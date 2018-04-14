Successfully reported this slideshow.
February 2018 Orange County Crosswalk Updates

Latest crosswalk data and observations for BFF-monitored crosswalks in Orange County.

February 2018 Orange County Crosswalk Updates

  1. 1. Metrowest Blvd. & Eagle Nest ES • Posted speed limit: 30 mph • Nearby Schools: Eagle’s Nest ES • LYNX Stops: No routes Observations: Trees causing visibility issues for those who are in the middle of the crosswalk; School employee stated that school zone sign not timed properly. Yield Rates BASELINE 2018 PRE FEB 2018 POST FEB 2018 CUMULATIVE YIELD RATE TO DATE 17% 17% 65% 41%
  2. 2. Upper Park Rd. & Oak St. • Posted speed limit: 25 mph • Nearby Schools: Glenridge MS • LYNX Stops: No routes Observations: Crosswalk has no stripes; Difficulty seeing around cars parked on east side of the street. Yield Rates BASELINE 2018 PRE FEB 2018 POST FEB 2018 CUMULATIVE YIELD RATE TO DATE 84% 84% 89% 87%
  3. 3. Columbia St. & Kuhl Ave. • Posted speed limit: 25 mph • Nearby Schools: None. Near Orlando Health. • LYNX Stops: No routes Observations: Speeding; No pedestrian signs. Yield Rates BASELINE 2018 PRE FEB 2018 POST FEB 2018 CUMULATIVE YIELD RATE TO DATE 30% 30% 38% 34%
  4. 4. Mills Ave. & E. Harding St. • Posted speed limit: 25 mph • Nearby Schools: Kelsey-Lake Como ES, Blankner K-8, Boone HS • LYNX Stops: No routes Observations: Few people walking in the area when school is in session. Yield Rates BASELINE 2018 PRE FEB 2018 POST FEB 2018 CUMULATIVE YIELD RATE TO DATE 51% 51% 49% 50%
  5. 5. N. Summerlin Ave. & Washington St. • Posted speed limit: 25 mph • Nearby Schools: Howard MS • LYNX Stops: No routes Observations: Speeding; Students not using crosswalk. Yield Rates BASELINE 2018 PRE FEB 2018 POST FEB 2018 CUMULATIVE YIELD RATE TO DATE 80% 80% 91% 86%
  6. 6. Pine St., East of Rosalind Ave. • Posted speed limit: 25 mph • Nearby Schools: None • LYNX Stops: Links 3, 7, 11, 13, 15, 18, 313, & 416 (N crosswalk) Observations: Need to replace center pedestrian sign; Strong yield rate; high foot traffic. Yield Rates BASELINE 2018 PRE FEB 2018 POST FEB 2018 CUMULATIVE YIELD RATE TO DATE 88% 88% 84% 86%
  7. 7. Edgewater Dr. & Shady Lane Dr. • Posted speed limit: 30 mph • Nearby Schools: Edgewater HS, Lake Silver ES, Lee MS • LYNX Stops: No routes Observations: Speeding. Yield Rates BASELINE 2014 PRE FEB 2018 POST FEB 2018 CUMULATIVE YIELD RATE TO DATE 26% 53% 63% 41%
  8. 8. E Rollins St. & Camden Rd. • Posted speed limit: 30 mph • Nearby Schools: Edgewater HS, Lee MS, Fern Creek ES • LYNX Stops: No routes Observations: Missing signs from hurricane; People walking during lunchtime not using crosswalk (hospital, patients, construction workers) Yield Rates BASELINE 2012 PRE FEB 2018 POST FEB 2018 CUMULATIVE YIELD RATE TO DATE 19% 53% 54% 52%
  9. 9. Virginia Dr. & Orlando Urban Trail • Posted speed limit: 30 mph • Nearby Schools: None • LYNX Stops: No routes Observations: Sign in middle of crosswalk bent. Yield Rates BASELINE 2013 PRE FEB 2018 POST FEB 2018 CUMULATIVE YIELD RATE TO DATE 6% 79% 77% 63%
  10. 10. Lake Underhill Rd. & Palmer St. • Posted speed limit: 35 mph • Nearby Schools: Boone HS, Howard MS, Lake Como ES • LYNX Stops: Links 6 & 51 stop east of crosswalk Observations: Cars stop for flashers; Cars going eastbound less likely to stop due to slight visibility issues. Yield Rates BASELINE 2013 PRE FEB 2018 POST FEB 2018 CUMULATIVE YIELD RATE TO DATE 15% 62% 54% 52%
