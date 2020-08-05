227 04-20-ar.pdf.pdf.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 1 Actualización Médica PeriódicaNúmero 227 www.ampmd.com Abril 2020 ARTÍCULO DE REVISIÓN COVID ...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 2
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 3 Nota del editor La enfermedad por el nuevo virus Corona (COVID-19) se ha ido extendiendo a gr...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 4
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 5
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 6 1 Introducción Los virus Corona comprenden una gran familia de virus que son comunes en los s...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 7 infectada y luego los ojos, la nariz o la boca. Las gotitas típicamente no viajan más de 6 pi...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 8 Actualizado a marzo 21, 2020 Casos de COVID-19 Muertes Recuperados 2,77,049 11,422 91,986 Cor...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 9 sanguínea de oxígeno ≤ 93%, relación PaO2/FiO2 < 300 y/o infiltrados pulmonares > 50% del cam...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 10 En los estadíos tempranos en los niños no hay hallazgos anormales en la radiografía simple d...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 11 • Una persona que ha tenido contacto sin protección con las secreciones infecciosas de un ca...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 12 • La broncoscopía tiene el potencial de transmitir la infección a otros por ser un procedimi...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 13 Riesgos • Puede causar cierto deterioro en la condición clínica, especialmente en los pacien...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 14 Estadio progresivo (5-8 días después del inicio de los síntomas), los hallazgos usualmente e...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 15 6 Manejo Inicial 6A PACIENTES INFECTADOS COVID 19 Hasta el momento las estrategias terapéuti...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 16 • Coloque bolsas de basura apropiadas en un recipiente; si fuera posible, en un recipiente s...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 17 Figura1: Pasos para colocar el equipo de protección personal
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 18 Figura 2: Pasos para RETIRAR el equipo de protección personal 6F SALIENDO DEL ÁREA DE AISLAM...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 19 • Coloque los ítems reutilizables en un contenedor seco y cerrado (ej. sin solución desinfec...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 20 • Manejo de líquidos conservador • Dé antibióticos (según las guías de cada institución) / a...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 21 • Pediátrica: < 40 Kg: 5 mg/Kg/IV el día 1 y luego 2,5 mg/Kg IV c/24 horas Lopinavir/ritonav...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 22 • Teóricamente puede ser bloqueado por los ARA • Pero ACE2 es un regulador negativo de SRA (...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 23 • Puede considerarse la administración de una dosis IV moderada de vitamina C (1,5 gramos IV...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 24 SEVERIDAD DE LA ENFERMEDAD PLAN Enfermedad leve sin ningún factor de riesgo/comorbilidades •...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 25 Resumen de las drogas actualmente disponibles que pueden ser potencialmente usadas para el t...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 26 7F MANEJO DEL CUIDADO CRÍTICO DE LOS PACIENTES EN UCI Y DE QUIENES NECESITAN VENTILACIÓN MEC...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 27 • En casos seleccionados EMCO puede ser otra opción (no es claro quién es el candidato ideal...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 28 9 Prevención 9A QUIÉN ES UN CONTACTO? Un contacto es una persona que está involucrada en cua...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 29 Máscara vs respirador N95 vs FFP3 y FFP2 El tipo de respirador más frecuente es el N95. Este...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 30 Son N95/N100 realmente mejores que FFP2/FFp3? Mientras que las especificaciones para el NIOS...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 31 Uniforme médico Usar uniforme médico, reutilizable o de uso único, de manga corta, debajo de...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 32 Bata Uso único, desechable, largo hasta la mitad de la pantorrilla Cobertor de zapatos, gorr...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 33 pueden tomar las autoridades de salud pública para detener o enlentecer la propagación de un...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 34 9E DESINFECTE SU TELÉFONO Debido al uso frecuente de nuestros teléfonos, esto parece ser la ...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 35 9H VACUNAS PARA SARS-CoV 2 • Vacuna intranasal coronavirus Altimmune • INO-4800 por InovioPh...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 36 Referencias 1. World Health Organization. Director-General's remarks at the media briefing o...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 37 29. Treatment of Middle East respiratory syndrome with a combination of lopinavir/ ritonavir...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 38 56. Sud S, Friedrich JO, Taccone P, et al. Prone ventilation reduces mortality in patients w...
227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 39 3) En el hemograma completo de los pacientes con COVID-19: a) Puede haber leucopenia b) Linf...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

227 04-20-ar.pdf.pdf.pdf

30 views

Published on

actualizacion medica covid

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

227 04-20-ar.pdf.pdf.pdf

  1. 1. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 1 Actualización Médica PeriódicaNúmero 227 www.ampmd.com Abril 2020 ARTÍCULO DE REVISIÓN COVID – 19* CONSENSO INTERNACIONAL DE NEUMÓLOGOS* *Editor Jefe. Dr Tinku Joseph (India), Dr. Mohammed Ashkan Moslehi (Iran). Traducido por Dr. José Agustín Arguedas Quesada, Catedrático Escuela de Medicina Universidad de Costa Rica con la autorización de los editores.
  2. 2. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 2
  3. 3. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 3 Nota del editor La enfermedad por el nuevo virus Corona (COVID-19) se ha ido extendiendo a gran velocidad por el mundo, lo que ha provocado que la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) la haya declarado como una enfermedad pandémica. Todavía se desconoce mucho sobre este virus. Por eso, neumólogos de diferentes naciones afectadas por esta enfermedad unieron sus manos para enmarcar este consenso sobre aspectos de la prevención y el tratamiento de esta enfermedad. Yo quiero agradecer a todos los que contribuyeron con este artículo. Este manual está disponible gratuitamente para todos. También quisiera pedir a los lectores que excusen por los errores menores a todos los que contribuyeron con este manual; eso se debió simplemente a la falta de tiempo para encuadrar este consenso COVID-19. A nombre de todos los colaboradores también quisiera dedicar este manual a cada trabajador de la salud que ha estado contribuyendo inmensamente en la lucha contra esta mortal enfermedad. Unámonos todos y luchemos contra COVID-19. Juntos podemos. “Nunca te detengas. Haz tu mejor esfuerzo. Hoy eres la esperanza de alguien y algún día el héroe de alguien” Dr.Tinku Joseph Editor en jefe International pulmonologist’s consensus group on COVID-19 Profesor Asociado y Neumólogo Intervencionista Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, Kerala, India
  4. 4. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 4
  5. 5. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 5
  6. 6. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 6 1 Introducción Los virus Corona comprenden una gran familia de virus que son comunes en los seres humanos y en los animales (camelos, ganado, gatos y murciélagos). Hay siete diferentes cepas de virus Corona [15]: • 229 E (virus corona alfa) NL63 (virus corona alfa) • OC43 (virus corona beta) • HKU1 (virus corona beta) • MERS-CoV (el virus corona que causa el Síndrome Respiratorio del Medio Este o MERS) • SARS-CoV (el virus corona que causa el Síndrome Respiratorio Agudo Severo o SARS) • SARS-CoV-2 (el nuevo virus corona que causa la Enfermedad por Corona virus 2019 o COVID-19) A veces los virus de los animales infectan a las personas y se extienden más por transmisión de humano a humano, tal como MERS-Cov; SARS-CoV y ahora COVID 19. El virus que causa COVID-19 es denominado SARS-CoV-2, previamente designado como 2019-nCoV. En diciembre del 2019 este nuevo virus corona se identificó como la causa de infecciones del tracto respiratorio superior e inferior en Wuhan, una ciudad en la provincia de Hubei, en China. Se extendió rápidamente, provocando una epidemia en China y luego extendiéndose gradualmente a otras partes del mundo en proporciones pandémicas. Ha afectado a casi todos los continentes del mundo, excepto la Antártida. En febrero 2019 la Organización Mundial de la Salud designó la enfermedad COVID-19, que significa enfermedad por Corona virus 2019 [1]. Objetivos: • Modo de transmisión • Epidemiología • Aspectos clínicos • Modos de diagnóstico • Tratamiento • Prevención • Preguntas frecuentes 2 Transmisión En este momento la comprensión del modo de transmisión es incompleta. Las investigaciones epidemiológicas al inicio del brote en Wuhan identificaron una asociación inicial con un mercado de comida marítima en el que la mayoría de los pacientes había trabajado o visitado [2]. Ese mercado también vendía conejos, serpientes y otros animales. El concepto inicial era que el virus se había originado en las serpientes, pero los estudios posteriores probaron que tenía semejanza con los murciélagos. Sin embargo, a medida que el brote avanzó, la transmisión persona-a-persona mediante gotas se convirtió en el modo primario de transmisión. 2A Cómo ocurre la transmisión persona-a-persona? Transmisión por gotas El virus se libera en las secreciones respiratorias cuando una persona infectada tose, estornuda o habla. Esas gotitas pueden infectar a otras personas si entran en contacto directo con las membranas mucosas. La infección también puede ocurrir al tocar una superficie
