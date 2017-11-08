PRACTICEII,Didacticsof ELT andPracticum at PrimarySchool level RamirezLaura – AssadBesim PRACTICAL Nº 11 ANALYSIS OF NAP f...
PRACTICEII,Didacticsof ELT andPracticum at PrimarySchool level RamirezLaura – AssadBesim fundamentales que deben sustentar...
PRACTICEII,Didacticsof ELT andPracticum at PrimarySchool level RamirezLaura – AssadBesim ampliación de la variedad/cantida...
PRACTICEII,Didacticsof ELT andPracticum at PrimarySchool level RamirezLaura – AssadBesim aprendizaje de lenguas extranjera...
PRACTICEII,Didacticsof ELT andPracticum at PrimarySchool level RamirezLaura – AssadBesim reconocimiento del otro, promueve...
PRACTICEII,Didacticsof ELT andPracticum at PrimarySchool level RamirezLaura – AssadBesim requiere de ciertos saberes espec...
PRACTICEII,Didacticsof ELT andPracticum at PrimarySchool level RamirezLaura – AssadBesim  Los contenidos constituyen un c...
PRACTICEII,Didacticsof ELT andPracticum at PrimarySchool level RamirezLaura – AssadBesim 7. Valorar la práctica del diálog...
PRACTICEII,Didacticsof ELT andPracticum at PrimarySchool level RamirezLaura – AssadBesim  Considerar la zona de desarroll...
Practical nº 11 Ramirez - Assad

  1. 1. PRACTICEII,Didacticsof ELT andPracticum at PrimarySchool level RamirezLaura – AssadBesim PRACTICAL Nº 11 ANALYSIS OF NAP for Foreign Languages 1) El resultado de un acuerdo político de alcance nacional, logrado a través de una serie de encuentros e intercambios que comenzaron en el año 2010 y se extendieron hasta el 2012 bajo un documento aprobado por Resolución CFE Nº 181/12, dieron lugar a la creación de los núcleos de aprendizaje prioritarios (NAP). 2) Los propósitos de los NAP son:  Contemplar la especificidad de los elementos propios de cada una de las lenguas incluidas enfatizando, adoptando una perspectiva intercultural y plurilingüe, la dimensión formativa de la enseñanza de LE, es decir, su papel en la educación lingüística, el desarrollo cognitivo y los procesos de construcción de la identidad sociocultural de lxs niñxs y adolescentes, jóvenes y adultxs de nuestro país.  Relacionar las lenguas y culturas que están o podrían estar en el currículum y sensibilizar la pluralidad constitutiva de estas lenguas y culturas.  Contribuir a que la enseñanza de lenguas en el contexto escolar reconozca el papel del español en tanto lengua de escolarización y sus distintas variedades y valorice el lugar de las otras lenguas y culturas maternas diferentes del español que circulan en Argentina.  Privilegiar tanto el saber de y sobre las lenguas y el lenguaje, como la formación de ciudadanos/as respetuosos/as de las diferencias lingüísticas y culturales favoreciendo actitudes que promueven nuevas formas de ser y estar en el mundo y de situarse frente a la diversidad sociocultural y lingüística.  Promover enfoques multidisciplinarios y combinar el aprendizaje de lenguas con la capacidad de reflexión y disposición crítica necesaria para convivir en sociedades de gran diversidad cultural; en otras palabras, propiciar la participación activa en procesos democráticos y contribuir a la educación para la ciudadanía y la paz. 3) Los conceptos claves y suposiciones por los NAP:  Se delimita el conjunto de lenguas extranjeras a las cinco que actualmente están incorporadas al sistema formal de educación obligatoria y formación docente de nuestro país –el alemán, el francés, el inglés, el italiano y el portugués – sin desconsiderar, a futuro, la posibilidad de inclusión de otras lenguas.  Los Núcleos de Aprendizaje Prioritarios (NAP) del área de Lenguas Extranjeras (LE) han sido elaborados considerando, en forma conjunta, los principios
  2. 2. PRACTICEII,Didacticsof ELT andPracticum at PrimarySchool level RamirezLaura – AssadBesim fundamentales que deben sustentar la enseñanza de las lenguas incorporadas al sistema formal de educación obligatoria y formación docente de nuestro país – de una o más de una, de acuerdo con la oferta jurisdiccional - integrada al conjunto de saberes que se enseñan en la escuela.  Los NAP de LE contemplan la especificidad de los elementos propios de cada una de las lenguas incluidas enfatizando, desde una perspectiva intercultural y plurilingüe, la dimensión formativa de la enseñanza de LE.  La perspectiva plurilingüe e intercultural, apunta a tornar visibles las relaciones entre las lenguas y culturas que están o podrían estar en el currículum y a sensibilizar hacia la pluralidad constitutiva de estas lenguas y culturas.  La perspectiva plurilingüe e intercultural apunta a reconocer el papel del español en tanto lengua de escolarización y sus distintas variedades y valorizar el lugar de las otras lenguas y culturas maternas diferentes del español que circulan en Argentina.  