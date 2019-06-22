Successfully reported this slideshow.
Thesis Statement
  1. 1. Thesis Statement
  2. 2. What is a thesis statement? ● A thesis statement is typically a one sentence statement in the first paragraph, or beginning, of your project that states your purpose. ● Thesis statements should be arguable, specific, detailed, and meaningful. A thesis statement is a guide to your paper. ● It tells the reader the subject matter, your point of view and what to expect from the rest of the paper. Usually, the thesis statement will come at the end of your introduction.
  3. 3. Working Thesis Think of this first thesis as a “working thesis,” or a statement that is likely to change. Often, once you get into the body of the paper, you may discover that your thesis needs to be changed a bit as you discover more information.
  4. 4. Tips When you are working on your thesis statement, keep these three tips in mind: 1. Make sure your thesis fits the scope of the paper. The scope means how long and how in-depth the research should be. If you only have two pages, you need to keep the thesis narrow enough to cover the argument adequately.
  5. 5. Tips 2. Don’t simply give a fact or make a statement that is obvious. ● For example, “An eating disorder is a serious disease” is a statement most would readily agree with. ● This is sometimes called a “so what?” thesis.
  6. 6. Tips 3. You don’t need to start your thesis with “I believe...” or “In my opinion...” You are the author of the paper, so this is obvious to the reader. Using these types of phrases weakens the power of your statement.

