Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Betzabe Medrano Quiroz Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” LA EMPRESA “No ...
Betzabe Medrano Quiroz Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA”  Capacidad téc...
Betzabe Medrano Quiroz Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” c. Servicio Son...
Betzabe Medrano Quiroz Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” casode enfermed...
Betzabe Medrano Quiroz Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Comentario:En e...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LA EMPRESA

29 views

Published on

PRACTICA

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LA EMPRESA

  1. 1. Betzabe Medrano Quiroz Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” LA EMPRESA “No me digaslo mucho quetrabajas.Háblamedelo mucho quehaces”. JamesLino. 1. INTRODUCCIÓN La empresasurgiócon los comerciantes independientes,lostalleresde artesanosylos gremios durante la Edad Antigua y se empezaron a consolidar como empresas grandes después de las revolucionesburguesasylacaídade lamonarquíaenelmundo.De estamaneraloscomerciantes expandieron sus negocios y fueron comprando los medios de producción y los talleres artesanales.1 Adam Smith se encuentra entre los primerosen teorizar al respecto.Para él una empresa es la organización que permite la «internacionalización» de las formas de producción: por un lado, permite que los factores de producción (capital,trabajo, recursos) se encuentren y por el otro permite la división del trabajo.3 En un sentido general, la empresa es la más común y constante actividadorganizada por el ser humano, la cual, involucra un conjunto de trabajo diario, labor común, esfuerzo personal o colectivo e inversiones para lograr un fin determinado.4 De acuerdo al Derecho internacional, la empresa es el conjunto de capital, administración y trabajo dedicados a satisfacer una necesidad en el mercado.3 2. DESARROLLO La empresa es el instrumento universalmente empleado para producir y poner en manos del público la mayor parte de los bienes y servicios existentes en la economía.2 Los elementos que componen la estructura básica de una Empresa con las siguientes:4  Entidad: Es decir, que una empresa es una colectividad considerada como unidad(por ejemplo,unacorporación,compañía,institución,etc.,tomadacomopersonajurídica) o un ente individual conformado por una sola persona (por lo general, el propietario).  Elementoshumanos:Se refiere aque todaempresaestáconformadaporpersonasque trabajan y/o realizan inversiones para su desarrollo.  Aspiraciones:Sonlaspretencionesodeseosporlograralgoque tienenlaspersonasque conforman la empresa.  Realizaciones: Se entiende como las satisfacciones que sienten los miembros de la empresa cuando logran cumplir aquello que aspiraban.  Bienes materiales: Son todas las cosas materiales que posee la empresa, como; instalaciones, oficinas, mobiliario, etc.
  2. 2. Betzabe Medrano Quiroz Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA”  Capacidad técnica: Es el conjunto de conocimientos y habilidades que poseen los miembros de la empresa para realizar o ejecutar algo.  Capacidad financiera: Se refiere a las posibilidades que tiene la empresa para realizar pagos e inversiones a corto, mediano y largo plazo para su desarrollo y crecimiento, además de tener liquidez y margen de utilidad de operaciones (por citar algunas).  Producción, transformación y/o prestación de servicios: Se refiere a que la empresa puede realizar una o más de las siguientes actividades: 1) Fabricar, elaborar o crear cosas o servicios con valor económico, 2) transformaro cambiar,por ejemplo,unamateriaprimaen un producto terminado 3) prestar servicios.  Satisfacción de necesidades y deseos: La necesidad humana es el estado en el que se siente la privación de algunos factores básicos (alimento, vestido, abrigo, seguridad, sentido de pertenencia, estimación). En cambio, los deseos consisten en anhelar los satisfactores específicos para éstas necesidades profundas. Las empresaspuedenclasificarse,deacuerdoconlaactividadquedesarrollen,ounaclasificación alternativa es:3 a. Industriales La actividad primordial de este tipo de empresas es la producción de bienes mediante la transformación de la materia o extracción de materias primas. Las industrias, a su vez, se clasifican en:  Extractivas: Cuandose dedicanalaexplotaciónde recursosnaturales,yasearenovables o no renovables. Ejemplos de este tipo de empresas son las pesqueras, madereras, mineras, petroleras, etc.  Manufactureras: Son empresas que transforman la materia prima en productos terminados, y pueden ser: - De consumo final. Producen bienes que satisfacen de manera directa las necesidades del consumidor. Por ejemplo: prendas de vestir, muebles, alimentos, aparatos eléctricos, etc. - De producción.Estassatisfacenalaspersonasde usodeconsumofinal.Ejemplo: maquinaria ligera, productos químicos, etc. b. Comerciales Son intermediariasentre productoryconsumidor;su funciónprimordial eslacompra/ventade productos terminados. Pueden clasificarse en:  Mayoristas: Venden a gran escala o a grandes rasgos.  Minoristas (detallistas): Venden al por menor.  Comisionistas: Venden de lo que no es suyo, dan a consignación.