Los NAP de LE privilegian tanto el saber de y sobre las lenguas y el lenguaje , como la formación de ciudadanos/as respetuosos/as de las diferencias lingüísticas y culturales favoreciendo actitudes que promueven nuevas formas de ser y estar en el mundo y de situarse frente a la diversidad sociocultural y lingüística.  Esta perspectiva de enseñanza de lenguas propicia la participación activa en procesos democráticos y contribuye a la educación para la ciudadanía y la paz. 4) Organización de los NAP La organización de NAP contempla diferentes recorridos de aprendizaje de acuerdo con el momento de escolaridad que se tome como punto de partida para la enseñanza. Es flexible, en tanto permite la enseñanza consecutiva o simultánea – con puntos de partida iguales o diferentes- de más de una LE, de acuerdo con lo establecido por cada jurisdicción. Como estrategia para abordar la enseñanza de una LE a lo largo de un solo ciclo, se presentan dos opciones: el trabajo con la oralidad – comprensión y producción oral – o bien con la lectura y la escritura. Una característica especialmente atendida en el diseño de los NAP de LE es la heterogeneidad de situaciones que presenta su enseñanza en el sistema educativo formal de nuestro país. Como es sabido, el momento de escolaridad que se tome como inicio del proceso de aprendizaje, la carga horaria atribuida y la selección de las lenguas ofrecidas son muy distintas en cada jurisdicción. Por ello, se propone para los NAP de LE una organización de cuatro recorridos posibles de diferente duración, los cuales contemplan distintos niveles de complejización de los aprendizajes asociados a los ciclos de la escolaridad. Las razones por las cuales se optó por este tipo de organización son que, por un lado, refleja lo que existe y respeta lo ya establecido, y por otro lado, habilita la
  3. 3. PRACTICEII,Didacticsof ELT andPracticum at PrimarySchool level RamirezLaura – AssadBesim ampliación de la variedad/cantidad de lenguas que pueden ofrecerse en cada jurisdicción considerando, siempre, la posibilidad de diferentes puntos de partida, permitiendo además, pensar modos de organizar la trayectoria de los/las estudiantes dentro del sistema. 5) Ejes principales de NAP:  Eje en relación con la COMPRENSIÓN ORAL  Eje en relación con la LECTURA  Eje en relación con la PRODUCCIÓN ORAL  Eje en relación con la ESCRITURA  Eje en relación con la REFLEXIÓN SOBRE LA LENGUA QUE SE APRENDE  Eje en relación con la REFLEXIÓN INTERCULTURAL. 6) Situaciones de enseñanza esperadas:  La comprensión, la expresión y la interacción contextualizada y significativa en la(s) lengua(s) extranjera(s) que aprenden.  La comprensión y producción colectiva e individual de textos diversos (escritos y orales) que propicien la reflexión y el intercambio de ideas. El desarrollo de estrategias diversas para comprender y producir textos orales y escritos en la(s) lengua(s) que aprenden.  La reflexión acerca del lenguaje, su funcionamiento y uso en relación con la especificidad de cada lengua y en particular con el español, la lengua de escolarización.  La reflexión sobre los propios procesos de aprendizaje vinculados con la comprensión, interpretación y producción de textos orales y escritos.  La confianza en las posibilidades de aprender una lengua extranjera de acuerdo con sus propios ritmos y estilos de aprendizaje y el reconocimiento del error como constitutivo del proceso de aprendizaje.  La construcción progresiva de autonomía en el uso de la(s) lengua(s) que aprenden, en prácticas de oralidad, lectura y escritura en experiencias socioculturales.  La valoración crítica de los recursos tecnológicos a disposición de los/las estudiantes para el aprendizaje de lenguas extranjeras.  El disfrute del proceso de aprendizaje de la(s) lengua(s) extranjera(s), de las posibilidades de comunicación significativa y de la oportunidad de apertura a otros mundos.  El reconocimiento de las oportunidades dentro y fuera del ámbito educativo para usar la(s) lengua(s) extranjera(s) que aprenden, al igual que la valoración de que el