  11. 11. Apopka-Vineland Rd., N. of Lake St. • Posted speed limit: 45 mph • Nearby Schools: Sand Lake ES • LYNX Stops: Links 50 & 300 Observations: Speeding; Data collector was trapped in the middle frequently. Yield Rates BASELINE 2018 PRE FEB 2018 POST FEB 2018 CUMULATIVE YIELD RATE TO DATE 10% 10% 8% 9%
  12. 12. Waterford Lakes Pkwy. & Coquina Rock St. • Posted speed limit: 30 mph • Nearby Schools: None • LYNX Stops: No routes Observations: Locals reported not using crosswalk because drivers don’t stop; Cars have less visibility coming from west; Speeding. Yield Rates BASELINE 2013 PRE FEB 2018 POST FEB 2018 CUMULATIVE YIELD RATE TO DATE 5% 37% 34% 15%
  13. 13. Woodbury Rd. & Mallory Cir. • Posted speed limit: 35 mph • Nearby Schools: Waterford ES, Discovery MS • LYNX Stops: No routes Observations: Worst speeding during lunch hours; Traffic from bridge less likely to stop. Yield Rates BASELINE 2013 PRE FEB 2018 POST FEB 2018 CUMULATIVE YIELD RATE TO DATE 24% 34% 42% 27%
  14. 14. International Dr. & Austrian Ct. • Posted speed limit: 35 mph • Nearby Schools: None • LYNX Stops: Links 8, 38, & 42 stop along International Observations: Speeding vehicles; Local says crossing at light is safer because no one yields at this crosswalk. Yield Rates BASELINE 2013 PRE FEB 2018 POST FEB 2018 CUMULATIVE YIELD RATE TO DATE 18% 21% 23% 15%
  15. 15. W. Oak Ridge Rd. & Magic Way • Posted speed limit: 40 mph • Nearby Schools: Sadler ES, Westridge MS • LYNX Stops: Links 8, 42, 304 & 305 Observations: Significant amount of people not using crosswalk; If one person stops, most others follow suit; Local says getting to bus is dangerous. Yield Rates BASELINE 2013 PRE FEB 2018 POST FEB 2018 CUMULATIVE YIELD RATE TO DATE 4% 36% 42% 31%
  16. 16. N. Pine Hills Rd. & El Trio Way • Posted speed limit: 40 mph • Nearby Schools: Rolling Hills ES, Ridgewood Park ES, Meadow Brook MS • LYNX Stops: Links 49 & 302 Observations: Most people not using crosswalks; Speeding; Heavy traffic. Yield Rates BASELINE 2014 PRE FEB 2018 POST FEB 2018 CUMULATIVE YIELD RATE TO DATE 10% 17% 21% 16%
  17. 17. Sea Harbor Dr. & Sea World Dr. • Posted speed limit: 40 mph • Nearby Schools: None • LYNX Stops: Links 8, 38, 50, 111 & NeighborLink 641 Observations: Cars making left turn from Sea World parking lot are not yielding for people in the crosswalk; Dangerous. Yield Rates BASELINE 2014 PRE FEB 2018 POST FEB 2018 CUMULATIVE YIELD RATE TO DATE 26% 71% 72% 57%
  18. 18. Landstar Blvd. & Misley Dr. • Posted speed limit: 45 mph • Nearby Schools: Oakshire ES, Wyndham Lake ES • LYNX Stops: Links 18 & 418 Bus Transfer Observations: Speeding; Car accident occurred because driver on mobile phone swerved to avoid car stopped for person crossing; Cars going to fast to yield. Yield Rates BASELINE 2013 PRE FEB 2018 POST FEB 2018 CUMULATIVE YIELD RATE TO DATE 7% 54% 62% 31%
  19. 19. Universal Blvd. & Rosen Hospitality College • Posted speed limit: 45 mph • Nearby Schools: Tangelo Park ES, West Ridge MS, Freedom HS • LYNX Stops: Links 58 & 111 Stops along Universal Observations: Fan shrubs in center need to be trimmed for visibility; Vehicles passing stopped vehicles; Students say they are forcing vehicles to stop. Yield Rates BASELINE 2014 PRE FEB 2018 POST FEB 2018 CUMULATIVE YIELD RATE TO DATE 37% 50% 71% 58%

