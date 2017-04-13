The Big Sell On The Beginning Of Big Year On Turkey VPS Hosting and Dedicated Servers. VPS Turkey Onlive Server Technology
Benefits of using Turkey VPS Hosting Server All Turkey VPS Hosting Servers at Onlive Server Technology are custom built an...
VPS HOSTING SERVER We provide top 35 country vps servers at affordable prices VPS Hosting is a type of Internet Hosting in...
Onlive Server Technology Server assets are free of each other. Every server keeps running in its own asset pool. High CPU ...
24*7 hours Technical Support and 99.99% Uptime Guarantee Onlive Server Technology also offers you a nice technical support...
Onlive Server Technology LLP US/Canada Tollfree : +18556775554 International Call : +919718114224 Skype Chat/Call : ONLIVE...
Benefits of using Turkey VPS Hosting Server
Benefits of using Turkey VPS Hosting Server
Benefits of using Turkey VPS Hosting Server

All Turkey VPS Hosting Servers at Onlive Server Technology LLP are custom built and available at cheapest price just start at $21/month

Benefits of using Turkey VPS Hosting Server

  1. 1. The Big Sell On The Beginning Of Big Year On Turkey VPS Hosting and Dedicated Servers. VPS Turkey Onlive Server Technology
  2. 2. Benefits of using Turkey VPS Hosting Server All Turkey VPS Hosting Servers at Onlive Server Technology are custom built and available at cheapest price just start at $29/month. We don't use stock or rental servers and we don't utilize shabby segments to eliminate costs. We utilize completely cradled ECC RAM, industry-quality equipment and drives and we completely test and solidify every single server before we convey it. We generally offer two types of hosting servers Linux Hosting Server and Windows Hosting Server. For Linux Hosting Server we use OpenVZ operating system-level virtualization technology which allows a physical server to run on multiple isolated operating systems and Windows Hosting Server totally works on .net framework. We also use 4Core × 2.5 GHz processor to process your data and HDD storage to store your huge amount of data.
  3. 3. VPS HOSTING SERVER We provide top 35 country vps servers at affordable prices VPS Hosting is a type of Internet Hosting in which you rent a whole server not imparted to anybody. This is more superior than shared Hosting, as your association will have full control over the servers, including decision of working framework like windows, Linux, hardware, etc. you have root access permission so all Server organization is handled by yourself in terms of software, but we provide 24/7 support you via telephone or email regarding your any issues. Our Onlive Server Technology's VPS Hosting and Dedicated Servers are housed in one of our overall server farms, giving excess power sources. The server equipment is possessed by us, and comprises of a lease of space. Onlive Server Technology generally provides you Quality Hardware with latest technology to your server products. There is also equipment substitution guarantee if there should arise an occurrence of equipment failure. All our servers are ensured substitution equipment inside 6 hours of equipment failure and Maximum assuranceof conveyance inside 12 hours.
  4. 4. Onlive Server Technology Server assets are free of each other. Every server keeps running in its own asset pool. High CPU utilization or RAM usage of a server does not influence different servers. Thus, high performance can be achieved by using our servers. We also provide fully managed Cpanel With this panel; you have full control of your server. You can turn off the server through this Cpanel, reboot your system, re-install can be also done, you can update RDNS record very easily, and you can even connect to your server via KVM. We generally use high performance SSD drives in all of our servers which gives a high speed to our servers.
  5. 5. 24*7 hours Technical Support and 99.99% Uptime Guarantee Onlive Server Technology also offers you a nice technical support team for you who are 24*7 hours available for you regarding your any type of issue like hardware and network problems you can easily contact to them via telephone or email. They will quickly response you on your mail also. By the help of Redundant network infrastructure and good electrical systems we provide you 99.99% uptime guarantee to your Dedicated as well as VPS Servers. Your all network and monitoring systems are monitored 24*7 hours through our energy system.
  6. 6. Onlive Server Technology LLP US/Canada Tollfree : +18556775554 International Call : +919718114224 Skype Chat/Call : ONLIVEINFOTECH