  4. 4. PRACTICEII,Didacticsof ELT andPracticum at PrimarySchool level RamirezLaura – AssadBesim aprendizaje de lenguas extranjeras en el marco de una perspectiva plurilingüe e intercultural es una experiencia de valor formativo que trasciende la etapa y el ámbito escolar.  La capacidad de identificar aspectos socioculturales en los textos orales y escritos en lengua extranjera y de reflexionar sobre el papel que cumplen en la producción o interpretación de sentidos.  El respeto por las lenguas y sus variedades, comprendiendo que las personas utilizan diversas formas para comunicarse de acuerdo con sus diferentes contextos y grupos de pertenencia.  El reconocimiento de que la oralidad, la lectura y la escritura en LE propician aprendizajes, una inserción social más amplia y la expansión del universo cultural.  La disposición a trabajar en forma cooperativa y colaborativa (dentro y fuera del ámbito escolar), a presentar ideas y propuestas, a escuchar y a tomar decisiones compartidas sobre la base de los conocimientos disponibles y de las experiencias realizadas, valorando el diálogo participativo.  La revalorización de las lenguas y culturas propias a partir del acercamiento a otras lenguas y culturas. 7) Se eligió dicha secuencia para nuestra provincia de acuerdo a los cargos existentes y disponibles de ocupar, correspondientes al Segundo Ciclo de la Escuela Primera, y Primer y Segundo Ciclo de la Escuela Secundaria. ANALYSIS OF CURRICULAR DESSIGN FOR LA PAMPA, Primary School Level 1) Identificar cinco conceptos claves de la fundamentación que considere relevantes y discutir por qué razones. Reconocer el Marco Legal considerado sus implicancias en estos Materiales Curriculares.  Brindar oportunidades equitativas a todos los niños/as para el aprendizaje de saberes significativos en los diversos campos del conocimiento; además de “ofrecer los conocimientos y las estrategias cognitivas necesarias para continuar los estudios en la Educación Secundaria”  El plurilingüismo durante la infancia.  La necesidad de una perspectiva intercultural que estimule el diálogo entre culturas dinámicas. Esta educación intercultural favorece el diálogo entre culturas, el
  5. 5. PRACTICEII,Didacticsof ELT andPracticum at PrimarySchool level RamirezLaura – AssadBesim reconocimiento del otro, promueve y fortalece la formación en valores y estimula una actitud crítica hacia los estereotipos pautados por las culturas y lenguas hegemónicas.  La edad de los niños será un factor importante a considerar cuando definamos qué y cómo enseñar.  En este marco de heterogeneidad, la enseñanza de una LCE deberá estar fuertemente vinculada a la justicia curricular (Connell, 1997), al respeto por la diversidad y a la formación en valores: la solidaridad, el respeto por el otro, el trabajo cooperativo; que formen a ciudadanos capaces de construir una sociedad más inclusiva y justa. De esta manera en la enseñanza de la LCE será necesario re- significar otros marcos legales que resultan transversales a todos los espacios curriculares del nivel, con el propósito de lograr una formación integral de los alumnos. La LEY 26.150 del Programa Nacional de Educación Sexual Integral. La Resolución 80/09 del Ministerio de Educación Nacional establece también el Programa de Educación y Memoria que ofrece guías para trabajar sobre Derechos Humanos de manera transversal al currículum. A su vez, la Ley de Tránsito Nacional (Ley 24.449) dispone en su artículo 9 “incluir la educación vial en los niveles de enseñanza preescolar, primario y secundario”. Así, la escuela primaria debe asumir el compromiso por la formación global del sujeto, nutriéndose de las condiciones del entorno educativo para orientar a los alumnos a generar vínculos y lazos sociales que contribuyan al ejercicio de la ciudadanía. 3) Fundamentación de los ejes Eje en relación con la Comprensión Oral: lxs alumnxs serán expuestos a diferentes recursos de audio (intensivo y extensivo) y de escucha (global o focalizada). Para ello, Hamer propone tener en cuenta al momento de implementar la práctica de la escucha: a) motivar a los estudiantes a exponerse al material de audio tanto como sea posible; b) ayudar a los estudiantes a prepararse para escuchar; c) escuchar solo una vez no siempre es suficiente; d) incentivar a los estudiantes a responder sobre el contenido de la escucha; e) considerar que diferentes tipos de escucha demandan diferentes actividades y estrategias; f) aprovechar al máximo el potencial del texto de escucha. Este eje es fundamental para una posterior producción oral. Eje en relación con la Lectura: promueve la multiplicidad de actividades de lectura a partir de textos cortos y completos ilustrados que permitirá que los niños disfruten de la lectura e incorporen elementos léxicos y gramaticales. El proceso de lectura lleva tiempo y
