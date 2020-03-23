Successfully reported this slideshow.
Xerox remote worker package

Everything you need to work from home.

Xerox remote worker package

  1. 1. Helping your employees transition with ease. Remote Worker Package XEROX® IT SERVICES • Computers shipped to homes • Desktop printers shipped to homes • Assets tagged and tracked • Online collaboration tools • 24/7 remote IT support • Easy repair program
  2. 2. Laptops COMPUTERS • Shipped to location of choice, including employees homes • Pre-imaged based on your specs • Asset tagged and power checked • Multi-brand options • External monitors, keyboards, headsets and other accessories available • 1:1 Phone sessions to help with set up and product walk through • Purchase and lease options
  3. 3. • No phone line needed just WiFi • Voice & Video Calls using.  computer + WiFi • Group meetings • Private 1:1 meetings • Record meetings • Mobile App options Collaborate Online ONLINE MEETINGS
  4. 4. • Home delivery • Plug-n-play set up • Easy step-by-step Quick   Start Guide • Multifunctional   (print/copy/scan/fax) • Apps to help streamline   workﬂow Desktop  Printers PRINT/COPY/SCAN/FAX
  5. 5. • 1:1 or group training available for laptop and technology set-up • Warranty and accident protection options IT SUPPORT 24/7 IT PHONE SUPPORT
  6. 6. Quick Fix EASY REPAIR • Employee sends in their damaged laptop to our repair center • Our team repairs and ships back direct to employee’s home or destination of your choice
  7. 7. • Purchase • Lease • Deferred payment options available Purchase Options HOW TO BUY
  8. 8. We’re Here to Help RAPID DEPLOYMENT AVAILABLE © 2020 Xerox Corporation. All rights reserved. Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. BR28405 Beth Schofield: 502-381-6746, beth.schofield@xerox.com