  7. 7. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 7 infectada y luego los ojos, la nariz o la boca. Las gotitas típicamente no viajan más de 6 pies (aproximadamente 2 metros) y no permanecen en el aire. Sin embargo, dada la incertidumbre actual sobre los mecanismos de transmisión, en algunos países y en procedimientos específicos de alto riesgo se recomienda de rutina tomar precauciones contra la transmisión aérea. Se cree que los pacientes son más contagiosos cuando están sintomáticos [6]. Puede ser posible cierta propagación antes de que aparezcan los síntomas, pero eso no parece ser algo común [3-5]. Otros posibles modos de transmisión Puede ser posible que una persona obtenga COVID-19 al tocar una superficie o un objeto que tenga el virus y luego tocar su boca, nariz o posiblemente sus ojos, pero ese no parece ser la principal forma de propagar el virus. Un estudio ha sugerido que el virus también puede estar presente en las heces y podría contaminar lugares tales como los inodoros y los lavatorios [60]. Pero los investigadores creen que se necesita más investigación ante la posibilidad de que ese pudiese ser un modo de transmisión. En febrero un recién nacido en China se diagnosticó con el nuevo virus corona 30 horas después de su nacimiento. La madre del niño había resultado positiva antes de dar a luz. Es incierto si la enfermedad se transmitió en el útero o después del nacimiento [61]. Recientemente otro recién nacido en Londres dio resultado positivo por coronavirus, en lo que parece ser el segundo caso a medida que la pandemia empeora [62]. 3 Epidemiología A partir de los primeros reportes de casos en Wuhan, a finales de 2019, más de 80.000 casos de COVID-19 han sido reportados en China, incluyendo todos los casos confirmados por laboratorio y los casos diagnosticados clínicamente en la provincia de Hubei. Un número creciente de casos ha sido reportado en otros países en los restantes continentes, con la excepción de la Antártida. La tasa de nuevos casos fuera de China ha superado la tasa en China, lo que ha llevado a la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) a declarar COVID-19 como una pandemia. BROTE DE COVID-19 (DATOS MUNDIALES) Mapa coronavirus: distribución de los casos de COVID-19 al 18 de marzo, 2020 Fuente: OMS (imagen reproducida con permiso de OMS)
  8. 8. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 8 Actualizado a marzo 21, 2020 Casos de COVID-19 Muertes Recuperados 2,77,049 11,422 91,986 Cortesía: worldometers.info 4 Características Clínicas 4A Período de incubación Se desconoce el período exacto de incubación. Se asume que está entre 2 y 14 días después de la exposición, con la mayoría de los casos ocurriendo en los 5 días después de la exposición [8-10]. 4B El espectro de severidad clínica La mayoría de las infecciones son autolimitadas. COVID-19 tiende a producir enfermedad más severa en los adultos mayores o en quienes tienen problemas médicos subyacentes. De acuerdo con el reporte del centro chino para el control y la prevención, que incluyó aproximadamente 44.500 infecciones confirmadas con estimación de la severidad de la enfermedad [11] • Se reportó enfermedad leve en 81% de los pacientes • Enfermedad severa (hipoxemia, > 50% de compromiso pulmonar en las imágenes a las 24-48 horas) en 14% • Enfermedad crítica (fallo respiratorio, choque, síndrome de disfunción multi-orgánica) en 5% • La tasa global de mortalidad está entre 2,3 y 5% 4C Edad afectada • La mayoría de edad media (> 30 años) y adultos mayores • La infección sintomática en los niños parece ser infrecuente y cuando ocurre es usualmente leve [42] 4D Presentación clínica En un estudio que describió 1099 pacientes con neumonía COVID-19 en Wuhan, las características clínicas más frecuentes al inicio de la enfermedad fueron [41]: • Fiebre en 88% • Fatiga en 38% • Tos seca en 67% • Mialgias en 14,9% • Disnea en 18,7% La neumonía parece ser la manifestación más común y severa de la infección. En ese grupo de pacientes la dificultad respiratoria se desarrolló en promedio luego de 5 días de enfermedad. El síndrome de fallo respiratorio agudo ocurrió en 3,4% de los pacientes. Otros síntomas • Cefalea • Dolor de garganta • Rinorrea • Síntomas gastrointestinales Cerca de 80% de los casos confirmados sufrieron sólo enfermedad leve o moderada y cerca de 13% tuvieron enfermedad severa (disnea, frecuencia respiratoria ≥ 30/minuto, saturación
  9. 9. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 9 sanguínea de oxígeno ≤ 93%, relación PaO2/FiO2 < 300 y/o infiltrados pulmonares > 50% del campo pulmonar en 24.48 horas). La enfermedad crítica (fallo respiratorio, shock séptico y/o disfunción/fallo orgánico múltiple) se observa sólo en menos de 6% de los casos 4E COVID 19 EN LA POBLACIÓN PEDIÁTRICA En este brote en los niños hay relativamente menos casos, con menos síntomas y mejor pronóstico en comparación con los adultos. Además, los niños están menos expuestos a las principales fuentes de transmisión. La mayoría de los niños infectados se recuperan una o dos semanas después del inicio de los síntomas y a febrero del 2020 no se han reportado muertes. De acuerdo al reciente reporte de China-WHO Joint Mission Expert Group, los datos actuales de casos domésticos muestran que los menores de 18 años representan 2,4% de todos los casos, sin muertes reportadas.[21] Probables razones de por qué los niños son menos afectados por COVID-19 • El momento de esta epidemia es el período de vacaciones de invierno de las universidades, colegios y jardines de niños. Es un buen tiempo para quedarse en familia, lo que es equivalente al aislamiento en la casa. Es un buen momento para evitar por probabilidad la enfermedad colectiva. • La respuesta inmune humoral y celular no está completamente desarrollada en los niños. Este puede ser uno de los mecanismos que provoque la ausencia de respuesta inmunes severas luego de la infección viral. • Ya que el virus COVID-19 utiliza los receptores ACE2 para entrar a las células, la baja expresión y la inmadurez de esos receptores en los niños es otra posible explicación. • Aún más, la exposición recurrente a los virus como el virus respiratorio sincitial en los inviernos puede inducir mayores niveles de inmunoglobulinas que en los adultos contra la nueva infección viral. No hay evidencia directa de transmisión vertical madre-niño, pero los recién nacidos pueden infectarse por el contacto cercano. En los estudios recientes en China no hay diferencia significativa de sexo en los niños y se ha sugerido que son propensos a infectarse por COVID-19 desde que tienen un día hasta 18 años [49]. Los síntomas son similares en los niños y los adultos. Sin embargo, los niños confirmados con COVID-19 generalmente han presentado síntomas más leves y usualmente se recuperan entre 1 y 2 semanas. Los síntomas reportados en los niños incluyen síntomas similares al resfrío, tales como fiebre, tos, dolor de garganta, rinorrea y estornudos. No se han reportado manifestaciones gastrointestinales incluyendo vómito y diarrea. En 13 pacientes pediátricos que tenían una historia identificada de contacto cercano con miembros de la familia diagnosticados con COVID-19, fiebre (60%) y tos (65%) fueron los síntomas más comunes. Los niños con condiciones médicas subyacentes y necesidades de cuidados especiales pueden estar en riesgo más alto de enfermedad severa. Falta mucho por aprender sobre cómo la enfermedad impacto a los menores. Por hallazgos de laboratorio, en las etapas tempranas de la enfermedad el número total de leucocitos está normal o reducido, el recuento de linfocitos reducido y algunos niños tendrán elevación de las enzimas hepáticas, de la deshidrogenasa láctica, las enzimas musculares y la mioglobina; algunos pacientes críticamente enfermos tendrán elevación de la troponina, dímero-D y ferritina, y el número de linfocitos en la sangre periférica ha disminuido progresivamente. Como los adultos, los niños con enfermedad severa y crítica pueden acompañarse por elevaciones en los niveles de factores inflamatorios tales como interleucina (IL)-6, IL-4, IL-10 y el factor de necrosis tumoral (TNF)-α.[50]
  10. 10. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 10 En los estadíos tempranos en los niños no hay hallazgos anormales en la radiografía simple del tórax, por lo que no se recomienda en los estadíos tempranos o en quienes no tienen síntomas ni factores de riesgo. Debe hacerse de inmediato una tomografía computarizada del tórax tan pronto como sea posible en los casos sospechosos. El hallazgo más importante en los estadíos tempranos son opacidades, únicas o múltiples, con aspecto de vidrio esmerilado, localizadas principalmente bajo la pleura o cerca del haz bronquio-vaso sanguíneo, especialmente en los lóbulos inferiores. Los hallazgos severos son muy raros, manifestados por consolidaciones pulmonares difusas, unilaterales o bilaterales y la presencia de opacidades en vidrio esmerilado [51]. La consolidación con un halo alrededor es más común que en los adultos y se ha sugerido como un signo típico en los pacientes pediátricos. [16] El tratamiento por ahora es de soporte; no hay medicamentos antivirales específicos disponibles para los niños. 5 Diagnóstico 5A DEFINICIÓN DE CASO[23] (Según el reporte OMS –China Joint Commission) 5.1.1 Caso sospechoso Basado en las características epidemiológicas observadas hasta ahora en China, todas las personas pueden ser susceptibles, aunque hay factores que aumentan la sensibilidad a la infección. • Un paciente con infección aguda del tracto respiratorio (inicio súbito de al menos uno de los siguientes: tos, fiebre, disnea) Y sin otra etiología que explique por completo la presentación clínica Y con historia de viaje o residencia en una país/region que reporta transmisión local o comunitaria* durante los 14 días antes del inicio de los síntomas; O • Un paciente con cualquier enfermedad respiratoria aguda Y que haya estado en contacto cercano con un caso confirmado o probable de COVID-19 en los últimos 14 días antes del inicio de los síntomas; O • Un paciente con infección respiratoria aguda (fiebre y al menos un signo/síntoma de enfermedad respiratoria como por ejemplo tos, fiebre, disnea) Y que requiera hospitalización Y sin otra etiología que explique por completo el cuadro clínico. 5.1.2 Caso probable Un caso sospechoso en quien la prueba de virus causante de COVID-19 no sea concluyente (de acuerdo con los resultados de la prueba reportados por el laboratorio) o en quien el resultado fuera positivo en una prueba pan-corona virus. 5.1.3 Caso confirmado Una persona con confirmación por laboratorio del virus causante de infección COVID-19, independientemente de los signos o síntomas clínicos 5.1.4 Contactos cercanos Un contacto cercano de un caso probable o confirmado se define como: • Una persona que vive en la misma casa que un caso COVID-19: • Una persona que ha tenido contacto físico directo con un caso de COVID-19 (por ejemplo un apretón de manos);