  6. 6. PRACTICEII,Didacticsof ELT andPracticum at PrimarySchool level RamirezLaura – AssadBesim requiere de ciertos saberes específicos, por eso es de suma importancia tener en cuenta el punto de partida y proceso de cada alumno. Eje en relación con la Producción Oral: Los niños pequeños pueden comunicarse oralmente si se los estimula desde un principio. A medida que se desarrolle su competencia comunicativa podrán expresarse con mayor fluidez e interactuar más libremente entre pares, pequeños grupos o presentando proyectos grupales. Bruner observó la adquisición del lenguaje en niños en la interacción entre el niño y sus padres. Esta interacción es denominada discurso niño-dirigido (motherese o caretaker speech). Eje en relación con la Escritura: En las actividades alfabetizadoras que realizan en su entorno primario, los chicos aprenden sobre la lectura y la escritura antes de su ingreso a la escuela. La lectura ayudará a construir el proceso de escritura que reviste complejidad en cuanto a que los niños deben elegir el lenguaje adecuado, por un lado, y por otro deben desarrollar destrezas tales como recordar, elegir, seleccionar, ordenar y priorizar información, haciendo uso de figuras u organizadores como gráficos visuales. La lectura y la oralidad están estrechamente relacionadas con la escritura lo que puede servir como puente en diferentes actividades. Al principio la escritura será guiada y de a poco más creativa mientras aumenta su nivel de competencia en la LE inglés. Es importante para desarrollar la escritura creativa el brindarles la posibilidad de elegir temas o tópicos que sean de su interés. Aprender a escribir es un proceso que lleva tiempo y que involucra distintos tipos de saberes. Por ello, resulta importante plantear una corrección que opte por reponer algunos errores, orientar la reescritura, no hacer señalamientos y conversar con el alumno sobre qué corregir. Eje en relación con la reflexión sobre la Lengua que se Aprende: las actividades para aprender la gramática con propósitos comunicativos podrían seguir la vía sugerida por Batstone (1995): a) darse cuenta desde el contexto, b) reestructurar su producción a partir de esto y c) procedimentarlo, es decir, automatizar su uso. Buena parte de la reflexión metalingüística se relaciona con el aprendizaje de cuestiones acerca de la gramática, la normativa y los textos, que profundizan las posibilidades de leer y escribir mejor. Eje en relación con la reflexión intercultural: Cuentos, poemas y obras de teatro en inglés que permiten abordar otros universos culturales al mismo tiempo que se revalorizan la identidad y cultura propia. 4) ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre contenido y saber? ¿Los saberes detallados son pertinentes con cada ciclo respecto del recorrido al que pertenecen?, ¿Resultan claras y suficientes las implicancias para cada saber?
  7. 7. PRACTICEII,Didacticsof ELT andPracticum at PrimarySchool level RamirezLaura – AssadBesim  Los contenidos constituyen un conjunto de saberes o formas culturales cuya asimilación y apropiación por los alumnos se consideran esenciales para su desarrollo y sociabilización.  El saber, está constituido por la información que un individuo adquiere, procesa y asimila a través del estudio o experiencia. Los saberes resultan indispensables para el desarrollo de cualquier actividad.  Los saberes detallados son pertinentes con cada ciclo siempre y cuando se disponga del tiempo y los materiales necesarios para llevar a cabo los objetivos de cada eje. En general, las implicaciones resultan claras y suficientes para las implicancias de cada saber. 5) ¿El agrupamiento de los saberes en los ejes identificados, resulta pertinente? El agrupamiento de los saberes en los ejes identificados resulta pertinente ya que se tienen en cuenta distintas variables, como por ejemplo, la edad de los niños y las diferentes necesidades, competencias y destrezas cognitivas. Asimismo, se tiene en cuenta el carácter formador de la enseñanza – aprendizaje de lenguas extranjeras y su rol en la construcción de la identidad y en la formación para la ciudadanía. 6) ¿Qué saberes de LCE podrían ser re-significados para ser parte de la formación para la ciudadanía para promover el respeto por la diversidad cultural? Socialicen experiencias. Los saberes que podrían ser re-significados para ser parte de la formación para la ciudanía y para promover el respeto por la diversidad cultural son: 1. Participar en forma asidua en intercambios propios del contexto áulico (saludar, solicitar aclaraciones, expresar opiniones, manifestar estados de ánimo, entre otros). 2. Participar en diálogos, relatos breves de experiencias personales y de descripciones. 3. Expresar saludos formales e informales y fórmulas tales como ‘How are you?’. 4. Reconocer e intercambiar información personal (nombre, edad, lugar de procedencia) haciendo uso de pronombres personales (I, you) y adjetivos posesivos (my, your). 5. Intercambiar información haciendo uso de palabras y frases interrogativas tales como What…? Who…? How much/many…? What color…? How old…? What’s your favourite…? Where…? When…? Why…? What time…? 6. Considerar formas de organización de la vida cotidiana (escuela, juegos, celebraciones, comidas, entre otras) en diversas culturas y en la cultura propia.
