Education
39 views
Jun. 11, 2021

¿Cómo elaboro mi producción?

¿Cómo elaboro mi producción?

¿Cómo elaboro mi producción?

  1. 1. Imágenes que te pueden ayudar a armar tu producción Recuerda que debes pensar que el diseño que confecciones debe impactar en la sociedad, buscando concientizar sobre dicha temática
  2. 2. Puede incluir frases que consideres pertinentes
  3. 3. Puede reflejar emociones, sentimientos
  4. 4. Se pueden usar colores característicos
  5. 5. Pero lo más importante es que puedas crear y expresar lo que cada uno siente y piensa