  11. 11. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 11 • Una persona que ha tenido contacto sin protección con las secreciones infecciosas de un caso de COVID-19 (por ejemplo ser tosido, tocar con la mano desnuda pañuelos de papel usados); • Una persona que haya tenido contacto cara a cara con un caso de COVID-19 en un rango de 2 metros y por más de 15 minutos; • Una persona que estuvo en un lugar cerrado (por ejemplo sala de clase, sala de reuniones, sala de espera de un hospital, etc.) con un caso de COVID-19 por 15 minutos o más y a una distancia menor de 2 metros: • Un trabajador de la salud u otra persona que brinda cuidado directo a un caso de COVID-19, o un trabajador de laboratorio que lleva muestras de un caso de COVID-19 sin el equipo protector personal (EPP) recomendado o con un posible incumplimiento de EPP; • Un contacto en un asiento de aeronave a dos asientos (en cualquier dirección) del caso de COVID-19, sus compañeros de viaje o las personas que le brindan cuidados, y los miembros de la tripulación de la sección de la aeronave donde estuvo sentado el caso índice (si la severidad de los síntomas o el movimiento del caso indican exposición más extensa, los pasajeros sentados en la sección completa o todos los pasajeros de la aeronave deben ser considerados contactos). [24] 5B HALLAZGOS DE LABORATORIO Recuento de leucocitos • El recuento de leucocitos puede variar. No brinda información precisa sobre COVID-19. [40] • Se han reportado leucopenia, leucocitosis y linfopenia. • Linfopenia es más común, vista en más de 80% de los pacientes [40] • Con frecuencia se ve trombocitopenia. Sin embargo, la trombocitopenia se considera como un signo de mal pronóstico. [40, 41] MARCADORES INFLAMATORIOS Procalcitonina sérica • Por lo general la procalcitonina sérica es normal al momento del ingreso; sin embargo, aumenta en los pacientes que requieren cuidados en UCI. En un estudio el dímero-D alto y la la linfopenia también se asociaron con un pronóstico pobre. [40, 41] Proteína C - reactiva (PCR) • COVID-19 aumenta la PCR. Parece relacionarse con la severidad y el pronóstico de la enfermedad. Siempre debe buscarse un diagnóstico alternativo en los pacientes con fallo respiratorio severo y un nivel normal de PCR. [40, 41] Los pacientes que cumplen con los criterios de caso sospechoso, como se discutió antes, deben ser evaluados por SARS-CoV-2 y otros patógenos respiratorios. La recolección de especímenes respiratorios del tracto respiratorio superior, y especialmente inferior, deben ser realizados bajo precauciones estrictas para el control de las infecciones por la vía aérea (25). Esas muestras deben ser recolectadas preferiblemente tan temprano como al inicio de los síntomas, ya que aportan concentraciones más altas del virus. 5C RECOMENDACIONES PARA LA RECOLECCIÓN DE LAS MUESTRAS • El método de diagnóstico preferido para evaluar por SARS-CoV-2 es la recolección de especímenes del tracto respiratorio superior con una torunda en la nasofaringe o la orofaringe • No se recomienda la inducción del esputo
  12. 12. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 12 • La broncoscopía tiene el potencial de transmitir la infección a otros por ser un procedimiento que genera aerosol. En vista de eso es preferible evitarla y limitar su uso para aclarar secreciones y tapones mucosos en los pacientes entubados [46] • Todos los procedimientos para recolectar especímenes respiratorios deben realizarse en salas con presión negativa • Especímenes adicionales (por ejemplo sangre, heces, orina) pueden ser recolectados para descartar diagnósticos alternativos 5D MODALIDADES DE DIAGNÓSTICO RECOMENDADAS PARA COVID-19 • SARS-CoV-2 RNA se detecta por una reacción en cadena de polimerasa (RT-PCR) [25 • Los resultados generalmente están disponibles entre unas pocas horas y 2 días • Un resultado positivo único debe ser confirmado por una segunda prueba dirigida a un gen SARS-CoV-2 diferente • Si la sospecha de COVID-19 persiste a pesar de una prueba inicial negativa, la OMS recomienda tomar de nuevo muestras en otros sitios del tracto respiratorio • Por razones de seguridad, las muestras de un paciente con sospecha o documentación de COVID-19 no deben ser enviadas para cultivo • Las muestras deben ser también evaluadas por otros patógenos virales/bacterianos 5E PRUEBAS RÁPIDAS PARA COVID 19 La prueba rápida COVID-19 detecta cualitativamente a los anticuerpos IgG e IgM contra SARS- CoV-2 en las muestras de suero y plasma humanas. Esta prueba aplica inmuno-cromatografía de flujo lateral y es una herramienta que ayuda en el diagnóstico de las infecciones por SARS- CoV. El ensayo combinado IgM-IgG tiene mejor utilidad y sensibilidad comparada con una prueba separada IgM o IgG. Puede ser usado para la detección rápida de los portadores de SARS-CoV-2, sintomáticos o asintomáticos, en hospitales, clínicas y laboratorios. [26] Recomendación: A pesar de lo esperado, no hay evidencia definitiva sobre la utilidad de las pruebas rápidas para evaluar las muestras respiratoriás o séricas de los pacientes con sospecha de COVID-19. Fotografía COVID-19 Rapid Test kit 5F BRONCOSCOPÍA Beneficios • Ayuda a obtener muestras BAL (lavado broncoalveolar) para cultivo bacteriano/frotis AFB/GeneXpert en los pacientes que no pueden expectorar • La broncoscopía puede usarse para aclarar los tapones mucosos en los pacientes ventilados.
  13. 13. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 13 Riesgos • Puede causar cierto deterioro en la condición clínica, especialmente en los pacientes que tienen soporte con oxígeno • Alto riesgo de transmisión de la infección a los proveedores • Utilización significativa de recursos recursos muy valiosos en este momento (respiradores, médicos, terapistas respiratorios). El aporte de estos recursos estará limitado durante la pandemia Recomendaciones • La broncoscopía no debe hacerse sólo con el propósito de detectar COVID-19 [28 y 46]. El riesgo de transmisión a otros por aerosoles es extremadamente alto • Puede realizarse cuando no puede obtenerse muestra de esputo para descartar diagnósticos alternativos (tuberculosis, neumonía bacteriana/fúngica) • Puede realizarse para succionar tapones mucosos en los pacientes ventilados • Considerar el uso de un broncoscopio desechable si está disponible • Considerar la broncoscopía en el lugar de cuidado del paciente para minimizar la exposición • Minimizar el personal en la sala durante el procedimiento • Sala de presión negativa, si está disponible • Debe usarse todo el equipo de protección personal: careta, lentes, máscara N95, bata de aislamiento de contactos, guantes • Deben seguirse los protocolos de desinfección estándar para la limpieza de los broncoscopios flexibles y los video monitores. 5G RADIOLOGÍA EN LA INFECCIÓN COVID-19 En esta sección se describen las características de las imágenes en la infección COVID-19. La información disponible hasta ahora está basada en los registros y publicaciones recientes. Es bueno saber que el Colegio Americano de Radiología ha lanzado recomendaciones para el uso de la radiografía y la tomografía computada del tórax en las últimas semanas (11 de marzo) y el documento oficial enfatiza que la infección evoluciona rápidamente. También hay recomendación del CDC apoyando que la radiografía o la tomografía computada del tórax no son recomendadas para diagnosticar la infección COVID-19. (CDC link. www.cdc.gov) Los hallazgos en las imágenes del tórax no son específicos de la infección y pueden superponerse con otras entidades, como la influenza. También hay recomendaciones sobre el papel de la radiografía del tórax, incluyendo el hecho de que es mejor evitar el movimiento del paciente dentro del hospital. Radiografía del tórax Los hallazgos en la radiografía no son específicos y pueden ser normales en las fases iniciales de la enfermedad. Las características más frecuentes incluyen consolidación pulmonar lobar/multilobar/bilateral. [64] Tomografía computarizada del tórax Estudios recientes han reportado las características de las imágenes por TAC. Pan y colaboradores [65] describieron cuatro estadíos en los cambios tomográficos de 21 pacientes con enfermedad leve a moderada que se recuperaron: Estadio temprano (0-4 días después del inicio de los síntomas), donde son frecuentes las opacidades en vidrio esmerilado, con distribución subpleural y compromiso predomínate de los lóbulos inferiores. En este estadio algunos pacientes pueden tener un TAC normal.
  14. 14. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 14 Estadio progresivo (5-8 días después del inicio de los síntomas), los hallazgos usualmente evolucionan al compromiso rápido de ambos pulmones o distribución multilobar con vidrio esmerilado, pavimentación alterada y consolidación de los espacios aéreos. Estadio pico (9-13 días después del inicio de los síntomas), la consolidación se hace más densa y está presente en casi todos los casos. Otros hallazgos fueron bandas parenquimatosas residuales. Estadio de absorción (>14 días desde el inicio de los síntomas), no se observa pavimentación alterada, pero persisten las opacidades en vidrio esmerilado. Shi et al [66] también describen los hallazgos del TAC en 81 pacientes en Wuhan, China. Todos los pacientes tuvieron un TAC anormal y las características incluyeron: consolidación en vidrio esmerilado, engrosamiento septal interlobular liso e irregular, patrón de pavimentación alterada, broncograma aéreo y engrosamiento pleural irregular, usualmente afectando las regiones subpleurales y los lóbulos inferiores. Ultrasonido del pulmón Los hallazgos del US no son específicos para infección COVID—19. A la fecha hay poca información disponible en este tema. Los hallazgos incluyen: líneas pleurales irregulares, áreas de consolidación subpleurales, áreas de pulmón blanco y líneas B gruesas [67]. Es una herramienta que puede ser usada al lado de la cama del paciente, evitando el cambio de los pacientes a la sala de radiología [68]. Pruebas de función pulmonares (PFP) La infección cruzada en el laboratorio de pruebas de función pulmonar puede ocurrir debido al contacto cercano y mediante partículas en aerosol. Entre ellas, las gotas/partículas en aerosol son el modo más común. Numerosos factores inciden en la virulencia del organismo: fuente y cepa del patógeno, vía de la infección, tamaño de las partículas, temperatura de la sala y dosis infectiva del patógeno. [47&48] Recomendaciones: • Todos los tipos de pruebas de función respiratoria deben evitarse en los pacientes con alta sospecha de infecciones del tracto respiratorio inferior • En las zonas endémicas COVID-19 parece sabio evitar las PFP en una proporción grande de pacientes para evitar la diseminación de la infección y su uso debe limitarse por ahora sólo para la evaluación pre-operatoria • Todos los pacientes inscritos para PFP deben ser separados, ya que eso ayuda a prevenir la propagación de la infección. Realizar una radiografía del tórax antes de las PFP puede ayudar en cierta medida a descartar infecciones respiratorias. [47] • En las salas de espera debe minimizarse el contacto con los pacientes potencialmente infecciosos. Las mascarillas quirúrgicas, los pañuelos desechables, el contenedor de desechos y los desinfectantes a base de alcohol deben estar fácilmente disponibles para los pacientes infecciosos. • Todas las conexiones entre el paciente y la máquina de PFP (tubos y válvulas) deben ser limpiadas y desinfectadas antes de volver a usarlas • Las piezas desechables en el laboratorio de PFP, como las boquillas, pueden ser un reservorio de microorganismos y deben descartarse cuidadosamente • El uso de equipo protector ayuda a reducir el riesgo de contaminación cruzada .