  8. 8. PRACTICEII,Didacticsof ELT andPracticum at PrimarySchool level RamirezLaura – AssadBesim 7. Valorar la práctica del diálogo para construir conocimiento a través de la diversidad. Apropiarse de valores y normas de convivencia necesarios para el desarrollo de la formación ciudadana. 8. Sensibilizarse hacia la presencia de diversas lenguas y variedades lingüísticas que circulan en la comunidad. 9. Participar de actividades que estimulen la formación de la propia identidad, a través de la vinculación con el conocimiento del mundo de los niños. 10. Socializar de manera colectiva y/o individual, los textos escritos mediante diversos soportes en diferentes espacios de la escuela. 11. Percibir rasgos de la propia identidad cultural a partir del estudio de la lengua extranjera, de la identificación de convenciones sociales de la cultura propia y de situaciones en que es posible que evidencien diferencias entre la cultura de la lengua extranjera y la propia. 12. Apropiarse de valores y normas de convivencia necesarios para el desarrollo de la formación ciudadana. 7) Estos materiales ¿pueden convertirse en una herramienta funcional de uso cotidiano? ¿Qué elementos incorporaría para facilitar su uso y apropiación? Dichos materiales ya mencionados pueden convertirse en una herramienta funcional de uso cotidiano, ya que fomentan y promueven la participación social así como también la expresión de propias ideas y pensamientos desde una edad muy temprana, permitiéndoles esto formar y moldear su identidad. Del mismo modo, el dialogó facilitará el acercamiento a diferentes culturas, aceptando y respetando estas mismas y las diversas lenguas y variedades lingüísticas que hay en una comunidad, apropiándose de diferentes valores y normas necesarias para el de desarrollo de la ciudadanía. 8) Analizar las orientaciones didácticas propuestas: produzca un listado. ¿Cuáles de ellas les resulta nueva?  Implementar estrategias didácticas que consideren actividades que ofrezcan oportunidades de aprendizaje para lxs alumnxs, siguiendo la perspectiva constructivista de que lxs niñxs aprenden haciendo.
  9. 9. PRACTICEII,Didacticsof ELT andPracticum at PrimarySchool level RamirezLaura – AssadBesim  Considerar la zona de desarrollo próximo que posibilita el desarrollo de las potencialidades de cada alumnx, teniendo en cuenta que de acuerdo a Vigotsky (1972, 1979) lxs niñxs aprenden en un mundo mediado por adultos que hacen a los saberes accesibles para ellxs.  Estimular la interacción oral (Bruner, 1986) en la que el docente además de hacer preguntas a lxs niñxs, los guía para que ellxs mismos pregunten a otros. La interacción con lxs adultos favorecerá, además, la internalización de los procesos de aprendizaje.  Considerar la importancia de proporcionar andamiaje y de establecer rutinas. El andamiaje supone la fragmentación de tareas desde etapas sencillas a más complicadas, considerando cuáles son los objetivos de aprendizaje. Los formatos y rutinas descriptos por Bruner permiten combinar la seguridad de lo familiar y vincularlo a las situaciones nuevas.  Incorporar la lectura y el desarrollo de la oralidad a través del uso de la literatura infantil, la cual permite el reconocimiento del lenguaje de la repetición de las estructuras y el juego con expresiones verbales. La comprensión de textos narrativos, presentes en la literatura infantil, supone para los niños un verdadero proceso de resolución de problemas, más que un proceso automático.