  3. 3. Betzabe Medrano Quiroz Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” c. Servicio Son aquellas que brindan servicio a la comunidad que a su vez se clasifican en:  Transporte  Turismo  Instituciones financieras  Servicios públicos (energía, agua, comunicaciones)  Servicios privados (asesoría, ventas, publicidad, contable, administrativo)  Educación  Finanzas  Salud Clasificación de empresas según su tamaño:6  Microempresas: aquellas con menos de 10 trabajadores y un volumen de facturación anual inferiora2 millonesde euros o un total de activo inferior a 2 millones de euros.  Pequeña empresa: empresas con menos de 49 trabajadores y con un volumen de facturación anual o un activo total inferior a 10 millones de euros.  Mediana empresa: empresas con menos de 250 trabajadores y con un volumen de facturaciónanual inferiora50 millonesde eurosoun activo total inferiora 43 millones de euros.  Grandes empresas: serían todas aquellas que sobrepasen los límites anteriores. Dentro del ámbito nacional, una empresa puede estar constituida por el mejor equipo de trabajadores, dirigida por un líder carismático, y tener las ideas o proyectos más innovadores, pero para ser competitiva en el mercado también debe ser reconocida institucionalmente y funcionar en el marco de las normas vigentes de Bolivia:5  FUNDEMPRESA; Fundación sin fines de lucro responsable del Registro de Comerciode Bolivia, que apoya el desarrollo empresarial en Bolivia. Esta entidad le otorga la Matrícula de Comercioparacontarcon reconocimientolegaldelEstadoydesarrollarsus actividades empresariales.  ServicioNacional de ImpuestosNacionales; Lasempresasde Boliviadebeninscribirseal Padrón Nacional de Contribuyentes del Servicio de Impuestos Nacionales (SIN) para la obtención del NIT que es el número de identificación tributaria.  Licencia de funcionamiento; Antes de poner en marcha su micro, pequeña y gran empresa en Bolivia (Mipymes y empresas), también debe contar con una autorización de funcionamiento de parte de los gobiernos autónomos municipales al que corresponden.  Pro Bolivia; Registrar o y acreditar a todas las unidades productivas de Bolivia.  Caja Nacional de Salud; Los empleadores y trabajadores de las empresas de Bolivia debenafiliarse alaCaja Nacional de Salud CNS,para acceder a losserviciosde saluden
  4. 4. Betzabe Medrano Quiroz Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” casode enfermedadesyaccidentescomunesque nonecesariamentetienenrelacióncon la actividad laboral ni las condiciones de trabajo.  Administradoras de Fondos de Pensiones – AFP; Las Administradoras de Fondos de Pensiones registra a las empresas en el Seguro Social Obligatorio de largo plazo – SSO para administrarlosrecursosde lostrabajadorescuandolosmismoslleguenaunaedad avanzada.  Ministerio de Trabajo; Todas las empresas de Bolivia, que cuenten con uno o más trabajadoras y/o trabajadores, deben inscribirse en el Registro Obligatorio de Empleadores a cargo del Ministerio de Trabajo, Empleo y Previsión Social.  SENAPI; Todas las empresas de Bolivia (Mipymes y empresas grandes) antes de comenzar sus actividades deben también construir su imagen de marca para luego registrarla ante el Servicio Nacional de Propiedad Intelectual SENAPI. 3. CONCLUSIONES Actualmente la Empresa aparte de tener como fin lucrar, está al pendiente de todos los elementosque permitensuexistencia.Losclientesoconsumidoressonparte de estosaspectos que la Empresadebe cuidar,paraellose requiere unequipooel mismopersonal queayudaala creación de un producto y/o servicio para satisfacer la necesidad que tienen estos clientes,de manera que se le pueda ayudar a resolver el problema que tiene. La empresaesconsideradacomo un sistema,compuestode elementosmateriales,financieros, humanos,etc.,sinellosnoseríaposiblede realizarlaactividadindustrial,de comerciooservicio al que se dedica ducha empresa. REFERENCIAS: 1. https://www.monografias.com/docs/ORIGEN-Y-EVOLUCION-DE-LAS-EMPRESAS- F3V6VEJBZ 2. https://www.monografias.com/trabajos11/empre/empre.shtml 3. https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Empresa 4. https://www.promonegocios.net/mercadotecnia/empresa-definicion-concepto.html 5. https://boliviaemprende.com/guias/como-crear-una-empresa-en-bolivia-conozca-los- pasos 6. https://www.reviso.com/es/que-es-una-empresa/ VIDEOS: 1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ae-gfq74eeI
  5. 5. Betzabe Medrano Quiroz Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: MercadotecniaV Gestión:II/2020 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Comentario:En el siguiente unvídeose explicaloreferidoalaEmpresa,en donde se menciona su definición, sus características, su importancia, su clasificación y sus funciones. 2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nzv4kw1pKOI Cometario: En este video se explica detalladamente qué es una empresa, todo lo que necesita para funcionar, fabricas, transporte, etc.

×