  15. 15. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 15 6 Manejo Inicial 6A PACIENTES INFECTADOS COVID 19 Hasta el momento las estrategias terapéuticas para tratar la infección son solo de soporte y nuestra mejor arma es la prevención para reducir la transmisión en la comunidad. las medidas de aislamiento agresivo en China han llevado a una reducción progresiva de los casos. En las regiones del norte de Italia las autoridades políticas y de salud están haciendo esfuerzos increíbles para contener una ola que está probando severamente al sistema de salud. 6B QUIÉNES NECESITAN AISLAMIENTO? 1. Cualquier persona con infección SARS-CoV-2 por pruebas de laboratorio en un laboratorio recomendado por el gobierno. 2. Cualquiera con síntomas de fiebre y enfermedad respiratoria que tenga historia de contacto cercano con una persona que ha sido diagnosticada con COVID-19 o que ha viajado a una región afectada por COVID-19 en los últimos 14 días. 3. Cualquier trabajador de la salud con síntomas de fiebre o enfermedad respiratoria que haya estado involucrado directamente en el trato de pacientes con COVID-19 o que haya tenido contacto cercano con personas involucrados en tratar pacientes COVID-19 durante los últimos 14 días. 6C SI FUERA NECESARIO, ADÓNDE AISLAR? • Los casos asintomáticos con exposición a pacientes COVID-19 positivos pueden hacer cuarentena en sus casas, pero bajo estricta vigilancia de las autoridades gubernamentales • Los pacientes sospechosos deben ser aislados en salas bien ventilados, preferiblemente separadas • Los pacientes COVID-2 positivos sintomáticos deben ser hospitalizados en salas de aislamiento y deben ser adecuadamente monitorizados por el equipo médico • Las muestras de esputo/BAL (si fuese necesario) deben ser recolectadas en salas aisladas o en espacios separados con filtros HEPA/ventilación presión negativa 6D PREPARACIÓN DE LA SALA DE AISLAMIENTO • Asegúrese que se dispone de adecuados suministros para el lavado y la higiene de las manos • Abastezca el área del fregadero con suministros apropiados para el lavado de las manos y el frotado de las manos con alcohol, cerca del sitio de cuidado y de la puerta de la habitación. • Asegúrese de que la habitación tenga ventilación adecuada • Coloque rótulos en la puerta indicando que se trata de una área de aislamiento • Todos los visitantes deben consultar al trabajador de la salud a cargo antes de que se les permita entrar al área de aislamiento. Mantenga una lista de todo el personal que trabaja en las áreas de aislamiento, para una posible investigación de brotes y seguimiento de los contactos. Algunos centros han prohibido todas las visitas. • Saque todos los muebles no esenciales y asegúrese de que los muebles que queden sean fáciles de limpiar • Abastezca los suministros EPP y las sábanas fuera del área de aislamiento (por ejemplo en el vestidor). Deje un carretillo afuera de la puerta para dejar el EPP. Puede ser útil tener una lista para asegurarse que todo el equipo está disponible.
  16. 16. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 16 • Coloque bolsas de basura apropiadas en un recipiente; si fuera posible, en un recipiente sin contacto. Asegúrese de que los compartimentos usados permanecen dentro de las salas de aislamiento. • Coloque contenedores para descartar agujas dentro de la sala de aislamiento. Mantenga un mínimo de pertenencias personales del paciente • Si fuera posible, destine el equipo no crítico (estetoscopio, termómetro, equipo para la toma de la presión arterial) para el paciente. Limpie y desinfecte a fondo el equipo antes de usarlo en el próximo paciente. • Mantenga equipo adecuado para la limpieza y la desinfección dentro de la sala, que debe limpiarse diariamente. • Coloque un teléfono u otro método de comunicación en el área de aislamiento para permitir que el paciente, sus familiares o visitantes puedan comunicarse con el personal. Esto reduce el número de veces que el personal necesitará EPP para entrar al área de aislamiento. 6E FORMA DE USAR Y REMOVER EL EQUIPO DE PROTECCIÓN PERSONAL (EPE) Antes de entrar a la sala o área de aislamiento: • Reúna todos los objetos necesarios. • Asegúrese de realizar la higiene de las manos con un medio con alcohol o jabón y agua; • Use el EPP en el orden que asegure su colocación adecuada y prevenga la auto- contaminación y auto-inoculación mientras use y se quita el EPP. • Las figuras 1 y 2 ilustran el orden para ponerse el EPP y todo lo que se requiere.
  17. 17. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 17 Figura1: Pasos para colocar el equipo de protección personal
  18. 18. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 18 Figura 2: Pasos para RETIRAR el equipo de protección personal 6F SALIENDO DEL ÁREA DE AISLAMIENTO • Retire el EPP en la antesala o, si no hay antesala, asegúrese de que el EPP no contaminará el ambiente fuera del área o la sala de aislamiento, o a otras personas. • Retire el EPP de forma tal que prevenga la auto-contaminación o la auto-inoculación con EPP o manos contaminadas. Los principios generales son: • Retire primero las partes más contaminadas del EPP • Realice la higiene de las manos inmediatamente después de quitarse los guantes • Retire la máscara o el respirador de partículas de último (agarrando los lazos y descartándolo en el bote de la basura; • Descarte los ítems desechables en un recipiente cerrado para basura;
  19. 19. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 19 • Coloque los ítems reutilizables en un contenedor seco y cerrado (ej. sin solución desinfectante); un ejemplo del orden para retirar el EPP cuando se han usado todas las partes es guantes (si la bata es desechable los guantes pueden quitarse al mismo tiempo que se retira la bata), higiene de las manos, bata, protección de ojos, máscara o respirador e higiene de las manos. Realice la higiene de las manos con un desinfectante de manos a base de alcohol (preferiblemente) o jabón y agua cada vez que las manos desnudas tocan partes contaminadas del EPP. 6G EL PACIENTE EN LA SALA DE AISLAMIENTO • Preferiblemente use mascarilla tanto tiempo como sea posible durante el día • Restrinja el movimiento del paciente para rayos X/TAC/laboratorio, pues eso puede causar diseminación de la infección a otros lugares • Instale orinales/lavabos en todas las salas de aislamiento • Deben dedicarse estetoscopios y equipos portátiles de rayos X, TAC y ultrasonido separados para los pacientes que sufren COVID-19 • Los pacientes deben permanecer aislados hasta que ambas muestras respiratorias resultan negativas. 7 Opciones de Tratamiento- COVID 19 No hay un tratamiento antiviral específico recomendado pàra COVID-19 y tampoco hay vacuna disponible al momento de escribir este artículo. [28] Enfermedad leve Estos pacientes usualmente presentan síntomas de • Una infección viral del tracto respiratorio superior • Fiebre leve, tos, malestar, rinorrea, dolor de garganta sin signos de alarma • Disnea • Hemoptisis • Síntomas gastrointestinales: nausea, vómitos, diarrhea • No cambios en el estado mental (ej. confusion ni letargia) • No inmunodeficiencia Recomendación: Considere aislamiento en la casa en enfermedad leve/asintomática 7A QUIÉN NECESITA SER INTERNADO POR COVID-19? Enfermedad Severa (14%) • Frecuencia respiratoria > 30/min • SPo2- <93% • PaO2/FiO2 <300 • Infiltrados pulmonares >50% en 24- 48 horas Criticamente enfermo (5%) • Fallo respiratorio (necesidad de ventilación mecánica) • Shock séptico • MODS Hay una terapia definitiva? • No hay droga de escogencia • Aporte de oxígeno • Mantener la saturación de oxígeno sobre 90%
  20. 20. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 20 • Manejo de líquidos conservador • Dé antibióticos (según las guías de cada institución) / antivirales (oseltamivir) empíricos • Cuidados de vigilancia estricta / UCI cuando se necesite 7B TERAPIA ANTI-VIRAL No se ha demostrado que alguna terapia antiviral funcione para COVID-19 en los seres humanos. Múltiples estudios aleatorizados se están corriendo; se espera que brinden información pronto. [28] Los pacientes deben ser inscritos en estudios aleatorizados siempre que sea posible. • Abajo se brinda información sobre algunos de los agentes más populares que están siendo utilizados por algunos médicos. • La inclusión de este capítulo no es una recomendación para usar uno o más medicamentos. Esta información se brinda simplemente como antecedente para ayudar a entender esas terapias. • Se da énfasis en lopinavir/ritonavir y en cloroquina pues estos agentes están disponibles en la actualidad. • Se estimula a los médicos para que revisen la evidencia disponible y obtengan sus propias conclusiones sobre el uso de estos medicamentos. INDICACIONES PARA LA TERAPIA ANTI-VIRAL Datos retrospectivos de SARS sugieren que el tratamiento más temprano (desde 1-2 días del ingreso) puede ser más efectivo que reservar la terapia hasta que ocurra fallo orgánico severo (Chan 2003). Esto es consistente con la información de influenza que sugiere que existe una ventana de tratamiento finito relativamente temprano en el curso de la enfermedad. • La gran mayoría de los pacientes evolucionarán bien sin terapia, por lo que en la mayoría de los casos no se necesita terapia antiviral. • Sin embargo, esperar hasta que los pacientes estén severamente enfermos antes de iniciar la terapia puede causar que perdamos una ventana de tratamiento temprano, durante la cual la enfermedad es más modificable • Los predictores de eventos adversos pueden ser útiles para predecir quiénes evolucionarán pobremente y, por lo tanto, podrían beneficiarse más de la terapia anti-viral, pero la información es limitada MOLÉCULAS ANTIVIRALES EN ENSAYO (opciones experimentales) REMDESIVIR (sólo uso compasivo) • Droga antiviral en investigación con actividad in vitro reportada contra SRAS-CoV-2 • No se han publicado ensayos de fase 3 • Mecanismo de acción: extrapolado de MERS CoV • Terminación prematura de la transcripción viral ARN • Se ha observado que reduce la patología pulmonar en estudios in vitro • Remdesivir no puede ser usado en combinación con otros agentes antivirales experimentales • También se ha intentado con virus Ébola • Efectos adversos: hepatotoxicidad • Dosis: adulto: 200 mg IV el día 1 (dosis de carga) seguido por 100 mg IV c/día x p días [32]
  21. 21. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 21 • Pediátrica: < 40 Kg: 5 mg/Kg/IV el día 1 y luego 2,5 mg/Kg IV c/24 horas Lopinavir/ritonavir [29] • In vitro reduce 50% la replicación viral en MERS corona virus • No se ha probado eficacia definitiva • La OMS lo ha mencionado como un agente que puede probarse • Puede también usarse en combinación con interferón alfa o ribavirina • Es un potente inhibidor CYP3A4 – monitorizar por interacciones medicamentosas • Disponible en formulación oral y líquida • Dosis: Adulto 400/100 mg PO c/12 horas • Pediátrica (basada en lopinavir): solución oral • < 15 Kg: 12 mg/Kg/DOSIS c/12 horas • 15-40 Kg: 10 mg/Kg/DOSIS c/12 horas • > 40 Kg: 400 mg c/12 horas • Tableta oral: • ≥ 15 – 25 Kg: 200 mg c/12 horas • ≥ 25 – 35 Kg: 300 mg c/12 horas • ≥ 35 Kg: 400 mg c/12 horas Ribavirina: • Inhibidor de la polimerización de ARN • Estudios hechos en MERS • La concentración requerida para inhibir MERS-CoV in vitro excede los niveles pico en la sangre luego de las dosis terapéuticas en los humanos • Alto riesgo de toxicidad • Es necesario ajustar la dosis en presencia de nefropatías • Alerta por anemia hemolítica • Todavía no hay resultados en SARS CoV2 • Dosis (oral): 2 gramos la primera dosis, luego 600 mg c/8 horas Oseltamivir: • Inhibidor de la enzima neuraminidasa en influenza • No se ha visto en SARS CoV2 • No hay ensayos en COVID-19 • Muchos pacientes con presentación similar a COVID-19 podrían tener influenza • Por lo tanto dar la droga para evitar que el paciente empeore debido a la influenza • Dosis: 150 mg BID x 5 días 7C OTRAS OPCIONES DE TRATAMIENTO DISPONIBLES INHIBIDORES DE LA ECA (IECA)/ANTAGONISTAS DEL RECEPTOR DE ANGIOTENSINA (BRA) • Hay mucho interés en el potencial papel de los IECA/ARA en la fisiopatología de esta enfermedad pues el virus SRAS-CoV-2 se une al receptor ACE2 para entrar a las células
