazay promoción. Asegurarse que se está poniendo el producto indicado en el lugar correcto.6 Beneficios de la Segmentación del Mercado:  Muestranuna congruenciaconel conceptode mercadotecniaal orientarsusproductos, precios, promoción y canales de distribución hacia los clientes.  Aprovechan mejor sus recursos de mercadotecnia al enfocarlos hacia segmentos realmente potenciales para la empresa.  Compiten más eficazmente en determinados segmentos donde puede desplegar sus fortalezas.  Sus esfuerzos de mercadotecnia no se diluyen en segmentos sin potencial, de esta manera, pueden ser mejor empleados en aquellos segmentos que posean un mayor potencial.  Ayudan a sus clientes a encontrar productos o servicios mejor adaptados a sus necesidades o deseos. Según Kotler y Armstrong , para que los segmentos de mercado seanútiles a los propósitos de una empresa, deben cumplir los siguientes requisitos:3  Ser medibles: Es decir, que se pueda determinar (de una forma precisa o aproximada) aspectos como tamaño, poder de compra y perfiles de los componentes de cada segmento.  Ser accesibles: Que se pueda llegar a ellos de forma eficaz con toda la mezcla de mercadotecnia.  Ser sustanciales:Es decir,que seanlos suficientementegrandesorentablescomopara servirlos.  Ser diferenciales:Unsegmentodebeserclaramentedistintode otro,de tal maneraque responda de una forma particular a las diferentes actividades de marketing.
  3. 3. Betzabe Medrano Quiroz Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Proceso de Segmentación de mercados:1  ESTUDIO: Se llevan acaboentrevistasde exploraciónyorganizasesionesde grupospara entender mejor las motivaciones, actitudes y conductas de los consumidores. Recaba datos sobre los atributos y la importancia que se les da, conciencia de marca y calificacionesde marcas,patronesde usoyactitudeshacialacategoríade losproductos; así como, datos demográficos, psicográficos, etc.  ANÁLISIS: Se interpretan los datos para eliminar las variables y agrupar o construir el segmentoconlosconsumidoresque compartenunrequerimientoenparticularyloque los distingue de los demás segmentos del mercado con necesidades diferentes.  PREPARACIÓNDE PERFILES: Se preparaunperfil de cadagrupoentérminosde actitudes distintivas, conductas, demografía, etc. Se nombra a cada segmento con base a su característica dominante. La segmentación debe repetirse periódicamente porque los segmentos cambian. También se investiga la jerarquía de atributos que los consumidores consideran al escoger una marca, este procesose denominaparticióndemercados.Estopuederevelarsegmentosnuevosde mercado.1 El modoenque las empresasuotrotipode organizacionesrealizanlaagrupaciónensegmentos puede dependerde variablestandisparescomolosgustos,modas,estilos,tiposde personalidad, su localización geográfica o el nivel de riqueza.4 Tipos de segmentación Una segmentación común consiste en usar los siguientes tipos de variable.2  Variables geográficas: Región del mundo o del país, tamaño del país, clima, ciudad, región, país.  Variablesdemográficas:Edad,género,orientaciónsexual,tamañode lafamilia,ciclode vida familiar, ingresos familiares, profesión, nivel educativo, estatus socioeconómico, religión, nacionalidad, culturas, raza, generación.  Variables psicográficas: personalidad, valores, actitudes, intereses.  Variables socioeconómicas: nivel de ingresos, el estilo de vida, etc.  Variables conductuales: Búsqueda del beneficio, tasa de utilización del producto, fidelidadalamarca,utilizacióndelproductofinal,nivel de "listo-para-consumir",unidad de toma de decisión. Después del desarrollo de la estrategia de posicionamiento se debe de comunicar a través de mensajesclavesysúpersimplificadosquepenetrenenlamentedenuestroconsumidorde forma concrete y duradera. Esto se logra por medio de la selección del mejor material que se dará a conocer y enfocándose en todo momento a la percepción que tiene el cliente de nuestro producto.1
  4. 4. Betzabe Medrano Quiroz Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 3. CONCLUSIONES Un mercadoestá compuestopor diferentesclientes,connecesidades diferentes.Noes posible atendertodoel mercado de formaeficiente,esporesoque unade laslaboresdeldepartamento de Mercadotecnia es segmentar, es decir, dividir este mercado en grupos manejables o más pequeños que cuenten con deseos, necesidades y hábitos de compra semejantes para que de esta manera se puede crear producto acorde a este segmento de mercado. Una manera de realizar una segmentación de mercado eficiente es usando el Modelo STP que parte desde el análisisdelmercado,esdecirlasegmentación,paraluegorealizarlaseleccióndel mercado metaal cual nosvamos a dirigiry posteriormente posicionarenproducto y/o servicio que se ofrece enesemercado. Lasegmentacióndeberealizarseperiódicamenteparadeterminar si este no ha cambiado y/o para descubrir nuevos segmentos de mercado. REFERENCIAS: 1. https://www.monografias.com/trabajos13/segmenty/segmenty.shtml 2. https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Segmentación_de_mercado 3. https://www.promonegocios.net/mercadotecnia/segmento-mercado-definicion- concepto.htm 4. https://economipedia.com/definiciones/segmentacion-de-mercado.html 5. https://www.promonegocios.net/mercadotecnia/segmentacion-del-mercado.htm 6. https://www.cuidatudinero.com/13139324/que-es-el-marketing-stp VIDEOS: 1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWCYiqDqZRc 2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bzK3oFUTa8c

