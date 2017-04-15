How to Paraphrase Correctly Not To Be Caught On Plagiarism
What is Plagiarism? • Plagiarism means direct copying from someone else’s work without permission and citing the original ...
What is Paraphrasing? • Paraphrasing is very useful technique when you put author’s ideas into your own words. Not only do...
• 55% of college presidents claim a significant increasing of plagiarism in students’ works*. • Interesting facts about pl...
• Professor Augustus Jordan from Middlebury College says when intrinsic motivation drops and/or extrinsic motivation rises...
• Psychologists have concluded that students are ready to do everything including plagiarizing to get “A” because of incre...
If you don’ want to be to be caught on plagiarism while paraphrasing, there are some useful tips  You can do it several t...
• Look for words or expressions which you don’t recognize and find out what they mean. Remember, without a full understand...
Take notes and reword the original text into your words  Write down on a separate piece of sheet author’s main arguments ...
• Put the source away or hide it so there will be no temptation to cheat and start paraphrasing. It will help you not to c...
• Using your notes write down what you’ve understood from the source as if you explain the reading to your classmates or t...
Length of your paraphrased text It shouldn’t be the same as the original text. Shorter or longer it must present the main ...
Use thesaurus  If you are desperately trying to find proper words to express something but it doesn’t end with success, t...
 Critically take a look at your writing. Make sure that you have used only a few expressions from the initial text and ev...
• If there is too much of a similarity between the paraphrase and the original, reword it again. Remember: the best paraph...
• If there is too much of a similarity between the paraphrase and the original, reword it again. Remember: the best paraphraser doesn't lose the main author's focus.
• A citation must contain author’s name, page number and the year of publication (all these must be put in parenthesis). •...
• However, don’t cite too much, paraphrasing needs your own words. Many students wonder what an appropriate amount of cita...
• For instance, if you are analyzing a poem, citing the whole piece of writing ends up in plagiarizing. In such case, deve...
Still need help with paraphrasing?
How to Paraphrase Correctly Not to Be Caught on Plagiarism

  1. 1. How to Paraphrase Correctly Not To Be Caught On Plagiarism
  2. 2. What is Plagiarism? • Plagiarism means direct copying from someone else’s work without permission and citing the original author. When you are plagiarizing, you simply take credit for work of another person. It is an intellectual dishonesty and the same as cheating on exams at university. One of the most effective ways to avoid plagiarism is paraphrasing.
  3. 3. What is Paraphrasing? • Paraphrasing is very useful technique when you put author’s ideas into your own words. Not only do you explain concepts of another person, but also change them into your own unique writing style, refashion the whole content in order to make it readable and engaging. Paraphrasing also helps you in a deeper understanding of what you’ve read and getting knowledge on the topic.
  4. 4. • 55% of college presidents claim a significant increasing of plagiarism in students’ works*. • Interesting facts about plagiarism (*Researched conducted by Pew Research Center, 2011)
  5. 5. • Professor Augustus Jordan from Middlebury College says when intrinsic motivation drops and/or extrinsic motivation rises in students, they are cheating and plagiarizing more. However, some of them are using paraphrasing help online.
  6. 6. • Psychologists have concluded that students are ready to do everything including plagiarizing to get “A” because of increased competition for admissions in universities, social disapproval of not being accepted to college and trying to survive during tough studying. That’s why more and more often use of professional paraphrasing service is quite understandable.
  7. 7. If you don’ want to be to be caught on plagiarism while paraphrasing, there are some useful tips  You can do it several times in order to understand the content 100% clearly. You need to catch the author’s intention, the main ideas and key points. Thoroughly read the original source
  8. 8. • Look for words or expressions which you don’t recognize and find out what they mean. Remember, without a full understanding of the text you’ll definitely end up copying it. Another variant is using a paraphrase online service.
  9. 9. Take notes and reword the original text into your words  Write down on a separate piece of sheet author’s main arguments and key ideas that support this argument. Structure around them your writing.
  10. 10. • Put the source away or hide it so there will be no temptation to cheat and start paraphrasing. It will help you not to copy word for word from the original text. As an alternative you can use a rephrase tool.
  11. 11. • Using your notes write down what you’ve understood from the source as if you explain the reading to your classmates or teachers. Do not forget to change the sentence structure and the language as well in order to prevent the situation when you just have put different words but the whole structure remained absolutely the same. You always can try rewording tool.
  12. 12. Length of your paraphrased text It shouldn’t be the same as the original text. Shorter or longer it must present the main idea of an author. Nothing else matters. To make your life easier, you can always try a free online paraphrase tool.
  13. 13. Use thesaurus  If you are desperately trying to find proper words to express something but it doesn’t end with success, the thesaurus will rescue you. However, use it carefully. You can get meaningless phrases and loose the main focus. To avoid this, you can try the best paraphrasing tool.
  14. 14.  Critically take a look at your writing. Make sure that you have used only a few expressions from the initial text and everything else is your own unique wording written in a new way. Compare the initial source to your paraphrased content
  15. 15. • If there is too much of a similarity between the paraphrase and the original, reword it again. Remember: the best paraphraser doesn’t lose the main author’s focus.
  16. 16. • If there is too much of a similarity between the paraphrase and the original, reword it again. Remember: the best paraphraser doesn’t lose the main author’s focus.
  17. 17. • A citation must contain author’s name, page number and the year of publication (all these must be put in parenthesis). • Try not to use hyperlinks to cite as academics usually say that it is not a desirable form of citation. • Also, remember that common or generic knowledge do not need a citation.
  18. 18. • However, don’t cite too much, paraphrasing needs your own words. Many students wonder what an appropriate amount of citations is. It depends on the purpose of citation.
  19. 19. • For instance, if you are analyzing a poem, citing the whole piece of writing ends up in plagiarizing. In such case, develop your creativity: the more creative you are, the more ideas you’ll have. More tips you can find in this Google book. Or get your professional paraphrasing online right now!
  20. 20. Still need help with paraphrasing? Do not panic! Visit www.bestparaphrasingtool.com and find out more!