  22. 22. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 22 • Teóricamente puede ser bloqueado por los ARA • Pero ACE2 es un regulador negativo de SRA (inactiva angiotensina 2), por lo que la sugerencia podría ser contraria a lo que en principio parece lógico • ACE (CD143) aparece en la membrana plasmática de los mácrofagos durante la activación • Se propone como una reducción en la tormenta de citoquinas • En la actualidad no hay datos para apoyar ni el inicio ni la suspensión de IECA/ARA en los pacientes con COVID-19 INTERFERONES • IFN-α2a, IFN-α2b o IFN-β1a • SARS CoV2 atenúa la respuesta a interferones de sistema inmune innato • Altera las células antivirales adaptativas T-colaboradores de tipo 1 • Pero los efectos in vitro no han mostrado que trabajen completamente CLOROQUINA/HIDROXICLOROQUINA • Mecanismo propuesto: obstaculiza los pasos de la replicación viral dependientes de pH bajo • No es necesario hacer ajustes en la dosis por la función renal o hepática • Se ha propuesto para profilaxis - sin embargo falta evidencia • Efectos adversos: prolongación del QT • Dosis adultos: 400 mg PO c/12 horas x 1 día, 200 mg PO c/12 horas x 4 días • Pediátrica: 6,5 mg/Kg/DOSIS PO c/12 horas x 1 días, luego 3,25 mg/Kg/DOSIS PO c/12 horas x 4 días (máximo la dosis del adulto) TOCILIZUMAB (opcional) • Inhibidor de IL-6 • Se propone que reduce la tormenta de citoquinas en COVID-19 • Los reportes del uso de tocilizumab en infecciones COVID-19 han sido principalmente anecdóticas en Italia o series de casos en China • Efectos adversos: elevación de las enzimas hepáticas. Riesgo aumentado de reactivación de otras infecciones respiratorias • Dosis: 4 – 8 mg/Kg (máximo 400 mg) IV x 1 CORTICOSTEROIDES • Con la evidencia disponible no están indicados para tratar SARS CoV2 • Pueden prolongar el esparcimiento viral • Uso como indicado en shock séptico/ si el paciente tiene otra indicación para usar esteroides ÁCIDO ASCÓRBICO • Parece mejorar la mortalidad en el ensayo multicéntrico CITRIS-ALI [31] • Evidencia extremadamente limitada sugiere que el ácido ascórbico puede ser beneficioso en modelos animales de corona virus (Atherton 1978)
  23. 23. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 23 • Puede considerarse la administración de una dosis IV moderada de vitamina C (1,5 gramos IV c/6 horas de ácido ascórbico más 200 mg de tiamina IV c/12 horas). Esta dosis parece ser segura. Sin embargo, no hay evidencia de alta calidad para apoyar el uso de ácido ascórbico en la neumonía viral TERAPIA ANTIBACTERIANA Antibióticos empíricos iniciales [28] • COVID-19 no es por sí mismo una indicación para iniciar antibióticos • Sin embargo, puede iniciarse antibióticos para tratar una neumonía bacteriana secundaria • Debe iniciarse antibióticos de amplio espectro de acuerdo con las guías de la institución Sobre-infección bacteriana retardada [28] • Puede ocurrir neumonía bacteriana durante el curso de la hospitalización (especialmente neumonía asociada al ventilador en los pacientes que están entubados) • Esto puede ser investigado y tratado de forma similar a otras neumonías asociadas a ventilador o neumonías adquiridas en el hospital OTROS AGENTES • BaricitinibDarunavir/Cobicistat • Umifenovir (arbidol). 200 mg TDS • Favilavir – primera droga aprobada en China • Galidesivir • Leronlimab • Brilacidina • Combinación de anticuerpos monoclonales • Medicinas tradicionales en distintos países 7D QUÉ PODEMOS ADOPTAR PARA EL TRATAMIENTO • El paciente debe ser clasificado como leve/severo/crítico • Decida si él o ella requiere aislamiento en la casa • Evalúe la oxigenación a aire ambiente • Considere referir a un centro si requiere admisión • Asesore por cuidados domiciliarios en los casos leves/asintomáticos 7E MANEJO DE COVID-19 EN SÍNTESIS No hay tratamientos probados o aprobados para COVID-19. El siguiente plan de tratamiento se sugiere sobre la base de la información disponible hasta la fecha sobre varios abordajes de tratamiento en investigación
  24. 24. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 24 SEVERIDAD DE LA ENFERMEDAD PLAN Enfermedad leve sin ningún factor de riesgo/comorbilidades • Cuidado ambulatorio • Cuarentena estricta monitorizada por las autoridades gubernamentales/salud • Cuidado de soporte • Evaluar la condición clínica del paciente vía conversación telefónica/usando las facilidades de tele-medicina Enfermedad moderada: • Disnea • Hipoxemia • Infiltrados/consolidación en la radiografía del tórax/TAC • Interne en el hospital en una sala de aislamiento • Cuidado de soporte • Inicie antibióticos empíricos según las guías locales de tratamiento de la neumonía adquirida en la comunidad • Oseltamivir 75/150 mg BID • Considere iniciar cloroquina o lopinavir/ritonavir (si hay factores de riesgo evidentes para progresión de la enfermedad) Enfermedad crítica: • Pacientes mecánicamente ventilados • Consolidación pulmonar multilobar/consolidación • Remdesivir (sólo para uso compasivo) • Puede considerarse tocilizumab (evalúe el nivel de IL-6 antes de iniciar tocilizumab). Especialmente en pacientes con evidencia de síndrome de liberación de citoquinas • Continúe antibióticos IV y el cuidado de soporte • Descarte neumonía asociada al ventilador/infecciones relacionadas a catéter y otras infecciones bacterianas/virales/fúngicas secundarias • Siempre mantenga en cuenta descartar los diferenciales de una neumonía que no resuelve • En los pacientes ventilados siga la estrategia de protocolo ARDS NET • Considere la oxigenación con membrana extra- corpórea si se vuelve necesario • Casos refractarios o progresivos en la UCI: puede considerarse interferón beta B1. Sin embargo, debe ser combinado con un antiviral (lopinavir/ritonavir) e hidroxicloroquina
  25. 25. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 25 Resumen de las drogas actualmente disponibles que pueden ser potencialmente usadas para el tratamiento de COVID-19 Descargo de responsabilidad: Las opciones mencionadas abajo NO están aprobadas para el tratamiento de COVID-19 Agente Clasificación Mecanismo de acción Dosis Efectos adversos Hidroxicloroquina Uso no aprobado Obstaculiza los pasos de la replicación viral que son dependientes de un pH bajo 400 mg BID x 2 dosis, luego 200 mg BID x 5 días Prolongación QT Oseltamivir No ensayos en COVID-19 Inhibe la neuraminidasa en influenza 150 mg BID x 5 días Intolerancia GI cefalea insomnio Remdesivir En investigación (sólo para uso compasivo) Inhibe la ARN polimerasa viral Dosis de carga 200 mg IV, luego 100 mg IV diarios x 10 días Intolerancia GI hepatotoxicidad Lopinavir/ritonavir Uso no aprobado Inhibe 3CLpro (proteasa viral) 400/100 mg BID hasta por 10 días Prolonga QT hepatotoxicidad Ribavirina Uso no aprobado Inhibe la polimerización de ARN Dosis de carga 2 gramos, luego 600 mg tid Alto riesgo de toxicidad Alerta por anemia hemolítica Interferón Beta b1 Uso no aprobado Inmunomodulador: aumento de la inmunidad viral innata y adaptativa Síndrome gripal, depresión Tocilizumab Uso no aprobado Anticuerpo monoclonal contra el receptor IL6/ trata el síndrome de liberación de citoquinas Elevación de las enzimas hepáticas. Riesgo aumentado de reactivación de otras infecciones respiratorias Antibióticos (amplio espectro) Iniciar según las guías de NAC/NAV de la institución Infección bacteriana secundaria (NAC/NAV) Corticosteroides No indicados para tratar SARS CoV de acuerdo a la evidencia actual. Puede prolongar el derramamiento viral. Uso según indicado en shock séptico/si el paciente tiene otras indicaciones para el uso de esteroides Inmunoglobulina IV Uso no aprobado Los anticuerpos del plasma convaleciente pueden suprimir la viremia. Teóricamente: mejor iniciar en un estadio temprano de la enfermedad Considere a la dosis estándar de 1 g/Kg diario x 2 dosis Puede interactuar con los antivirales
  26. 26. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 26 7F MANEJO DEL CUIDADO CRÍTICO DE LOS PACIENTES EN UCI Y DE QUIENES NECESITAN VENTILACIÓN MECÁNICA El papel de la ventilación con presión positiva no invasiva (NIPPV): • NIPPV tiene un rol limitado ya que los pacientes están usualmente muy taquipneicos/hipóxicos y comenzar y mantener NIPPV con interrupciones frecuentes por el paciente puede causar más aerolización del virus con el riesgo consecuente para el personal médico. • Evite el alto flujo de oxígeno nasal o NIVVP por las razones antes mencionadas, a menos que existan factores individuales relacionados al paciente (por ejemplo EPOC, condición de No/entubar/no resucitar, etc.) [54] • Si no puede evitarse el uso de NIPPV (menos camas en UCI/ no disponibilidad de ventiladores mecánicos) entonces use NIPPV con interfaz de máscara casco (preferido) • NIV se ha asociado con peor pronóstico Pacientes que requieren intubación y ventilación mecánica Precaución mientras se realiza intubación/resucitación • Trate de hacerlo con el menor número posible de personas (alto riesgo de generación de aerosol) con precauciones completas de equipo PPE • Deben seguirse los protocolos estándar de intubación y resucitación con la máxima importancia para prevención de infección • Si es posible intube tempranamente bajo condiciones controladas 7 umbral bajo de espera vigilante • Se necesita una sala o cubículo separado para los pacientes intubados • Continuo monitores hemodinámico y de oxigenación • Use una estrategia conservadora de manejo de fluidos para pacientes con ARDS que no están en shock para acortar la duración de la ventilación mecánica [55] • Apropiados antibióticos de amplio espectro tempranamente Estrategia de ventilación: de acuerdo con el manejo de ventilador según el protocolo ARDS NET • Ventilación protectora del pulmón (bajo volumen de aire corriente, baja presión de meseta, PEEP alto) para conseguir metas adecuadas de SpO2 e hipercarbia permisiva para proteger del daño inducido por la ventilación y siga el protocolo ARDS • Implemente un protocolo de ventilación bajo-volumen, baja presión, dirigido haca un volumen de aire corriente de 6 mL/Kg (peso corporal estimado), una meseta de presión en la vía aérea ≤ 30 cm H2O y SpO2 88-93% o PaO2 55-80 mm Hg ha mostrado reducir la mortalidad en una población heterogénea de pacientes con ARDS [56]. • Sedación y parálisis muscular para relajar al paciente y facilitar la ventilación, con interrupción diaria de la sedación y la parálisis. La administración de bloqueo neuromuscular en las 48 horas iniciales se ha asociado con mayor sobrevida y mayor tiempo fuera del ventilador sin causar debilidad significativa [56] • Posición prona (tenga cuidado por la remoción accidental de vías, tubos y catéteres) [56] • Puede tratarse prostaciclina inhalada
  27. 27. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 27 • En casos seleccionados EMCO puede ser otra opción (no es claro quién es el candidato ideal, aunque puede usarse para hipoxemia refractaria) • Deben continuarse las terapias en investigación, a pesar de la falta de evidencia significativa 7G RIESGO DE DERRAMAMIENTO VIRAL • Se desconoce la dinámica exacta • El primer caso COVID-19 fue detectado en Estados Unidos en el cuarto día de la enfermedad del paciente. Sugiere gran carga viral y potencial de transmisibilidad. También detectaron 2019-nCoV ARN en una muestra de heces recogida el día 7 de la enfermedad del paciente [43] • Sin embargo, la detección extrapulmonar del ARN viral no necesariamente significa que el virus infeccioso está presente, y hasta ahora se desconoce la significancia clínica de la detección de ARN viral fuera del tracto respiratorio • Como medida de precaución, los pacientes tratados/aislados deben ser egresados sólo después de 2 muestras negativas (con más de 24 horas de separación). 7H CUANDO EGRESAR AL PACIENTE • Resolución de los síntomas • Mejoría radiológica • Aclaramiento virológico documentado en 2 muestras con al menos 24 horas de separación 8 Factores pronósticos Pronóstico general [28] La vasta mayoría de los pacientes infectados (> 80%) no se enferman de forma significativa y no requieren hospitalización. Entre los pacientes hospitalizados (Guan et al 2/28): • 10-20% son ingresados a UCI • 3-10% requieren intubación • 2-5% mueren Eventos a más largo plazo: Tiempo prolongado en el ventilador? A medida que la epidemia avanza un problema que puede surgir es la gran cantidad de pacientes que no puedan despegarse del ventilador. Factores de riesgo epidemiológicos • Edad avanzada • Sexo masculino • Comorbilidades médicas • Enfermedades pulmonares crónicas • Enfermedad cardiovascular • Enfermedad renal crónica • Diabetes
  28. 28. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 28 9 Prevención 9A QUIÉN ES UN CONTACTO? Un contacto es una persona que está involucrada en cualquiera de las siguientes condiciones: [33] • Brinda cuidado directo a un paciente COVID-19 sin EPP adecuado • Permanece en el mismo ambiente cerrado de un paciente COVID-19 (incluyendo el lugar de trabajo, el aula, el hogar, reuniones) • Viaja en proximidad cercana (1 metro) con un paciente COVID-19 en cualquier medio de transporte durante el período de 14 días después del inicio de los síntomas • De acuerdo con un estudio publicado en NEJM por Sebastián Hoehl et al., un proceso de escrutinio basado en síntomas fue inefectivo para detectar infección por SRAS-CoV- 2 en 2 personas que luego tuvieron evidencia de SARS-CoV-2 en un hisopado de la garganta concluyendo que el esparcimiento de virus potencialmente infeccioso puede ocurrir en personas que sin fiebre y sin signos, o solo signos menores de infección [44] 9B PUEDE PERMANECER EL VIRUS EN SUPERFICIES INANIMADAS? • El virus puede persistir hasta por 9 días en superficies inanimadas, como metal, vidrio o plástico, pero puede ser eficientemente inactivado en 1 minuto por procedimientos de desinfección de superficies con alcohol 62-71%, peróxido de hidrógeno 0,5% o hipoclorito de sodio. [45] • Otros agentes como cloruro de benzalconio 0,05-0,2% o digluconato de clorhexidina 0,02% son menos efectivos • Por lo tanto, la desinfección es importante incluso después del egreso del paciente [39] 9C QUÉ DEBE INCLUIR EL EQUIPO DE PROTECCIÓN PERSONAL (EPP) IDEAL? PPE para todas las instituciones de salud en riesgo Precauciones aéreas para los procedimientos que generan aerosol Guantes Guantes de nitrilo, sin polvos, no estériles (mínimo 230 mm de longitud total). En varias tallas Máscaras (trabajador de la salud) Máscaras médicas, que permitan respirar bien, cuyas caras interna y externa deben ser claramente identificables Escudo facial Hecho de plástico transparente y con buena visibilidad para el que la usa y para el paciente. Con banda de ajuste para adherir firmemente alrededor de la cabeza y que ajuste cómodamente contra la frente. Resistente a la niebla (preferible). Que cubra completamente los lados y la longitud de la cara. Puede ser reutilizable (hecha de un material robusto que pueda ser limpiado y desinfectado) o desechable Respirador de partículas, grado N95 o mayor Respirador N95 o FFP2 o mayor. Que permita respirar fácilmente, con un diseño que no colapse contra la boca (tipo ornitorrinco o en forma de copa)
  29. 29. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 29 Máscara vs respirador N95 vs FFP3 y FFP2 El tipo de respirador más frecuente es el N95. Este es un tipo de estándar americano gestionado por NIOSH – parte del Center for Disease Control (CDC) [34]. Europa usa un puntaje de filtro de pieza facial (FPP), que proviene del estándar EN 149:2001 – elaborado por CEN (Comité Europeo de Estandarización). Figura: Diferentes tipos de respiradores usados comúnmente Cuadro 1. Capacidad de filtro de diferentes tipos de respiradores Respirador estándar Capacidad de filtro (remueve x% de todas las partículas con un diámetro de 0,3 micrones o mayor) FFP1 80% FFP2 94% NP95 95% FFP3 99,95% N100 99,97%
  30. 30. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 30 Son N95/N100 realmente mejores que FFP2/FFp3? Mientras que las especificaciones para el NIOSH (N95/N100) son discretamente más altas que FPP, eso no significa que los respiradores sean mejores [34] Las mascarillas quirúrgicas pueden filtrar el Corona virus? Mientras que FFP2/FFP3 o N95/N100 son el patrón de oro en la protección de la cara, qué pasa con las mascarillas quirúrgicas, brindan algo de protección? [35-36] Las mascarillas quirúrgicas están primariamente diseñadas para proteger a los pacientes de los profesionales médicos, a los pacientes vulnerables, impidiendo que quien la use propague sus gérmenes al toser/estornudar/hablar. Por lo tanto, están diseñadas para proteger al paciente, NO para proteger al que las usa. Actualmente no hay investigaciones disponibles sobre la eficacia de las mascarillas quirúrgicas (e incluso de los respiradores) para proteger a los usuarios del virus corona.
  31. 31. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 31 Uniforme médico Usar uniforme médico, reutilizable o de uso único, de manga corta, debajo de la bata o delantal Delantales para tarea pesada Delantal recto con babero, 100% poliéster con cobertura PVC, o 100% PVC, o 100% caucho o cubierto con otro material resistente a los fluidos. A prueba de agua, con correa cosida para el cuello y amarre en la cintura. Base mínima: peso 300g/m2 , cobertura 70-90 cm /ancho) x 120- 150 cm (alto). Reutilizable (siempre que se hagan los preparativos para descontaminar en el sitio) RECOMENDACIONES PARA EL USO DE LAS MÁSCARAS/RESPIRADORES DE TRIPLE CAPA 1. No se recomienda usar máscaras de ningún tipo en los individuos asintomáticos 2. Usar máscaras cuando no son necesarias resulta en un costo innecesario y en dificultades para conseguirlas especialmente durante una epidemia/pandemia 3. Las personas con síntomas respiratorios o que están cuidando a pacientes COVID-19 en la casa deben recibir máscaras quirúrgicas de triple capa [57-59] 4. Los respiradores (N95, FFP2 o estándar equivalente) deben ser reservados para los procedimientos generadores de aerosoles (intubación traqueal, ventilación no- invasiva, traqueostomía, broncoscopía y resucitación cardio-pulmonar) junto con el resto del equipo de protección personal EPP 5. Los trabajadores de la salud que están involucrados en el cuidado directo de pacientes COVID-19 deben usar mascarillas quirúrgicas de triple capa/respirador (sólo si disponibles en suficiente cantidad) y otros EPP (protección ocular, guantes y bata/delantal resistente a los fluidos) 6. El personal médico y de enfermería involucrado en la unidad de cuidados intensivos debe usar respiradores (N95/FFP2 o un equivalente) 7. Durante la presente pandemia los respiradores (N95, FFP2 o equivalentes) pueden usarse por tiempo prolongado sin retirarlas, especialmente si se atiende a múltiples pacientes con el mismo diagnóstico. La evidencia muestra que los respiradores mantienen la protección cuando se usan por períodos prolongados [57-59] 8. Siempre priorice el uso de los respiradores N95 para el personal con el riesgo más alto de contraer infecciones 9. Más a menudo una máscara N95 puede ser usada hasta por 8 horas, de forma continua o intermitente, e idealmente se remueve después de eso 10.Evita tocar la parte de adentro del respirador. Realice higiene manual si se hace contacto no intencional con la parte interior del respirador 11.Las máscaras usadas deben considerarse como material potencialmente contaminado y deben ser descartadas por separado en una bolsa descartable de desechos infecciosos 12.El sistema de salud de cada localidad debe adoptar pasos apropiados para el descarde de las máscaras usadas [63]
  32. 32. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 32 Bata Uso único, desechable, largo hasta la mitad de la pantorrilla Cobertor de zapatos, gorro Lentes Buen cierre con la piel de la cara, marco flexible de PVC para encajar fácilmente con los contornos de la cara con presión pareja. Que cubra los ojos y las áreas alrededor. Acomodarse a los usuarios con anteojos de prescripción. Lentes de plástico transparente, resistentes a la niebla y a los raspones. Banda ajustable para asegurarlos firmemente de forma que no se aflojen durante la actividad clínica. Ventilación indirecta para evitar que se empañen. Pueden ser reutilizables (siempre que se hagan los preparativos para descontaminar en el sitio) o descartables. Menos protección Más protección QUÉ PUEDE HACER USTED PARA REDUCIR EL RIESGO? Distanciamiento social El nuevo coronavirus se distribuye de gente que tiene el virus y está en contacto con gente que no lo tiene. Entre más esté usted en contacto con gente que tiene el virus es más posible que adquiera la infección. El distanciamiento social es una acción de control de la infección que
  33. 33. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 33 pueden tomar las autoridades de salud pública para detener o enlentecer la propagación de una enfermedad altamente contagiosa. Además de las medidas de distanciamiento social tomadas por los gobiernos, nosotros también podemos escoger la reducción de exposición física a gente potencialmente enferma, por ejemplo: • Evalúe la posibilidad de trabajar desde la casa si su trabajo lo permite • Evite reuniones en grandes reuniones públicas, como los eventos deportivos, o situaciones en donde entre en contacto con mucha gente, por ejemplo en los centros comerciales • Interactúe con las personas mediante el teléfono o video llamadas, en lugar de en persona Esos pasos pueden ser impedimentos para la vida normal. Sin embargo la intención es que sean medidas a corto plazo (no para siempre!) Un peligro con una epidemia es que el brote inicial sea tan rápido que sature los servicios de salud. Un objetivo clave para cualquier país debe ser evitar eso, y el distanciamiento social puede ayudar. 9D LAVADO FRECUENTE DE LAS MANOS El CDC recomienda lavar frecuentemente las manos con agua y jabón durante al menos 20 segundos Priorice el lavado antes de comer y luego de haber salido. El lavado regular de las manos puede resecarlas y volverlas susceptibles a infección. Para mitigar eso use regularmente un humectante a base de glicerina con mecanismo de bomba o de presión. Desinfectante de manos a base de alcohol - El CDC recomiendausar un desinfectante a base de alcohol, con al menos alcohol al 60%, si no se dispone de agua y jabón. Deje secar al aire.
  34. 34. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 34 9E DESINFECTE SU TELÉFONO Debido al uso frecuente de nuestros teléfonos, esto parece ser la siguiente prioridad de desinfección. Una buena opción para limpiar su teléfono y otros dispositivos es usar toallitas antibacterianas o torundas con alcohol (típicamente alcohol 70%). Si las toallitas antibacterianas dicen ser capaces de matar al virus de la influenza (H1N1), ese es un buen signo de que pueda hacer lo mismo con el corona virus. Deje secar al aire una vez que termine de limpiar. 9 F DESINFECTE OTROS ARTÍCULOS QUE TOQUE REGULARMENTE, INCLUYENDO: - El teclado y el mouse de la computadora - Las llaves del carro y la casa - Botellas de agua reutilizables - El volante del auto - Bolsillos de la ropa - Manillas de las puertas 9G MANTENGA SALUDABLE SU SISTEMA INMUNE Cosas que puede hacer para mantener un sistema inmune saludable: [37-38] - Sueño: duerma una cantidad suficiente y adecuada. Para la mayoría de la gente “adecuado” significa 7-8 horas. No es coincidencia que “quemar la candela en ambos extremos” aumenta el riesgo de enfermedad. Una revisión de la literatura concluyó que “la deprivación de sueño tiene un impacto considerable en el sistema inmune” y “debe considerarse como una parte vital del sistema inmune”. - Ejercicio: ejercítese regularmente, pero no en exceso. Para citar un estudio de 2007 sobre ejercicio y sistema inmune “el ejercicio moderado para ejercer un efecto protector, mientras que los picos repetidos ejercicio extenuante puede resultar en disfunción inmune.
  35. 35. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 35 9H VACUNAS PARA SARS-CoV 2 • Vacuna intranasal coronavirus Altimmune • INO-4800 por InovioPharmaceuticals • Vacuna mRNA-1273 por Moderna • Vacuna virus corona aviar virus bronquitis infecciosa (IBV) por MIGAL y muchos más • Todas las vacunas están en etapas tempranas de su desarrollo 9i PASOS IMPORTANTES PARA PREVENIR LA TRANSMISIÓN EN LA COMUNIDAD • Lavado de las manos diligente, especialmente después de tocar superficies en lugares públicos. El uso de desinfectante de manos que contenga al menos alcohol 60% es una alternativa razonable si las manos no están visiblemente sucias • Higiene respiratoria (cubrirse al toser o estornudar) • Use mascarilla quirúrgica descartable de triple capa si tiene síntomas respiratorios • Si fuera posible evite las multitudes (en especial en espacios pobremente ventilados) y evite el contacto cercano con los individuos enfermos. Trate de mantenerse a una distancia de 1 metro • Evita el apretón de manos, los abrazos y los besos • Evita los viajes/reuniones no esenciales • Evite sostenerse en las barandas de los escalones • Puede usar bolígrafos para encender las luces en las áreas comunes • En los hospitales, evite dejar los expedientes sobre la cama • Use guantes • Las máscaras y otros equipos de protección personal usados deben considerarse como material potencialmente infectado y debe colocarse separadamente en una bolsa descartable de desechos infecciosos 10 Conclusión • La enfermedad por corona virus 2019 (COVID-19) se reportó como un foco de infección en China en diciembre 2019 • Desde entonces se ha expandido a todos los continentes, excepto Antártida, y la OMS declaró a COVID-19 como una pandemia • Las personas mayores con comorbilidades son las más afectadas • Se esparce principalmente mediante gotas respiratorias • Neumonía es la complicación más común • Los casos severos tienen una tasa de mortalidad de 2,3 a 5% • Actualmente no hay un tratamiento estandarizado ni vacuna disponible contra COVID- 19 • La contención y la prevención son la mejor opción
  36. 36. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 36 Referencias 1. World Health Organization. Director-General's remarks at the media briefing on 2019-nCoV on 11 February 2020. https://www.who.int/dg/speeches/detail/who-direc tor-general-s-remarks-at-the-media-briefing-on-2019- ncov-on-11-february-2020 (Accessed on February 12, 2020). 2. World Health Organization. Novel coronavirus situation report January 22, 2020. https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/situa tion-reports/20200122-sitrep-2-2019-ncov.pdf (Accessed on January 23, 2020). 3. Rothe C, Schunk M, Sothmann P, et al. Transmission of 2019-nCoV Infection from an Asymptomatic Contact in Germany. N Engl J Med 2020; 382:970.17. 4. Kupferschmidt K. Study claiming new coronavirus can be transmitted by people with out symptoms was flawed. Science. February 3, 2020. https://www.science mag.org/news/2020/02/paper-non-symptomatic-patient-transmit ting-coronavirus-wrong (Accessed on transmission during the incubation period. J Infect Dis 2020. 5. Bai Y, Yao L, Wei T, et al. Presumed Asymptomatic Carrier Transmission of COVID-19. JAMA 2020. 6. Li Z, Yi Y, Luo X, et al. Development and Clinical Application of A Rapid IgM-IgG Combined Antibody Test for SARS-CoV-2 Infection Diagnosis. J Med Virol 2020. 7. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Interim Clinical Guidance for Management of Patients with Confirmed 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Infection, Updated February 12, 2020. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/clinical-guidance-management-patients.html (Accessed on February 14, 2020). 8. Li Q, Guan X, Wu P, et al. Early Transmission Dynamics in Wuhan, China, of Novel Coronavirus-Infected Pneumonia. N Engl JMed 2020. 9. Guan WJ, Ni ZY, Hu Y, et al. Clinical Characteristics of Coronavirus Disease 2019 in China. N Engl J Med 2020. 10. Chan JF, Yuan S, Kok KH, et al. A familial cluster of pneumonia associated with the 2019 novel coronavirus indicating person-to person transmission: a study of a family cluster. Lancet 2020; 395:514. 11. Wu Z, McGoogan JM. Characteristics of and Important Lessons From the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID- 19) Outbreak in China: Summary of a Report of 72 314 Cases From the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. JAMA 2020. 12. Huang C, Wang Y, Li X, et al. Clinical features of patients infected with 2019 novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China. Lancet 2020; 395:497. 13. Chen N, Zhou M, Dong X, et al. Epidemiological and clinical characteristics of 99 cases of 2019 novel coronavirus pneumonia in Wuhan, China: a descriptive study. Lancet 2020; 395:507. Wang D, Hu B, Hu C, 14. https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/who-china-joint-mission- on-covid-19-final-report.pdf 15. National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD), Division of Viral Diseases 16. Pediatric Pulmonol. 2020 Mar 5. doi: 10.1002/ppul.24718. [Epub ahead of print] Clinical and CT features in pediatric patients with COVID-19 infection: Different points from adults. Xia W1, Shao J1, Guo Y1, Peng X1, Li Z2, Hu D2. 17. https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/who-china-joint-mission-on- covid-19-final-report.pdf 18. https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/case-definition-and-europe an-surveillance-human- infection-novel-coronavirus- 2019-ncov 19. Vital Surveillances: The Epidemiological Characteristics of an Outbreak of 2019 Novel Coronavirus Diseases (COVID-19) — China, 2020http://weekly.chinacdc.cn/en/article/id/e53946e2-c6c4-41e9-9a9b-fea8db1a8f51 20. https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/coronavirus-age-sex-demographics/ 21. https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/who-china-joint-mission- on-covid-19-final-report.pdf 22. Pediatr Pulmonol. 2020 Mar 5. doi: 10.1002/ppul.24718. [Epub ahead of print] Clinical and CT features in pediatric patients with COVID-19 infection: Different points from adults. Xia W1, Shao J1, Guo Y1, Peng X1, Li Z2, Hu D2. 23. https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/who-china-joint-mission- on-covid-19-final-report.pdf 24. https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/case-definition-and-europe an-surveillance-human -infection-novel-coronavirus- 2019-ncov 25. https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/case-definition-and-europe an-surveillance-human- infection-novel-coronavirus- 2019-ncov 26. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/jmv.25727 Development and Clinical Application of A Rapid IgM‐IgG Combined Antibody Test for SARS‐CoV‐2 Infection Diagnosis 27. https://pubs.rsna.org/doi/10.1148/radiol.2020200823. Performance of radiologists in differentiating COVID-19 from viral pneumonia on chest CT 28. https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/s00134-020-05967-x.pdf. Severe SARS-CoV-2 infections: practical considerations and management strategy for intensivists. Lila Bouadma1,2, Francois Xavier Lescure2,3, Jean Christophe Lucet2,4, Yazdan Yazdanpanah2,3 and Jean Francois Timsit1,
  37. 37. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 37 29. Treatment of Middle East respiratory syndrome with a combination of lopinavir/ ritonavir and interferon-β1b (MIRACLE trial): statistical analysis plan for a recursive two stage group sequential randomized controlled trial Yaseen M. Arabi1,2* , Ayed Y. Asiri3 30. Ribavirin and Interferon Therapy for Critically Ill Patients With Middle East Respiratory Syndrome: A Multicenter Observational Study. Yaseen M. Arabi, 1 Sarah Shalhoub, 2 Page -36 International International Pulmonary Experts Consensus On Pulmonologist’s Consensus On COVID-19Covid-19 31. Ascorbic Acid, Corticosteroids and Thiamine in Sepsis (ACTS) protocol and statistical analysis plan: a prospective, multicenter, double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled clinical trial. Ari Moskowitz1,2, Tuyen Yankama2 32. Remdesivir and chloroquine effectively inhibit the recently emerged novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in vitro. Manli Wang, Ruiyuan Cao 33. https://www.who.int/publications-detail/global-surveillance-for-human-infection-with- novel-coronavirus-(2019- ncov) 34. N95 Respirators vs Medical Masks for Preventing Influenza Among Health Care Personnel – A Randomized Clinical Trial – Lewis J. Radonovich Jr, MD et al. – JAMA – Sept 2019 35. Surgical Mask vs N95 Respirator for Preventing Influenza Among Health Care Workers – A Randomized Trial – Mark Loeb et al. – JAMA – Nov 2009 36. Face Mask Use and Control of Respiratory Virus Transmission in Households – Mac Intyre et al. – Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal – Feb 2009 37. Sick and tired: does sleep have a vital role in the immune system? – Bryant et al. (2004) 38. Exercise and the Immune System – Brolinson (2007) 39. Persistence of corona viruses on inanimate surfaces and their inactivation with biocidal agents. G. Kampfa 40. Clinical Characteristics of Coronavirus Disease 2019 in China. W. Guan, Z. Ni. Yu Hu, W. Liang, C. Ou, J. He, L. Liu 41. Clinical Characteristics of Coronavirus Disease 2019 in China. W. Guan, Z. Ni, Yu Hu, W. Liang, C. Ou, J. He, L. Liu, H. Shan, C. Lei, D.S.C. Hui, B. Du, L. Li, G. Zeng, K.-Y. Yuen, R. Chen 42. Wei M, Yuan J, Liu Y, Fu T, Yu X, Zhang ZJ. Novel Coronavirus Infection in Hospitalized Infants Under 1 Year of Age in China. JAMA. 2020 Feb 14. doi: 10.1001/ja ma.2020.2131. [Epub ahead of print]] 43. First Case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the United States. Michelle L. Holshue,M.P.H., Chas DeBolt, M.P.H., Scott Lindquist, M.D., Kathy H. Lofy, M.D., John Wiesman, Dr.P.H., Hollianne Bruce, M.P.H 44. Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Returning Travelers from Wuhan, China. Sebas tian Hoehl, M.D.Holger Rabenau, Ph.D 45. Kampf G, Todt D, Pfaender S, Steinmann E. Persistence of coronaviruses on inanimate surfaces and their inactivation with biocidal agents. J Hosp Infect.2020 Mar;104(3):246-251. doi: 10.1016/j.jhin.2020.01.022.] 46. American Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology (AABIP) Statement on the Use of Bronchoscopy and Respiratory Specimen Collection in Patients with Suspected or Confirmed COVID-19 Infection. Momen M. Wahidi;* Carla Lamb, MD,* MD, MBA; Septimiu Murgu, MD. 47. Vitalograph: Hygiene Considerat ions for Spirometry. First published in Primary Care Today. 2011. [Last accessed on 5 Jun 2014]. pp. 1–3. Available from https://vitalo graph.com/resources/article/hygiene- considerations-for-spirometry. 48. Infection control in the pulmonary function test laboratory. Shweta Amol Rasam, Komalkirti Keshavkiran Apte,1 and Sundeep Santosh Salvi. Lung India. 2015 Jul-Aug; 32(4): 359–366. 49. 1-Guan WJ, Ni ZY, Hu Y, et al. Clinical characteristics of coronavirus disease 2019 in China. N Engl J Med. 2020. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2002032. 2-The Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Emergency Response Epidemiology Team. 50. National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China. Diagnosis and treat ment plan of novel coronavirus pneumonia (Version 7) [EB/OL]. (2020-03-04)[2020-03- 05].http://www.nhc.gov.cn/yzygj/s7653p/202003/46c9294 a7dfe4cef80dc7f5912eb1989.shtml. 51. Ma HJ, Shao JB, Wang YJ, et al. High resolution CT features of novel coronavirus pneu monia in children[J]. Chin J Radiol, 2020, 54, [Epub ahead of print]. DOI: 10.3760/c ma.j.issn.1005-1201.2020.0002 52. Sztrymf B, Messika J, Mayot T, Lenglet H, Dreyfuss D, Ricard JD. Impact of high-flow nasal cannula oxygen therapy on intensive care unit patients with acute respiratory failure: a prospective observational study. Journal of Critical Care 2012;27:324 e9–13. 53. (The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Clinical Trials Network. Comparison of two fluid-management strategies in acute lung injury. The New England Journal of Medicine 2006;354:2564–75) 54. Dellinger RP, et al. Surviving sepsis campaign: international guidelines for management of severe sepsis and septic shock: 2008. Critical Care Medicine 2008; 36:296–327. http://www.survivingsepsis.org/about_the_Campaign/Documents/Final%2008% 20SSC%20Guidelines.pdf 55. Papazian L, Forel JM, Gacouin A, et al. Neuromuscular blockers in early acute respira tory distress syndrome. The New England Journal of Medicine 2010;363:1107–16
  38. 38. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 38 56. Sud S, Friedrich JO, Taccone P, et al. Prone ventilation reduces mortality in patients with acute respiratory failure and severe hypoxemia: systematic review and meta-analysis. Intensive Care Medicine 2010;36: 585–99 57. Beckman S, Materna B, Goldmacher S, Zipprich J, D’Alessandro M, Novak D, et al. Evaluation of respiratory protection programs and practices in California hospitals during the 2009-2010 H1N1 influenza pandemic. Am J Infect Control. 2013;41(11):1024-31. doi:10.1016/j.ajic.2013.05.006. 58. Janssen L, Zhuang Z, Shaffer R. Criteria for the collection of useful respirator performance data in the workplace. J Occup Environ Hyg. 2014;11(4):218–26. doi:10.1080/15459624.2013.852282. 59. Janssen LL, Nelson TJ, Cuta KT. Workplace protection factors for an N95 filtering face piece respirator. J Occup Environ Hyg. 2007;4(9):698–707. doi:10.1080/ 15459620701517764. 6 60. Air, Surface Environmental, and Personal Protective Equipment Contamination by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) From a Symptomatic Patient. Sean Wei Xiang Ong, MBBS1; Yian Kim Tan, PhD2; Po Ying Chia, MBBS1; et al 61. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-51395655 62. https://nypost.com/2020/03/13/second-newborn-baby-tests-positive-for-coronavirus/ 63. Guidelines on use of masks for health care workers, patients and members of public. Ministry of health and family welfare. Government of India. 64. Kanne JP, Little BP, Chung JH, Elicker BM, Ketai LH. Essentials for Radiologists on COVID-19: An Update- Radiology Scientific Expert Panel. Radiology [Internet]. 2020;200527. Available from:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/32105562 65. Pan, Fen; Ye, Tianhe; Sun, Peng; Gui, Shan; Liang, Bo; Li, Lingli; Zheng, Dandan; Wang, Jiazheng; Hesketh, Richard; Yang, Lian; Zheng C. Time Course of Lung Changes On Chest CT During Recovery From 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pneumonia. Radiology. 2020;77(8):1–15. 66. Shi H, Han X, Jiang N, Cao Y, Alwalid O, Gu J, et al. Radiological findings from 81 patients with COVID-19 pneumonia in Wuhan, China: a descriptive study. Lancet Infect Dis [Internet]. 2020;3099(20):1–10. Available from: http://ww w.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/32105637 67. Buonsenso D, Piano A, Raffaelli F, Bonadia N. Point-of-Care Lung Ultrasound findings in novel coronavirus disease-19 pneumoniae: a case report and potential applications during COVID-19 outbreak. Eur Rev Med Pharmacol Sci. 2020;24:2776–80. 68. Peng QY, Wang XT, Zhang LN, Critical C, Ultrasound C, Group S. Findings of lung ultra sonography of novel corona virus pneumonia during the 2019 – 2020 epidemic. Intensive Care Med [Internet]. 2020;(87):6–7. Available from: https:// doi.org/10.1007/s00134-020-05996-6 Palabras claves infectología virología neumología salud pública virus corona COVID-19 SARS síndrome de insuficiencia respiratoria aguda medicina crítica neumonía epidemia pandemia Autoevaluación 1) El porcentaje de pacientes que sufren COVID-19 y que tiene síntomas leves de la enfermedad es aproximadamente: a) 5% b) 25% c) 40% d) 80% e) 95% 2) El porcentaje de pacientes que sufren COVID-19 y que tiene síntomas severos de la enfermedad es un poco menos de: a) 1% b) 5% c) 15% d) 25% e) 40%
  39. 39. 227-04-20-AR www.ampmd.com 39 3) En el hemograma completo de los pacientes con COVID-19: a) Puede haber leucopenia b) Linfopenia es el hallazgo más frecuente c) Trombocitopenia se considera como un dato de mal pronóstico d) Puede haber leucocitosis e) Todas son correctas 4) En los pacientes con COVID-19, la radiografía del tórax: a) No tiene datos específicos b) Puede ser normal en las fases iniciales de la enfermedad c) Muestra consolidación pulmonar como el hallazgo más frecuente d) Puede mostrar compromiso bilateral e) Todos son correctos 5) Las recomendaciones actuales indican que el tratamiento farmacológico de primera línea contra COVID-19 es: a) Remdesivir b) Ribavirina + interferón c) Lopinavir/ritonavir d) Hidroxicloroquina e) Ninguna es correcta Respuestas correctas 1) d 2) c 3) e 4) e 5) e

×